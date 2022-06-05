News
Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A small private airplane mistakenly entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home Saturday, prompting the brief evacuation of the president and first lady, the White House and the Secret Service said.
The White House said there was no threat to the Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken. After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home.
The Secret Service said in a statement that the plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area.” The agency said it would interview the pilot who, according to a preliminary investigation, was not on the proper radio channel and was not following published flight guidance.
As is standard practice for presidential trips outside Washington, the Federal Aviation Administration published flight restrictions earlier this week before Biden’s beach town visit. The restrictions include a 10-mile radius no-fly zone contained with a 30-mile restricted zone.
A CBS News reporter said on Twitter that he saw Biden motorcading to a Rehoboth Beach fire station. The group of reporters that travels with the president was not part of the motorcade.
Federal regulations require pilots to check for flight restrictions along their route before taking off. Still, accidental airspace breaches, particularly around temporary restricted zones, are common.
U.S. military jets and Coast Guard helicopters are often used to intercept any planes that violate the flight restrictions around the president. Intercepted planes are diverted to a nearby airfield where aircrews are interviewed by law enforcement and face potential criminal or civil penalties.
The Blair Witch Project (1999): Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
The story of the movie revolves around three students who go to Maryland Backwoods to know the mystery of the incidents of the Blair Witch. However, unfortunately, their map gets lost, and the whole story takes a turn from there.
The movie was terrifying, and there is a fact related to the film, and that is the shooting of The Blair Witch Project (1999) was finished on the night of Halloween. If you all want to know more about this film, please continue reading the full article, as we will share many things about the movie The Blair Witch Project (1999).
Where To Watch It Online?
The Blair Witch Project (1999) is a terrifying film, and if you love the Horror genre, then this movie is for you. Many people want to watch the film, and this section is for you all as we will share with you some of the online platforms where you will be able to watch The Blair Witch Project (1999).
You all can watch The Blair Witch Project (1999) on the Amazon Prime Video if you have a premium subscription. The movie is also available on YouTube for RS. 120. So if you all want to watch The Blair Witch Project (1999), do not wait and watch it on these online platforms.
Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
The Blair Witch Project (1999) is undoubtedly a terrifying film. The movie is created in such a way that it looks natural. The movie has a rating of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. If you all love the horror genre, you will enjoy this movie. You all should watch this movie as it is a fantastic film.
The movie is actually like footage which makes it look very much accurate. The whole film is very much scary. The movie also has fantastic reviews, and it comes with a rating of 86% on the Rotten Tomatoes.
The Blair Witch Project (1999) Facts
- The movie was an eight-day shoot film. The script of the movie’s outline was only 35 pages, and they wanted the actors to improvise it so that the whole story of the movie looked real.
- There were three main actors in the film, and they got $1000 every day.
- The teeth shown in the movie were natural.
- Mike was very much terrified by the sounds of the children.
- Some of the things in the movie had rights that were very much expensive.
- Sanchez himself creates the movie’s website.
The Cast
The Blair Witch Project (1999)’s cast includes actors like Joshua Leonard, Michael C. Williams, Heather Donahue, Jim King, Bob Griffin, Ed Swanson, Sandra Sanchez, Patricia DeCou, Susie Gooch, and Mark Mason.
The Blair Witch Project (1999) was directed by Eduardo Sanchez and Daniel Myrick, who did a great job running the film and making it look natural.
The Blair Witch Project (1999) was produced by Bob Erick, Robin Cowie, Gregg Hale, Kevin J. Foxe, and Michael Monello.
The Blair Witch Project (1999) was produced by Bob Erick, Robin Cowie, Gregg Hale, Kevin J. Foxe, and Michael Monello.
Sun of the Soil (2019) On Netflix: What Is It About?
Sun of the soil is a 26-minute short documentary film directed by Joe Penney and written by Laden Osman. The documentary is about the story of a rich king that lived in the 14th century. AbdouOuologuem plays the key role in narrating the story of King Mansa Musa of the Mali Empire.
Historical events about the Kings and Queens are always well documented and this is how we come to know about what happened in the ancient world. But the case of King Mansa Musa seems unusual. Surprisingly, the lives of his family members are scripted in detail. The details about the popular king of the family seemed to be insufficient.
Intrigued by this strange act, the director and the crew decided to make a short documentary about the King and this is how Sun of the Soil documentary was born.
What is Sun of the Soil About?
AbdouOuologuemnarrates the life of King Mansa Musa. After a brief analysis of the King, he tells that Mansa Musa was one of the richest and the greatest kings of that time. Under his rule, he built mosques and made sure that literature flourished and the praises were documented. Undoubtedly, he was a great ruler and a man of wealth.
After a conversation with the Islamic researchers, he says that one negative shade to the King was that he exposed his wealth to the entire world and thereby dug a grave for his dynasty. However, our narrator doesn’t agree with this.
Even in the year 2016, people found lots of wealth under the ground and claim that it might belong to King Mansa Musa. However, there are no roots connecting them to the life of Mansa.
Was the History Erased?
It is a fact that some parts of history are always destroyed, torn apart, or re-written. Similarly, the experts believe that the facts about Mansa Musa have also been destroyed either purposefully or casually.
Whatever be the scenario, they believe that Mansa Musa took his empire to the next level during his reign. Towards the end of the documentary, the narrator feels that there is not enough information about a great King and the only solution to this would be to write and document the records properly.
Meet the Cast
The cast of this documentary film is minimal. On the crew, we have Director Joe Penney who cinematographed the life story of a King in the best way possible. We also have writer Laden Osman who was held responsible for the scripts. Last but not the least, we have narrator AbdouOuologuem who narrates the life story of the King, goes around the city to understand the culture, and also gives his perceptions about the richest King of the Mali empire.
Where to Watch Sun of the Soil?
This short documentary film is available to the audience exclusively only on the Netflix platform. After long research about the King, the documentary was shot in 2016 and it was available on Netflix. It is also notable that the documentary has received an average rating from the audience and the rating agencies as well.
Stream it or Skip it?
I do agree that this documentary short film is not standard Netflix content. However, it’s not useless content as well. So, Netflix can Stream it.
It is also important to know the history of our world as it has unimaginable truths hidden in it. Being a historical documentary, this can continue to stream on Netflix.
Conclusion
Documentaries are always important in learning about the country’s potential and past. One of the keys to learning from this would be to properly preserve the manuscripts so far discovered to tell future generations about their glorious past.
The post Sun of the Soil (2019) On Netflix: What Is It About? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Frozen in Love (2018): Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
This is a 2018 American Canadian movie directed by Scott Smith. This movie was released on 13th January 2018 as a part of the ‘ Winterfest ‘ season. The movie poster is enough to give you that warm feeling of the festive season.
And the story is about the time that the two protagonists of the movie realize how two people, who are poles apart, can draw close if there’s some amount of mutual attraction between the two.
What Is The Story About?
Mary Cartwright is the adult bookstore owner and is going through a very rough patch. It seems like a huge rock to lift while meeting the daily needs of her tiring life. And keeping the bookstore open and available is still a huge, very huge task for her.
On the contrary, we have Adam Clayborn, a very enthusiastic hockey player. Still, he got booted from his third game because he got into a fix with an absurd conversation with the referee. But the results of this conversation were so bad that his hockey team’s manager, his ex-girlfriend, Erica Parker, ended up suspending him from the upcoming game.
How Do Their Paths Cross?
Mary lands a golden opportunity to work on her fortunes through an image makeover. But this, in turn, requires that she should work with Adam Clayborn. And here comes the ultimate part, both of them are under the deadly supervision of the public relations worker, Janet Dunleavy. Now Janet isn’t just a supervisor here but is very closely related to Erica.
Will the two give up on their differences, overcome their problems, and improve their image?
Where To Watch This Movie?
This movie about two very different people coming from very different backgrounds is a movie worth watching. We see hardships and trials and what’s best is to have someone who would love to stand by us. Believe it or not, they might not help you eradicate that problem but will give you the urge to fight against all odds. Call it the power of love or the constant power of support. It works.
This movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video or DirecTV. But watching it here will require that you subscribe to these platforms first. Subscribing to these platforms will come with multiple benefits, such as getting hold of various movies and shows available here on this platform.
Cast For The Movie
This movie has a perfect choice of cast members; some of them will be familiar to you as well. We have Rachael Leigh Cook as Mary Campbell, Niall Matter as Adam Clayborn, Sandy Sidhu as Janet Dunleavy, Madison Smith as Tyler Campbell, Tammy Gillis as Erica Parker, Victor Zinck Jr. as Chuck Forman, Keith MacKechnie as Paul Campbell, Susan Hogan as Kate Campbell, Mason McKenzie as Noah, Jessie Fraser as Sarah Forman and Darla Vandenbossc as Sandy.
The post Frozen in Love (2018): Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream It Or Skip It? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
