Frozen in Love (2018): Where To Watch It Online? Should You Stream It Or Skip It?

This is a 2018 American Canadian movie directed by Scott Smith. This movie was released on 13th January 2018 as a part of the ‘ Winterfest ‘ season. The movie poster is enough to give you that warm feeling of the festive season.

And the story is about the time that the two protagonists of the movie realize how two people, who are poles apart, can draw close if there’s some amount of mutual attraction between the two.

What Is The Story About?

Mary Cartwright is the adult bookstore owner and is going through a very rough patch. It seems like a huge rock to lift while meeting the daily needs of her tiring life. And keeping the bookstore open and available is still a huge, very huge task for her.

On the contrary, we have Adam Clayborn, a very enthusiastic hockey player. Still, he got booted from his third game because he got into a fix with an absurd conversation with the referee. But the results of this conversation were so bad that his hockey team’s manager, his ex-girlfriend, Erica Parker, ended up suspending him from the upcoming game.

How Do Their Paths Cross?

Mary lands a golden opportunity to work on her fortunes through an image makeover. But this, in turn, requires that she should work with Adam Clayborn. And here comes the ultimate part, both of them are under the deadly supervision of the public relations worker, Janet Dunleavy. Now Janet isn’t just a supervisor here but is very closely related to Erica.

Will the two give up on their differences, overcome their problems, and improve their image?

Where To Watch This Movie?

This movie about two very different people coming from very different backgrounds is a movie worth watching. We see hardships and trials and what’s best is to have someone who would love to stand by us. Believe it or not, they might not help you eradicate that problem but will give you the urge to fight against all odds. Call it the power of love or the constant power of support. It works.

This movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video or DirecTV. But watching it here will require that you subscribe to these platforms first. Subscribing to these platforms will come with multiple benefits, such as getting hold of various movies and shows available here on this platform.

Cast For The Movie

This movie has a perfect choice of cast members; some of them will be familiar to you as well. We have Rachael Leigh Cook as Mary Campbell, Niall Matter as Adam Clayborn, Sandy Sidhu as Janet Dunleavy, Madison Smith as Tyler Campbell, Tammy Gillis as Erica Parker, Victor Zinck Jr. as Chuck Forman, Keith MacKechnie as Paul Campbell, Susan Hogan as Kate Campbell, Mason McKenzie as Noah, Jessie Fraser as Sarah Forman and Darla Vandenbossc as Sandy.

