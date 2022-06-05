News
Dave Hyde: Miami Dolphins could be caught in one big lie while Flores’ allegation waits
Truth 1, Dolphins 0.
One final score is in, at least by the account of Deshaun Watson’s lawyer. It involves moral questions and loss of credibility for the Miami Dolphins, but not the larger legal and league issues that are up next on the docket in former coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit involving team owner Steve Ross.
The fundamental truth is central to each story. Last November, General Manager Chris Grier stood before reporters and angrily denied a report the team demanded non-disclosure agreements from 22 women alleging sexual misconduct against Watson before trading for the then-Houston quarterback.
Grier called the report, “absolutely and categorically false.” He added: “It pisses me off.”
One more thing: It was all true, according to Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin. The Dolphins are the ones lying by his account. Team owner Steve Ross did the negotiating, Hardin told 610-AM radio in Houston.
“The coach at Miami [Flores] was somebody that Deshaun liked,’ Hardin said. “He liked the team. He was just chomping at the bit to get back to football and get all this garbage behind him and so we were told, ‘I want to go to Miami.’‘’
At the trade deadline last November, the Dolphins were the only team interested due to Watson’s problems.
“Miami was an outlier,” Hardin said. “Ross says, the owner of Miami says, ‘I’ll take my chances on what happens criminally but I have to have all twenty-two cases settled and a nondisclosure agreement or I won’t do it.’”
Hardin negotiated 20 non-disclosure agreements.
“Ross said if I don’t have all 22 signed up and a confidentiality agreement [he wouldn’t do it], cause I don’t want everybody talking about this during the season and after the season,’ Hardin said.
That’s why Ross didn’t make the trade. He couldn’t shut everyone up. It involves moral questions of involving women and sexual allegations and management questions of why he’d attempt to clean up an oil spill that was still spilling.
While the criminal issues seems to be gone for Watson, there are now 24 women alleging sexual misconduct against him.
Here’s the other question: Did Grier know what Ross was up to? Did the general manager tell a whopper of a lie about the Dolphins and NDA’s or did Ross deceive him about his attempts?
This is a crucial issue for what’s next on the Dolphins docket. Everyone in the organization has circled the wagons regarding Flores’ allegation that Ross offered the former coach $100,000 for each loss in 2019.
That’s part of Flores’ larger lawsuit against the league involving racial discrimination. Ross issued a statement calling the charges, “false, malicious and defamatory.” He promised to defend his, “personal integrity.”
That unscheduled court date is the biggest game for the Dolphins this year. Ross’s ownership is at stake. It’s one thing to perpetuate lies in the bubble world of fans and media as the Dolphins did in the Watson affair.
It’s quite another to lie involving issues of game-fixing in a court of law. Just the threat of what this could mean chased away the dream team of coach Sean Payton and quarterback Tom Brady coming to the Dolphins this offseason.
This case won’t come down to some lawyer’s account on talk radio. Flores has talked on the radio, across television – everywhere he can spreading what he believes happened.
What can he prove in court? He already has amended the lawsuit to include a memo he sent during that 2019 season to several Dolphins executives. It involved Ross’s desire for him to intentionally lose games.
“Mr. Flores detailed the toxicity that existed within the organization and explained the unreasonable position he was being played in by the team ownership and management,’ the lawsuit states.
Among those receiving the memo: Grier, CEO Tom Garfinkel and senior vice president Brandon Shore. What did they do, if anything? Who did they alert, if anyone?
If the Watson chapter showed how the Dolphins have no problem lying loudly on a big story, Flores’ allegations will test that idea again with bigger stakes involved.
Lie about Watson and you lose credibility. Lie about Flores and you lose the team.
After being mostly a blocker with Rams, TE Johnny Mundt eager to show Vikings his worth as a receiver
Take a glance at Johnny Mundt’s career statistics, and there’s little to suggest he could be much of a receiving threat for the Vikings. In five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, he caught a meager 10 passes.
But the tight end says that’s not a fair indicator. The Rams’ offense did not call for him to catch many balls, and he expects that to change in Minnesota. Mundt in March signed a two-year, $2.415 million contract with the Vikings.
“I was actually brought in as a receiving tight end and I kind of figured out the whole blocking thing,” said Mundt, who caught 23 passes at Oregon in 2016 before joining the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and being turned into mostly a blocker. “But I’m an athletic guy. I can catch the ball, and I’m ready to prove that.’’
The Vikings are hoping that will be the case. And Mundt said he expects to be the No. 2 tight end on the team behind Irv Smith Jr., who is a top receiving threat.
“I’m the most experienced player we have in the (tight end) room right now, going into my sixth year,’’ Mundt said. “I’ve been around the game, I’ve watched (prolific tight end) Tyler Higbee with the Rams, and learned a lot from him. So I’m really ready to take the next step and contribute quality minutes to the Vikings’ offense.’’
During spring drills, Mundt hasn’t been able to contribute much. He’s worked on the side during practices while still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last October. However, he said his recovery is “going great” and he’ll be “ready to go during training camp” when it gets underway in late July.
Mundt suffered the injury in a Week 6 game at the New York Giants. He missed the rest of the season, included the Rams’ 23-20 win over Cincinnati last February in Super Bowl LVI.
“It’s bittersweet,’’ Mundt said. “I try not to dwell on the negative aspects of it. I got to be part of a Super Bowl team and contribute to the team throughout six weeks.’’
After the injury, Mundt watched Rams’ home games in a box at Sofi Stadium. However, he was able to stand on the sideline for the Super Bowl at Sofi, which he said provided a lot of excitement. And he plans to attend the Rams’ ring ceremony this summer.
After the win over the Bengals, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell took over as the Vikings’ head coach and tight ends coach Wes Phillips as their offensive coordinator. A month later, Mundt followed the two to Minnesota.
“I had some familiarity obviously with (the two coaches), and there was a lot more opportunity here,’’ Mundt said. “I felt like change of scenery would do well.’’
Now, the Vikings are talking about actually throwing the ball to Mundt. With the Rams, head coach Sean McVay called the plays, and Mundt took a backseat as a receiver to Higbee and to Gerald Everett, a Los Angeles tight end from 2017-20.
“Johnny’s an explosive guy,’’ said Phillips, who was Mundt’s position coach for three years and last season also was the Rams’ passing game coordinator. “He’s got vertical speed. He’s a good route runner. … He’s really kind of a complete tight end. … It’s all about opportunity.”
Phillips pointed to an October 2020 game against Chicago, when Higbee was out, leaving Everett and Mundt as the two primary tight ends. Mundt had a career-high three catches for 48 yards in the 24-10 win.
“He answered the bell,’’ Phillips said.
Phillips said after that game Mundt got the nickname “The Bear Killer” because it was the second straight year he had gotten a start in a win over Chicago. However, it must be said that Mundt, who has started just three times in his 47 career games, did not have a catch in the 2019 victory.
Mundt also earned a nickname with the Rams for his blocking.
“He has strong hands,’’ Phillips said. “They used to call him ‘Strong Hands Mundt.’ In L.A., the defensive guys were saying, ‘That’s Johnny Mundt. Watch out. He throws those hands.’ He’s a physical player in the run game.”
Mundt was an effective blocker with the Rams, and he expects that to continue. But now he also hopes to use his hands to catch plenty of balls.
Review: Pride month has classical sound as MN Philharmonic Orchestra performs ‘Prisms’
Pride month had a classical music sound last weekend as the Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra performed “Prisms,” closing out its 29th season.
Yes, other classical music ensembles in Minnesota feature musicians from queer communities, but MPO is unique in that it has as part of its mission to create “increased visibility for the musical talents of the GLBTA community.” The orchestra was founded in 1993 by Kevin Ford, who died of HIV-AIDS two years later.
With music director Brian Dowdy conducting, the orchestra performed three works, including a world premiere the orchestra had co-commissioned. The 65-member orchestra played the challenging program with gusto.
The concert opened with a 1990 piece by Michael Abels, known for composing the score for the films “Get Out” and “Us.” The piece, “Global Warming,” references climate change and also observes a “warming” of international relations happening at the time the composer wrote it, according to the program notes. Abels wrote the piece soon after the fall of the Berlin Wall when the Cold War appeared to be over.
The work began with a sense of unease. A clicking sound, referencing cicadas, suggested a dystopian desert landscape. A riveting solo performed by concertmaster Catherine Himmerich was trailed by a companion melody performed by principal cellist Kristin Snow. Abels brought in sounds from musical traditions around the world— including Irish folk music and music from Southwest Asia. The cross-cultural communion of sounds found a book-end toward the end of the piece with a similar dissonant violin tune heard in the beginning. The piece created a sense of disquietude.
Secondly, the orchestra played the world premiere of Mary Kouyoumdjian’s “Walking with Ghosts,” featuring guest bass clarinet player Jeff Anderle. It continued the ominous feeling of the first piece, with rolling cellos and bursts of sound by the brass instruments. Anderle began his solo by playing long sustained notes, full of pauses. Underneath him, jarring eruptions of brass notes rumbled.
At times, the bass clarinet solo would became more melodic. Then just as suddenly, it would veer into screeching, then lull back into a looming, loping line. Throughout, Anderle proved virtuosic in the different sounds he could draw out of his instrument. Kouyoumdjian’s composition increased in cacophony toward the end, hurling toward a climactic conclusion.
After intermission, MPO tackled the four movements of Florence Price’s Symphony No. 4 in D Minor. A Black composer writing music in the first half of the twentieth century, Price’s talents went underrecognized during her lifetime. Many of her works, including the 4th symphony, were nearly lost until they were discovered in 2009.
At once robust, melodic, and filled with the sounds of American vernacular— including nods to African American spirituals, hymns and jazz music— Symphony No. 4 sounded like America.
Price referenced the spiritual “Wade in the Water” in the first movement, after a fanfare beginning. She also employed call and response, creating a lush tapestry of sound. The second movement, meanwhile, sounded like a hymn. With an overarching ethereal harp, the music was pastoral and soul-filling. From there, the “Juba Dance” movement added a syncopated flavor, complete with groovy bass line. The last movement, Scherzo, featured both an exuberance and a growing tension. Even as it swelled with triumph, an undercurrent of unease lingered.
The orchestra made clear how the work is an essential entry into the canon of American classical music.
3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said.
Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.
An officer shot at one of the suspects from about 30 feet (9 meters) away, but it is unclear if the suspect was hit, Pace said.
“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.
Two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting, he said. Their names were not made public by authorities. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital spokesperson Damien Woods said, of the 10 patients who came to the hospital, three were dead, six were in stable condition and one had been discharged.
Two handguns were recovered, including one with an extended magazine, police said. No arrests have been made.
South Street is known for its entertainment venues and night life with multiple bars, restaurants and businesses. Surveillance video from a local business posted by WTXF-TV showed scores of people milling about on the sidewalks and in the street who then suddenly began to flee en masse as the gunfire began.
Pace said police expect to be able to gather “a lot of video surveillance footage” from the many businesses along the street later in the day to try to identify suspects.
Eric Walsh, closing up the outdoor seating area of a bar along the block, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the scene was “chaos.” He said he saw a young woman collapse to the ground on the corner.
“People were coming off the street with blood splatters on white sneakers and skinned knees and skinned elbows,” Walsh said. “We literally just were balling up napkins and wetting them and handing them to people.”
