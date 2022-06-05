Finance
Finding the Right Eye Care Insurance
More than 50% of US citizens wear contact lenses or prescription glasses and this leads to the importance of availing eye care insurance plans. One may get their plans directly to the insurance provider or through your employer.
Different Insurance Plans For Your Eyes
Insurance plans offer either discounts on eyewear or benefit packages. The benefit package usually covers eye exams which may require your co-payment at the time of service. Your balance will then be shouldered by your plan. In contrast to discount plan, you will pay the whole the services but at a lower price.
When you avail your eye care insurance plan, be it a discount package or benefit package, you buy 2 products:
- Specific eye care products and services like contact lenses, prescription glasses and eye exams.
- Access to a network of specialists who have agreed to provide the products for your eyes and/or services at a discounted price. These usually are general ophthalmologists and optometrists. There are cases, however, that specialized ophthalmologists are included like refractive surgeons who offers LASIK and other visual correction procedures other than eyeglasses.
With these 2 products, it is therefore critical to evaluate the network of experts and their offered services in choosing your eye care insurance plan. In evaluating, determine your present and future needs for your overall health. You may want to check your past 1 or 2 years of records to find out the kinds of services you and your family had availed as this would determine your future needs.
An Overview of the ILO Constitution on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work
The International Labour Organisation adopted the Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work in 1998. Although this process started in 1995 at the Copenhagen World Summit for Social Development, it was finally adopted in 1998 and since then it has been gaining pace. The features of the Declaration serve as its identification of the core standards; they are applicable to all the Member States irrespective of the fact whether they have ratified the Conventions.
Notably, the Declaration conferred upon the international community equal importance for human rights, liberalization of international trade, improved labour standards at the national level, and a decentralized system of labour standards implementation making the standards more readily palatable to employers. However, due to the problematic nature of the international enforcement mechanisms, some scholars have criticized these labour standards as impractical. In this regard, the main criticism states that issues pertaining to trade and labour must be kept separate as bringing labour issues into the World Trade Organisation would mean imposing trade sanctions to issues such as child labour.
The preamble of the ILO provides for universal support and acknowledgement in promoting fundamental rights at work and also for their universal application. The principle of ‘freedom of association’ has been expressly stated in the Constitution, but the principle of ‘equal work for equal pay’ is only interpretative in nature. There isn’t any express mentioned about equal work for equal pay in the Constitution. In a nutshell, the Constitution speaks for social justice, issues relating to the regulation of the hours of work, regulation of labour supply, prevention of unemployment, protection of workers against sickness or injury, living wages, protection of children and women, provision for old age, protection of workers interests in countries other than their own and other measures. In contrast to this, the 1998 Declaration relatively promised less number of commitments. It did not provide for workplace safety, limits on work hours, freedom from workplace abuse, neither minimum, nor fair or living wage.
Although the labour organization’s monitoring and supervising standards have gained international acknowledgement, countries such as U.K. and U.S. have criticized the system for lacking proper follow-up mechanism. In this regard the Organization claimed that follow-up being not mandatory is more of a strictly promotional nature providing a global picture of the state of implementation of each category of fundamental principles and rights. Such a defence cannot be easily accepted. Hence creating a proper follow-up mechanism remains a target to be achieved in the near future as that would mean a positive contribution towards the expansion of future international labour rights regime.
EMT Paramedic: The Unsung Hero In The Field of Healthcare
One of the most unrecognized people in the field of healthcare is the EMT paramedic. Many people laud doctors and nurses for their contributions, but they often forget about the paramedics, who works just as much to extend healthcare services beyond the walls of the hospital. These are the people who are often the first ones on the scene of an emergency, and they deserve to be recognized as one of the hardest working people in the field.
Who is the EMT paramedic?
A paramedic is a trained individual who provides medical interventions to people who are unable to get to the hospital on their own. They are often first responders in emergency cases, thus, are the first ones who assess a patient’s needs, and provide the necessary treatment to stabilize a patient’s condition in order to safely transport him or her to the hospital. Whether it’s a house call regarding a known illness, or a natural disaster, the EMT paramedic is usually the one called on to give first aid to those who need it.
Aside from being first on the scene, an EMT paramedic has more work to do than just give first aid. They are also required to have the necessary background knowledge and skills on various advance life support equipment, such as defibrillators to stabilize irregular heart rhythms, and mechanical ventilators that provide oxygen to patients who can’t breathe on their own. This entails a lot of training and hands-on experience so that the EMT paramedic would be able to perform such tasks competently. In addition to knowing how to use such equipment on the scene, the paramedics must also be knowledgeable and conscientious enough to check and maintain the sterility and functionality of all the necessary equipment inside the ambulance.
If the job description wasn’t hard enough, paramedics have to deal with hazards that come with the job as well. As first responders, they are always at risk of getting injured at the scene of the emergency, such as in fires or natural disasters, which is why one of their most important responsibilities is to be able to make sure that the scene is safe before they could administer aid. Because there’s always a chance that they would be dealing with injuries and bleeding, they are also continually exposed to blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis and HIV. Long work hours also put the EMT paramedic at risk of health problems like irregular sleeping patterns, obesity, and hypertension.
Although there are several risks that come with being an EMT paramedic, most EMTs feel that the benefits outweigh the perils. First of all, it’s a steady job in the face of global economic hardships. It’s also an opportunity for career growth, and with each step up comes salary increase and additional benefits.
How to Find the Best Bike Insurance Online
When it comes to shopping for insurance for your bike, you want to make sure that you are making it as easy as possible. There is certainly no need to make this a harder process than need be. Sure, there might be a couple of ways to look for a policy for your bike, shopping online is generally going to be the best way to do it. This is because you are easily able to compare the different benefits and features of the different kinds of cover and you will be able to easily compare the prices. All in all, it is just a much easier way to do things.
Even though it might be tempting to drop your insurance for the bike all together, that would not be a good move. You want to make sure that you are keeping your policy intact at all times. Even a small lapse in cover could end up costing you a lot of money. The main reason for this is because you are at risk of going broke should you cause an accident while you are without any form of cover for your bike. Also, if you allow your cover for your bike to drop for non-payment, you could be looking at increased rates whenever you finally start looking for new insurance again. You do not want to have to face any of those situations.
The best thing you can do is to keep paying on the insurance cover you have and start comparing that policy to other policies out there. This way, you will be able to see if there are any benefits that you could let go. Is there anything that you could do without? When you really take a close look at your current policy for insurance for the bike, you might just find that you are paying for cover that you could do without for a while. Learning this could save you a lot of money.
Once you have a firm grasp on just what it is that you need to purchase, in terms of the kind of policy itself, you will be able to start reviewing all of your options. The best and most convenient way to do this is to shop around online. Not only are you going to be able to review and compare the most amount of companies possible, you are also going to find that you are not restricted to shopping for bike insurance during “normal business hours”. You can shop for insurance any time of the day or night and on any day of the week.
Do make sure that you are not sacrificing cover for the money. Remember, if you do not have any insurance or too little of insurance, you could find yourself spending a lot more money than you could dream of. Find a decent policy, find the best price for it and you will be well on your way to having a solid bike insurance policy that you can count on when you need it.
