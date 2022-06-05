Approx. $256,000 Worth NFTs Stolen After Bored Ape Discord Hacked

- On-chain analyst OkHotShot was the first to identify the intrusion.
- Discord users were enticed by the promise of an exclusive prize by fraudsters.
Discord servers belonging to two Yuga Lab projects, Bored Ape Yacht Club and OtherSide Metaverse, were hacked in the early hours of Saturday, allowing hackers to steal at least 32 non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
On-chain analyst OkHotShot was the first to identify the intrusion. He speculated that the hackers may have gained access to the project’s servers via the account of Community Manager Boris Vagner, which had been compromised by unknown parties. According to OkHotShot, hackers stole approximately 145 ETH ($256,000).
32 NFTs Stolen by Hacker
It was then verified by leading blockchain security company PeckShield that Bored Ape and OtherSide discord hack did occur. NFTs worth 32 NFTs were stolen by the hacker; according to the blockchain company, One BAYC, two MAYCs, five otherdeeds, and a BAKC were among the stolen NFTs.
Discord users were enticed by the promise of an exclusive prize by fraudsters, according to the information that is currently accessible. The hackers could drain the NFTs from these individuals’ accounts once they clicked on the link, which they had no idea was dangerous.
However, this is not the first time Bored Ape’s social media accounts have been hacked. The company’s Instagram and Discord accounts were hacked earlier this year, resulting in a loss of around $13 million.
These assaults may be linked to Bored Ape’s collection is one of the most sought-after assets in the NFT world. The secondary market value of the NFT collection exceeds two billion dollars. However, this sort of assault isn’t new in the crypto community. Several cryptocurrency projects have been the victim of phishing attacks by malevolent players.