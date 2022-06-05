Share Pin 0 Shares

New Amsterdam is an amazing drama series. It falls under the medical drama genre. New Amsterdam has got 4 seasons. It is a good series and it comes with an IMDb rating of 8/10. The series was originally released on September 25, 2018. The whole series has an amazing cast and it is really good which makes the series even better.

Is Leslie Uggams on New Amsterdam?

Yes, Leslie will appear on New Amsterdam as a recurring guest star on NBC’s hit medical drama show. She is an amazing actress and has won many awards. Leslie is known for her great performances which have always been amazing and for her amazing performance she has won the hearts of many.

She has also won many awards which is great, like Emmy Award for the Harlem Theater. She is an amazing actress who has done some amazing work and is famous for her hard work and she is also very talented as an actress.

Where to Watch?

This section is for those people who have not yet watched the series. A lot of people have not yet watched this series and you do not need to worry about it as it is available online. You all can watch the New Amsterdam series on Netflix which is a piece of great news for the viewers. It is also available on Prime Video, so those who want to watch this series do not be late to grab their popcorn and turn on their TV.

Review

The Cast

The cast of the New Amsterdam is amazing which includes talented actors like Freema Agyeman, Ryan Eggold, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, Janet Montogomery, Anupam Kher, Em Grosland, Daniel Dae Kim, and Christine Chang.

