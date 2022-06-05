News
Hold Tight Season 2: Is It Really Happening On Netflix Or Is It Just Speculations?
Hold Tight is a series based on a novel written by Harlan Coben, this series has been produced by the Polish. The series is a genre consisting of mystery, crime, thriller, and drama. The novel that is used for the movie plot is also a best-selling book, during the time in which the book was written there were matters like parental control, drug abuse, bullying, and violence that played very important roles. The cast might seem similar to viewers of “The Woods”, which was also written by Harlan Coben. Though the story has mentioned crime in it, the story solely does not revolve around murder, yes there is murder and people die in the story but the main storyboard is about day-to-day situations faced generally by people.
Season 2 On Netflix?
When the series was first released on Netflix it was mentioned that it was a mini-series and all the viewers thought that there would be only one season and no season 2. Season 1 premiered on April 22, 2022. The season has gotten famous since the time of its release.
However there are no discussions about a second season yet, and Harlan is also engaged with many other projects and the Hold Tight series might not be concentrated as of now. There might be exceptions for any predictions that are made. However, to conclude, keeping all the factors in mind it can be said that there will not be a second season featured on Netflix.
About Hold Tight
In the story, the people do die and there is a dark crime involved, the focus also revolves around general topics that are of due importance like parental control, drug abuse, and children’s independence. The story also deals with heavy topics like teenage suicide, and kids feeling when they are abandoned by the people who are supposed to take care of them.
There are many diverse characters in the story, these characters are very well managed and well played by different roles and have done justice to the roles. These characters are what make the story a good one. It is a story about a young boy who is named Adam, who keeps the death of his friend a secret while his mother worries about him. This is where the plot portrays a very controlling mother and a kid who is in despair, the story revolves more around the friend who died and also the violence that prevails in the place.
Season 1
The series has a limited episode of only 6 episodes, and the production quality of the series seems to be pretty impressive. The season is available on Netflix, and the whole story of the novel is well put in these 6 episodes. I do recommend all of them to watch the series, as the productions from Poland never seem to disappoint anybody. The stories written by them are mostly character-driven and a lot of heart and soul is put into the making.
The post Hold Tight Season 2: Is It Really Happening On Netflix Or Is It Just Speculations? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Letters: Pause the Hamline-Midway Library demolition plan
Pause the demolition plan
The Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) reviewed an application to name the Henry Hale Memorial Library, Hamline Branch, to the National Register of Historic Places. After careful review, the SHPO has determined that this property “appears to meet the National Register criteria for evaluation.” On Aug. 16, 2022, the SHPO will consider nominating this building to the National Register.
Buildings on the National Register qualify for a variety of benefits, including access to tax credits and grants to help with upkeep and building maintenance. These benefits are substantial, and could be used to offset the costs to taxpayers for a renovation that adds onto, yet preserves, the library building. The St. Paul City Council, acting as the Library Board, would not be doing appropriate due diligence if they proceed to allow the Hamline Midway Library building to be torn down without first determining the financial benefits to the city of tax-credit and grant funding to offset preservation costs. If, after an unbiased external review, the city determines that a totally new building is needed, the existing building should be sold to a party who can then take advantage of the preservation credits and grants to preserve the building. The funds from the sale of the building could be used toward site acquisition for a new building.
The St. Paul City Council, acting as the Library Board, should immediately pause the plan to demolish the Henry Hale Memorial library, Hamline Branch, until the National Register of Historic Places consideration process is complete.
Benita Warns, St. Paul
No refuge
Once in America, churches, hospitals and schools were zones of safety but no more. If there is no refuge in those places then there is none anywhere.
Joe Danko, North St. Paul
1,000 new jobs!
I find it interesting that it’s reported that one of the measures of a successful community development is still gauged by the number of jobs it creates. That was a positive barometer for decades during the boomer generation when there was great competition for every job available.
Jobs are no longer the issue; it’s quality applicants willing to take those jobs that is the real need to move this economy along. A development that creates a need for 1,000 more people for jobs? I just can no longer see it as a positive attribute for the project. I guess we just can’t help ourselves in reporting job creation as a good thing. I just don’t see it in the current financial climate.
Dennis J. Larson, White Bear Lake
Ban and buy
Suddenly it seems that what will solve mass shootings is research. Please, let’s not let research trump common sense seeking answers we already know. BAN and BUY. Ban all military-style weapons and BUY BACK all in our home and business arsenals.
This would be government money better spent. Sadly, raising the age to 21 does not recognize the science that our brains are not fully grown until mid-20s. Talking 18 to 21 is a political distraction. Blaming mental illness, as critical as that is, is also a political distraction. Turning our schools into armed camps is not the answer either.
Let’s start a movement: BAN AND BUY. Get the big guns off our streets and out of our homes. BAN and BUY now, not 20 years from now when research might tell us what we already know.
John E. Forliti, St. Paul
WeCrashed On Apple TV+ Review: What Our Critc Has To Say After Completing The Series? Stream Or Skip It?
WeCrashed, a new eight-episode AppleTV+ miniseries that premiered in March. It’s true tale of a powerful business visionary, Adam Neumann, and Rebekah Neumann.
Lee Eisenberg, known for his work on The Office, and Drew Crevello, author and maker known for Down with Love and The Grudge 2, made the show. WeCrashed was instigated by the Wondery webcast, WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork. This covers the super affiliation’s essential achievement and inevitable monetary accident.
There’s an amazing plan to dump with this coming series from the huge name cast to the high-stakes plot. Here’s the start and end we know up until this point.
Wecrashed Releasing Date On The Apple Tv+ Platform
AppleTV+ dropped its strange trailer for WeCrashed in January 2022. This was trailed by a full-length trailer finished on the 22nd of February this year.
The series has its show at SXSW on the 12th of March this year. WeCrashed will be accessible for spilling on AppleTV+ beginning March 18.
Who Will Be Casting Up For Wecrashed On Appletv+?
Jared Leto plays system performer Adam Neumann. He is both amazing and lacking. Leto began his acting career in the 1990s, managing network series and tiny roles in films until Requiem for a Dream. For this film, he starved himself to more accurately represent the effects of illegal prescription usage.
Anne Hathaway generally plays Rebekah Neumann, opposite Leto. Hathaway’s enthusiasm for acting began as early as elementary school. She had her film show and driving circumstance as Mia Thermopolis in Princess Diaries. After five years, she was pushed off the screen by Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada.
Other supporting characters in WeCrashed include WeWork’s excellent partner, Miguel McKelvey, played by Kyle Marvin, who also played Hunter-Gatherer and Kicks. Cameron Lautner, played by Fagbenle of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Marvel’s Black Widow. He is one of those people who set out to pound heads with Neumann after seeing the company’s terrible management.
What Is The Storyline Following About?
Adam Neumann, an Israeli, began his career by selling knee pads for newborn children and falling high heels for women. He met his future wife, yoga instructor Rebekah. She is Gwyneth Paltrow’s cousin, at a party, he hosted on the highest level of his condo unit block.
In 2010, the self-proclaimed ‘progressive business visionary’. However, his companion Miguel McKelvey assisted in the establishment of WeWork. This is an organization that rented vacant business circumstances. Along with that, he leased work area space in them to young adults affiliations and experts on a flexible basis.
The project immediately spread across the United States and Europe, and it was soon seen as a ‘unicorn,’ or astonishingly accommodating hypothesis potential. Neumann’s approach to company management was completely spontaneous.
He supplied a completely free blend among his WeWork clients from the outset, and as the affiliation grew, the long-haired, dope-smoking CEO worked with mass affiliation away days that were more comparable to immovable live events.
A specialized figure, he also intended to expand his ‘We’ image definitely into areas like as thing, rec centres, communal living spaces, and even schools. His ambition for WeWork was that it was more than just a company; it was a way of life and a ‘progression.’
WeWork was valued at a staggering $47 billion at the height of its success – before the wheels began to fall off. Regardless, a proposed expansion of the firm was dropped since it was plainly over-respected and was truly losing money.
Neumann was pulled closer to meander down from the heap up and departed an unusually wealthy guy, with his persistent total assets estimated at $1.6 billion.
WeCrashed – What’s The Review?
The tale is captivating, and we have followed it elsewhere. The presentations are what separates this. Leto and Hathaway’s true works together exemplify sincerity and heart, as well as a key component of the delicacy of being human.
The projection is stunning throughout, and the course and cinematography attract me and retain my attention. This series shines well in the middle of the other limited series-considering true events responsibly.
It’s quick, accommodating, hypnotic, and beautifully framed. The creators intended a crisp decision to allow for truly more time spaced out, rather than hurrying to the screen on a bogus validity trap.
As Adam and Rebekah Neumann, Jared Leto and Ann Hathaway deliver a startling performance. You can’t take your gaze away from the start! It’s an especially binge-worthy series. It’s left me with arrogance and ruthlessness for the series finale. Even Leto’s and Hathaway’s scientific and acting careers are faltering, yielding nothing less than Golden Globe nominations!
The post WeCrashed On Apple TV+ Review: What Our Critc Has To Say After Completing The Series? Stream Or Skip It? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Skywatch: The stellar circle of life: Part 1, a star is born
Every so often I like to go into more detail about the life and times of those twinkling stars we see night after night when clouds aren’t photo-bombing our night skies. All of the stars we gaze on are going through different stages of life. It’s not like the carbon-based life we thrive on, but stars are born, ann they live and die. The common thread to all three stages is gravity. When it comes to astronomy, you can almost say that gravity is everything. This week I want to take you to the maternity ward of stellar birth.
Since stars, including our sun, are basically huge balls of mainly hydrogen gas, it only makes sense that stars are born out of loose clouds of hydrogen. As it turns out, there are gigantic hydrogen gas clouds, trillions of miles in diameter, all around our home Milky Way Galaxy and the billions and billions of other galaxies that make up our known universe. These nebulae are the birthplace of hundreds and thousands of stars, many of which are born at nearly the same time in these giant stellar nurseries.
There’s a great example of stellar birth in the winter night sky, and it’s the Orion Nebula in the constellation Orion. Just below the three bright stars in a row outline the hunter’s belt, there’s a line of three are three fainter in a shorter row that depict Orion’s sword.
Even to the naked eye, the middle star of the sword seems fuzzy. That’s because it’s not a star but a vast cloud of hydrogen gas over 80 trillion miles in diameter and more than 1,400 light-years away, with just one light-year equaling nearly 6 trillion miles.
So how do these gigantic gas clouds, otherwise known as nebula, become the birthplace of stars? Here’s what happens. The gravitational influence from a passing star or group of stars, or the shock waves from an old exploding star in the distance, stirs up the nebulae. As this happens, random pockets of denser gas begin developing within the nebulae, and stellar birth gets cooking. Since these denser balls of hydrogen are more massive than the surrounding looser nebulae, they start acquiring a gravitational force that draws in more and more of the surrounding hydrogen. As this happens, these protostars become even more massive, giving them a stronger gravitational pull that allows them to pull in more and more of the surrounding gas.
Like a snowball rolling down a hill, these balls of hydrogen gas grow and grow like crazy until they become massive enough to become stars. They get “lit up” and start shining like stars when their nuclear fusion furnaces ignite deep in their interiors. That can’t happen until the giant hydrogen gas ball becomes so massive that its own gravitational force squeezes so hard, causing tremendous pressure to build up in the center of the protostar. We’re talking to the tune of billions of pounds per square inch! Just like a giant pressure cooker, this drives the temperature up millions of degrees inside the core. When a critical level of heat is built up in the center of the protostar, the nuclear fusion furnace gets kicked in, and the star begins its life of shining.
If you look at the center of the Orion Nebula with even a small telescope or good pair of binoculars, you’ll see a tiny trapezoid of four stars born by going through this same process. These stars are incredibly young, way less than a million years old. That’s like a newborn human baby only a few minutes old in the lifespan of stars. The surrounding hydrogen gas in the nebula is lit up like a fluorescent light by the tremendous radiation pouring out of these baby stars. If you don’t want to wait until this coming late fall or early autumn to check out the Orion Nebula, the Lagoon Nebula in the constellation Sagittarius the Archer rises in the southeast after 11 p.m.
Next week in Skywatch I’ll have more on the inner workings of stars. The dynamics are mind-blowing and controlled mainly by gravity
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
