Column: Caleb Kilian’s 1st big-league start — after Matt Swarmer’s 1st win — brings to mind previous Chicago Cubs debuts
Caleb Kilian’s much-anticipated start Saturday night at Wrigley Field rekindled memories of similar Chicago Cubs debuts, from Jeff Pico to Kyle Hendricks.
You never know whether a Cubs pitcher’s first start is the harbinger of things to come or just a cameo appearance in a career soon to be forgotten.
Before a 6-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the split doubleheader, Cubs manager David Ross — who watched a parade of celebrated prospects make their debuts in 2015 and ‘16 — tempered expectations for Kilian.
“From a player’s standpoint, and even as the manager now, sitting in this seat, it’s a lot of wait-and-see,” Ross said. “It’s exciting from his standpoint, (doing the) hard work and coming over. He’s been impressive in a lot of ways. Still, you have to make your major-league career.
“No one knows how it’s going to go. I’m happy for him. All the hard work has paid off. You don’t try to hype it up too much. I don’t think any one player is ever the savior. We put the label on some young men. We’ll see how it goes, and we’ll analyze it afterward.”
Matt Swarmer, who made his debut Monday, earned his first victory in Saturday’s opener, allowing one run on two hits in six innings. Frank Schwindel homered and drove in a pair of runs, and Scott Effross escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh when plate umpire Bruce Dreckman called Tommy Edman out on strikes on a pitch several inches outside the zone.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was ejected by Dreckman for arguing the next inning, and the Cardinals never threatened again.
Kilian was attempting in Game 2 to become the first Cubs starter to win his big-league debut since Ryan O’Malley beat the Houston Astros 1-0 with eight scoreless innings on Aug. 16, 2006, at Minute Maid Park.
O’Malley was a last-minute call-up from Triple-A Iowa only because it was his turn to start and the Cubs were all out of pitchers after an 18-inning game the previous night. He barely had time to pack but wasn’t worried when asked afterward if he had enough clothes for the flight to Chicago.
“Oh, yes, definitely,” he replied. “I’m not going to let my clothes get in the way of this.”
But the dream was short-lived and he didn’t need much of a wardrobe after all. O’Malley suffered a left elbow strain during the fifth inning of his Wrigley Field debut, a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
After the game, O’Malley stood despondent in front of the Waveland Avenue firehouse, where teammate Rich Hill tried to console him.
“It was like I was on cloud nine and then I just fell off of it,” O’Malley said.
Hill still is pitching for the Boston Red Sox at age 42, but that would be the end of O’Malley’s major-league career after only two outings. Pico, likewise, threw a four-hit shutout against the Cincinnati Reds in his debut on May 31, 1988, but won only 12 more games in a three-year career.
You never know.
Before Swarmer and Kilian started Saturday, the fewest combined major-league innings by a pair of Cubs starters in a doubleheader had come against the Cardinals on Oct. 6, 1909. Rudy Schwenck had two starts and nine innings under his belt, while King Cole was making his big-league debut — and tossed a complete-game shutout.
It has been 46 years since the Cubs had two pitchers start a doubleheader with fewer than one combined start. Neither Oscar Zamora nor Paul Reuschel, both relievers at time, had a start when they faced the San Francisco Giants on May 2, 1976, at Candlestick Park.
No one forgets their first start, no matter the outcome.
But some are more memorable than others.
Evina Westbrook thrown into fire in rookie season with Lynx
Evina Westbrook was drafted in the second round by Seattle, then cut during the Storm’s camp. That’s the end of the story for a lot of draft picks. It’s difficult to make it in the WNBA with just 12 teams and small, hyper-talented rosters.
But Minnesota’s injury issues were the UConn product’s gain. The Lynx’s early season roster didn’t shape up the way Cheryl Reeve envisioned. And injuries and late arrivals left the Lynx scrambling to fill a roster.
Helping to round it out was Westbrook, who initially was added via a hardship exemption, but then because of League technicalities, had to be inked to a season-long deal.
Westbrook has taken advantage of her preseason fortune. Through 10 games, the wing has entrenched herself as a cog in the Lynx’s machine through her production and versatility.
In Thursday’s loss in Atlanta, Westbrook was both guarding rookie sensation Rhyne Howard as well as playing heavy point guard minutes for Minnesota.
“It’s a young player that, as I told our staff, is being thrown into some situations,” Reeve said. “We just keep giving her more, and she’s been handling that well.”
And while Westbrook seems to be handling it in stride, she is not hiding from the fact that it’s been “hard.”
“I’d definitely be lying if I said it wasn’t. There’s a lot going through my mind,” Westbrook said. “I’m messing up.”
Which is to be expected. But Westbrook has received valuable support from her teammates, who were in similar spots earlier in their careers, and is cherishing the coaching and guidance she’s received from Reeve and Co.
“I love being coached, I love that she’s on me and stuff like that. And I take that and I try to just figure it out as much as possible,” Westbrook said. “But for me, because it’s so much, I just try to literally take it day by day.”
Westbrook said she’s still trying to figure out her role on the team, while also trying to play within herself and grow her confidence.
“I feel like I just feel really rushed sometimes, and I’m just trying to get through the play or look for this or look for that, which they want me to just go out and play. They want me to be myself, but it’s hard when I have 100 million things going through my mind, and I’m new to this and I’m trying to figure it out,” Westbrook said. “At the same time, they know what I’m going through, they know what I’m thinking and feeling. They don’t want me to think as much, and more just to play. I feel like as the games have gone by I’ve definitely gotten more comfortable, and I’ve had to step up, had to grow up and not really be considered a rookie, even though I am. But no, it’s been a long learning process, but day by day.”
That would be the case even if Westbrook was only playing her more natural wing position. But Moriah Jefferson’s quadricep injury left Westbrook as the backup point guard option behind Rachel Banham. The responsibilities continue to pile onto Westbrook’s plate.
While point guard might not be her primary position, Reeve did note Westbrook sold herself as a lead guard during the draft process. And even before the Atlanta game, there had been moments when the rookie would initiate Minnesota’s offense.
“She’s comfortable doing that, and she did that at UConn, and she identified herself that way,” Reeve said. “So I don’t think it’s as maybe eye popping or whatever for her when we had the conversation of, ‘OK, you initiate a little bit.’ She said, ‘OK, that’s what I’ll do.’ ”
Reeve always talks to her players about carving out value in the league. Westbrook does that partially through her positional versatility — a near must-have in modern basketball. She can legitimately play either guard spot or small forward. Reeve said Westbrook is doing what she can to make the most of her responsibility.
“I like the experience she’s getting and I think it’ll be helpful,” Reeve said, “obviously to her, and hopefully to us at some point.”
Aaron Judge blasts another, Luis Severino delivers a gem as Yankees beat Tigers, 3-0
Aaron Judge wasted no time on Saturday. The Yankees slugger took the first pitch he saw from Tigers rookie Beau Brieske and drove it deep into the right-center field seats. With another sterling pitching performance, that Judge blow was about all the Yankees needed for their 3-0 win over the Tigers at Yankee Stadium.
Behind yet another strong start — this time by Luis Severino — the Yankees (38-15) won their fifth straight game, maintained the best record in baseball and clinched another series. The Bombers have won or split 15 of their 17 completed series this season. They have now racked up eight shutout wins.
Severino pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out 10 and permitting just one walk. The right-hander kept the Yankees rotation rolling in an impressive streak. Their starters have thrown at least six innings in nine straight starts and in 12 of their last 13 starts since May 22. It was the 13th time a Yankees starter has gone at least seven innings, the most in the majors.
Anthony Rizzo also homered, his 13th of the season, and his second in as many games. The first baseman is showing signs of heating up after a cold streak in the month of May.
Judge, however, has not seen a slump this season.
His 378-foot leadoff homer was his major-league leading 21st dinger of the season. The 30-year old is now on pace to hit 62 home runs over the course of the 162-game season.
“I mean with him anything’s possible,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of the Yankees slugger. “That is obviously an enormous number to get to and we got a long way to go there, but I won’t put a cap on anything he could do.”
The last time a player hit 60 or more home runs in a season was 21 years ago when Barry Bonds hit 73.
Judge certainly has the motivation to have a historic season.
Before this season, Judge declined the contract offer the Yankees made to him for 2022 and also an extension offer that would have been worth over $230 million. The slugger bet on himself and so far he looks likely to cash in with a record-setting contract when he hits the free agent market this winter — if he continues to stay healthy for a second straight season.
Judge is already putting his name in the Yankees record books with some impressive names.
He had a season-high-tying four hits on Friday vs. Detroit, including his 20th homer of the season. He is the fifth player in Yankees history to hit at least 20 homers in the club’s first 52 games, joining Babe Ruth (23 in 1928, 21 in 1930 and 1926, and 20 in 1932 and 1927), Mickey Mantle (21 homers in 1956), Luke Voit (20 in 2020) and Tino Martinez (20 in 1997).
It was the second time in Judge’s career that he was the first player in the majors to reach 20 homers in a season, a feat he first accomplished in his rookie season in 2017 (when he finished with 57 homers). The only other players in Yankees history to be the first in baseball to hit 20 homers in a season twice were Ruth (seven times), Joe DiMaggio (twice) and Mantle (twice).
In Judge’s career, the Yankees have gone 118-41 when he homers. Since 2020, the Yankees are 46-12 when he homers. This year, the Bombers are 13-4 in games that include a Judge tank.
