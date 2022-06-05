Daytime Divas (2017): What Is It About? Where Can You Watch It Online?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Daytime Divas is a comedy-drama series that was first released in the year 2017. The series depicts the real and reel world of life in the showbiz. It revolves around the hosts of a daytime talk show. On-camera things seem very utopian and lovely, off-camera the dark side of the business is shown.

Even though the series was canceled after one season, it had a good one-season run. The series was directed by Amy and Wendy Engelberg and is based on the book called Satan’s Sisters which came out in the year 2011. Though the series has ended, it is liked by several people due to its realistic depiction of the showbiz life.

What Is It About?

The series Daytime Divas depicts the controversial and gossip-laden world of a daytime talk show. It revolves around the hosts of the talk show called the Lunch Hour’. The show is a popular one-hour-long talk show where a variety of issues from love, politics, gossip, and controversies are discussed and shared. However, in the camera, there is a much darker side of the industry that comes into play.

The backstage world is full of affairs, glitters, and glamour as well as power struggles that are normalized in a toxic way. The Lunch Hour is already in news and as everyone starts to talk about it, it will be interesting to know how the story unfolds?

Where To Watch It Online?

When Did It Release?

Daytime Divas is a series that is based on the real and reel life of a talk show hosted by women who talk about a variety of topics, from love, gossip, and politics to the most controversial affairs. The series was initially released on June 5, 2017. However, after one season the original makers of the show canceled the series.

Who Is In The Cast?

The cast of Daytime Divas includes Vanessa Williams who plays the character of Maxine Robinson, Chloe Bridges who plays the character of Kibby Ainsley, Camille Guaty who plays the character of Nina Sandoval, Fiona Gubelmann who plays the character of Heather Flynn Kellog, McKinley Freeman who plays the character of Shawn Robinson, Tichina Arnold who plays the character of Mo Evans, Nino Pepaj who plays the character of Leon, Tammy Blanchard who plays the character of Sheree Ainsely, and several others.

How Is The Rating Of The Show?

The show Daytime Divas was canceled by the makers after a successful one-season run. The show received decent ratings as per the records. Daytime Divas has a rating of 6.2/10 on IMDb and a score of 60% on Rotten Tomatoes.

