Colorful pageant, street fests cap queen’s Platinum Jubilee
LONDON — A colorful street pageant celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s life and highlighting Britain’s diversity paraded through central London on Sunday, the final day of a long holiday weekend honoring the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. Royal fans were hoping to see another glimpse of the 96-year-old queen later at Buckingham Palace, where the parade ends.
With the ringing of bells at Westminster Abbey, a spectacular military parade featuring 200 horses began the ceremony as they marched down the Mall to Buckingham Palace. They flanked the gold state coach, a gilded carriage that transported the queen to her coronation 69 years ago.
The queen wasn’t taking part in the pageant — though a virtual version of her, drawn from archival video from her 1953 coronation, was shown at the coach’s windows.
Some 6,000 performers were parading along a three-kilometer (nearly two-mile) route lined with a sea of Union flags, telling the story of the queen’s life with dance, vintage cars, vibrant costumes, carnival music and giant puppets.
Some of Britain’s best-loved cultural exports were here, from the Daleks in “Doctor Who” to James Bond’s Aston Martins. Celebrities including singer Cliff Richard danced and sang from open-top double decker buses meant to represent the sights and sounds of each decade from the 1950s onwards.
Organizers say the pageant is expected to be watched by 1 billion people around the world.
The keenest royal fans braved the wet, chilly weather and camped out on the Mall overnight to secure the best view of the pageant. Some came for the celebrities who will be performing, while others wanted to be part of a historical moment.
“It’s part of history, it’s never going to happen again. It’s something special, so if you are going to do it you’ve got to go big or go home,” said Shaun Wallen, 50.
The queen did not join her family in the royal box watching the pageant. Nor did Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who made their first family trip to the U.K. since they stepped away from royal duties and moved to the U.S. in 2020. The couple has largely stayed out of the limelight during the Platinum Jubilee events.
The monarch hasn’t appeared in public for the Platinum Jubilee events since Thursday, when she smiled and waved on Buckingham Palace’s balcony with her family. She has limited her appearances in recent months due to what the palace describes as “episodic mobility issues.” She also had COVID-19 this spring.
Still, she delighted the country when she appeared in a surprise comedy video that opened a concert Saturday staged in front of Buckingham Palace. In the video, the monarch had tea with a computer-animated Paddington Bear — and revealed that, just like the furry character, she was partial to marmalade sandwiches and liked to keep them in her handbag.
Diana Ross and the rock band Queen headlined the star-studded tribute concert Saturday night, which also featured Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli.
The celebrities paid tribute to the queen’s decades of service to the U.K. and the Commonwealth. Prince Charles, her eldest son and heir to the throne, highlighted his mother’s role as a symbol of unity and stability through the decades.
Addressing the queen as “Your Majesty, mummy,” Charles said: “You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us for these 70 years.”
On Sunday, Charles and his wife, Camilla, mingled with crowds at The Oval cricket ground in London for a “Big Jubilee Lunch.” Millions across the country likewise set out long tables, balloons and picnic fare for similar patriotic street parties and barbeques.
Later Sunday, celebrities including singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will belt out “God Save The Queen” outside Buckingham Palace as a finale to the pageant. Many hope that the monarch will make a second balcony appearance to cap the weekend of celebrations.
Dave Hyde: Miami Dolphins could be caught in one big lie while Flores’ allegation waits
Truth 1, Dolphins 0.
One final score is in, at least by the account of Deshaun Watson’s lawyer. It involves moral questions and loss of credibility for the Miami Dolphins, but not the larger legal and league issues that are up next on the docket in former coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit involving team owner Steve Ross.
The fundamental truth is central to each story. Last November, General Manager Chris Grier stood before reporters and angrily denied a report the team demanded non-disclosure agreements from 22 women alleging sexual misconduct against Watson before trading for the then-Houston quarterback.
Grier called the report, “absolutely and categorically false.” He added: “It pisses me off.”
One more thing: It was all true, according to Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin. The Dolphins are the ones lying by his account. Team owner Steve Ross did the negotiating, Hardin told 610-AM radio in Houston.
“The coach at Miami [Flores] was somebody that Deshaun liked,’ Hardin said. “He liked the team. He was just chomping at the bit to get back to football and get all this garbage behind him and so we were told, ‘I want to go to Miami.’‘’
At the trade deadline last November, the Dolphins were the only team interested due to Watson’s problems.
“Miami was an outlier,” Hardin said. “Ross says, the owner of Miami says, ‘I’ll take my chances on what happens criminally but I have to have all twenty-two cases settled and a nondisclosure agreement or I won’t do it.’”
Hardin negotiated 20 non-disclosure agreements.
“Ross said if I don’t have all 22 signed up and a confidentiality agreement [he wouldn’t do it], cause I don’t want everybody talking about this during the season and after the season,’ Hardin said.
That’s why Ross didn’t make the trade. He couldn’t shut everyone up. It involves moral questions of involving women and sexual allegations and management questions of why he’d attempt to clean up an oil spill that was still spilling.
While the criminal issues seems to be gone for Watson, there are now 24 women alleging sexual misconduct against him.
Here’s the other question: Did Grier know what Ross was up to? Did the general manager tell a whopper of a lie about the Dolphins and NDA’s or did Ross deceive him about his attempts?
This is a crucial issue for what’s next on the Dolphins docket. Everyone in the organization has circled the wagons regarding Flores’ allegation that Ross offered the former coach $100,000 for each loss in 2019.
That’s part of Flores’ larger lawsuit against the league involving racial discrimination. Ross issued a statement calling the charges, “false, malicious and defamatory.” He promised to defend his, “personal integrity.”
That unscheduled court date is the biggest game for the Dolphins this year. Ross’s ownership is at stake. It’s one thing to perpetuate lies in the bubble world of fans and media as the Dolphins did in the Watson affair.
It’s quite another to lie involving issues of game-fixing in a court of law. Just the threat of what this could mean chased away the dream team of coach Sean Payton and quarterback Tom Brady coming to the Dolphins this offseason.
This case won’t come down to some lawyer’s account on talk radio. Flores has talked on the radio, across television – everywhere he can spreading what he believes happened.
What can he prove in court? He already has amended the lawsuit to include a memo he sent during that 2019 season to several Dolphins executives. It involved Ross’s desire for him to intentionally lose games.
“Mr. Flores detailed the toxicity that existed within the organization and explained the unreasonable position he was being played in by the team ownership and management,’ the lawsuit states.
Among those receiving the memo: Grier, CEO Tom Garfinkel and senior vice president Brandon Shore. What did they do, if anything? Who did they alert, if anyone?
If the Watson chapter showed how the Dolphins have no problem lying loudly on a big story, Flores’ allegations will test that idea again with bigger stakes involved.
Lie about Watson and you lose credibility. Lie about Flores and you lose the team.
()
After being mostly a blocker with Rams, TE Johnny Mundt eager to show Vikings his worth as a receiver
Take a glance at Johnny Mundt’s career statistics, and there’s little to suggest he could be much of a receiving threat for the Vikings. In five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, he caught a meager 10 passes.
But the tight end says that’s not a fair indicator. The Rams’ offense did not call for him to catch many balls, and he expects that to change in Minnesota. Mundt in March signed a two-year, $2.415 million contract with the Vikings.
“I was actually brought in as a receiving tight end and I kind of figured out the whole blocking thing,” said Mundt, who caught 23 passes at Oregon in 2016 before joining the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and being turned into mostly a blocker. “But I’m an athletic guy. I can catch the ball, and I’m ready to prove that.’’
The Vikings are hoping that will be the case. And Mundt said he expects to be the No. 2 tight end on the team behind Irv Smith Jr., who is a top receiving threat.
“I’m the most experienced player we have in the (tight end) room right now, going into my sixth year,’’ Mundt said. “I’ve been around the game, I’ve watched (prolific tight end) Tyler Higbee with the Rams, and learned a lot from him. So I’m really ready to take the next step and contribute quality minutes to the Vikings’ offense.’’
During spring drills, Mundt hasn’t been able to contribute much. He’s worked on the side during practices while still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last October. However, he said his recovery is “going great” and he’ll be “ready to go during training camp” when it gets underway in late July.
Mundt suffered the injury in a Week 6 game at the New York Giants. He missed the rest of the season, included the Rams’ 23-20 win over Cincinnati last February in Super Bowl LVI.
“It’s bittersweet,’’ Mundt said. “I try not to dwell on the negative aspects of it. I got to be part of a Super Bowl team and contribute to the team throughout six weeks.’’
After the injury, Mundt watched Rams’ home games in a box at Sofi Stadium. However, he was able to stand on the sideline for the Super Bowl at Sofi, which he said provided a lot of excitement. And he plans to attend the Rams’ ring ceremony this summer.
After the win over the Bengals, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell took over as the Vikings’ head coach and tight ends coach Wes Phillips as their offensive coordinator. A month later, Mundt followed the two to Minnesota.
“I had some familiarity obviously with (the two coaches), and there was a lot more opportunity here,’’ Mundt said. “I felt like change of scenery would do well.’’
Now, the Vikings are talking about actually throwing the ball to Mundt. With the Rams, head coach Sean McVay called the plays, and Mundt took a backseat as a receiver to Higbee and to Gerald Everett, a Los Angeles tight end from 2017-20.
“Johnny’s an explosive guy,’’ said Phillips, who was Mundt’s position coach for three years and last season also was the Rams’ passing game coordinator. “He’s got vertical speed. He’s a good route runner. … He’s really kind of a complete tight end. … It’s all about opportunity.”
Phillips pointed to an October 2020 game against Chicago, when Higbee was out, leaving Everett and Mundt as the two primary tight ends. Mundt had a career-high three catches for 48 yards in the 24-10 win.
“He answered the bell,’’ Phillips said.
Phillips said after that game Mundt got the nickname “The Bear Killer” because it was the second straight year he had gotten a start in a win over Chicago. However, it must be said that Mundt, who has started just three times in his 47 career games, did not have a catch in the 2019 victory.
Mundt also earned a nickname with the Rams for his blocking.
“He has strong hands,’’ Phillips said. “They used to call him ‘Strong Hands Mundt.’ In L.A., the defensive guys were saying, ‘That’s Johnny Mundt. Watch out. He throws those hands.’ He’s a physical player in the run game.”
Mundt was an effective blocker with the Rams, and he expects that to continue. But now he also hopes to use his hands to catch plenty of balls.
Review: Pride month has classical sound as MN Philharmonic Orchestra performs ‘Prisms’
Pride month had a classical music sound last weekend as the Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra performed “Prisms,” closing out its 29th season.
Yes, other classical music ensembles in Minnesota feature musicians from queer communities, but MPO is unique in that it has as part of its mission to create “increased visibility for the musical talents of the GLBTA community.” The orchestra was founded in 1993 by Kevin Ford, who died of HIV-AIDS two years later.
With music director Brian Dowdy conducting, the orchestra performed three works, including a world premiere the orchestra had co-commissioned. The 65-member orchestra played the challenging program with gusto.
The concert opened with a 1990 piece by Michael Abels, known for composing the score for the films “Get Out” and “Us.” The piece, “Global Warming,” references climate change and also observes a “warming” of international relations happening at the time the composer wrote it, according to the program notes. Abels wrote the piece soon after the fall of the Berlin Wall when the Cold War appeared to be over.
The work began with a sense of unease. A clicking sound, referencing cicadas, suggested a dystopian desert landscape. A riveting solo performed by concertmaster Catherine Himmerich was trailed by a companion melody performed by principal cellist Kristin Snow. Abels brought in sounds from musical traditions around the world— including Irish folk music and music from Southwest Asia. The cross-cultural communion of sounds found a book-end toward the end of the piece with a similar dissonant violin tune heard in the beginning. The piece created a sense of disquietude.
Secondly, the orchestra played the world premiere of Mary Kouyoumdjian’s “Walking with Ghosts,” featuring guest bass clarinet player Jeff Anderle. It continued the ominous feeling of the first piece, with rolling cellos and bursts of sound by the brass instruments. Anderle began his solo by playing long sustained notes, full of pauses. Underneath him, jarring eruptions of brass notes rumbled.
At times, the bass clarinet solo would became more melodic. Then just as suddenly, it would veer into screeching, then lull back into a looming, loping line. Throughout, Anderle proved virtuosic in the different sounds he could draw out of his instrument. Kouyoumdjian’s composition increased in cacophony toward the end, hurling toward a climactic conclusion.
After intermission, MPO tackled the four movements of Florence Price’s Symphony No. 4 in D Minor. A Black composer writing music in the first half of the twentieth century, Price’s talents went underrecognized during her lifetime. Many of her works, including the 4th symphony, were nearly lost until they were discovered in 2009.
At once robust, melodic, and filled with the sounds of American vernacular— including nods to African American spirituals, hymns and jazz music— Symphony No. 4 sounded like America.
Price referenced the spiritual “Wade in the Water” in the first movement, after a fanfare beginning. She also employed call and response, creating a lush tapestry of sound. The second movement, meanwhile, sounded like a hymn. With an overarching ethereal harp, the music was pastoral and soul-filling. From there, the “Juba Dance” movement added a syncopated flavor, complete with groovy bass line. The last movement, Scherzo, featured both an exuberance and a growing tension. Even as it swelled with triumph, an undercurrent of unease lingered.
The orchestra made clear how the work is an essential entry into the canon of American classical music.
