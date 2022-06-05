Finance
How to Start a Beef Jerky Business
Starting a beef jerky business can be as easy as making jerky in your kitchen and selling it at a local farmers market. But it also can be tough to find success and earn a good living at it.
Here are some tips to help you see more clearly what to expect…
1. Government Inspection – By law, if you make beef jerky for the purpose of selling it, your production facility must be state or federally inspected. If you plan to sell your jerky in the same state as it was produced, you only need state inspection. If you plan to sell to consumers in other states, you need federal inspection.
Getting inspected is not so much the bigger challenge, as it is maintaining inspection. A state or federal inspector is going to visit your facility everyday.
However, many small “mom and pop” run beef jerky businesses don’t bother getting inspection, and seem to never run into any trouble. They make all their jerky at home, in their kitchen, and sell it wherever they can. Both state and federal government inspectors don’t bother looking for violators, the issue only seems to come up when consumers get sick and file complaints.
2. Private Labeling – To get around the state and federal inspection requirements, most small businesses hire an inspected and approved meat processing facility to make jerky for them. The facility can make jerky based on your recipe or use their own house recipe. They can even source beef specifically to your requirements, or use their own. The facility will then package the jerky with your label on it.
The problem that most entrepreneurs find when they hire a facility is that the jerky never comes out with the same flavor and consistency as it did when they made it themselves in their own kitchen. The answer is to try several facilities and find one that will produce something closest to what you’re looking for.
Do a Google search on the words, “USDA Establishment Number” to find a list of federally inspected meat processing facilities.
3. Preservatives or No? – Most consumers tend to stay away from foods containing preservatives, artificial flavors, and fillers. Sodium nitrite is a common preservative in beef jerky, and there have been studies suggesting that it causes cancer, though there have been other studies disputing it.
The problem for manufacturers and retailers is that beef jerky must be able to sit on store shelves for several months to retain freshness. To do this, is has to contain preservatives. Most distributors and retailers won’t even consider stocking a jerky that can’t guarantee freshness for more than a few weeks.
So, the trick for a small, upstart beef jerky company, if they want to avoid preservatives, is to find markets where long shelf life is not an issue. Selling jerky at farmers markets, street fairs, and trade shows is common. Selling jerky online from a website is very popular. Some manufacturers have arrangements with smaller stores to come in once a week to buy back old stock and replace with fresh.
4. Distributors – The jerky brands you see in convenience stores and grocery stores were placed there by distribution companies. Names like Core Mark, Sysco, and US Foods represent the largest distributors in the United States and are responsible for filling the store shelves of all the national retail outlets. You can’t just talk to a national retail chain and get them to stock your jerky, you have to go through a distributor. And the way things are in the 21st Century, distributors are unwilling to talk to small, upstart brands.
You can instead talk to smaller, niche distributors, and/or small non-chain grocers. Look for those that focus on natural foods. Small independent health food stores in your area are willing to buy jerky from local producers because of their desire to stock “locally grown and sourced” foods, provided it doesn’t contain preservatives.
To get the larger distributors to take notice of your brand, you have to build up the name recognition of that brand across the country. That means a lot of social media, a lot of sponsorships, getting mentioned on television and radio, etc.
5. Don’t Partner – Starting a beef jerky business from the ground up is a lot of hard work. It takes years of dedication just to build up a loyal customer base, and even then you’ll find that your life all but revolves around your business. Your business is going to become your life.
If you have a partner, other than a spouse, often times you’ll find your partner becomes your enemy. Even if it’s your brother, your best friend, or your mother. You’ll always find that your partner is not doing their job, or is telling you how to do your job. It’ll seem like your partner is not working hard enough, but is still getting half of the profits. You might find that your partner is working harder than you, and you may feel guilty about not doing your part.
If you need a business partner, talk to your spouse, and have him or her get on board with starting a beef jerky business. If you can’t find a partner, and you believe you need one, then maybe it’s not the right time to start. Otherwise, take a deep breath, clear your mind, and be prepared to do it all yourself.
The rewards are greater that way.
Things To Remember While Looking For Cheap Funeral Services
It is never simple to discuss about making burial service plans and the issue itself is one that the vast majority of us would just prefer to forget about as soon as possible. However, we all know that death is certain and it is unavoidable. What’s scarier is that the costs of arranging a complete funeral are increasing every day. This is why it is a point that we can’t ignore and must look into the matter carefully.
Here are four things that you should remember while looking for cheap funeral services.
- Complete Expenses – You should be aware with the fact that the normal memorial service cost for a customary burial is thousands of dollars. You’ll be shocked to know that since the last 5 year, the costs have increased by more than 30%.
The cost of a cremation is also too high and is around thousands of dollars as well. Both conventional burial and cremation can cost significantly, if the family asks for things, for example, an expensive urn or bigger coffin, services of professional pall bearers and refreshment services after the memorial is over.
- Choose Pre Paid Funeral Plans For Cheap Funeral Services – Despite the fact that discussing a burial service is never a wonderful affair, it is best to have a proper plan set up related to your demise. Pre-paid funeral plans are offered by numerous organisations, however many individuals purchase a plan directly from a burial service director.
These type of plan enable you to pay for the basic burial service activities beforehand in either in monthly instalments or in one single amount with the goal that your companion or family member won’t be burdened when your demise.
Pre-paid funeral plans can provide you an affordable memorial service because no matter how much the value increases later on, you will at present be completely secured with the plans you have picked.
- Think About All The Available Choices – While evaluating the overall expenses of funerals, one must consider the alternatives and it is fitting to say that you need to search around properly. It is imperative that while searching for cheap funeral services, you need to consider what precisely is incorporated into a specific memorial service before buying it.
It is regularly best to take a companion or a family member along to help the grieving family while talking about choices at a memorial service home. Sometimes, coffins alone can cost too much, and many times the grieving relatives feel too sad and succumb to costlier sales made by burial service professionals, believing that their deceased loved one will be ‘in an ideal position in a costly coffin.
- Don’t Make Any Commitments Before Researching Properly – Many individuals have a tendency to choose with the first cheap memorial service they come across because either they aren’t too happy to discuss their death with family or they lack information in this field. You need to first check and go through all your options, and then choose the plan that suits all your requirements.
Importance of MVRs and Drug Screening
Why an MVR Check is Important
Employee driving records can greatly help employers identify and mitigate risk liability in the workplace. Driving Records can help employers avoid risk of third party lawsuits, medical bills, and other costs associated with automobile accidents by an employee whose primary role or even incidental role includes driving on the job.
An MVR check includes include license details such as state issued, status, expiration, suspensions, revocations, violations and sanctions. MVR Reports are easy to read and include standardized ACD violation codes.
MVR Driving History mostly repeats itself. So, if a company runs an MVR check it would be able to predict the chances of any negative activity happening in the future. Moreover, insurance companies focus on several factors in determining auto insurance rates and their premiums are sometimes based on driving history records. If a company employs drivers with a negative driving history, it can be charged with higher premiums by the insurance company. Knowing about MVR driving records helps companies safeguard themselves from higher premiums.
Driving Records should be checked at least annually; however, it is recommended to check them more frequently to proactively determine if there have been any changes to the driving record and to further reduce company liability.
A real-time MVR ordering and monitoring system can provide companies with instant verification of their company drivers.
Why Driver Drug Screening is Important
Generally, all CDL drivers who operate commercial motor vehicles subject to the CDL requirements on public roads in the U.S. are performing safety-sensitive functions are subject to DOT drug and alcohol testing. This includes all full-time, part-time, intermittent, backup and international drivers. DOT truck drivers must undergo a drug screening test prior to their employment. This is to be done once per year, after any accident, and if there is a suspicion that a driver is taking drugs. Also, CDL drivers must be randomly tested throughout the year.
DOT Drug Screening requires laboratory testing for the following five classes of drugs:
- Marijuana
- Cocaine
- Opiates – opium and codeine derivatives
- Amphetamines and methamphetamines
- Phencyclidine – PCP.
DOT alcohol tests identify alcohol concentration of 0.02 and greater.
NOTE: Effective January 1, 2018, CDL drivers will be tested for four semi-synthetic opioids (i.e., hydrocodone, oxycodone, hydromorphone, oxymorphone). Some common names for these semi-synthetic opioids include OxyContin®, Percodan®, Percocet®, Vicodin®, Lortab®, Norco®, Dilaudid®, Exalgo®. In addition, they will no longer be tested for MDEA.
When drivers take drugs, their motor skills suffer and their reaction times are severely hampered. This can be dangerous and lead to accidents. Proper Drug screening ensures that a company has healthy drivers on the road.
Autoresponders – Automatic Email Services Compared – Research Before You Buy
If you’re planning to purchase an automatic email responder service or software program – that’s good news! That means you have customers or plan to have customers and you want to organize your client base and provide an easy means to answering emails. It’s a good thing you are reading this article – because you can save yourself time and money. Don’t make the same mistakes I made – and the same mistakes a lot of others have made in purchasing the wrong autoresponder service. Fortunately you can learn from my experiences and choose the correct email autoresponder for your business. With so many choices, it can be overwhelming – so I will break it down by individual autoresponder programs. The ones I will expand on are several of the most popular autoresponder programs, services and software out today.
Before I delve into the topic further – I need to offer one important piece of advice. Don’t use a free autoresponder service. Yes it is a direct statement and you may want to go against my advice and try one for yourself. You can – go ahead. If it works out for you then that is good. But, through my personal trials, in using so many of the “best” free autoresponder programs, my sincere and serious advice is to avoid doing them at all costs. First, the features offered are very limited. And, what happened to me every single time I signed up with a free autoresponder service is that I ended up with a lot of junk mail. I kept receiving more spam from the autoresponder company and I found it very difficult to “unsubscribe” and cancel my free accounts. The other downfall, if that one isn’t bad enough – is that the autoresponder company usually places their own ads and promos in your emails. So instead of being able to promote yourself, your business and products to the utmost extent- you are promoting theirs.
Let’s say you are an eBay seller – and would like to completely automate the process of selling. If you are sick and tired of typing in “Thank You” notes and sending links to download products, then look no further. My Digital Dispatch is the way to go. It works specifically with PayPal payments. So, whether you are selling items on eBay or on a website and use PayPal as your main payment processor – you could save yourself time and money by using this software program. It’s easy to use, setup and maintain. It stores all of your client’s contact information, as well as the date of the sale and all of the details. To purchase it, there is only a one-time fee of $67.00. The price is unbeatable, considering most of the automatic email responder services out there today charge monthly fees and only allow limited number of messages. With this software you can create an Unlimited number of messages to send out. It also has a wonderful affiliate program which has a 50% payout. The affiliate link appears at the bottom of every automatic email that is sent out. If you don’t know what an affiliate program is, basically – it is when a company offers to pay you for any traffic that you deliver to their website which results in a purchase. So if someone clicks on the link in the automatic email you sent them, and they decide to sign up with My Digital Dispatch, you will receive about $33.00. This software is perfect for eBay sellers and PayPal merchants – but if you are more interested in creating subscriptions, newsletters, ezines, etc. then you will need a more advanced program.
If at all possible, my recommendation is to find a program that you can purchase through a one-time flat fee. Programs with monthly subscriptions always end up being more expensive in the long-run. They may have excellent features and services that can’t be beat, but it can be very costly. Then when you find an autoresponder program that you like better, it is extremely difficult to switch everything over and move your client information to the new program. So, you may need to spend a little in the beginning, but if you are serious about your business and you want to start it out right, then it is more than worth the investment. So, if you have an online business and you need a powerful feature-rich autoresponder program that allows you to: manage clients, create subscriber lists, send text and html newsletters and more – then Send Studio is the software program to use. The cost is a one-time flat fee of $239.00 and worth every penny. The installation is FREE and Send Studio is jam-packed with features which are easy-to-use, yet more advanced than any other service that I have tried. It also offers you the ability to re-brand the software through a simple template. Then you can allow your clients to login and create their own email marketing campaigns on their own domains. Just “create a new user” so your client can run his or her marketing campaign, rather than needing to purchase the software for each person. With a single website license purchase, you are allowed 5 different users with access.
There are several other Top-of-the-Line autoresponder programs I recommend, but they charge per-month. They are also feature-rich and easy to operate. For more information about all of these autoreponder services and programs, comparisons and full resources about autoresponders, marketing, emails, enzines, newsletters, subscriptions and more, please visit: How2-WorkOnline.com. The site is an information center all about autoresponders – also providing tips, trick and techniques to increase your sales through email marketing and mailing lists.
