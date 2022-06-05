News
Despite Adley Rutschman’s slow start for the Orioles, Brandon Hyde isn’t worried: ‘He’s gonna be just fine’
In the official box score, Adley Rutschman finished without a hit Thursday and Friday for the Orioles, dropping his batting average to .149 after two weeks in the major leagues. But to manager Brandon Hyde, that official box score doesn’t tell the full story — and paying too much attention to it distracts from the process.
The line drive Rutschman hit in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday? It found a glove after being launched into the shift on the right side, a ball with a .960 expected batting average that turned into an out. The line drive down the left field line Friday night against Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber? Another out, yet another positive takeaway for Hyde.
“Those two balls fall, he’s not struggling, according to the box score,” Hyde said.
Both those knocks didn’t help raise Rutschman’s average. Nor did they take some of the weight off the shoulders of the top prospect in baseball who’s learning how to compete at the major league level.
It’s not an easy transition, no matter how highly touted the prospect might be.
“That’s why I was downplaying it so much when he got here, or at least was trying to,” Hyde said. “Because I know how hard it’s gonna be and how difficult it is, and he’s just going to kind of have to get over this early stage of being a major league player. It’s not easy.
“It’s such a small sample right now. You can’t worry about the results,” Hyde continued. “It’s a tough level to break into. And he’s gonna be just fine. We just need to be patient and stay positive and support him.”
When Rutschman joined the Orioles on May 21, Hyde tried to temper expectations — both publicly to fans and privately to the top overall pick in the 2019 draft. He told Rutschman to relax — or try to — and pretend this was just another high school baseball game. It wasn’t, of course, as Rutschman and Hyde both knew.
The spotlight has been fixated on Rutschman well before his debut, but it has hardly left him since. On Friday, before Bieber took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Rutschman and his teammates wore T-shirts welcoming the catcher to the big leagues. He’s the main attraction for many hoping to see the Orioles return to playoff contention, even as he scuffles to begin his career.
Rutschman opened his account with a triple. Since his debut, he’s hit one double and five singles while striking out 13 times in 11 games. He looks as if he’s pressing at the plate, Hyde said, and glancing up at the scoreboard to see his sub-.200 average won’t help.
“When I’m watching him swing the bat right now, I’m watching a guy that’s really trying,” Hyde said. “Instead of letting the game come to him a little bit. Trying to get the big hit.”
Hyde watched Rutschman’s batting practice session Friday, though, and came away encouraged. The swings were “the best I’ve seen” so far from Rutschman, who sat out Saturday afternoon’s game against Cleveland. And when Hyde walked into the clubhouse earlier this week, he noticed veteran catcher Robinson Chirinos and Rutschman studying together for an hour.
Learning each pitcher is a process, too. Right-hander Jordan Lyles shook off Rutschman plenty of times during his start Thursday, but that’s hardly unusual for the first time a battery is working together. After suffering a right tricep injury as major league spring training began, Rutschman missed out on time to learn the intricacies of the big league staff.
“He has a lot to learn with what I want to do personally, alongside everyone else in this clubhouse,” Lyles said. “It’s a work in progress. But he was great back there. I love how he frames pitches at the top of the zone.”
The season is long. Rutschman’s career won’t be defined by the first 241 pitches he’s seen as a major league player across 53 plate appearances. The early production from other recent top prospects to begin their careers this season didn’t jump off the page, either.
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson hit .206 in his first 12 games. Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit .136 in that time frame. Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. hit .159.
Rutschman isn’t alone. And like those players, the potential will likely shine through before long.
“He’s got 400 more at-bats to go this season,” Hyde said. “He’s talented enough that the numbers are going to be there at the end of the year.”
()
News
Mike Lupica: Aaron Judge isn’t just the face of the Yankees, he’s the face of baseball right now
There are so many things going right for the Yankees, in what has been a dream season for them so far, even more of one than the Mets are having, that you lose count sometimes. Which is the way it generally goes with dream seasons. Even when the Yankees temporarily lose Aroldis Chapman they replace him with someone — Clay Holmes — who looks like more of a closer than Chapman did before he got hurt.
Nestor Cortes hasn’t just been the surprise of the Yankee pitching staff, he has been the surprise of anybody’s pitching staff, with his 5-1 record and his 1.50 earned run average. He is the small Cuban-born lefty with some old Luis Tiant to him, and the kind of stuff that Whitey Ford would have appreciated, and one dazzling start after another.
Jameson Taillon nearly pitches a perfect game one night and Gerrit Cole comes back and looks like he might pitch his own perfect game the next night. The Yankees pick up Matt Carpenter and he starts hitting home runs and even with the way the bullpen has come back to earth lately, it has still been a huge part of the story so far.
But the story of the Yankee season, not even one full week into June, as the Yankees still have the best record in baseball, continues to be Aaron Judge. It is fair to wonder at this point just how big the big man’s season is going to be if he stays healthy.
Even with the record the Yankees have put together so far, no one else in the batting order was hitting .300 after Friday night’s pasting of the Tigers. Oh sure, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has exceeded offensive expectations. So has Jose Trevino, the new catcher. Anthony Rizzo is still hitting home runs and Giancarlo Stanton will probably start hitting them again when he is off the injured list. So people keep stepping out of the chorus to chip in.
But the guy out front is No. 99.
He isn’t just the Player of the Month in baseball. He is the Player of the Season, at least so far, even with the way Paul Goldschmidt keeps hitting in St. Louis. Judge hit another home run Friday night, his 20th. He got four more hits. His batting average went to .316. The player that we thought he was going to be when he hit 52 home runs as a rookie in 2017? Right now he is that player, in full.
Shohei Ohtani hasn’t been the best player, nor has Mike Trout. Mookie Betts, a former MVP, is having an MVP season for the Dodgers, and Pete Alonso has been tremendous for the Mets, and drove in a ton of runs himself in the month of May.
Judge has been the best and most dominant player in baseball across the first third of 2022. There is still a long way to go, of course, and he has gotten hurt before. Stanton was looking pretty ferocious himself before he went on the IL. Doesn’t change that Judge made it to 20 homers, through 52 games, after it was Yankees 13, Tigers 0 at the Stadium, and go ahead and do the math on that over a full season, because it’s not just fun, the possibilities of it all make your head want to explode.
Even people in outer space know by now that he and the Yankees couldn’t reach agreement on a contract extension before the season started. Everybody knows that the Yankees offered Judge a $230 million contract and that he turned it down. And if things don’t change between now and the end of the season, and nobody expects that they will, the Yankees won’t just be bidding against themselves the next time they talk long-term contract with Judge, they will be bidding against anybody who’s willing to spend $300 or $400 million on a 30-year-old guy who might have 60 homers in him.
He’s not just the face of the Yankees across the first third of the season. He’s the face of baseball right now. The Yankees would be a really, really good team this season because of the remarkable way they’ve pitched, after years and years and years when they never had enough pitching. But it is Judge, hitting wherever Aaron Boone hits them in the order, who makes them look great. He has hit 14 homers since the start of May, and shows no sign of slowing down now that we are into June.
We have wondered for a long time who the next great Yankee center fielder was going to be. This season, at least 17 times, it has been Judge. This was what he said about playing center the other day:
“The space and kind of control I feel like I can be a little more vocal, I can talk to the guys. I can move guys around a little bit more because I’m right there in the middle so I can see different things. What guys swings are, where the pitches are, because in right and left [field], you are kind of just reacting. You can’t really see it. ‘Hey, was that ball in and was that away?’ You know why they take a swing like that. So just being able to communicate a little bit more. Just kind of talk with Joey [Gallo] and Miguel [Andujar] or [Aaron Hicks], if he’s out there too. I just enjoy it. It’s part of the game out there.”
He is the first real team leader the Yankees have had since Derek Jeter. He hasn’t just embraced that role, hasn’t just embraced playing center when he’s been asked to do that. He has also embraced the pressure of his walk year. You know his injury history. He could go back on the IL tomorrow, and end up missing the number of games he missed in 2018 and 2019 and even 2020, when he missed more than half of a short 60-game season. Maybe then the $230 million will look a lot better. Just not now.
There really have been so many stars to this New York baseball season, on both sides of town, and that includes the manager of the Mets, Buck Showalter. Maybe things will look differently, on both sides of town, when Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are healthy. They’re not here. Aaron Judge is.
There’s no more talking, from either side, about the money. Nothing more to be said for now. Judge is letting his talent, at the plate and in the field, do all the talking right now.
Say it again: He is the best player on the best team and the best player in baseball right now. He hits home runs and goes up over the wall to take home runs away. Clearly, it is starting pitching that has made the Yankees so much better than they were supposed to be. Cortes in particular has been something to see. But No. 99 has been the one to watch. He didn’t go anywhere over the past few years. Still feels like he’s back. In a big way. Everything big about him right now. It’s why the Yankees feel bigger than they have in a long time.
WE’VE SEEN ENOUGH OF GALLO, STEPH IS SPECIAL & IGOR WORTHY HEIR APPARENT TO KING HENRIK …
Who did the Celtics think they were playing in Game 1, the Nets?
You know another reason why the Celtics are this close to a title and the Nets are as far away as ever?
The Celtics have Brad Stevens running their basketball operation and the Nets don’t.
Through Thursday’s doubleheader, Joey Gallo had 23 hits this season.
We are no longer talking about too small a sample size with Gallo.
He had played nearly 100 games with the Yankees at that point, and still wasn’t hitting .200.
Even though Steph Curry has played this long, and played on the best team of this era, I still love hearing that there are guys in the league replicating what he can do.
No, they’re not.
There’s his range, and everybody else’s, and that includes Trae Young at his best.
Because of that range, Curry has changed the way the game looks as much as anybody who has ever played it in the NBA.
The way Dr. J once did above the rim.
Rafa Nadal goes for his 14th French Open title on Sunday, and just the 13 he has won on the red clay at Roland Garros is as great an achievement as any athlete has ever had in any individual sport.
And if he does get to 14 on Sunday, and his 22nd major, then he makes it even more official that he, and not Fed and not Djokovic, is the GOAT in men’s tennis.
And you know something else?
I’m not sure Djokovic is some kind of lock to ever get to 23.
The chance Rob Thomson gets now that he’s replacing Joe Girardi is a chance that Thomson has earned, and much deserves.
“James Patterson by James Patterson,” the autobiography by my friend and co-writer, goes on sale this week, and I can tell you that it is an absolute blast.
So many people who’ve read an advance copy keep saying the same thing, and happen to be right:
Jim’s best story really is himself.
Has there ever been a time when Shohei Ohtani pitched at Yankee Stadium when the Yankees didn’t give him a tour of Beatdown City?
I have realized something over the past month, and that is how much I missed going to the movies.
I shouldn’t have to keep pointing this out about Chris Kreider, but he keeps proving that you really can never go wrong with a Boston College man.
There has never been much more of a tough act to follow in hockey in New York than Henrik Lundqvist.
But Igor Shesterkin has showed how you’re supposed to do something like that, and mightily.
The biggest and best voices from sports, and that means all sports, have to continue to talk about gun violence and gun reform.
Every week of every season of every year.
I keep asking this, but will ask it again today:
How in the world does Deshaun Watson not get suspended for part of the upcoming season or all of it by Roger Goodell?
How cool is it that Ray Romano is going to play Jimmy V?
Has Kyrie Irving weighed in yet on congressional redistricting?
()
News
Grace and Frankie Season 8: Why Netflix Would Not Renew It For Season 8?
Grace and Frankie is an American comedy television series that was released in the year 2015. Howard J.Morris and Marta Kauffman are the creators of the series. This series was essentially a Netflix original. The series has spanned six years and seven seasons and is all set to release its latest episode on April 29, 2022.
Season 7, Episode 5 of Grace and Frankie is all set to hit the screens soon, and the fans definitely cannot wait for the release of its latest episode. However, with season 7 coming to an end, the fans want to know whether or not the season of Grace and Frankie is to be made or not?
As per several speculations and the official announcement, Grace and Franky season, 7 is the last season of the series, and there is no season 8.
Why Would Netflix Not Renew It For Season 8?
Grace and Frankie have been the longest-running Netflix exclusive show spanning over 7 years. Even though the show has performed consistently over the years, due to the Covid 19 pandemic, things seemed to be a little difficult for the makers of Netflix, who have decided to end the show. However, with the coming of season 7, Grace and Frankie are all set to bid goodbye to their fans. It turns out that season 7 will be the last season of the series.
If speculations are to be believed, Netflix can make Grace and Frankie season 8, but there is no assurance. For the time being, the show is ending, and there is no outright reason that the official announcement has regarding this.
When Did Grace And Frank Release?
Grace and Frankie is a famous comedy-drama series created by Martha Kauffman and Howard Morris for Netflix. The series was first released on May 8, 2015, and has been running successfully for 7 seasons, with the seventh one being the latest release.
Grace and Frankie season 7 was released on August 13, 2021, and is officially the last season of the fantastic drama series. Grace and Franklin season 7, episode 5, will release on April 29, 2022. The fans are waiting eagerly for this.
Where To Watch It?
Grace and Frankie is an American comedy television series that was released in the year 2015. The show was produced as a Netflix exclusive show only. Season 7 was released on Netflix in the year 2021. With its last few episodes all set for release, the show will only have its final farewell on Netflix. Those who wish to stream the series can do so on Netflix, where all the episodes of Season 1 to 7 are available.
What Else To Know About Grace And Franky?
Grace and Franky is a comedy series that revolves around the lives of Franky Bergstein and Grace Hanson. They develop an unlikely friendship under unlikely circumstances. Both their husbands declare that they want to marry each other.
Marta Kauffman and Howard Morris are the directors of this show. The series depicts some of the most touching notions of friendship, love, and life; through the life story of these two friends who have their own set of shared and individual life stories.
The cast of Grace and Frankie includes Jane Fonda, who plays the character of Grace. Lily Tomlin plays the character of Frankie. Sam Waterson plays the character of Sol; Martin Sheen plays the character of Robert Hanson. Brooklyn Decker plays the character of Mallory, and Ethan Embry plays the character of Coyote. June Diane Raphael plays the character of Brianna, and Baron Vaughn plays the character of Bud.
The post Grace and Frankie Season 8: Why Netflix Would Not Renew It For Season 8? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Old Enough Season 2: Will Netflix Renew It After Season 1 Success?
Old Enough is a reality show in Japan that has been running for a long time. The reality show is about secretly shooting young children while they run some errands on their own for the first time in their lives. The show’s uniqueness is that it is rare for parents to send their 2-year-olds to do any errands; the children mainly shown on display are from the rural areas and not the urban areas, which means they are safer.
However, it is common for Japanese people to send their children to run errands as they believe in a culture where the child is independent enough to do their day-to-day chores early. The elementary school is where kids are trained to run their first errands in Japan.
Old Enough: Season 2?
There is a rumor that a season 2 is being planned with more episodes, though it is not confirmed yet. These are just rumors; nothing can be said until and unless Netflix makes an official announcement.
Old Enough is a reality show in Japan that has been running for a long time. The reality show is about secretly shooting young children while they run some errands on their own for the first time in their lives. The show’s uniqueness is that it is rare for parents to send their 2-year-olds to do any errands; the children mainly shown on display are from the rural areas and not the urban areas, which means they are safer.
However, it is common for Japanese people to send their children to run errands as they believe in a culture where the child is independent enough to do their day-to-day chores early. The elementary school is where kids are trained to run their first errands in Japan.
Old Enough: Season 2?
There is a rumor that a season 2 is being planned with more episodes, though it is not confirmed yet. These are just rumors; nothing can be said until and unless Netflix makes an official announcement. Netflix will willingly accept the show as the Japanese design many attacks, and it is not dull either; the show also has a boon as it does not restrict its views only to a particular set of people. Instead, there are audiences from all around the world.
It has around 20 episodes, and each of the episodes is for 10-20 minutes. The show has subtitles, which is essential for people who do not speak Japanese. A narrator fills in the show’s situations by adding the appropriate tone for the correct position.
This show has been adapted from the 1991 Japanese series of the same name as the show; the show makes the audience have a hearty laugh. However, it can confuse the kids who have no idea how to shop for groceries. The parents’ conversations are not dubbed, thus adding originality to the show and some drama. The show will not bore anybody, and it can be watched for hours together.
Stream It Or Skip It?
I vote for streaming it, as the show is a reality show, and it features children as the main characters, which means there are significantly fewer chances for scripting the whole of the show, and there are many elements of reality. Everybody loves to have a good laugh and to watch the most innocent beings just being themselves and making everyone laugh is such a blissful moment for adults. The first season of Old Enough seems to have won the hearts of many people from across the world, making sure that if the second season is streamed, there will be more viewers.
What To Expect?
The reality show is about secretly shooting when very young kids run errands for the first time in their lives. Imagine if we lived in an era where there were no mobile phones, and one day, we land in the 21st century, and a mobile phone is given to us; we would be so confused and might make so many blunders before we learn how to use it. The show is something like this, and the only difference is the confusion is shown by tiny tots who are incredibly innocent.
will willingly accept the show as the Japanese design many attacks, and it is not dull either; the show also has a boon as it does not restrict its views only to a particular set of people. Instead, there are audiences from all around the world.
It has around 20 episodes, and each of the episodes is for 10-20 minutes. The show has subtitles, which is essential for people who do not speak Japanese. A narrator fills in the show’s situations by adding the appropriate tone for the correct position.
This show has been adapted from the 1991 Japanese series of the same name as the show; the show makes the audience have a hearty laugh. However, it can confuse the kids who have no idea how to shop for groceries. The parents’ conversations are not dubbed, thus adding originality to the show and some drama. The show will not bore anybody, and it can be watched for hours together.
Stream It Or Skip It?
I vote for streaming it, as the show is a reality show, and it features children as the main characters, which means there are significantly fewer chances for scripting the whole of the show, and there are many elements of reality. Everybody loves to have a good laugh and to watch the most innocent beings just being themselves and making everyone laugh is such a blissful moment for adults.
The first season of Old Enough seems to have won the hearts of many people from across the world, making sure that if the second season is streamed, there will be more viewers.
What To Expect?
The reality show is about secretly shooting when very young kids run errands for the first time in their lives. Imagine if we lived in an era where there were no mobile phones, and one day, we land in the 21st century, and a mobile phone is given to us; we would be so confused and might make so many blunders before we learn how to use it.
The show is something like this, and the only difference is the confusion is shown by tiny tots who are incredibly innocent.
The post Old Enough Season 2: Will Netflix Renew It After Season 1 Success? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Despite Adley Rutschman’s slow start for the Orioles, Brandon Hyde isn’t worried: ‘He’s gonna be just fine’
Mike Lupica: Aaron Judge isn’t just the face of the Yankees, he’s the face of baseball right now
Grace and Frankie Season 8: Why Netflix Would Not Renew It For Season 8?
Old Enough Season 2: Will Netflix Renew It After Season 1 Success?
Orioles releasing Jahmai Jones is a reminder that nothing is given in a rebuild | ANALYSIS
Warner Bros Collaborates With Nifty to Launch Looney Tunes NFT Collection
is leslie uggams on new amsterdam?
The Offer On Paramount+ Review
Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home
Johnny Depp NFT Sales Spike Post Defamation Verdict Outcome
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile