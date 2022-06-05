Finance
How One Woman Beat Cancer With Food
More than 20 years ago, when I was 47-year-old doctoral student in psychology, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Of course, I was devastated. At the time, I had been running for 15 years, and I was the most physically fit person I knew. It was incomprehensible to me that I had cancer.
After surgery, further testing determined that the cancer had already spread. Nevertheless, instead of the recommended radiation and chemotherapy, I put my faith in Dr. John McDougall, a physician who was then researching the relationship between a vegan diet (no animal products) and breast cancer. Though I had previously stopped eating red meat, when diagnosed, I was still eating other animal products and my blood tests showed elevated cholesterol levels. So, with the assistance of Dr. McDougall, I eliminated all animal products, including fish and dairy. Today, as I approach my 70th cancer-free birthday, I relish my vegan diet and daily run. I am a six-time Ironman Triathlon finisher, holder of more than 900 gold medals from every distance from 100 meter to 5K road races to ultramarathons and triathlons. I have completed more than 60 marathons all over the world and I have made three world fitness records in my age group at the Cooper Clinic in Dallas, Texas. In 1999, I was named one of the “Top Ten Fittest Women in North America.”
I also redirected my academic course of study. I was so impressed with what my new diet did for me that I changed from psychology to health education, with majors in nutrition and exercise physiology. I am firmly convinced that a key element in my sustained health is my vegan diet. Moreover, since most plant foods are low in calories (exceptions are nuts, seeds, avocados, olives, and coconuts), I also eat a lot more than most people while keeping a healthy weight. So, I am never hungry. From 1982 until 2000, I ate a vegan diet that included grains and some processed foods.
I began most mornings with oatmeal, bananas, and raisins moistened with water or apple juice and a teaspoon of blackstrap molasses. To boost the nutritional value, I added greens such as kale, edible hibiscus, seaweed or cabbage. Occasionally, I had pancakes or waffles covered with applesauce or fruit purée (instead of butter or margarine).
Lunch consisted of a number of possibilities such as baked or microwaved potatoes with carrot and broccoli sticks, whole wheat pita bread stuffed with sliced mixed vegetables, a whole wheat bagel with an orange and apple, or brown rice mixed with succotash. When eating lunch in a restaurant, I often asked for a bread sandwich — a whole grain bun or two slices of bread. I then stuffed the bread with greens, tomato, bell pepper, and onions.
Dinner was often similar to lunch. Or, it included such options as spaghetti made with whole-wheat pasta and sauce prepared with tomato paste, onions, garlic, bell peppers, chopped broccoli, and seasonings, or chili made with kidney beans, tomato sauce, onions, garlic, bell pepper, chili power and lots of brown rice. I made pizza with whole-wheat crust covered with a tomato-based sauce with chopped green onions, round onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and alfalfa sprouts.
Between meals, I never allowed myself to become hungry. I nibbled on fruit, carrots, whole grain breads, air-popped popcorn, and sweet potatoes. To avoid any temptation, I did not keep any high fat foods in my home. For dessert, I ate fruit or air-popped popcorn.
In 2000, I eliminated grains and processed foods from my diet. I now eat only raw foods. Since I begin most days with a three to four hour workout, usually including an hour on the bike, a weight session or a swim, followed by an hour’s run, I don’t eat breakfast until later in the morning. Then, I have a big bowl filled with greens, one carrot, half a mango, a large banana, and six large grapes. The mixture is topped with one round tablespoon of B12 fortified nutritional yeast and one to two tablespoons of blackstrap molasses.
Since breakfast is so late, I do not eat a full meal again until dinner. Dinner includes lots of greens such as broccoli, stalks of kale, celery, unpeeled English cucumber, cabbage, a carrot, one half bell pepper, one half large tomato, six cloves of garlic, and half of a yam or sweet potato, raw. The mixture is topped with one to two cups of salsa, one tablespoon regular mustard, and one tablespoon freshly ground flaxseed.
Dessert consists of blueberries and a second fruit, a small handful of walnuts, and one tablespoon blackstrap molasses. Throughout the day, I snack on carrots, celery sticks, grapes, dates, and, in the evening, I eat air-popped popcorn.
As long as you eat a sufficient amount of calories, you cannot be deficient in protein. Since all vegetables contain adequate amounts of all the essential amino acids, you will obtain all the essential amino acids you require from a plant-based diet. Moreover, because you are obtaining calcium from the same source as cows – that is plant foods, primarily greens– you will have enough calcium.
While you should make a point of drinking lots of water, I also recommend two other beverages. To replace your morning coffee, try drinking a mug of hot water with one teaspoon of blackstrap molasses. And, since I live in Hawaii, where it is always warm outside, I enjoy keeping a jug of homemade lemonade in the refrigerator. I make it by squeezing half a lemon into a half-gallon jug of water and then add a little sweetener.
My raw vegan diet gives me an unbelievable amount of energy. Of course, without such energy, I could never compete in all the events that I do, especially the Ironman Triathlon. I almost never miss a day of training. As a bonus, I sleep like the proverbial rock.
In addition to changing your diet, this is a good time to modify your behavior. One of the most important things that you can do is to incorporate regular exercise into your life. To help keep you motivated, you should consider joining a group. Although I ran for about 15 years by myself, after I joined a group of runners, I increased my distance and began to really challenge myself. And, while I find swimming by myself somewhat boring, swimming as a group is fun. In case of an accident or mechanical failure, longer bike rides should always include at least one other biker. Plus, rides are more enjoyable with other people. Where I live in Hawaii, there is never a shortage of people who want to go for a ride. Over time I have come to realize that triathletes are among the most sociable people I have ever met. So, whatever your age, give it a try. When exercise is fun, you won’t have trouble making yourself do it!
Ruth E. Heidrich, Ph.D.
Author, A Race for Life, The Race for Life Cookbook
Truck Accidents and Driver Fatigue – Accidents Waiting to Happen, Accidents That Can Be Avoided
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), more than 750 people die each year and more than 20,000 are injured each year because of fatigue truck drivers operating commercial truck vehicles. Tired drivers are deadly drivers. Unfortunately, operating an 18 wheel rig is generally a low paying job and can lead many truckers to drive long hours in order to make more money. Commercial truck employers do not help the situation by imposing tight delivery deadlines on their truckers.
Sleep deprivation can lead a trucker to nod off, or drift into other lanes. Ineffective down-breaking, rollovers and jackknifing are also typical results caused by inattentive and fatigued truckers. Multi-vehicle accidents are not uncommon when a truck is involved. Truck operators themselves are exposed to these obvious dangers with about 600 commercial truck drivers per year dying in highway accidents.
Log books are required to be kept by all truckers, and will usually be helpful in litigating a case and proving liability based upon driver fatigue. Black boxes, as well as electronic onboard recorders (EOBR) can also be useful tools in reconstructing the events leading up to collision with a truck.
Truck accidents involve overlapping laws and regulations. Usually a trucking accident lawsuit should be brought against a trucking company and the commercial truck driver. However, government agencies, truck mechanics and maintenance companies, truck manufacturers and their insurance companies are also possible defendants and their involvement in an accident should be investigated before suit is filed. In tractor trailer collisions, a history of vehicle inspections and weigh station stops is always important and discoverable information. Recent road changes, such as re-grading or new signage can potentially lead to liability of governmental agencies or subcontractors.
Passenger vehicle operators should obviously steer clear of trucks as much as possible on the highway. This means, for instance, remembering that trucks have a shorter braking distance than cars, so when switching lanes after passing a truck, car operators should bear in mind that an 18 wheeler will be coming up quickly behind them. Make sure you see, at a minimum, the trucker’s two headlights in your rear view mirror before re-entering the lane. That said, most truck accidents occur, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, on rural highways and in the middle of the day and on weekdays. So highway driving is predominantly not the most likely location for a car-truck collision.
Flood Insurance Providers in the UK
There are many flood insurance providers all over the United Kingdom, and all a client will do is to look for a particular provider which will suit his or her needs. Look and compare the features of all the flood insurance providers to see which fits you best. Below are some of the insurance providers in the UK.
Endsleigh Home Insurance
Endsleigh offer very competitive home insurance from which you can choose between buildings policy only, contents policy only or buildings and contents. Endsleigh also offers a policy for students on campus and a tenant’s policy for possessions insurance in shared accommodation. You can even insure items that are far from your home. Endsleigh Home Insurance offers a 24 free emergency help line and free legal expenses of UKP25,000. Endsleigh Home Insurance can be contacted at telephone number 0800 028 3571.
Norwich Union Home Insurance
Norwich Union is a big insurer who offers optional categories. Clients can choose to get insurance policy which covers buildings only, contents only or buildings and contents. These include standard accidental damage, personal belongings, extra accidental damage and legal expenses. For details or quotes please, you may contact Norwich Union Home Insurance at telephone number 0800 092 9561.
Direct Line Home Insurance
Direct Line Home Insurance offers four options to a Direct Line policy. Clients can have any of a combination of buildings, contents, possessions and legal protection coverage. Direct Line also offers home response service for an emergency breakdown in a client’s home. For details or quotes, you can contact Direct Line Home Insurance at telephone number 0870 901 1122.
There are many flood insurance providers in the U.K. They may differ in the insurance policy they offer to their clients, but they have many similarities in their policy coverage. The basic insurance types include the contents cover on a replacement or “new for old basis” against calamities like fire, theft, storm and flood damage. This policy includes household items, computer systems, cash up to a certain amount, freezer contents, lock replacements, contents of your garden, accidental damage to all the items in your home, and others.
The Buildings Insurance cover the structure of your home and walls, gates, fences, footpaths, outbuildings like sheds or garages, permanent fixtures including kitchen units and bathroom cabinets against calamities like landslip, fire, theft, storm and flood.
Other insurance providers in the UK also cover student possessions for students living on campus or away from home. This could cover personal contents and belongings in a student’s room, Hi-Fi equipment like photographic equipment; video cameras, camcorders, DVD players, jewellery, watches and other valuables, records, computer equipment, and others.
There are hundreds of insurance providers in the market. As a client, you can ask quotes and rates from the flood insurance providers in your area. They offer different features and special discounts. It is up to you to look for the insurance providers that best answer your insurance needs and who can give you the best deals.
Advantages of Private Ambulance Services Over Public Ambulance Services
Ambulances are vehicles used for providing emergency or non-emergency transport to a patient outside the hospital or any other medical facility. They carry medical personnel, including paramedics and medical technicians to the required site. They give immediate medical aid and close monitoring of patients on their way to the nearby hospital or emergency room. They also transport patients who are not in the condition of traveling by means of normal vehicles. They have flashing bulbs and sirens which separate them from other vehicles and aid them to reach on their destination in a matter of minutes. The ambulance services are divided into two categories; public services and private services.
Public services– Public services are operated by the state. The fund comes partly from your pocket and partly from the taxpayers. Every area has its own public services and they seldom serve outside their domain. Moreover, the services and facilities provided by the public ambulances are limited and they have some definite terms of functioning. Though they cost a little less, their limitations sometimes require the need for private ambulance services.
Private services– The private ambulances are private organizations which work on a reservation basis. However, the complete cost of booking a private ambulance and providing the requisite facilities are charged by the patient (or whoever books them). Since they are independent bodies, the services they offer are quite flexible and often more convenient.
Advantages of private services over public services
There are many situations where private services are more preferable some of which are:
- Public ambulance services can be available only in the case of emergency. So, in such cases where there is no real emergency and an ambulance is required for the convenience and comfort of the patient, a private ambulance service is necessary.
- Public ambulances have their specific regions of serving and they can carry the patient to the nearest hospitals and they generally do not offer you any choice as to which hospital or clinic you want to go. So, if you are receiving your treatment from a much preferable hospital, which is out of the working area of the local ambulance services, then private ambulance services are your only option.
- Sometimes, large companies or organizations want to keep an ambulance or a few for large events to give medical help for when an emergency condition arises. Of course, public ambulances can’t serve the purpose. Private ambulances, however, will be quite suitable and they can be booked in the desired number for the desired time.
- Patients who are not in the condition of going to a medical facility themselves nor have anyone who can go with them and give the required support may need to call private ambulance services.
Cost of private ambulance services
The cost of private services can vary a lot on the type of services opted. More luxurious facilities will obviously cost you more money.
