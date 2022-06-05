Artificial Intelligence: A Step Forward to an Easy Life

Share Pin 0 Shares

Artificial Intelligence, a self-exhibiting term, when heard is thought of something, the existence of which is neither around us nor anywhere on this globe.



Today, a bond between a life and the technology is getting strengthen day by day with the advancement software development of the artificial intelligence. The technologies that have a tie-up with AI are used mostly in the business, corporate training, household tasks, teaching etc.



On spinning our eye-lids on the other side, we’ll be able to notice that the chances of the human-made errors have decreased much with the latest AI domain discoveries. As a being, we all are aware of a fact that “men are a statue of mistakes”. On the contrary, the machines are the experts in their respective fields. In fact, these perform flawlessly, unless caught by any malfunction.



So, here from the next paragraph, we are going to check out, how the artificial intelligence has led to an easier life through humanizing technology. Before that, let you know about the word, “humanizing”, it’s the way of bestowing the intelligence to machine, quite akin to humans.

Let’s get started:

• Smart Mobile Phone

We all know that the mobiles are becoming smarter with every second and you know what, it’s the only conclusion of the virtual aid usage. This is actually a great invention that allows its users to get the things done just by uttering the relevant terms.



Here, the most significant object that magnetizes your attention is the technology, which is the gift of artificial intelligence. A mobile phone is just an inauguration glimpse, there is much more to witness that’s hard to predict.

• Shopping on the Web

Most of the times, we have perceived that while surfing any of the site the list of our wanted products starts appearing on our screen. Moreover, the items that seem to be unexplored by us, too get visible to us. Have you ever thought of the same? Why such usually happens? Why are the websites acting like a human? Wait! Wait! Wait! We already know the answer of these.



In the point of the fact, the AI algorithms are being used in the development of such sites. While browsing such, these serve our likes and this brings an amazing practice to us.



The entire E-Commerce world can get huge encroachment in the same system.

• Face Recognition System

This feature might not be a stranger to you. But still, you should know it thoroughly. When it comes to a non-attackable security, the face recognition software comes like a tradition. There is no requirement of typing passwords repeatedly for login. Just, show your fascinating face to the system and yes, it’ll allow you to get in.



Passwords protection systems were also best at some time, but with the progress of this earth, the technology too was in a need of an innovative step ahead.



Except for the fact of “identical twins”, there is a well-known datum that these face recognition systems will never let us down. So, to take the advantage of the same, many private companies, social sites, security agencies and too the government areas are taking the same along.

• Machine taking Dictation

Synonym of the same, Window Speech Recognition system is also proving to be among the unbeatable security systems. It’s just obliged to get a training and after that, it’ll attain a calibre to recognize your voice too in a crowd. It’ll follow up with an output either by the texts or a progressive task.

The main working behind this, is simply the conversion efficiency, the transformation of the words spoken into the written form. This revolutionized advancement has sunk much work of the user.

This is not the much, as the AI researchers are still doing hard for its advancement. This will upshot into the reformation of the machinery world. Soon, in a specific second, a particular task will get achieved simply by speaking out.

• Security Stakeout System

Just before the passed time, the theft reports were stated in spite of the installed cameras at the corresponding locations whether it’s a residential area or the factory one.



Today, this has no such prints, as of now, the artificial intelligence has proved to be a health drink for the video surveillance. Now, the detection is done automatically and in case any mishap is trapped, the security head is reported instantly and again, on its own.



We should be much grateful to the AI as it’s too lending its helping hand towards our security. Similarly, such beneficial systems are gifted to the roads just after the accomplishment of fewer formalities.

• Solar Bursts Felt System

In the past year, the news headline of shattering solar storms has left us shaken from the inside. The sun gives birth to the flares, which is meant a chaos to the earth. But thanks to our skilled inventors, they have come up with a method of the learning machine. It just notes down the origin and lastly, proves to be the expert predictors of distinctive parameters of flare.

Besides, this machine will also foretell horrible tsunamis and earthquakes that is going to be an aid to the beings by preventing many disasters.

• Auto-Driven Car

The evolution of self-driven car was caused to avoid the accidents. This car drives itself but too safely, we just have to feed it our destination path. The installed system of the car get the path pre-programmed and takes you securely at the recorded point.



It’s not the end here, some other ethics are too need to be installed in the system of this kind of car. Right now we may just dream to be sitting in the car and let it drive robotically.

• Programmed Writer Robots

Another fresh and pioneering invention by the specialized developers is the “robot”, which is filled with the capabilities of copying and writing. Dysgraphia, a name for the children who are unable to write will get the advantage from it. The only thing as a user you have to do is input different writing styles.

This allows us to imagine a world with “writing disability-free children”.



Some of the robots are assembled to accomplish the household jobs like cleaning, cooking, and so on. These are like “an always wanted gift” for the house ladies. Same are used at the workplaces just by changing the programming.

Apart from the above points, there are more usages of artificial intelligence that appends comfort to the life of a common man. Few are just in progress to get a birth in this world.