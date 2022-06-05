Finance
Build Muscle and Recover Quickly With Cissus Quadrangularis
Introduction
Often when looking around to try and find a new supplement to build muscle, aid recovery and stimulate muscle growth, people often turn to creatine monohydrate or amino acids such as glutamine, the more ‘well known’ supplements. However there is one supplement which receives less press but is just as effective, Mega Cissus, a high potency source of Cissus Quadrangularis (a perennial plant of the grape family found in India and Sri Lanka.) Here we look at the health benefits and reasons for why you should be thinking about adding Cissus Quadrangularis to your fitness regime and the science supporting it as an effective sports supplement.
Cissus and Muscle Mass
Cissus Quadrangularis is an ancient medicinal plant that was prescribed in the ancient Ayurvedic texts as a general tonic and analgesic, with specific bone fracture healing properties. More recently there have been more research papers published on its anti-glucocorticoid, anti-catabolic, anti-lipase, anti-oxidant and anti-bacterial properties where it has been praised for aiding in everything from fat loss to bone and tendon.
More recently, it has been reported that Cissus Quadrangularis could greatly aid in increasing muscle mass too. When you’re looking to increase muscle mass (muscular hypertrophy) in the gym, you want to load your muscles above their habitual level by lifting a weight and bringing about the appropriate hormonal and chemical conditions that cause your muscle cells to grow. When you lift weights, your endocrine system releases anabolic hormones (i.e. testosterone and growth hormone) but because of the stress your body is under, you may also release cortisol which is bad for building muscle because it can inhibit protein synthesis and stimulate amino acid degradation.
So:
Increase anabolic hormones (testosterone and growth hormone) + reduce excessive levels of catabolic hormones (cortisol) = build muscle
Studies show that Cissus is capable of interacting with the glucocorticoid receptor (GR) by binding to it and acting as a GR antagonist, ensuring cortisol doesn’t bind to the receptor and therefore reducing cortisol’s negative effects and helping your muscle mass development.
How Cissus Quadrangularis can help your bones and tendons
If you train to a high level with regular, intense exercise, you will know that constantly training the body to get stronger, quicker and fitter will sometimes lead to small injuries where the body has just been overworked (the fine line between ‘stimulation’ and ‘annihilation’). For those of you that do pick up a slight injury, Cissus can help with your recovery.
Studies have shown that injured athletes using Cissus saw a significant influence in the rate of fracture healing. Cissus influences the early regeneration of all connective tissues of mesenchyma origin (namely the fibroblasts), the chondroblasts and osteoblasts involved in the healing and quicker mineralisation of the callus. It also delivers nutrients to the injured tissue and, unlike pain relief products, not only soothes the pain of connective tissue injury but also works to repair it.
Regarding bone fractures, it is theorised that Cissus causes less amount of tissue reaction in the fractured area leading to optimum decalcification in the early stage with minimum of callus formation. So deposition of calcium is just enough to join the two broken segments of bone so that it’s recovery happens much faster. Cissus is also shown to cause early gain in the tensile strength of fractured bones by building up the chemical composition of the fractured bone, namely its mucopolysaccharides, collagen, calcium and phosphorus as well as its functional efficiency.
Finance
Finding the Right Eye Care Insurance
More than 50% of US citizens wear contact lenses or prescription glasses and this leads to the importance of availing eye care insurance plans. One may get their plans directly to the insurance provider or through your employer.
Different Insurance Plans For Your Eyes
Insurance plans offer either discounts on eyewear or benefit packages. The benefit package usually covers eye exams which may require your co-payment at the time of service. Your balance will then be shouldered by your plan. In contrast to discount plan, you will pay the whole the services but at a lower price.
When you avail your eye care insurance plan, be it a discount package or benefit package, you buy 2 products:
- Specific eye care products and services like contact lenses, prescription glasses and eye exams.
- Access to a network of specialists who have agreed to provide the products for your eyes and/or services at a discounted price. These usually are general ophthalmologists and optometrists. There are cases, however, that specialized ophthalmologists are included like refractive surgeons who offers LASIK and other visual correction procedures other than eyeglasses.
With these 2 products, it is therefore critical to evaluate the network of experts and their offered services in choosing your eye care insurance plan. In evaluating, determine your present and future needs for your overall health. You may want to check your past 1 or 2 years of records to find out the kinds of services you and your family had availed as this would determine your future needs.
Finance
An Overview of the ILO Constitution on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work
The International Labour Organisation adopted the Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work in 1998. Although this process started in 1995 at the Copenhagen World Summit for Social Development, it was finally adopted in 1998 and since then it has been gaining pace. The features of the Declaration serve as its identification of the core standards; they are applicable to all the Member States irrespective of the fact whether they have ratified the Conventions.
Notably, the Declaration conferred upon the international community equal importance for human rights, liberalization of international trade, improved labour standards at the national level, and a decentralized system of labour standards implementation making the standards more readily palatable to employers. However, due to the problematic nature of the international enforcement mechanisms, some scholars have criticized these labour standards as impractical. In this regard, the main criticism states that issues pertaining to trade and labour must be kept separate as bringing labour issues into the World Trade Organisation would mean imposing trade sanctions to issues such as child labour.
The preamble of the ILO provides for universal support and acknowledgement in promoting fundamental rights at work and also for their universal application. The principle of ‘freedom of association’ has been expressly stated in the Constitution, but the principle of ‘equal work for equal pay’ is only interpretative in nature. There isn’t any express mentioned about equal work for equal pay in the Constitution. In a nutshell, the Constitution speaks for social justice, issues relating to the regulation of the hours of work, regulation of labour supply, prevention of unemployment, protection of workers against sickness or injury, living wages, protection of children and women, provision for old age, protection of workers interests in countries other than their own and other measures. In contrast to this, the 1998 Declaration relatively promised less number of commitments. It did not provide for workplace safety, limits on work hours, freedom from workplace abuse, neither minimum, nor fair or living wage.
Although the labour organization’s monitoring and supervising standards have gained international acknowledgement, countries such as U.K. and U.S. have criticized the system for lacking proper follow-up mechanism. In this regard the Organization claimed that follow-up being not mandatory is more of a strictly promotional nature providing a global picture of the state of implementation of each category of fundamental principles and rights. Such a defence cannot be easily accepted. Hence creating a proper follow-up mechanism remains a target to be achieved in the near future as that would mean a positive contribution towards the expansion of future international labour rights regime.
Finance
EMT Paramedic: The Unsung Hero In The Field of Healthcare
One of the most unrecognized people in the field of healthcare is the EMT paramedic. Many people laud doctors and nurses for their contributions, but they often forget about the paramedics, who works just as much to extend healthcare services beyond the walls of the hospital. These are the people who are often the first ones on the scene of an emergency, and they deserve to be recognized as one of the hardest working people in the field.
Who is the EMT paramedic?
A paramedic is a trained individual who provides medical interventions to people who are unable to get to the hospital on their own. They are often first responders in emergency cases, thus, are the first ones who assess a patient’s needs, and provide the necessary treatment to stabilize a patient’s condition in order to safely transport him or her to the hospital. Whether it’s a house call regarding a known illness, or a natural disaster, the EMT paramedic is usually the one called on to give first aid to those who need it.
Aside from being first on the scene, an EMT paramedic has more work to do than just give first aid. They are also required to have the necessary background knowledge and skills on various advance life support equipment, such as defibrillators to stabilize irregular heart rhythms, and mechanical ventilators that provide oxygen to patients who can’t breathe on their own. This entails a lot of training and hands-on experience so that the EMT paramedic would be able to perform such tasks competently. In addition to knowing how to use such equipment on the scene, the paramedics must also be knowledgeable and conscientious enough to check and maintain the sterility and functionality of all the necessary equipment inside the ambulance.
If the job description wasn’t hard enough, paramedics have to deal with hazards that come with the job as well. As first responders, they are always at risk of getting injured at the scene of the emergency, such as in fires or natural disasters, which is why one of their most important responsibilities is to be able to make sure that the scene is safe before they could administer aid. Because there’s always a chance that they would be dealing with injuries and bleeding, they are also continually exposed to blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis and HIV. Long work hours also put the EMT paramedic at risk of health problems like irregular sleeping patterns, obesity, and hypertension.
Although there are several risks that come with being an EMT paramedic, most EMTs feel that the benefits outweigh the perils. First of all, it’s a steady job in the face of global economic hardships. It’s also an opportunity for career growth, and with each step up comes salary increase and additional benefits.
Build Muscle and Recover Quickly With Cissus Quadrangularis
Finding the Right Eye Care Insurance
Food writer Jess Fleming traveled to Europe with readers. Here’s what they saw — and what they ate.
Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985): Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About?
An Overview of the ILO Constitution on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work
But how long is it in dog years? Lake Elmo vet celebrates 50 years of practice.
EMT Paramedic: The Unsung Hero In The Field of Healthcare
The Long Game: Bigger than Basketball – Where To Watch It Online? Is It Worth Streaming?
How Matt Swarmer’s unique slider is bringing the 28-year-old Chicago Cubs rookie big-league success
How to Find the Best Bike Insurance Online
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile