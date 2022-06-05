News
Column: Caleb Kilian impresses in his 1st big-league start — bringing to mind previous Chicago Cubs debuts
Caleb Kilian’s much-anticipated start Saturday night at Wrigley Field rekindled memories of similar Chicago Cubs debuts, from Jeff Pico to Kyle Hendricks.
You never know whether a Cubs pitcher’s first start is the harbinger of things to come or just a cameo appearance in a career soon to be forgotten.
Kilian showed Saturday he has the right stuff, but one bad inning prevented the Cubs’ top pitching prospect from making the night a total success. He lasted five innings in a 7-4, 10-inning loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing 83 pitches and allowing three runs, three hits and two walks while striking out six.
Before a 6-1 win in Game 1 of the split doubleheader, Cubs manager David Ross — who watched a parade of celebrated prospects make their debuts in 2015 and ‘16 — tempered expectations for Kilian.
“From a player’s standpoint, and even as the manager now, sitting in this seat, it’s a lot of wait-and-see,” Ross said. “It’s exciting from his standpoint, (doing the) hard work and coming over. He’s been impressive in a lot of ways. Still, you have to make your major-league career.
“No one knows how it’s going to go. I’m happy for him. All the hard work has paid off. You don’t try to hype it up too much. I don’t think any one player is ever the savior. We put the label on some young men. We’ll see how it goes, and we’ll analyze it afterward.”
First impressions are lasting, and Kilian opened with a bang. He struck out the first two hitters and was perfect through the third before before running into trouble in the fourth, when he loaded the bases with two walks and a single. A wild pitch brought home the first Cardinals run, and Brendan Donovan followed with a two-run double.
After getting through the first nine hitters on only 31 pitches, Kilian looked out of sync in the fourth, throwing 30 pitches in the inning. He left trailing 3-1 but got a no decision after Christopher Morel’s RBI double tied the game in the sixth.
The game entered the Twilight Zone in the ninth when the Cardinals missed a chance to take the lead on Nolan Gorman’s two-out single off David Robertson with two men on. Edmundo Sosa would’ve easily scored from second but missed touching third and had to retreat to the bag. Robertson then induced Paul Goldschmidt to hit into a force play with the bases loaded, ending the threat.
The Cubs stranded two in the ninth, sending the game into extra innings. The Cardinals scored four in the 10th off Michael Rucker.
Matt Swarmer, who made his debut Monday, earned his first victory in Saturday’s opener, allowing one run on two hits in six innings.
Swarmer was nearly speechless after facing the likes of Albert Pujols and Paul Goldschmidt.
“Just trying not to think about the hitters as much,” he said. “I know there are some big-name guys, but you have to avoid (thinking about it). It’s definitely hard because you’re just like, ‘Wow, he’s actually in the box.’”
Frank Schwindel homered and drove in a pair of runs, and Scott Effross escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh when plate umpire Bruce Dreckman called Tommy Edman out on strikes on a pitch several inches outside the zone.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was ejected by Dreckman for arguing the next inning, and the Cardinals never threatened again.
Kilian was attempting in Game 2 to become the first Cubs starter to win his big-league debut since Ryan O’Malley beat the Houston Astros 1-0 with eight scoreless innings on Aug. 16, 2006, at Minute Maid Park.
O’Malley was a last-minute call-up from Triple-A Iowa only because it was his turn to start and the Cubs were all out of pitchers after an 18-inning game the previous night. He barely had time to pack but wasn’t worried when asked afterward if he had enough clothes for the flight to Chicago.
“Oh, yes, definitely,” he replied. “I’m not going to let my clothes get in the way of this.”
But the dream was short-lived and he didn’t need much of a wardrobe after all. O’Malley suffered a left elbow strain during the fifth inning of his Wrigley Field debut, a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
After the game, O’Malley stood despondent in front of the Waveland Avenue firehouse, where teammate Rich Hill tried to console him.
“It was like I was on cloud nine and then I just fell off of it,” O’Malley said.
Hill still is pitching for the Boston Red Sox at age 42, but that would be the end of O’Malley’s major-league career after only two outings. Pico, likewise, threw a four-hit shutout against the Cincinnati Reds in his debut on May 31, 1988, but won only 12 more games in a three-year career.
You never know.
Before Swarmer and Kilian started Saturday, the fewest combined major-league innings by a pair of Cubs starters in a doubleheader had come against the Cardinals on Oct. 6, 1909. Rudy Schwenck had two starts and nine innings under his belt, while King Cole was making his big-league debut — and tossed a complete-game shutout.
It has been 46 years since the Cubs had two pitchers start a doubleheader with fewer than one combined start. Neither Oscar Zamora nor Paul Reuschel, both relievers at time, had a start when they faced the San Francisco Giants on May 2, 1976, at Candlestick Park.
No one forgets their first start, no matter the outcome.
But some are more memorable than others, and Kilian can feel good about his performance.
Adapted softball: Dakota United, Burnsville/Lakeville/Farmington win state titles
CI DIVISION
Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 11, New Prague 1: The Blazing Cats completed an undefeated 11-0 season by outscoring their three state tournament opponents 41-6 en route to their third state crown, and second since 2019.
Sophomore outfielder Clarke Ruhland hit the home run that capped the run-rule victory in the fifth inning of the title game on Saturday at Chanhassen High School, while sophomore outfielder Caden Roseth homered earlier in the game and sophomore second baseman Riley Deutsch tallied two doubles.
Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville bested New Prague twice this season.
PI DIVISION
Dakota United 19, Anoka-Hennepin 6: Dakota United toppled Anoka-Hennepin 19-6 to win the state title. The victory capped an undefeated campaign, and marked Dakota United’s third win this season over Anoka-Hennepin.
The Hawks won the last state title in 2019. The 2020 and 2021 state tournaments were derailed by COVID-19.
Senior pitcher Indigo Jaworski was 4 for 4 with four runs scored, while junior shortstop Fiona Sitzmann was 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
LOCALS ON ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAMS:
PI: Dakota United: Sam Gerten, Indigo Jaworski, Fiona Sitzmann.
CI: Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville: Shane Baker, Miller Hertaus, Caden Roseth. Dakota United: Mark Manuwarren, Colin Price. South Washington County: Elliott Miller.
University of St. Thomas eyes Highland Bridge for Division I hockey, baseball, softball venues
As the University of St. Thomas scouts potential locations for three new sports facilities, it’s putting no small amount of energy into discussions with St. Paul city and community leaders around Highland Bridge, the 122-acre site that was once home to the Ford Motor Co.’s auto manufacturing campus.
That campus, which overlooks the Mississippi River in Highland Park, has been primed for new real estate construction, including 3,800 housing units and additional office, retail, ball fields and even a skating trail.
One thing not contemplated in the city’s 2019 Ford site master plan was multiple sizable stadiums equipped for Division I athletics.
The university, hand in hand with developer the Ryan Cos., has proposed amendments to the master plan that would allow a 4,000- to 4,500-seat hockey arena, a 1,000-seat softball stadium and a 1,500-seat baseball stadium situated just south of Montreal Avenue and within a few dozen feet of Cleveland Avenue, according to a recent joint presentation to the Highland District Council’s development committee.
The general conceptual renderings elicited questions about event-focused traffic, parking, property tax impacts and what kinds of uses toward the southern end of the Highland Bridge development might be relocated or displaced.
The renderings situate the proposed stadiums in the same general location as the city’s future Mica Park, as well within the outlined footprint of 110 units of affordable housing and 200,000 square feet of office space.
PRESENTATION TO HIGHLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL
In a May 17 presentation to the Highland District Council, officials noted that on non-game days, traffic would actually drop considerably without housing and office uses in that corner. Meeting minutes and other written materials provided by the district council indicate the housing and offices would be moved “farther north” within Highland Bridge, but they don’t specify exactly where in the development.
The materials note that Mica Park, as envisioned in the master plan, is currently bordered by wetlands and encumbered by sloping terrain, and relocating it through a land swap “to a more useable site” just west of the planned location could open the park to more users. A Canadian Pacific Railway spur into the area could become a future trail and transit link to the stadiums.
“As more people and as more of the committee gets to learn more about the project, we’ll start to hear more responses for and against it,” said Kevin Vargas, president of the Highland District Council. “In terms of positive, we’ll have more land for the park. But we’re also hearing concerns that people are nervous we could lose some of the affordable housing, at least on that parcel, and maybe concerns about game-day traffic.”
OTHER POTENTIAL LOCATIONS UNDISCLOSED
A potential timeline presented by the university and master developer predicted master plan amendments could be finalized in September, with other technical processes — such as platting — complete by April 2023. Airport overlay, wetland and five key zoning approvals could be in hand, potentially, by early this fall.
Kathy Carruth, executive director of the Highland District Council, said the council had yet to take an official position on the conceptual plans. In February, the Town and Country Club on Mississippi River Boulevard rejected an unsolicited $61 million offer from the university, which had sought to potentially acquire its golf course for the stadium land.
Through a spokesperson, the University of St. Thomas released a brief written statement indicating that Highland Bridge was “one of multiple sites” being evaluated for the future donor-driven stadiums. They did not elaborate on the other potential locations.
“From St. Thomas’ standpoint, we are still in the early stages of what we expect to be a long process to determine if the Highland Bridge site is the best fit,” reads the statement. “The university is just beginning to work with the city on various land use approvals, and it continues to explore financing options. We expect these processes to continue for several months.”
Maureen Michalski, vice president of real estate development for the Ryan Cos., said altering the city’s master plan would be a months-long process that includes several applications, public hearings and council actions.
“The recently submitted amendments for the potential University of St. Thomas athletic complex at Highland Bridge was the first step in the process and all applications will need to be approved before the athletic complex can advance,” said Michalski, in a written statement issued Wednesday.
She said St. Thomas and Ryan will continue to visit Highland District Council meetings in coming months to present updates. Representatives of both the university and the developer are expected back before the district council’s development committee on June 21 and July 19.
Vargas, the district council president, said he’s hopeful for strong public turnout and a robust discussion.
RYAN CHAIRMAN AND CHAIRMAN OF ST. THOMAS TRUSTEES
The university and the Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. are no strangers to each other.
Ryan Cos. chairman Patrick G. Ryan, a 1975 graduate of St. Thomas, also chairs the university’s board of trustees. The developer has worked closely with the university on major building projects such as the Center for Well-Being, which opened in St. Paul in 2019, and the Tommie East Residence Hall, which opened in 2020.
Interviewed shortly after the unsuccessful bid for the Town and Country Club land in February, Phil Esten, a St. Thomas vice president and director of athletics, said the university is scouting a number of potential sites for a new ice arena for its men’s and women’s hockey teams, which recently skated up from NCAA Division III to Division I.
St. Thomas still hosts home games in a 1,000-person arena in Mendota Heights, as it has has since 2003. In addition, university officials would like new baseball and softball stadiums, as well as indoor training facilities.
Esten noted that the Ryan Cos. and Canadian Pacific Railway own adjoining parcels of former railyard land in the southeast corner of the former Ford Motor Co. manufacturing campus. With Ryan’s help, the university is in talks with CP Rail to acquire both parcels.
City officials have long envisioned Highland Bridge as a denser, more urban community than other stretches of the city, and the stadiums — which are likely to host some 50 games apiece — could be a departure from that vision. On the other hand, said St. Paul City Council member Chris Tolbert, the area around the CP Rail spur was always envisioned to be more recreational.
“I think it’s intriguing,” said Tolbert on Thursday. “There’s still a lot of community conversation that is needed. It has a lot of potential to be a quality neighborhood amenity, with baseball, softball and ice.”
“If that could be partnered with the youth sports in the neighborhood, that could be a huge win for all of them,” Tolbert added. “They’re consistently looking for places to play.”
Farooq Ahmad Shah visits various villages of Constituency Gulmarg, Meets with several delegations
Farooq Ahmad Shah visits various villages of Constituency Gulmarg, Meets with several delegations
By : Gulzar Khan
Tangmarg Sat, June 4: National Conference Senior Leader and Constituency In-charge Gulmarg Farooq Ahmad Shah on Saturday conducted a visited the Gulmarg Constituency and expressed his heartfelt condolences at various villages such as Yaal, Chichloora, Chundbugh and Rawatpora.
In a statement, National Conference Senior Leader Farooq Ahmad Shah visited above mentioned villages and meets with various delegations and asked them every genuine grievances will be discussed with higher authorities for their early redressed and asked the Party workers to work in a coordinated manner to address public issues in the Constituency with the goal of improving the standard of life of the common citizen’s.
National Conference Leader Mr Shah was accompanied Party Senior functionaries during the visit.
The post Farooq Ahmad Shah visits various villages of Constituency Gulmarg, Meets with several delegations appeared first on JK Breaking News.
