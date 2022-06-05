News
Antonia Salib: Everything The Internet Wants To Know About Her Life
Even though Moon Knight is reaching the end of its run, the series has recently introduced Taweret, the Egyptian Goddess of fertility, childbirth, and renewal, who has already shown to be a game-changer.
Because Taweret is a hippo-like creature, the figure is made possible using CGI, with the skilled person behind the role infusing life into the beloved goddess behind-the-scenes.
The actress starred in six episodes of the TV show set in the year 2022. She initially started her performing career in theatres. Interested in learning more about the brilliant actress that plays Taweret? You’ll discover all you need to learn about the actress that plays the character beneath!
Biography of Antonia Salib
On Wikipedia, Antonia Salib does not yet have a bio. She is a UK-based actress, singer, and artist in the early stages of her career. She and her folks grew up in the London outskirts. Antonia was in a Channing School and went on to study Arts at the University of Warwick.
She graduated from the Oxford School of Drama with a degree in film. After graduating in 2018, she was cast in Theatre 503’s production of Black Ice. In 2022, Salib commenced digital filmmaking. She has almost three years of theatrical, singing, and vocal development training.
Parents And Birthday of Antonia Salib
Antonia Salib’s mom Vivien and dad Emad Salib are of Egyptian descent. But, she was brought up in the United Kingdom on August 2, 1995.
Emad Salib, her dad, is a businessman located in the United Kingdom who has been the CEO of “Salib and Associates Consulting Inc” until Sept 2002 as well as being a Director of Cedar Financial Group and Almus Capital. She also has a younger sister Isabelle Salib.
Antonia Salib is a 26-year-old woman. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in art at the age of 21, started acting at the age of 22, and started her movie career at the age of 23. Salib was born under the sign of Leo. She ranges at 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs around 56 kg (123 lbs). The lovely actress has fair skin with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Ethnic Background And Nationality of Antonia Salib
Antonia Salib is from a Mediterranean family. She is also partly Egyptian and has origins in northern Africa. She is of English nationality and was born in London. Emad and Vivien Salib were her parents when she was born. Her parents have always encouraged her to pursue her passion of being an actress.
Antonia has a sister. Isabelle Salib is her younger sister. She can talk in both Irish as well as American accents, despite being from the United Kingdom. She is the first member of her family to pursue a career in acting, while her older sister Isabelle Salib, the same as her father, is a businesswoman who has worked in the “Edelman” for the past ten years.
Antonia Salib’s Instagram Account And Annual Income
Antonia Salib’s financial status is not publicly disclosed. In the American/British film business, she is a fresh face. @antoniasalib is Salib’s Instagram handle. She likes posting photos and tales on her Instagram account.
Since June 2014, she seems to have been prominent on the photo-sharing network. Antonia’s timeline currently includes twenty-seven photos. On her Facebook, the 26-year-old shares information about her future gigs as well as unforgettable events. She enjoys posting pictures and stories on her Instagram account and interacting with her social media fans.
News
Why There Won’t Be Ozark Season 5 On Netflix?
Ozark is a very popular American crime series that is full of drama, action, thrill, violence, and much more. It has been developed by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. There have been a total of 4 seasons released as of date with 37 episodes and all of them were equally exciting and entertaining. The series has been filmed fully in Georgia, the U.S and the episodes are approx. 51 to 80 minutes each.
This series has been greatly praised for the execution of the plot along with action and drama that is not at all exaggerated but fully justified and that is what fans love the most. It highlights the journey of Martin and also how his family is a great deal for him.
Why Is There No Season 5?
The fans of Ozark cannot believe that season 4 is the last one. There have been rumors that since the series is so famous, there is going to be a season 5 as well but No. It has been officially confirmed that there is no season coming from this series.
There is no such major cause for it. The production house believes that the plot cannot be extended further. Every series must come to an end at the right time irrespective of how famous or loved it is. What do you think of it? Is the ending justified? Watch the finale episode and share your thoughts with us.
The Span of the Series And Its Ratings
The series was released on 21st July 2017 and it has already been 5 years. For any series, 5 years is long enough to develop the plot and bring it to an end and the story so far has been intriguing and exciting in every season.
It has a rating of 8.5/10 as per IMDb and 86% from Rotten Tomatoes. The rating shows how good a story it is. If you have not watched it yet, stream the series on Netflix.
Cast of Ozark
The stars of this series are Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Jason Bateman as Martin Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Peter Mullan as Jacob Snell, Jason Butler Harner as Roy Petty, Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, Janet McTeer as Helen Pierce, Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis, Felix Solis as Omar Navarro, Damian Young as Jim Rattelsdorf and many others.
Plot
The series mainly focuses on Martin Byrde and his family who live a very simple and ordinary life. Due to some severe situations, he moves with his family to Missouri from Chicago but there also had to face several difficulties. He must launder money and appease a drug boss in order to save his life as well as his family’s and thereby has to go through several dangerous situations. The series is full of drama, action, and violence mostly and at times, it is too brutal to even watch. He must pay off his debt as fast as he could so that he can lead a peaceful life.
News
Karl W. Smith: Biden’s economic hubris gives way to humility
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has finally admitted how badly she underestimated the inflationary threat last year. Although President Joe Biden himself continues to insist the economy is better than it looks, even he acknowledges that Americans won’t view the economy more favorably until rising prices are tamed.
He’s also offered the crucial concession that the Federal Reserve must be allowed to lead on both inflation analysis and policy. While some may see this as ducking blame, this dose of humility is an enormous improvement over the way Democrats have discussed the economy in the last year and a half.
In early 2021, Biden offered a heroic two-phase plan in which the administration would first rescue the economy and then transform it. Phase I, the rescue, was premised on timing the passage of a $1.7 trillion stimulus bill with a program of mass vaccination. The idea was for a burst of new spending to hit the economy just as businesses were reopening and workers were returning to the job market.
Phase II, the transformation, was a cornucopia of new spending designed to further entrench the federal government’s role in health care, child care, elder care and higher education. It also included a combination of tax credits, mandates, regulations and anti-trade, pro-union provisions ostensibly to address climate change.
Even former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who helped design and implement the bailout and stimulus during the presidency of Barack Obama, warned that Phase I was ill advised and Phase II was overly ambitious. Along with other left-of-center economists, he worried that the rescue phase would overheat the U.S. economy, stoke inflation and undercut support for a more modest transformation.
Those warnings turned out to be understated. The omicron variant of COVID scuttled the administration’s reopening plans and flooded the economy with cash just as a new wave of closings set in. Inflation rose higher and faster than anyone predicted. Rather than promptly admitting its mistake, however, the administration spent last year insisting that inflation was only transitory and that its initial plan was sound.
This hubris is what led the U.S. economy into this mess. Thankfully, the administration is now showing the humility necessary to get the U.S. out of it. As Biden now admits, it is the Federal Reserve, not the White House, which should chart the course between inflation and recession.
What neither the administration nor its left-of-center critics seemed to appreciate is that the threat of economic transformation itself would paralyze U.S. industry. The Biden administration promised to overhaul trade, and probably reduce Chinese exports, at a time when West Coast ports were facing overwhelming demand. Naturally, these ports were reluctant to invest more money to handle the record volume when the federal government was promising to reduce it.
Likewise, the administration made it clear it would show little mercy for fossil-fuel companies in its pursuit of a green tomorrow. It canceled the Keystone XL project, for example, just weeks into the president’s term, into which a combined $6.8 billion had already been invested. It nominated to the Fed board Sarah Bloom Raskin, who advocated for excluding the fossil-fuel industry from receiving government relief in an economic crisis. No wonder oil companies have been reluctant to increase investment even as the price of oil and gas has soared.
If Biden wants to give the Federal Reserve maximum leeway to steer the economy toward stability, he needs to forsake these policies, along with any other efforts to guide U.S. industry toward some kind of “preferred outcome.”
The administration has already outsourced the job of stabilizing the economy. It deserves praise for that. Now it needs to resist the impulse to pick winners and losers in the recovery — and if it doesn’t, it will deserve any blame it gets for the recovery stalling out.
Karl W. Smith is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. Previously, he was vice president for federal policy at the Tax Foundation and assistant professor of economics at the University of North Carolina.
News
Other voices: Red-flag laws can make a difference
The slaughter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has stunned a country tragically accustomed to mass shootings. Coming just days after the atrocity at Buffalo, New York, this latest outrage has strengthened calls for tighter gun laws. This time, perhaps, something might actually be done.
One approach looks especially promising. So-called red-flag laws — measures that allow police or family members to ask a court to intervene when someone poses a threat to himself or others — are commanding renewed bipartisan support. They aren’t infallible: Nothing could be in a country awash with guns. But more than half of mass shooters exhibited clear warning signs before committing their crimes, which makes such laws worthwhile. When it comes to gun control, the combination of efficacy and feasibility is rare. Policy makers should seize the moment.
Opponents of red-flag laws call them unfair because they lack due process. In truth, they’re no more burdensome than traditional domestic-protection laws, found in all 50 states. No one’s guns are taken away without a judge’s approval. If a temporary seizure is approved, another hearing is convened within weeks to allow the recipient of the order to offer a defense. In turn, the reporting parties must make their case for extending the order. The process isn’t foolproof but, given the stakes, it’s surely a fair one.
A more pressing concern is whether such laws really work. They’re now on the books of 19 states, but they’re relatively new, so it’s hard to be sure just yet. Still, the research so far is encouraging. In Connecticut, which enacted one of the first red-flag laws, a study estimated that one life has been saved for every 10 to 20 protection orders issued. A California study looked at 21 orders issued against individuals who’d made mass shooting threats and found no violence subsequently attributed to any of them.
It’s unclear to what extent the shooter in Uvalde was known to pose a threat before he began his attack. The Buffalo case also underlines the limits, because New York already had a red-flag law. The killer was known to the authorities and had been subject to a mental-health evaluation. Upon release, with no extreme-risk protection order issued, he was able to go out and buy the murder weapon. Exactly what went wrong is being investigated.
These inquiries might yield lessons. Perhaps the responding officers and others were simply unaware of the law. The police need to be trained to apply such orders — and the general public needs to be made aware. Legal ambiguities also need to be cleared up. The Buffalo shooter was a minor at the time of his mental-health evaluation and hence forbidden to buy a gun in any case; perhaps the authorities thought the red-flag law was therefore irrelevant. Washington state has updated its red-flag law so that it clearly applies to teens who might have access to guns in the home.
Officials will never be clairvoyant. Mistakes will be made. Yet red-flag laws have real potential. In the U.S., public opinion and the courts constrain what can be done, so policy makers have to make the best of imperfect solutions. Whether red-flag laws are advanced state by state, or by action in the U.S. Congress, the benefits will outweigh the drawbacks. After the horrors of Buffalo and Uvalde, there’s no excuse for failing to act.
— Bloomberg Opinion
