Characteristics of a Professional Domestic Cleaning Company
If it is regular domestic cleaning tasks that are bothering you and not leaving you with enough free time to be with your friends and family, you may approach a professional cleaning company to delegate these tasks to its regular domestic cleaners. However, choosing the right cleaning company out of the many in London could be daunting. After all you’d be trusting someone with your own property, possibly while you’re away at work.
So what should you look out for in a cleaning company?
Here are a few of the key characteristics:-
– With fully trained cleaners, you will get a fast and efficient domestic cleaning service. You just call the cleaning company, and all your worries on the tedious washing, ironing and all other chores will be completed.
– Professional cleaners are ready to perform cleaning sessions on a periodic basis, whether that is on a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly basis, or a schedule that suits the client.
– Apart from regularity, consistent professionalism to deliver the highest standard of cleaning is the guarantee of a professional company.
– You can opt for a one-off cleaning session that provides a thorough deep clean of your property.
– Price rates are also important. They should be competitive enough to suit your budget.
Another important characteristic to look for is that domestic cleaners, especially carpet cleaners, should have full public liability insurance. They need to be carefully vetted and thoroughly trained. Check whether references are easily available upon request.
Parenting Tips For Families Who Don’t Celebrate Christmas – A Jewish Perspective
Not everyone celebrates Christmas. Although it is a national holiday in the US, there are many people who do not celebrate this holiday. As a parent, how do you handle the questions and situations that come up when your child asks “why do my friends celebrate Christmas and we do not?” Here are some parenting tips for families who don’t celebrate Christmas.
As a Jewish parent I find it particularly annoying that many people feel that Chanukah is a “Jewish Christmas”. Chanukah has nothing to do with Christmas. Chanukah is the celebration of keeping the light of our faith alive and passing it down to younger generations. Jewish parents should develop a love of faith within their children and you can explain to them that Christmas is a Christian holiday. Take this time to help them understand that you understand how the media hype around Christmas time may have made things confusing for them, but there are many people who do not celebrate Christmas.
Christmas is a good time to discuss diversity with your children. It is a fabulous time to reaffirm your family’s beliefs and values with them. Let your children know how you feel about this religious holiday being a national holiday and take a good look at all of the media hype around it. You can discuss if it is really a religious holiday anymore, or has it become a retail holiday like Mother’s Day.
You can also take this time for tzedakah (charity), and give to those in need. If a financial gift is not possible, you can always help at an interfaith food bank or soup kitchen. Using this time off from school and work for the purpose of helping and giving to the poor is one way that you can show your children how to make this time special while holding to your religious beliefs. If you happen to be in Brooklyn NY, see if Masbia is open and donate time serving meals.
How do you prepare your children to handle questions from Christian friends about why your family does not celebrate Christmas. This can be tricky. Some of these children can be down right rude. I cannot tell you how many times Christian children try to proselytize non-Christians with their faith. Dealing with this can be difficult. Explain to your children that this is how these children were raised and they do not realize that they are being rude. Teaching them tact and how to respond to these questions politely is a skill that you must give them. You can show them through your words and actions how to address this situation. We run into the parents of these children socially, so setting a good example is important.
Using the above tips for families who do not celebrate Christmas should help your children understand the diversity of mankind and perhaps teach them a little tolerance for those who are different.
Finding the Best Keywords for Your Vacation Rental Website
Let’s be honest – search engine optimization (SEO) is time consuming and you’re often competing against companies who employ teams of experts trying to beat the competition. The good news is, there are ways to level the playing field.
If you’re willing to put in the time and effort, there are long-term rewards to be had because search optimization has a longer lasting effect than paid advertising. When you stop paying for ads, your listing is removed and all of the traffic and bookings that went along with it are gone too. With organic search, while it’s not as easy to earn a first page ranking (vs. buying it), once you do, it’s harder for your competition to bump you out of your position.
But first, you need to have your own vacation rental website. And while you may not become an SEO expert overnight, there’s a bunch of things you can do to improve your organic search rankings. First, I suggest you check out a few resources to get you up-to-speed on the basics of SEO. My favorites are the “Beginners Guide to SEO” at SEOmoz and “What is SEO” from Search Engine Land.
Broad vs. Long-tail Keywords
Let’s review two different types of keywords – broad keywords and long-tail keywords. Broad keywords are typically general keyword phrases for your website that have high monthly search volume and lots of competition. They are difficult to rank for and the traffic is not as relevant, meaning you’ll get less qualified inquiries as a result.
Long-tail keywords, on the other hand, are very specific keyword phrases for your website. They have lower search volume, but also less competition. They are easier to rank for and produce higher quality traffic to your website, resulting in more qualified inquiries for your vacation rental.
Here are some examples:
Broad Keywords
- vacation rental
- vacation rental homes
- Lake Tahoe vacation rental
- Tahoe vacation homes
Long-Tail Keywords
- Tahoe Donner ski home rental
- agate bay vacation home
- ski home rental north Lake Tahoe
- kings beach summer vacation home
Create a Keyword Universe
Open up an Excel or a Google Doc spreadsheet and start typing all of the keywords that might be relevant to your vacation rental. What phrases would potential renters search for if they were looking for your home? Include terms that relate to your surrounding area, local attractions, and are descriptive of your rental. Aim to generate 50 – 100 keywords.
Visit competing vacation rental websites and pay close attention to the topics they cover and headlines throughout their site. Many of these keywords will relate to your audience as well.
Google also has a couple of tools to help you create your keyword universe – the contextual targeting tool and the keyword tool. Just enter in a couple of keywords and Google will help you identify other related terms. While both tools are part of Google AdWords’ paid advertising product, they are free to use and can provide just as much value for your organic keyword research as they would for paid search.
Select 10 Keywords to Target
Now that your keyword universe is complete, copy the list into Google’s Keyword Tool to see the competition and monthly search volume for each term. Your goal is to narrow down the list and select 10 keywords to target for your website. While many of the terms may be relevant, we just want to start with a reasonable number to work with first.
Strike a balance between broad and long-tail keywords. If all of your targeted keywords have very low competition, there may not be enough people searching for those phrases to have an impact on your traffic or bookings. At the same time, if you choose only highly competitive phrases, it may be so hard to rank for those terms that your website never gets any traffic from them. Getting to the first page of the search engine results is key because a whopping 75% of users never click past page one according to Sitepoint.com.
I found “heavenly village” and “Lake Tahoe ski season” with low to medium difficulty and a couple hundred to a couple thousand monthly search volume. These are both great picks for Lake Tahoe vacation rental.
Next Steps
Search engine optimization is a marathon, not a sprint. By choosing 10 keywords to focus on first you can prioritize your efforts and measure your results. You’ll want to apply these keywords to your website by making sure you have content that addresses those terms. For example, adding information on your website about the “Lake Tahoe ski season” or where “heavenly village” is located is a good start.
Solving India’s Hunger Problem – Why and How?
‘World hunger’ refers to the want or scarcity of food in a country. As the economies progress and development goes forward, the evil of hunger becomes a bigger challenge with growing populations. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) estimates that about 795 million people of the 7.5 billion people in the world were suffering from chronic undernourishment in 2014-2016. That’s one in nine people. And almost all the hungry people, i.e., 780 million people live in developing countries including India.
Hunger has taken its largest toll in Southern Asia including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Imagine the statistics on the children demographic. Globally, 161 million under-five-year olds were estimated to be stunted in 2013. Thus solving the problem of hunger is not a choice anymore. The reasons are plenty but the most prominent of them all is it’s slowly destroying our future – the children.
How can the hunger problem be solved? Of course there are top non-governmental organisations working towards reducing under nourishment among children. A lot of charity fundraising happens on a large scale in India where people generously donate for the cause. However, the real effort is in the detailing.
School to school
One of the non-profit organisations based out of Bangalore, identified the place where undernourished children can be found easily. There are several government schools around India that struggle to get children to school. The most common reason for kids skipping school is economic condition. While both parents need to work to fend for their families, older children are kept in charge of younger siblings. When some organisation decided to incentivise education by providing mid-day meals in schools, the idea caught up quickly. One of the best ways to solve the problem is to reach out to undernourished children and ensure both nutrition and education. The organisation encourages tax deductible donations apart from working in active partnership with the government.
Awareness
Through Aanganwadi meals given to mothers and toddlers, the organisation also engages in making women aware of healthy nutrition for children. This sensitises mothers towards ensuring that they feed their children a healthy meal every day. When they cannot provide for these meals, non-governmental organisations engages in facilitating the same.
The fight to hunger needs to be carried out with a concrete plan. It’s vital that these plans are localised based on country and regions in order to be effective. You can play your part by donating from wherever you are.
