Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985): Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About?

John Baillie once performed a cesarean section on a 15-foot boa constrictor.

He’s lanced and cleaned an abscess on an elephant, surgically removed a welder’s leather glove from a Labrador retriever’s intestinal tract and treated a tarantula for a respiratory illness.

He’s even operated on a goldfish. The beloved family pet had a tumor on its side, close to its tail, and its owners asked Baillie if he could do anything for it.

“I anesthetized it and did surgery on it,” said Baillie the owner of Cedar Pet Clinic in Lake Elmo. “Remember that goldfish are carp, so they last a long time out of the water. It was a very quick surgery. I removed the tumor, sutured it back up and put it back in the water.”

For 50 years, Baillie has been treating animals, reptiles and birds in the Twin Cities. His practice includes dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, gerbils, hamsters, hedgehogs, turtles, rats and mice, chinchillas, ferrets, guinea pigs, pet chickens, ducks and geese, snakes, iguanas, chameleons, frogs and sugar gliders, emus, peacocks and pot-bellied pigs.

“Basically, if it will fit through the front door, we’ll work on it,” he said.

The work is not for the faint of heart.

Baillie, 74, of St. Paul, has had a horse dislocate his shoulder; picked up psittacosis, a rare infectious disease, from a parrot; and been clawed by a tiger.

He’s suffered multiple bites from dogs, cats, rats, hamsters and the occasional guinea pig.

“For all the bad news about ferrets, I’ve never been bitten by a ferret,” he said. “I have had snakes latch on to me on occasion. Once, I was trying to listen to the heartbeat of a 10-inch-long snake, and I put it up to my ear, and he reached out and grabbed a hold of my ear lobe and wouldn’t let go.”

NEVER KNOWS WHAT DAY WILL BRING

After five decades of treating animals, Baillie said he’s never been bored.

“A lot of people who do the same thing all the time, if all they see are dogs or dogs and cats, you might see very similar problems all day long,” he said. “For me, I never have any idea what I am going to see and what I’m going to be doing.”

On Thursday morning, for example, he treated a Rottweiler, a Russian blue cat and a cockatiel. He also saw a ferret that had skin cancer, performed oral surgery on a guinea pig named Boy and examined X-rays of a cat named Pepper that had swallowed a whistle. Pepper, he said, was quite ill and would require surgery.

Treating a wide variety of animals means Baillie and his staff must “keep learning about those animals and adding to our knowledge,” he said. “It helps that we have the technology to deal with them. I can do blood tests on a parakeet and find out about the white-blood cells and red-blood cells and the liver and the kidney and general health function on just a few drops of blood.”

In addition to treating tarantulas with respiratory issues, Baillie had to amputate the legs of the big, hairy creatures. “They get injured, and you can’t splint them back together, so you amputate it close to the body,” he said.

It’s not unusual for him to operate on mice and rats to remove cancerous tumors. “They are used for preliminary cancer studies, so they are bred to be susceptible to cancer, and they are,” he said. “It’s very common to have mammary-gland cancers, and surgery at least buys you some time. It doesn’t always cure it, but that’s true of everything else, too.”

HIS APPROACH TO ANIMAL CARE

Longtime client Diane Knoll stopped into the clinic on Thursday afternoon with Dolly, her family’s senior rescue dog. Baillie treats Dolly, a mix of miniature poodle, toy Fox terrier and Australian cattle dog, and previously cared for Lena, the family’s labradoodle. Lena died in 2015.

“He spent time with me discussing Dolly’s future with canine-cognitive issues, and her quality of life with that, as well as other health issues,” said Knoll, who lives in Lake Elmo. “That’s what I so appreciate about Doc: He takes the time to thoroughly explain both the good – and the uncomfortable issues – a pet owner needs to consider.”

Employee Linda Stratig, who works in client care at Cedar Pet Clinic, met Baillie in 1994 when she brought her late Great Dane/Labrador mix, Abigail Victoria, in for care.

“I had a brand-new puppy, and I was looking for a vet who had the same values that I had – somebody who would go the extra mile, always be honest and upfront with me and took care of not just my pet, but me as a client,” she said. “I’ve been a client ever since.”

Stratig, who started working for the clinic in 2001, said Baillie is known for his “huge heart. He really exudes a love of people by caring for their pets.”

Sue Walter, a certified veterinary technician, has worked for Baillie since 1987.

“I love the medicine that Dr. Baillie practices,” she said. “He really cares about his patients. He cares about the clients who bring in the patients. He cares about all of us.”

SEARCHING FOR PENNY

Baillie, who grew up in Roseville, decided he wanted to become a vet when he was 14 after he spent a night out looking for Penny, his family’s pet beagle.

Penny had a habit of wandering the neighborhood and often walked over to see Lynn Rundquist, a veterinary student at the University of Minnesota who lived in the neighborhood, he said. “Penny had an ear problem, and she knew that if it hurt, she should go see him, and he could help,” he said.

One night, Penny didn’t come home, and Baillie’s mother woke Baillie up around 11 p.m. to go out and look for her. “She wasn’t in any of her usual haunts, so I went back to the house, and my mother said, ‘Well, you’d better go check with Doc (Rundquist). He’s probably still up studying and see if he’s seen her,’” he said. “I go down there and here he is, sitting in a chair in the living room with a textbook propped on Penny’s back, and Penny was sound asleep.

“I just thought that if any animal could have that much trust in a person, well, that was just something that I needed to do,” he said.

Baillie graduated from the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Science in 1972. After working at a clinic in Eagan for a year, he and a partner co-founded the Cedar Pet Clinic in South Minneapolis in 1973.

“When we set up the clinic, we wrote a letter to all 100 clinics in the five-county area and said that if people had clients with birds, we would see them,” he said. “I think every veterinarian at those clinics said, ‘Hmmmm. If they see birds, they’ll see anything, and that’s what’s happened.’ ”

HE’LL KEEP AT HIS WORK

Cedar Pet Clinic expanded to Lake Elmo in 1996 after Baillie and his wife, Margaret “Peg” Guilfoyle, who lived in Grant, decided it was time to find a practice closer to home.

“I would leave at 7 in the morning and on a really, really good day, I’d be home at 7 o’clock at night,” he said. “(Peg) was tired of me never being home.”

Guilfoyle found a building in Lake Elmo near the Lake Elmo Inn, and Baillie began practicing two days a week in Minneapolis and two days a week in Lake Elmo. Cedar Pet Clinic moved to its current location on Stillwater Boulevard in 2006; Baillie sold his interest in the Minneapolis clinic in 2005, but remained in practice there until 2007.

The Lake Elmo clinic’s trademark is its collection of animal-shaped mailboxes. The current mailbox is in the shape of a beagle; previous mailboxes include a cat, chicken, rooster, macaw and golden retriever.

“A lady in Florida makes them for us,” said Maggie Baillie, Baillie’s daughter and practice manager at Cedar Pet Clinic. “It started in 2006, and then we started to be known for them. We’re the crazy mailbox people.”

The retired mailboxes are “planted” in a field of daylilies next to the clinic. “We’ve got seven of them,” she said. “The cat’s missing an ear. We’ve got a chicken that lost a wing. Let me put it this way: the mailboxes are in need of veterinary care.”

John Baillie is a past president of the Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association, and in 2016 was named the state Veterinarian of the Year. He was a regular lecturer at the University of Minnesota School of Veterinary Medicine, for the Minnesota Medical Association and other organizations.

From 2001 to 2013, he was the medical director for the Wildlife Sanctuary in Sandstone. He also is the former kennel veterinarian for the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club. For the last 45 years, he has provided free care for nursing-home companion animals.

Baillie, who owns a rescue gray tabby cat named Wheezy, works three days a week. He says he has no plans to retire.

“I still really enjoy what I’m doing,” he said. “I had one client a few years ago who was the third generation of the family I’d seen. I had another client who was the daughter of one of my favorite instructors at the University of Minnesota.”

After decades of treating pets, it’s hard not to get attached, he said, “especially the ones I’ve seen 10, 12, 15, 18 years.”

“And then there’s always the final visit,” he said. “I’ve got to do that, and that gets hard. My personal approach to that is that when it stops bothering me to put an animal down, then I’m going to stop working.”