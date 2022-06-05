News
Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985): Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About?
Girls Just Want to Have Fun is an American film falling under the genre of romantic comedy. It is a dance film that has been produced by Cuck Russell, penned by Amy Spies, and directed by Alan Metter. The production company associated with its creation is New World Pictures and distributed by it as well. It was a hit that got released in the year 1985 and had a budget of only $5 million but successfully had a box office collection of $6.3 million.
It is only 90 minutes long and revolves around Janey who has been obedient t her father but as soon as she moves to a new town, things change.
Release Date And Where To Watch It Online?
This iconic film was released on 12th April 1985. Have you watched this film? It is quite old yet you can watch it anytime on Amazon Prime or Vudu, Tunes, and Google Play as well. You can also watch it on Pluto or Tubi. Read more to know what is the film all about.
What Is It About?
This film is all about passion. Janey always used to obey her father no matter what but it is not possible to lead a life on others’ terms hence when she moved into a new house in a new town, she started living her own life. She started making her own decisions now and her father had almost nothing to do about it.
Janey soon comes across Lynne who loves dancing and dances for Dance TV as well. Soon there is an announcement to find a dance couple and as said, it is a dance film so Janey and Lynne pairs with each other and goes for the audition. But will Janey’s father approve it?
Cast
The cast of Girls Just Want to Have Fun is, Biff Yeager as Mr Malene, Kristi Somers as Rikki, Richard Blade as DTV Host, Ian Michael Giatti as Zach, Shannen Doherty as Maggie Malene, Sarah Jessica Parker as the protagonist Janey, Lee Montgomery as Jeff, Helen Hunt as Lynne, Morgan Woodward as J.P. Sands, Ed Lauter as Col. Glenn, Jonathan Silverman as Drew, Holly Gagnier as Natalie, Margaret Howell as Mrs Glenn, Terence McGovern as Ira, Lee Arnone-Briggs as Mrs Lemsky.
Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
Girls Just Want to Have Fun secured a rating of 38% from Rotten Tomatoes, 5.9/10 from IMDb, and 56% from Metacritic. Honestly, this film has secured more negative comments than the positive ones yet the story of the film is not a poor one and the execution has also been good. The struggle of the father-daughter duo is indeed a great plot to watch and overall the film has been an exciting and intriguing one till the end. The new house let her live a new lifestyle and the dance performances shown here are amazing as well. If you love drama, comedy as well as romance, watch this film without a second thought.
But how long is it in dog years? Lake Elmo vet celebrates 50 years of practice.
John Baillie once performed a cesarean section on a 15-foot boa constrictor.
He’s lanced and cleaned an abscess on an elephant, surgically removed a welder’s leather glove from a Labrador retriever’s intestinal tract and treated a tarantula for a respiratory illness.
He’s even operated on a goldfish. The beloved family pet had a tumor on its side, close to its tail, and its owners asked Baillie if he could do anything for it.
“I anesthetized it and did surgery on it,” said Baillie the owner of Cedar Pet Clinic in Lake Elmo. “Remember that goldfish are carp, so they last a long time out of the water. It was a very quick surgery. I removed the tumor, sutured it back up and put it back in the water.”
For 50 years, Baillie has been treating animals, reptiles and birds in the Twin Cities. His practice includes dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, gerbils, hamsters, hedgehogs, turtles, rats and mice, chinchillas, ferrets, guinea pigs, pet chickens, ducks and geese, snakes, iguanas, chameleons, frogs and sugar gliders, emus, peacocks and pot-bellied pigs.
“Basically, if it will fit through the front door, we’ll work on it,” he said.
The work is not for the faint of heart.
Baillie, 74, of St. Paul, has had a horse dislocate his shoulder; picked up psittacosis, a rare infectious disease, from a parrot; and been clawed by a tiger.
He’s suffered multiple bites from dogs, cats, rats, hamsters and the occasional guinea pig.
“For all the bad news about ferrets, I’ve never been bitten by a ferret,” he said. “I have had snakes latch on to me on occasion. Once, I was trying to listen to the heartbeat of a 10-inch-long snake, and I put it up to my ear, and he reached out and grabbed a hold of my ear lobe and wouldn’t let go.”
NEVER KNOWS WHAT DAY WILL BRING
After five decades of treating animals, Baillie said he’s never been bored.
“A lot of people who do the same thing all the time, if all they see are dogs or dogs and cats, you might see very similar problems all day long,” he said. “For me, I never have any idea what I am going to see and what I’m going to be doing.”
On Thursday morning, for example, he treated a Rottweiler, a Russian blue cat and a cockatiel. He also saw a ferret that had skin cancer, performed oral surgery on a guinea pig named Boy and examined X-rays of a cat named Pepper that had swallowed a whistle. Pepper, he said, was quite ill and would require surgery.
Treating a wide variety of animals means Baillie and his staff must “keep learning about those animals and adding to our knowledge,” he said. “It helps that we have the technology to deal with them. I can do blood tests on a parakeet and find out about the white-blood cells and red-blood cells and the liver and the kidney and general health function on just a few drops of blood.”
In addition to treating tarantulas with respiratory issues, Baillie had to amputate the legs of the big, hairy creatures. “They get injured, and you can’t splint them back together, so you amputate it close to the body,” he said.
It’s not unusual for him to operate on mice and rats to remove cancerous tumors. “They are used for preliminary cancer studies, so they are bred to be susceptible to cancer, and they are,” he said. “It’s very common to have mammary-gland cancers, and surgery at least buys you some time. It doesn’t always cure it, but that’s true of everything else, too.”
HIS APPROACH TO ANIMAL CARE
Longtime client Diane Knoll stopped into the clinic on Thursday afternoon with Dolly, her family’s senior rescue dog. Baillie treats Dolly, a mix of miniature poodle, toy Fox terrier and Australian cattle dog, and previously cared for Lena, the family’s labradoodle. Lena died in 2015.
“He spent time with me discussing Dolly’s future with canine-cognitive issues, and her quality of life with that, as well as other health issues,” said Knoll, who lives in Lake Elmo. “That’s what I so appreciate about Doc: He takes the time to thoroughly explain both the good – and the uncomfortable issues – a pet owner needs to consider.”
Employee Linda Stratig, who works in client care at Cedar Pet Clinic, met Baillie in 1994 when she brought her late Great Dane/Labrador mix, Abigail Victoria, in for care.
“I had a brand-new puppy, and I was looking for a vet who had the same values that I had – somebody who would go the extra mile, always be honest and upfront with me and took care of not just my pet, but me as a client,” she said. “I’ve been a client ever since.”
Stratig, who started working for the clinic in 2001, said Baillie is known for his “huge heart. He really exudes a love of people by caring for their pets.”
Sue Walter, a certified veterinary technician, has worked for Baillie since 1987.
“I love the medicine that Dr. Baillie practices,” she said. “He really cares about his patients. He cares about the clients who bring in the patients. He cares about all of us.”
SEARCHING FOR PENNY
Baillie, who grew up in Roseville, decided he wanted to become a vet when he was 14 after he spent a night out looking for Penny, his family’s pet beagle.
Penny had a habit of wandering the neighborhood and often walked over to see Lynn Rundquist, a veterinary student at the University of Minnesota who lived in the neighborhood, he said. “Penny had an ear problem, and she knew that if it hurt, she should go see him, and he could help,” he said.
One night, Penny didn’t come home, and Baillie’s mother woke Baillie up around 11 p.m. to go out and look for her. “She wasn’t in any of her usual haunts, so I went back to the house, and my mother said, ‘Well, you’d better go check with Doc (Rundquist). He’s probably still up studying and see if he’s seen her,’” he said. “I go down there and here he is, sitting in a chair in the living room with a textbook propped on Penny’s back, and Penny was sound asleep.
“I just thought that if any animal could have that much trust in a person, well, that was just something that I needed to do,” he said.
Baillie graduated from the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Science in 1972. After working at a clinic in Eagan for a year, he and a partner co-founded the Cedar Pet Clinic in South Minneapolis in 1973.
“When we set up the clinic, we wrote a letter to all 100 clinics in the five-county area and said that if people had clients with birds, we would see them,” he said. “I think every veterinarian at those clinics said, ‘Hmmmm. If they see birds, they’ll see anything, and that’s what’s happened.’ ”
HE’LL KEEP AT HIS WORK
Cedar Pet Clinic expanded to Lake Elmo in 1996 after Baillie and his wife, Margaret “Peg” Guilfoyle, who lived in Grant, decided it was time to find a practice closer to home.
“I would leave at 7 in the morning and on a really, really good day, I’d be home at 7 o’clock at night,” he said. “(Peg) was tired of me never being home.”
Guilfoyle found a building in Lake Elmo near the Lake Elmo Inn, and Baillie began practicing two days a week in Minneapolis and two days a week in Lake Elmo. Cedar Pet Clinic moved to its current location on Stillwater Boulevard in 2006; Baillie sold his interest in the Minneapolis clinic in 2005, but remained in practice there until 2007.
The Lake Elmo clinic’s trademark is its collection of animal-shaped mailboxes. The current mailbox is in the shape of a beagle; previous mailboxes include a cat, chicken, rooster, macaw and golden retriever.
“A lady in Florida makes them for us,” said Maggie Baillie, Baillie’s daughter and practice manager at Cedar Pet Clinic. “It started in 2006, and then we started to be known for them. We’re the crazy mailbox people.”
The retired mailboxes are “planted” in a field of daylilies next to the clinic. “We’ve got seven of them,” she said. “The cat’s missing an ear. We’ve got a chicken that lost a wing. Let me put it this way: the mailboxes are in need of veterinary care.”
John Baillie is a past president of the Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association, and in 2016 was named the state Veterinarian of the Year. He was a regular lecturer at the University of Minnesota School of Veterinary Medicine, for the Minnesota Medical Association and other organizations.
From 2001 to 2013, he was the medical director for the Wildlife Sanctuary in Sandstone. He also is the former kennel veterinarian for the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club. For the last 45 years, he has provided free care for nursing-home companion animals.
Baillie, who owns a rescue gray tabby cat named Wheezy, works three days a week. He says he has no plans to retire.
“I still really enjoy what I’m doing,” he said. “I had one client a few years ago who was the third generation of the family I’d seen. I had another client who was the daughter of one of my favorite instructors at the University of Minnesota.”
After decades of treating pets, it’s hard not to get attached, he said, “especially the ones I’ve seen 10, 12, 15, 18 years.”
“And then there’s always the final visit,” he said. “I’ve got to do that, and that gets hard. My personal approach to that is that when it stops bothering me to put an animal down, then I’m going to stop working.”
The Long Game: Bigger than Basketball – Where To Watch It Online? Is It Worth Streaming?
A gripping docuseries about a young NBA prospect determined to take charge of his destiny. Makur Maker was a five-star NBA talent on his way to the draught until he took a diversion at Howard University. However, Maker’s quest and commitment to rebuilding his story with the aid of his family are chronicled in this uplifting documentary series. Makur Maker’s coming-of-age narrative is told as he strives for an NBA career while dealing with obstacles and the worldwide epidemic.
Who is Makur Maker?
Makur Maker was born in the year 2000 on November 4th. He is a professional basketball player for the Sydney Kings of the Basketball League. However, Makur Marker is South Sudanese-Australian (NBL). Maker was born in Nairobi and he was brought up in Perth, Western Australia. Before he moved to the States to play high school basketball. Initially he had more interest in football as a striker and frequently played beach soccer with his pals. Maker, along with his elder brothers, played for Quinns Football Club. Maker went to St. Andrews Catholic Primary School before transferring to Irene McCormack Catholic College for high school. He was intrigued by basketball due to his unusual height.
He is the relative of NBA players Thon Maker and Matur Maker. Maker announced in February 2019 that he will represent Australia in the global arena. He made himself eligible to play for Australia at the 2019 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup. However, he was not chosen for the final team.
The Plot
“The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball,” directed and executive produced by Seth Gordon. He has described Maker, an NBA optimistic who made headlines around the world. When he decided to forego the NBA and perform for Howard University, creating him the greatest high school player to dedicate to a historically Black university in the contemporary hiring age (HBCU). Maker’s journey as a student-athlete with an ambition of making it to the NBA is chronicled in this reality series, which follows him as he faces unanticipated physical hurdles and a worldwide epidemic.
In the first episode “Big Shot”, Makur Maker enrols at Howard University to make a big statement after his future in the NBA is disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the second episode “Crash Course” Makur and his Basketball trainer disagree, and an illness and the epidemic intimidate to derail his goals; Thon, Makur’s relative, is taken aback by a Piston’s shake-up. In the third one, “Schooled”, after only very few matches, the Howard Bison make a difficult decision; in an unexpected turn, Thon returns to the National basketball association. The fourth episode “Longshot” follows Makur reconnecting with his guardian, Coach Edward, who is dealing with the pressure of a family disease while training Makur for the NBA playoffs. In the fifth one, “Tripping Point”, Makur is participating in the NBA Draft Combine, and the Maker Gang has a newcomer.
Is it Worth Streaming?
Since IMDb users have given it a rating of 6.9 out of 10. It could be a good show to stream. You’re going to add it to your watch list if you’re a sports enthusiast. And you’ll love it if you have been a basketball lover.
How Matt Swarmer’s unique slider is bringing the 28-year-old Chicago Cubs rookie big-league success
Chicago Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer knows his high extended leg kick is reminiscent of another big-league pitcher.
“People always ask me, ‘Do you get it from Bronson Arroyo?’” Swarmer told the Tribune. “I just developed it on my own.
“But I like to tell people it’s from Arroyo,” he added, laughing, “because I don’t know how to explain it sometimes.”
The 28-year-old right-hander is making the most of his unexpected call-up this week. Days after Swarmer’s big-league debut Monday, he was still in shock as the magnitude of reaching the majors continued to sink in for the former 19th-round pick.
And after Saturday’s 6-1 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals — his first win in his second career start — Swarmer again searched for words.
“Oh, man, it’s incredible,” Swarmer said Saturday. “I’ve always thought about just being here, and now I’m competing with the best guys. Oh, it’s so cool. I’m just living in the moment right now.
“I always watched those guys on TV, and now to have a chance to face them, it’s really special in that moment. I have to soak it all in.”
In both starts Swarmer held the opposition to one earned run in six innings while combining for 11 strikeouts and three walks. At the root of his success is a nasty slider. He generated 13 whiffs with his slider Saturday after producing 10 on Monday. Another 12 sliders over the two starts resulted in called strikes.
“When he’s at his best, he has a unique slider — just the way it looks when it comes out of his hand, the way it moves,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy told the Tribune. “A lot of times you’ll see guys have two pitches that are power pitches, but he also has the ability to move that slider around and locate it where he needs to. As long as he can command those two pitches and move them around, you can do a lot of really good things.
“Sometimes guys get here and they try to do too much. He’s not a guy that is going to try to do more than what he knows he can do.”
Swarmer relies on two pitches — a four-seam fastball and slider — at a frequency that’s uncommon for major-league starters. Through two starts with the Cubs, they accounted for 97.2% of his pitches.
But it’s his ability to manipulate his slider, essentially creating two pitch shapes, that makes the pitch so effective. When Swarmer is looking to put a hitter away down in the zone or even just trying to get the pitch over the plate, he will take something off his slider and sometimes get more around the baseball. If he stays on top of the ball with his slider grip, it creates sharper vertical break.
A key to his success is keeping the same arm angle when utilizing each slider type while also tunneling it off his fastball. Swarmer initially used his slider grip in 2018 but lost it during the 2019 season. It took until last July to finally get it back to where he wanted it.
“For hitters like this, you have to be very selective where you’re going to throw because they’ll hit it if it’s around the plate,” Swarmer said.
The success of his two-pitch mix two games into his big-league career doesn’t mean he is abandoning the development of a third pitch, a changeup. Swarmer knows he will need to incorporate the pitch more as teams build a scouting report against him. Of the 178 pitches he threw in his first two starts, only five were changeups.
Swarmer believes he might have found a changeup grip that works for him, but he continues to tinker.
“The only way I’ll know if it’s good is if I throw it to hitters,” Swarmer said. “And if I don’t, you basically won’t know until you face hitters like these.”
It comes down to finding a low-leverage situation or identifying the right hitter to deploy the changeup against, Hottovy said. Before the National League adopted the designated hitter, the pitcher spot used to be a good opportunity to work in a developing pitch.
“On the flip side of that, we want guys who attack with their strengths,” Hottovy said, “and the one thing that pitchers do have an advantage with is the hitter doesn’t know when we’re going to break out a new pitch.”
Swarmer’s stellar first two starts — against division rivals no less — serve as a great jumping-off point for taking the next steps as a big-league pitcher. For Swarmer, that entails locking in on all facets: honing his changeup, controlling the running game and in-game situations and harnessing the strategy side.
In the minor leagues, a lot of success can come from just executing pitches and getting outs. With the Cubs, Swarmer will need to prove he can work through a lineup and mix his pitches well enough to keep hitters guessing.
But perhaps most importantly, Hottovy wants Swarmer to keep having fun and being himself because that’s a big part of what has made him so good.
“I worked so hard for this,” Swarmer said. “In the minor leagues, you have to just be true to yourself and say, hey, if you just keep putting in the work, you’ll have a chance to be successful one day. I just kept competing and I thank God I’m here.”
