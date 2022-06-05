If You’re Bored In Retirement, You’re Doing Something Wrong!

Share Pin 0 Shares

How many times have you heard someone say their retirement is boring? It’s hard to believe that anyone would find this time of their life to be anything but a dream come true. It’s almost a tragedy when you think about it. Someone works forty years or more, saves as much money as they can and then doesn’t find this newfound freedom to be everything they thought it would be. There is something that can be done and it doesn’t take much effort and won’t cost a dime. It’s called planning and taking an assessment of where you are in your life and charting a course to where you want to be.

You need to accept the fact that the only thing that is keeping you from being happy is you. As hard as that is to admit for some people, it’s the absolute truth. It may be painful to hear but it’s absolutely a fact. While it is true that some people have experienced unbelievable tragedy and sadness and they deserve our deepest sympathy, almost every therapist will tell you that there is a way out. You need to seek counseling and work through your situation with some who is competent and honest.

But, sadly, most people who find retirement boring, aren’t the victims of tragedy. They are victims of laziness and a lack of creativity. The number of activities and resources that are available today are absolutely amazing and much of it is absolutely free. Finding a hobby, reading a book or exploring resources online can be the cure for your boredom in life. If you don’t have your own computer, most libraries have one that can be used for free. Take advantage of the Senior Citizen groups in your area and make new friends and find new interests. If money is a problem, many groups will waive the nominal membership fee that they charge. The main thing is to take the first step towards a new life and realize that you are the only one who can make that happen.

Finding a new activity to fill your time can make all the difference in the world and it can be a path to making new friends and experiencing new things. Think back through your life to all the things you used to do in your youth. Examine all the interests you had and the dreams you might have put on hold. Did you ever want to play an instrument, take up painting, gardening or even write a book? There is no reason that cannot happen now. There is no such thing as being too old. The world is full of examples of people who achieved things in their later years. Winston Churchill didn’t become Prime Minister until he was sixty-five, an age when many people are just beginning their retirement. Ben Franklin was 79 when he invented bifocals and Frank Lloyd Wright was over 90 when he completed work on the Guggenheim Museum. It’s time to take the first step and not accept boredom during a time of your life that should be the happiest and enjoyed to the fullest. You worked your whole life for this. It’s time to Enjoy Retired Life.