Food writer Jess Fleming traveled to Europe with readers. Here’s what they saw — and what they ate.
When you think of Europe’s great cities, which are on your list?
I was lucky enough to visit three of those that have long been on my bucket list on a recent trip with Pioneer Press readers.
We explored Amsterdam, Brussels and Paris, and though I learned a lot and enjoyed myself immensely, I also found that I’d like more time in each place.
I was charmed by Amsterdam’s mix of modern and historic architecture, but also its canals and quirky foods; by Brussels’ beer culture and the medieval beauty of Bruges on a day trip from there; and by, well, everything Paris has to offer.
AMSTERDAM
Even through the jet lag, I could tell right away that Amsterdam is a place in which I could spend some serious time.
Our hotel was along one of the city’s copious canals and had a charming view of the National Opera & Ballet theater.
The hotel’s back entrance spilled onto Renaissance Square, which is packed with restaurants and bars, most of which have sidewalk patios where most patrons were seated during the beautiful spring weather. After arrival, I dropped my bags and headed out the back door, finding a seat in the midst of the action. I sipped a fruity Texels, the Dutch beer that I fell in love with instantly and sought out throughout my time there. I also scalded the roof of my mouth on bitterballen, little croquettes of molten, silky potatoes, often studded with little bits of veal.
I relaxed in the abundant sunshine until it was time to get ready for dinner, which was at the historic Restaurant 1e Klas in the city’s busy train station.
It was lovely to get to know some of my fellow travelers while being entertained by Elvis, the restaurant’s show-off of a cockatoo, who pranced and preened and did tricks from his perch near our table.
The next morning, we were off bright and early to catch a boat, which took us on a tour of Amsterdam via canal. We learned so much from our local guide about the city, which is literally built upon the sea. The canals were built to protect the narrow buildings, which mostly rest upon piles — large wooden stakes driven into the wet soil. Modern foundations in the city are made of concrete, but many of the historic buildings still rest upon those wooden piles, and many of them charmingly tilt this way or that. During the tour, we floated past a group of houses called the dancing houses, a colorful grouping of row houses known for lilting every which way.
The other part of canal living that I hadn’t considered was the proliferation of houseboats, which line nearly every part of the canals. People live full time in these vessels, which are parked permanently in the city center. We passed many couples sipping coffee from their decks and marveled at the creative gardens that many of them keep on the decks and rooftops of their boats.
After the boat tour, we got a walking tour of the city, during which we tasted many local delicacies, including a wide variety of local gouda. (Turns out, the Dutch love their cheese almost as much as people do in my home state of Wisconsin. The average Dutch person eats 31.5 pounds of cheese per year, which is just a bit behind the dairy-loving state to our east, which is sitting at about 38 pounds.)
We also tried pickled herring. I still don’t love the stuff in its natural state, but it turns out that when it’s deep-fried, it’s much more tolerable.
We learned that Suriname, and its cuisine, have become a big part of the Dutch culture and diet. The former colony, a tiny country on the northern coast of South America, is known for bara, which is essentially deep-fried soaked lentils, served with bright chutney. It was crisp, fluffy and delightful, and even the most Minnesotan of our palates didn’t find the “spicy” chutney too hot.
When the tour was over, we were each handed a giant stroopwafel — the thin, caramel-stuffed waffles that are made to melt over a cup of hot coffee or tea — and sent on our way.
A thing I love about the Collette tours we take is that we have plenty of free time to explore on our own. There was one thing that was at the top of my list of must-dos in Amsterdam, and it was to see the Anne Frank House. Like so many teens, I read the book when I was about Anne’s age, and it made an indelible mark on me.
Climbing the narrow, steep stairs up to the annex where the Frank family hid for two years was incredible, and I couldn’t stop thinking about how well young Anne described her living situation. And that if she were alive, she’d probably be an accomplished journalist, novelist or both.
Despite the sadness of her story, it was heartwarming to see what an incredible legacy Anne was able to leave during her short time on Earth. A hush fell over the exuberant German teenagers whom I entered the exhibit alongside when they entered the annex. I even saw a few boys wipe a tear.
That night, I had dinner reservations with a few people from the tour. We ate at The Seafood Room, known for — you guessed it — seafood plucked straight from the sea. We noshed on oysters, mussels, clams, shrimp and more and headed home happy and full.
The next morning, it was time to visit Floriade, the once-in-a-decade horticultural expo just outside of Amsterdam. The grounds of the expo are sprawling, and will be turned into a sort of sustainable citytopia when the expo wraps up later this year. Many countries had pavilions with information about their sustainability efforts, and a giant greenhouse served as a showroom for colorful floral exhibits.
Honestly, though, as cool as Floriade was, it could not hold a candle to the next day’s adventure — the tulip-filled Keukenhof Gardens southwest of the city.
The giant gardens include 7 million flowering tulips, daffodils and other bulb flowers. It’s a treat for the senses, and I happily spent hours wandering and photographing a rainbow of pert, vibrant flowers, all reaching charmingly for the sun.
Directly after the gardens, we headed south for Brussels.
BRUSSELS
A few hours on our comfortable coach later, we arrived in Brussels. It’s a big city — and it’s growing — and if you think construction season in Minnesota is bad, you should visit for some perspective. Our arrival was delayed by at least an hour, during which we probably traveled five miles.
Our welcome dinner brought us to the center of this charming city, to another historic restaurant, Chez Leon, established in 1867. We noshed on moules frites — mussels with fries — and sampled the house beer, a delightful, light Belgian beer that was deceptively strong.
The next day, for most of us, it was off to Bruges, a UNESCO city a little over an hour northwest of Brussels.
The coastal city also has a series of canals, and most of us chose a boat tour to learn more.
Much of the medieval architecture of the city remains intact. Our captain and guide tells us that the step-like peaks on the roofs were meant to convey a closeness to the heavens. And the more money you had, the higher your roof could climb.
After the boat ride, we cruise into the Chapel of the Holy Blood and take a peek at a large vial with a piece of cloth that is said to have been saturated with Christ’s blood. No photos or speaking is allowed in the chapel, which is ornate and ancient, like so many in Europe.
On the way out, we stop at one of the many excellent chocolate shops in town and pick up some truffles and bars for our families at home.
For dinner, a few guests joined me for a delightful meal at Les Brigittines, a traditional but upscale Belgian restaurant. A tasting menu, which consisted of fat white asparagus, a tender, rich veal cheek and a pavlova smothered in fresh, sweet, very in-season strawberries, ran us a very reasonable $65 Euros apiece.
The next morning, we hopped on the high-speed train, conveniently located adjacent to our hotel, and set off for Paris.
PARIS
The train was a lovely way to travel. We saw lots of the gorgeous Belgian and French countryside and arrived in Paris in about two and a half hours.
As we waited for our hotel rooms to be ready, our coach dropped us in Montmarte, a bohemian artists’ neighborhood (Van Gogh once lived here) on a hill overlooking Paris. It was a lovely introduction to the city, with its cobblestone streets, copious sidewalk cafes and artists painting all around its main square.
We wandered around the streets for a while before settling on a spot for lunch. A modern art gallery we popped into had a selection of artwork dedicated to Prince. It seems Minnesota’s most famous son has made his mark everywhere in the world.
I had real French onion soup for the first time, and marveled at its sweet/salty balance — so many restaurants in the states tilt it to far toward the salty side of things. And of course, a glass of champagne, because, France.
In the evening, I chose the optional dinner at Paradis Latin, a traditional cabaret show. The long and complicated roots of this show — its original home burned in the late 1800s — go back to 1803, when Napoleon Bonaparte created “Theater Latin.”
The show was wildly entertaining, from its flamboyant costumes to the acrobatic dancers to the copious amount of wine that was served.
In the morning, we embarked on the only bus tour of the trip — every other tour was on foot. It was a great way to cover lots of ground quickly and hear about the history of sites like the enormous Arc de Triomphe, the stylish street Champs-Elysees, the cathedral of Notre Dame and more. Though the cathedral tragically caught fire in 2019, its facade remains mostly intact, and it was worth getting out of the coach for a closer look at the ornate church and to see the extensive damage — and work that’s being done to restore it.
We were set free for lunch, and I was determined to find a great baguette sandwich. I followed some business people into a little bakery and scored! Ham, cheese, lettuce and hard-boiled egg on a perfectly crisp-chewy baguette. I found a lovely spot on a bench in The Tuileries Garden and savored every bite.
That afternoon was one of the highlights of the trip for me — a visit to the largest art museum in the world, The Louvre. Every part of Paris is dripping with history, but this special place, which was originally built as a fortress, is full of the most beautiful history — art.
We saw the Venus de Milo, the Mona Lisa, priceless jewels and crowns, ornate frescoes and so much more. A few hours was definitely not enough. I’ll be back, I’m sure more than once.
It was a long day, but it wasn’t over yet.
That evening, five fellow travelers joined me for what was easily the best meal I’ve had in my life. It was my first two Michelin star experience, and it left me wondering what three stars could be like! We ate at Maison Rostang, a charming restaurant that was about a 20-minute walk from our hotel.
There was a seven-course tasting menu available, but only if the whole table indulged. We opted for the a la carte option, which meant three main courses (for me, fat, juicy asparagus, flaky sole paired with tender mussels and earthy morel mushrooms and the restaurant’s signature dessert, a crispy “cigar” stuffed with decadent cream) with a few amuse bouche courses thrown in and a post-dessert trio of incredible mini pies.
Though every morsel I put in my mouth was more delicious than the last, we were all a little put off by the fact that two different menus were distributed. One with prices, for the two men at the table, and one without prices for the four women. It seemed, frankly, outdated and sexist.
On our last day in Paris, many in our group chose a tour of the Palace of Versailles, which I would like to see at some point, but I really wanted to get out into the neighborhoods of this vibrant city, so I chose to take a cab to the Saint Germain de Pres neighborhood, in search of pastries and perhaps a few boutiques.
What I hadn’t counted on was that most small shops in Paris are closed on Sunday. I opted for some crepes at a sidewalk cafe and then a stop at a local pastry shop for some fantastic kouign-amann and a box of macarons to share with all the guests.
That night, we said farewell to Paris with a charming dinner cruise down the Seine. Afterward, our lovely bus driver got us close enough to the Eiffel Tower that we could stop, get out and get a group picture.
Overall, it was a lovely trip with a lovely group of people, and a great taste of three cities that I definitely want to visit again.
Travel with Jess
Interested in traveling with Jess? Our next tour is going to Spain from Sept. 25-Oct. 6, 2022. There are still a few spots left! And in April 2023, she’ll be going to Southern Italy and Sicily.
She’ll write another story like this one on each of those adventures, for you to have as a keepsake.
For more information on Spain, go to gateway.gocollette.com/link/1070070. For Southern Italy and Sicily, go to gateway.gocollette.com/link/1104385. If you want more information, you can always email Jess at [email protected]
Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985): Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About?
Girls Just Want to Have Fun is an American film falling under the genre of romantic comedy. It is a dance film that has been produced by Cuck Russell, penned by Amy Spies, and directed by Alan Metter. The production company associated with its creation is New World Pictures and distributed by it as well. It was a hit that got released in the year 1985 and had a budget of only $5 million but successfully had a box office collection of $6.3 million.
It is only 90 minutes long and revolves around Janey who has been obedient t her father but as soon as she moves to a new town, things change.
Release Date And Where To Watch It Online?
This iconic film was released on 12th April 1985. Have you watched this film? It is quite old yet you can watch it anytime on Amazon Prime or Vudu, Tunes, and Google Play as well. You can also watch it on Pluto or Tubi. Read more to know what is the film all about.
What Is It About?
This film is all about passion. Janey always used to obey her father no matter what but it is not possible to lead a life on others’ terms hence when she moved into a new house in a new town, she started living her own life. She started making her own decisions now and her father had almost nothing to do about it.
Janey soon comes across Lynne who loves dancing and dances for Dance TV as well. Soon there is an announcement to find a dance couple and as said, it is a dance film so Janey and Lynne pairs with each other and goes for the audition. But will Janey’s father approve it?
Cast
The cast of Girls Just Want to Have Fun is, Biff Yeager as Mr Malene, Kristi Somers as Rikki, Richard Blade as DTV Host, Ian Michael Giatti as Zach, Shannen Doherty as Maggie Malene, Sarah Jessica Parker as the protagonist Janey, Lee Montgomery as Jeff, Helen Hunt as Lynne, Morgan Woodward as J.P. Sands, Ed Lauter as Col. Glenn, Jonathan Silverman as Drew, Holly Gagnier as Natalie, Margaret Howell as Mrs Glenn, Terence McGovern as Ira, Lee Arnone-Briggs as Mrs Lemsky.
Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
Girls Just Want to Have Fun secured a rating of 38% from Rotten Tomatoes, 5.9/10 from IMDb, and 56% from Metacritic. Honestly, this film has secured more negative comments than the positive ones yet the story of the film is not a poor one and the execution has also been good. The struggle of the father-daughter duo is indeed a great plot to watch and overall the film has been an exciting and intriguing one till the end. The new house let her live a new lifestyle and the dance performances shown here are amazing as well. If you love drama, comedy as well as romance, watch this film without a second thought.
The post Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985): Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
But how long is it in dog years? Lake Elmo vet celebrates 50 years of practice.
John Baillie once performed a cesarean section on a 15-foot boa constrictor.
He’s lanced and cleaned an abscess on an elephant, surgically removed a welder’s leather glove from a Labrador retriever’s intestinal tract and treated a tarantula for a respiratory illness.
He’s even operated on a goldfish. The beloved family pet had a tumor on its side, close to its tail, and its owners asked Baillie if he could do anything for it.
“I anesthetized it and did surgery on it,” said Baillie the owner of Cedar Pet Clinic in Lake Elmo. “Remember that goldfish are carp, so they last a long time out of the water. It was a very quick surgery. I removed the tumor, sutured it back up and put it back in the water.”
For 50 years, Baillie has been treating animals, reptiles and birds in the Twin Cities. His practice includes dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, gerbils, hamsters, hedgehogs, turtles, rats and mice, chinchillas, ferrets, guinea pigs, pet chickens, ducks and geese, snakes, iguanas, chameleons, frogs and sugar gliders, emus, peacocks and pot-bellied pigs.
“Basically, if it will fit through the front door, we’ll work on it,” he said.
The work is not for the faint of heart.
Baillie, 74, of St. Paul, has had a horse dislocate his shoulder; picked up psittacosis, a rare infectious disease, from a parrot; and been clawed by a tiger.
He’s suffered multiple bites from dogs, cats, rats, hamsters and the occasional guinea pig.
“For all the bad news about ferrets, I’ve never been bitten by a ferret,” he said. “I have had snakes latch on to me on occasion. Once, I was trying to listen to the heartbeat of a 10-inch-long snake, and I put it up to my ear, and he reached out and grabbed a hold of my ear lobe and wouldn’t let go.”
NEVER KNOWS WHAT DAY WILL BRING
After five decades of treating animals, Baillie said he’s never been bored.
“A lot of people who do the same thing all the time, if all they see are dogs or dogs and cats, you might see very similar problems all day long,” he said. “For me, I never have any idea what I am going to see and what I’m going to be doing.”
On Thursday morning, for example, he treated a Rottweiler, a Russian blue cat and a cockatiel. He also saw a ferret that had skin cancer, performed oral surgery on a guinea pig named Boy and examined X-rays of a cat named Pepper that had swallowed a whistle. Pepper, he said, was quite ill and would require surgery.
Treating a wide variety of animals means Baillie and his staff must “keep learning about those animals and adding to our knowledge,” he said. “It helps that we have the technology to deal with them. I can do blood tests on a parakeet and find out about the white-blood cells and red-blood cells and the liver and the kidney and general health function on just a few drops of blood.”
In addition to treating tarantulas with respiratory issues, Baillie had to amputate the legs of the big, hairy creatures. “They get injured, and you can’t splint them back together, so you amputate it close to the body,” he said.
It’s not unusual for him to operate on mice and rats to remove cancerous tumors. “They are used for preliminary cancer studies, so they are bred to be susceptible to cancer, and they are,” he said. “It’s very common to have mammary-gland cancers, and surgery at least buys you some time. It doesn’t always cure it, but that’s true of everything else, too.”
HIS APPROACH TO ANIMAL CARE
Longtime client Diane Knoll stopped into the clinic on Thursday afternoon with Dolly, her family’s senior rescue dog. Baillie treats Dolly, a mix of miniature poodle, toy Fox terrier and Australian cattle dog, and previously cared for Lena, the family’s labradoodle. Lena died in 2015.
“He spent time with me discussing Dolly’s future with canine-cognitive issues, and her quality of life with that, as well as other health issues,” said Knoll, who lives in Lake Elmo. “That’s what I so appreciate about Doc: He takes the time to thoroughly explain both the good – and the uncomfortable issues – a pet owner needs to consider.”
Employee Linda Stratig, who works in client care at Cedar Pet Clinic, met Baillie in 1994 when she brought her late Great Dane/Labrador mix, Abigail Victoria, in for care.
“I had a brand-new puppy, and I was looking for a vet who had the same values that I had – somebody who would go the extra mile, always be honest and upfront with me and took care of not just my pet, but me as a client,” she said. “I’ve been a client ever since.”
Stratig, who started working for the clinic in 2001, said Baillie is known for his “huge heart. He really exudes a love of people by caring for their pets.”
Sue Walter, a certified veterinary technician, has worked for Baillie since 1987.
“I love the medicine that Dr. Baillie practices,” she said. “He really cares about his patients. He cares about the clients who bring in the patients. He cares about all of us.”
SEARCHING FOR PENNY
Baillie, who grew up in Roseville, decided he wanted to become a vet when he was 14 after he spent a night out looking for Penny, his family’s pet beagle.
Penny had a habit of wandering the neighborhood and often walked over to see Lynn Rundquist, a veterinary student at the University of Minnesota who lived in the neighborhood, he said. “Penny had an ear problem, and she knew that if it hurt, she should go see him, and he could help,” he said.
One night, Penny didn’t come home, and Baillie’s mother woke Baillie up around 11 p.m. to go out and look for her. “She wasn’t in any of her usual haunts, so I went back to the house, and my mother said, ‘Well, you’d better go check with Doc (Rundquist). He’s probably still up studying and see if he’s seen her,’” he said. “I go down there and here he is, sitting in a chair in the living room with a textbook propped on Penny’s back, and Penny was sound asleep.
“I just thought that if any animal could have that much trust in a person, well, that was just something that I needed to do,” he said.
Baillie graduated from the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Science in 1972. After working at a clinic in Eagan for a year, he and a partner co-founded the Cedar Pet Clinic in South Minneapolis in 1973.
“When we set up the clinic, we wrote a letter to all 100 clinics in the five-county area and said that if people had clients with birds, we would see them,” he said. “I think every veterinarian at those clinics said, ‘Hmmmm. If they see birds, they’ll see anything, and that’s what’s happened.’ ”
HE’LL KEEP AT HIS WORK
Cedar Pet Clinic expanded to Lake Elmo in 1996 after Baillie and his wife, Margaret “Peg” Guilfoyle, who lived in Grant, decided it was time to find a practice closer to home.
“I would leave at 7 in the morning and on a really, really good day, I’d be home at 7 o’clock at night,” he said. “(Peg) was tired of me never being home.”
Guilfoyle found a building in Lake Elmo near the Lake Elmo Inn, and Baillie began practicing two days a week in Minneapolis and two days a week in Lake Elmo. Cedar Pet Clinic moved to its current location on Stillwater Boulevard in 2006; Baillie sold his interest in the Minneapolis clinic in 2005, but remained in practice there until 2007.
The Lake Elmo clinic’s trademark is its collection of animal-shaped mailboxes. The current mailbox is in the shape of a beagle; previous mailboxes include a cat, chicken, rooster, macaw and golden retriever.
“A lady in Florida makes them for us,” said Maggie Baillie, Baillie’s daughter and practice manager at Cedar Pet Clinic. “It started in 2006, and then we started to be known for them. We’re the crazy mailbox people.”
The retired mailboxes are “planted” in a field of daylilies next to the clinic. “We’ve got seven of them,” she said. “The cat’s missing an ear. We’ve got a chicken that lost a wing. Let me put it this way: the mailboxes are in need of veterinary care.”
John Baillie is a past president of the Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association, and in 2016 was named the state Veterinarian of the Year. He was a regular lecturer at the University of Minnesota School of Veterinary Medicine, for the Minnesota Medical Association and other organizations.
From 2001 to 2013, he was the medical director for the Wildlife Sanctuary in Sandstone. He also is the former kennel veterinarian for the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club. For the last 45 years, he has provided free care for nursing-home companion animals.
Baillie, who owns a rescue gray tabby cat named Wheezy, works three days a week. He says he has no plans to retire.
“I still really enjoy what I’m doing,” he said. “I had one client a few years ago who was the third generation of the family I’d seen. I had another client who was the daughter of one of my favorite instructors at the University of Minnesota.”
After decades of treating pets, it’s hard not to get attached, he said, “especially the ones I’ve seen 10, 12, 15, 18 years.”
“And then there’s always the final visit,” he said. “I’ve got to do that, and that gets hard. My personal approach to that is that when it stops bothering me to put an animal down, then I’m going to stop working.”
The Long Game: Bigger than Basketball – Where To Watch It Online? Is It Worth Streaming?
A gripping docuseries about a young NBA prospect determined to take charge of his destiny. Makur Maker was a five-star NBA talent on his way to the draught until he took a diversion at Howard University. However, Maker’s quest and commitment to rebuilding his story with the aid of his family are chronicled in this uplifting documentary series. Makur Maker’s coming-of-age narrative is told as he strives for an NBA career while dealing with obstacles and the worldwide epidemic.
Who is Makur Maker?
Makur Maker was born in the year 2000 on November 4th. He is a professional basketball player for the Sydney Kings of the Basketball League. However, Makur Marker is South Sudanese-Australian (NBL). Maker was born in Nairobi and he was brought up in Perth, Western Australia. Before he moved to the States to play high school basketball. Initially he had more interest in football as a striker and frequently played beach soccer with his pals. Maker, along with his elder brothers, played for Quinns Football Club. Maker went to St. Andrews Catholic Primary School before transferring to Irene McCormack Catholic College for high school. He was intrigued by basketball due to his unusual height.
He is the relative of NBA players Thon Maker and Matur Maker. Maker announced in February 2019 that he will represent Australia in the global arena. He made himself eligible to play for Australia at the 2019 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup. However, he was not chosen for the final team.
The Plot
“The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball,” directed and executive produced by Seth Gordon. He has described Maker, an NBA optimistic who made headlines around the world. When he decided to forego the NBA and perform for Howard University, creating him the greatest high school player to dedicate to a historically Black university in the contemporary hiring age (HBCU). Maker’s journey as a student-athlete with an ambition of making it to the NBA is chronicled in this reality series, which follows him as he faces unanticipated physical hurdles and a worldwide epidemic.
In the first episode “Big Shot”, Makur Maker enrols at Howard University to make a big statement after his future in the NBA is disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the second episode “Crash Course” Makur and his Basketball trainer disagree, and an illness and the epidemic intimidate to derail his goals; Thon, Makur’s relative, is taken aback by a Piston’s shake-up. In the third one, “Schooled”, after only very few matches, the Howard Bison make a difficult decision; in an unexpected turn, Thon returns to the National basketball association. The fourth episode “Longshot” follows Makur reconnecting with his guardian, Coach Edward, who is dealing with the pressure of a family disease while training Makur for the NBA playoffs. In the fifth one, “Tripping Point”, Makur is participating in the NBA Draft Combine, and the Maker Gang has a newcomer.
Is it Worth Streaming?
Since IMDb users have given it a rating of 6.9 out of 10. It could be a good show to stream. You’re going to add it to your watch list if you’re a sports enthusiast. And you’ll love it if you have been a basketball lover.
The post The Long Game: Bigger than Basketball – Where To Watch It Online? Is It Worth Streaming? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
