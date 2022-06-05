Finance
If You’re Bored In Retirement, You’re Doing Something Wrong!
How many times have you heard someone say their retirement is boring? It’s hard to believe that anyone would find this time of their life to be anything but a dream come true. It’s almost a tragedy when you think about it. Someone works forty years or more, saves as much money as they can and then doesn’t find this newfound freedom to be everything they thought it would be. There is something that can be done and it doesn’t take much effort and won’t cost a dime. It’s called planning and taking an assessment of where you are in your life and charting a course to where you want to be.
You need to accept the fact that the only thing that is keeping you from being happy is you. As hard as that is to admit for some people, it’s the absolute truth. It may be painful to hear but it’s absolutely a fact. While it is true that some people have experienced unbelievable tragedy and sadness and they deserve our deepest sympathy, almost every therapist will tell you that there is a way out. You need to seek counseling and work through your situation with some who is competent and honest.
But, sadly, most people who find retirement boring, aren’t the victims of tragedy. They are victims of laziness and a lack of creativity. The number of activities and resources that are available today are absolutely amazing and much of it is absolutely free. Finding a hobby, reading a book or exploring resources online can be the cure for your boredom in life. If you don’t have your own computer, most libraries have one that can be used for free. Take advantage of the Senior Citizen groups in your area and make new friends and find new interests. If money is a problem, many groups will waive the nominal membership fee that they charge. The main thing is to take the first step towards a new life and realize that you are the only one who can make that happen.
Finding a new activity to fill your time can make all the difference in the world and it can be a path to making new friends and experiencing new things. Think back through your life to all the things you used to do in your youth. Examine all the interests you had and the dreams you might have put on hold. Did you ever want to play an instrument, take up painting, gardening or even write a book? There is no reason that cannot happen now. There is no such thing as being too old. The world is full of examples of people who achieved things in their later years. Winston Churchill didn’t become Prime Minister until he was sixty-five, an age when many people are just beginning their retirement. Ben Franklin was 79 when he invented bifocals and Frank Lloyd Wright was over 90 when he completed work on the Guggenheim Museum. It’s time to take the first step and not accept boredom during a time of your life that should be the happiest and enjoyed to the fullest. You worked your whole life for this. It’s time to Enjoy Retired Life.
Finance
Social Media As a Trusted and Effective Solution for Search Engine Marketing
Transparency is one of the most notable advantages of investing in social media as an important part of your SEO efforts. This is because people tend to trust the reviews and recommendations and friends over any other form of online or offline advertisement. This makes it one of the most effective solution for search engine marketing and one that every serious internet marketing marketer as an important part of their search engine optimization effort.
Now if you are actually using social media sites yourself such as Facebook, MySpace or Twitter, you may have noticed your friends or people on your contact list posting reviews or feedback pertaining to their experience with business establishments. This includes status updates that show appreciation or disapproval of certain products or services on Facebook or people tweeting their experiences in various business establishments from restaurants, hotels or resorts just to mention a few.
Now if you’re running an online business or establishing an online presence for your local business, do you know what consumers are saying online about your business? Were you able to thank the people who posted positive comments and reviews about your business and addressed the complaints of those who weren’t satisfied? All of these things can prove invaluable to your web marketing efforts. For one thing, it aids business owners in making the best decisions in the services or products that they offer as well the quality and performance of their staff. Such information can prove crucial to your search engine marketing efforts and the success of any online business.
People engaged in the web marketing business often overlook the power of social media and how it could actually benefit whatever business they are running online. More than ¾ of business reviews online actually influence consumers in their decision to invest in a certain products and services or not. This isn’t really surprising though since people naturally trust the feedback and recommendations of their peers rather than any kind of advertisement or sales pitch. People won’t easily believe your claims in quality products or services without proof or outsider information.
Social Media and SEO
As you may already know, SEO or search engine optimization is a process aimed at catapulting online businesses to the top SERPs (search engine page results) among major search engines such as Google and Yahoo. A high rank in SERPs boost online visibility and in the process, create more opportunities for generating profit as your business reach out to more and more online consumers.
Although you do not often see this being mentioned in SEO blogs, social media can prove invaluable to finding success in your SEO efforts. How is this so when search engine optimization seems to a technical subject and seems to bear no relevant to social media? Well that’s not necessarily the case. Think about it – communication in social media websites like Facebook is a good way of attracting the interest of potential consumers.
Finance
Technical Writing – 4 Advantages of Hiring a Freelance Technical Writer
I’ve been in writing-publishing business for over 20 years and technical writing business for over 10 years at this writing.
So with great honesty I can make the following generalization: most of the technical writers on a corporate payroll will end up making more money over their entire careers than most of their freelancing counterparts.
Why?
Because freelancing demands a lot more personal energy, sacrifice, and drive than payroll work. If you are a freelancer, you already know how hard it is to find 2,000 hours of work a year; year after year.
However, individuals differ greatly of course. And I’m sure that a top-earning freelancer will always make more money than a top-earning payroll writer.
Having established that, let me also count the four reasons why employers may consider hiring a freelance technical writer, with this one note: in terms of per hour fees, a qualified freelancer usually costs more.
Here are the reasons why it might make more sense to hire a freelance technical writer:
1) If the job is a temporary one, if all you need is just one user manual, why commit yourself to a long-term relationship with a permanent employee?
2) Why commit a permanent office space, utility, computers, printers, phone lines and all the other office overhead that goes with it if your documentation project is a temporary task?
3) Why pay social security taxes, medical coverage, liability insurance, retirement plan contributions, etc. for employees when they, as independent contractors, can pay all that out of their own pockets?
4) If the documentation task is too specialized for a beginner- or mid-level technical writer, like for example configuring a DITA schema, then it makes sense to hire an expensive technical documentation consultant, but for as long as the project lasts. Again, a freelancing temp technical writer would be the ideal choice since such a decision would save you the high cost of re-training an employee.
Finance
What to Look for in a Web Designer or Design Agency
Google for web designers or web design firms and you will get millions of results for companies all promising very similar things: timely delivery, budget-friendly, search engine optimization and cross-browser compatibility, etc. Now if they were all so great, why are there so many crappy websites you may ask. Here are some qualifications that will help you to weed out the good web designers from the bad ones.
Great Portfolio
A great portfolio displays creativity, style variety and most importantly has examples of real client work and not just spec work from school. Ensure that the web designer’s overall style in their portfolio matches what you are looking for. Test out their previously launched websites to ensure that they are user-friendly, error-free, suitable for their target market and fast-loading.
A great portfolio always trumps design experience or education. Web designers with too much experience could be set in their ways and less open to new ideas or trends. And just because someone took a few classes for design does not mean that they have an eye for it. We have encountered many websites offering web design services with hideous websites.
Customer Service
No matter how stellar your designer or agency is, if they cannot respond to your calls or emails in a timely manner during business hours, they most likely cannot meet your deadline. This can mean death to your business if your project is time sensitive due to something like a product launch. Some freelance web designers are moonlighters meaning that they have full-time jobs and they pick up the odd project here and there for extra cash. Be wary of those folks because they will likely not be around when your project goes awry forcing you to forfeit your deposit.
Required Skills
Whoever you select should be proficient with the web technologies your project requires. If you need Flash for an animated clip, ensure that your web developer is proficient in Flash Actionscripting 3.0. If you want to convert your website into a CMS, ensure that they are well versed in your chosen CMS and the web technologies that support it. Most open-source CMS’ are controlled by PHP. It is always better to hire an expert who can excel at the things you need rather than a jack of all trades who is just mediocre in everything. Usually, you should be able to evaluate this based on their online portfolio.
Their Timeline Fits your Timeline
All projects have a deadline or some preferred time range in which you would like it to be completed. Inexperienced web designers often quote overly optimistic timelines. No matter how simple your website design or redesign is, it is almost impossible for the design process (from concept to completion) to take less than two weeks because there will always be revisions. I always laugh when a potential client emails me and estimates that their new website is very basic and should take no more than 2 days. It is much more professional to quote a longer timeline and deliver earlier than expected. However, if your web designer says it will take much longer than their competitors, they may be moonlighting.
Full-Service
Full-service is usually offered by design firms because it requires a team of developers, designers and marketing experts. Full-service means that they offer all-encompassing web solutions like SEO, ecommerce, branding, mobile compatibility and social media marketing all in one place. Rarely will you find a web designer who is an expert in all of these categories, which is why some companies hire design firms if they have the budget.
Communication Skills
Communication skills are just as important as design and programming skills because if your web designer communicates with bad grammar or spelling mistakes so will your website. Do they articulate issues well? Can they translate complicated technical jargon into laymen terms? You can easily evaluate their communication skills through your initial calls, emails and project proposal.
Marketing / SEO Experience
What good is your website if your target market cannot find it? Your web designer or design firm must understand how to promote it. If you found your web designer by via Google with industry-specific keywords then they must know something about SEO. Here are other simple SEO techniques your web designer should implement to build your web presence:
- Generate fresh content relevant to your target market with a blog
- Write a meta title and description tags
- Include your keyword search terms in your headings and subheadings (H1 and H2 tags respectively)
- Sprinkle your keyword search terms throughout your content
- Create a sitemap for search engines to crawl
- Add your website to online business directories
- For more SEO strategies, refer to my blog post about Driving High Quality Web Traffic.
Customer References
Ask for client references and make a point about calling them. Ask their clients whether they were responsive, on time and within budget. Some web design firms look for work through freelance websites such as Guru where you can find reviews.
Social Media Presence
Social Media helps you respond to people talking about your brand and understand how they perceive your company. There are so many social media networks but the ones to monitor are Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. A good practice is to post a status update whenever you publish a blog post or new web content.
Cost / Budget
It is key to consider all of the above and then consider cost or budget if everything else falls into place. The cheapest quote is rarely the best.
If You’re Bored In Retirement, You’re Doing Something Wrong!
Social Media As a Trusted and Effective Solution for Search Engine Marketing
Technical Writing – 4 Advantages of Hiring a Freelance Technical Writer
What to Look for in a Web Designer or Design Agency
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $22K As Bear Market May Linger For A While
La Fiesta – A Good Property Investment Option
Build Muscle and Recover Quickly With Cissus Quadrangularis
Finding the Right Eye Care Insurance
Food writer Jess Fleming traveled to Europe with readers. Here’s what they saw — and what they ate.
Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985): Where To Watch It Online? What Is It About?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile