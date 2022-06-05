News
‘It was a special one’: Jake Burger’s pinch-hit homer in the 8th lifts the Chicago White Sox to a 3-2 win at Tampa Bay
Jake Burger told himself to be smooth and calm when he hit for Reese McGuire in the eighth inning Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Chicago White Sox trailed by a run but had a runner on first with one out.
“Don’t try to do too much,” Burger said. “And fortunately I got a pitch up in the zone that I could do something with.”
Burger delivered the clutch hit the Sox have been desperately looking for, driving Jalen Beeks’ changeup over the center-field wall for a go-ahead two-run homer.
Burger’s home run was the difference as the Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory in front of 19,452 at Tropicana Field.
“That felt good,” Burger said. “It was a special one, for sure. I’ll always remember that one.”
It was the team’s first go-ahead pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning or later since Adam Eaton hit one April 11, 2021, against the Kansas City Royals.
“I told him he’s not starting the rest of the year — he’s going to be a pinch hitter,” Sox manager Tony La Russa joked. “Until tomorrow.
“He has a flair, doesn’t he? When he hits them, they’re important ones.”
The Sox entered the eighth trailing 2-0. Pinch hitter Adam Engel reached on a double to shallow left on a ball that was just out of the reach of Rays shortstop Vidal Bruján. Engel scored on a one-out single by Danny Mendick.
The Sox called on the right-handed-hitting Burger to hit for the left-handed-hitting McGuire. The Rays replaced lefty reliever Brooks Raley with another lefty in Beeks. Right-handed batters were hitting just .190 against Beeks.
Burger connected on Beeks’ second pitch to put the Sox ahead.
“I was sprinting out of the box,” Burger said. “Everybody was like, ‘Dude, you didn’t know you got that?’ Maybe, but I want to make sure if it’s a double in the gap, I’ve got to get going.
“Kind of floating around the bases a little bit and it felt really good. Smiling the entire time and Mendick looking back at me rounding second base, getting me all fired up. It was fun.”
The way things have gone recently for the Sox, closing out the game wouldn’t be easy.
The Rays loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth. Reliever Kendall Graveman got Isaac Paredes to hit a slow grounder to short. Mendick’s throw to first made it just in time to end the inning.
“I knew he was going to throw a slider, so I kind of had a feeling he was going to be a little bit out in front,” Mendick said. “And as soon as I saw the swing, I started going in. It was a close play — he was getting down the line — but (we) practice those, right? Got to get it done.”
A video review confirmed the call.
“To be honest I thought I had him,” Mendick said. “I was pretty confident when they were doing the review. They showed on the big screen he was out, and that was definitely a sigh of relief.”
Liam Hendriks retired the side in order in the ninth for his 15th save.
Despite issuing seven walks, starter Dylan Cease kept the Sox in the game. He allowed two unearned runs on one hit with five strikeouts in 4⅔ innings.
“It was pretty ugly but it was good enough,” Cease said. “Every once in a while something like that will happen. It’s just about not giving in.”
Both Rays runs came in the fifth.
Cease nearly escaped a jam in the inning when Yandy Díaz grounded to first with two outs. The ball appeared to have some spin on it and kicked away from José Abreu.
Paredes, who reached on a walk, raced home on the error for the game’s first run. Cease exited, and the Rays tacked on the second unearned run when Ji-Man Choi beat the shift and singled against reliever Aaron Bummer.
“You’re thinking it’s not possible, ball off the end of (Díaz’s) bat, spins off (Abreu’s) glove and that’s a run,” La Russa said. “And then he did a good job putting the ball in play for that second run and you say, ‘Man, come on.’ But we found a way to overcome it.”
Kyle Crick (2-0) pitched 1⅓ scoreless innings and got the win when the Sox broke through in the eighth.
“We needed a win, but a 10-run win would be nice,” La Russa joked. “It’s how we played the first four games of the road trip, came up short. This time we didn’t. A testament to never give in, never give up.”
()
News
Letters: You’re not there to spew vitriol. Get together, legislators, and get it together.
Espouse, listen, get together
This what I would like to say to our legislators:
We elected you because you have a specific point of view that we agree with. We expect you to get up and vehemently espouse this point of view.
Then we expect you to sit down and carefully listen to your opponent espouse their point of view.
After that we insist that the two of you get together and come up with a solution that you both hate, but that you can live with, we will too.
You are not there to build walls, draw lines in the sand, spew vitriol and divisiveness, line your pockets or set up future income with lobbyists.
You are there to make this a better country for those who elected you and for future generations.
If you do not totally and completely agree with this statement then please just go away, or at a minimum let us know who you are and we will take it from there.
Thomas Sikes, Minneapolis
Return, legislators, for the sake of clean water
If the Minnesota Legislature fails to return in special session, our leaders will miss the boat in securing billions in federal funds for clean and safe water in communities across Minnesota. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) signed into law last November is the largest federal investment in our nation’s water infrastructure in U.S. history, and Minnesota stands to benefit tremendously from the influx of resources coming from the bill.
The federal infrastructure bill includes $1.2 trillion in funding over the next five years for 18 categories of infrastructure, which includes the largest federal investment since the 1970s for water treatment systems (community drinking water, lead water-service lines and community wastewater). The 2022 Minnesota Legislature, if they fail to act, will leave these federal funds afloat to be claimed by other states.
In April, experts from the Minnesota Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the largest and oldest civil engineering society in the U.S., issued a report card on the state of Minnesota’s infrastructure systems, grading 10 different categories. Minnesota on the whole received a “C” grade, with drinking water treatment receiving a “C-“ and wastewater treatment also receiving a “C.”
While these grades are either on par or slightly above the national average, Minnesota should not miss this opportunity for improvement. The federal infrastructure bill and state legislative action over the next several years could result in higher grades and, more importantly, safer drinking water for generations of Minnesotans.
Local investments and innovations are key for maintaining vital water infrastructure systems, some of which date to the Great Depression of the 1930s, and the federal IIJA program is a significant boost in resources. Still, federal and local funds simply cannot cover Minnesota’s lengthy list of water infrastructure funding needs. That list of projects will cost more than $11 billion over the next 30 years to complete and keeps growing as severe weather events increase due to climate change.
The Legislature adjourned last month without action. Further inaction puts Minnesotans at risk – the Legislature needs to act to provide safe drinking water, remove lead service lines to homes and businesses and protect clean water in lakes and rivers across Minnesota. Safe drinking water and clean and accessible lakes and rivers for all cannot be an afterthought. The time for the Legislature to step up with funding is now so Minnesota communities can make best use of the IIJA funds.
John Linc Stine
The writer, former commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, is executive director of the Freshwater Society, St. Paul
Weapons of war and slaughter
May 31, the day after Memorial Day.
I just got home from dropping off my wife, Olivia, at Brimhall Elementary School, where she is a volunteer reading tutor, this year working with a group of first-, second- and third-grade children. Each day she returns with stories about the inquisitiveness, joy and life energy of each of the children she has come to know and care for during their visits.
A week earlier, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, an 18-year-old boy slaughtered 19 children and two teachers, coming into the school with two “AR15 style” rifles and 375 rounds of ammunition that he had purchased, legally, just days following his 18th birthday. This followed by just days the slaughter of 10 Black people in a Buffalo, N.Y., Tops grocery store by another 18-year-old boy, who was motivated by the overtly racist and hateful replacement theory ideology being promoted by many prominent Republican elected officials and “conservative news outlets.”
Since the slaughters at Robb Elementary and the Tops grocery store, I have heard few if any people asking the question, what do we tell our children, as I believe we have largely run out of answers. I am a 65-year-old man who has spent my life and career working for and promoting nonviolence and peace, and sadly, here is all I can think of to say at this time, to our children and one another:
- I believe that the primary job of parents and humans is to nurture and protect our children and elders, our fellow human beings, and our planet. We are clearly failing terribly at this fundamental and sacred responsibility.
- We live in a country that has decided that the “right” to unfettered access to any weapons of war and human slaughter that manufacturers can produce and sell is absolute and beyond question.
- There is no magic answer to solve the ongoing slaughter of children, women and men in America’s schools, stores, theaters and streets. While we continue to throw around slogans and platitudes about guns not killing people, and that we just need good guys to be armed to stop bad guys, in the America of today, I am sorry to tell you no one, anywhere, is safe from being slaughtered.
I support people who choose to responsibly own and use hunting weapons, as well as, if people choose, weapons they think may protect themselves and their families. I do not and never will support the notion that our “forefathers” envisioned a country where children and adults would be hunted with weapons of war and slaughter, over and over again in schools, stores, theatres, and on our streets, in the name of “freedom.”
So, to quote Dr. King, “Where do we go from here: Chaos or Community?” I fear we are already well into a time of chaos. Each of us needs to decide today whether we wish to live in a community where all of us are armed and ready to kill anyone, anywhere, at a moment’s notice, or whether we might work to limit the availability of weapons of war and slaughter in our schools and on our streets, to at least try to reduce the likelihood of the next slaughter.
As I watched Olivia walk into Brimhall, and saw and heard so many beautiful children, filled with life and joy in the school and on the playground, I thought of the destroyed children’s bodies and families at Robb Elementary and at the Tops grocery store. I decided then that if I were to hear gunfire erupt that I would hope to have the courage to run in, unarmed, to do whatever I could, however futile I know it would be, to try to save Olivia, a child, someone, anyone.
However equally futile it may appear to be, I will run toward engaging my neighbors, friends, community and family to work toward reducing the number of weapons of war and slaughter in our homes and communities, in the hope that one day in our future we can drop off our children and loved ones at school, the store, our faith community, or anywhere else, without first thinking of and fearing their being killed by someone with a weapon of war and slaughter.
Again, the words of Dr. King: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
Donald Gault, Roseville
News
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62
LOS ANGELES — Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots and film and TV roles including Steven Spielberg’s “Always” and “Melrose Place,” has died. He was 62.
Johnson died Feb. 18 in Fort Worth, Texas, of complications from COVID-19, his agent, Linda McAlister, said Saturday.
Johnson played opposite Holly Hunter in 1989’s “Always,” a remake of a 1943 film (“A Guy Named Joe”) about firefighting pilots. He played a pilot again in the 2000 religious apocalyptic thriller “Left Behind,” starring Kirk Cameron, and was in its two sequels.
He worked regularly on TV, including in the recurring role of Dr. Dominick O’Malley in “Melrose Place”; “Rough Riders,” “Soldier of Fortune, Inc.” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”
Johnson was born in October 1959 to parents Grove, a horse trainer, and Virginia, in Tucson, Arizona. After competing in rodeos as a youth, he began his professional rodeo career in 1984 and was discovered by a movie scout, according to a family biography.
His work as an actor and as a Marlboro Man — one of a succession used by the brand — brought Johnson and his wife, Laurie, to California. They eventually moved their family to a ranch in New Mexico and the Colorado mountains before settling in north Texas. He sold ranchland real estate there.
“As much as he loved cowboying and the outdoors, Brad loved nothing more than his family. He put them before himself in every way and they know that they could not have been blessed with a better husband and father,” his family said in a statement.
“Although he was taken too early, he lived life to the fullest,” they said.
Johnson’s survivors include his wife of 35 years, Laurie, as well as their children Shane, Bellamy, Rachel, Eliana, Eden, Rebekah, Annabeth and William, and Johnson’s stepmother, Teresa Johnson.
News
Emmys 2022: Drama acting power rankings
Last year at the Emmys, “The Crown” took not only the drama series trophy but also all four drama acting categories, with Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor winning lead prizes and Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies prevailing for their supporting turns.
If you felt that was a bit … much, good news: “The Crown” won’t be competing this year, as its new season is still months away from debuting — and then going on to dominate next year’s Emmys.
In the meantime, there’s much to laud that has nothing to do with the monarchy, as you’ll see in our annual Emmys Drama Actor Power Rankings. (And, yes, Youn Yuh-jung is a queen in all but title.)
15. Jon Huertas, “This Is Us”
First, a note to those who hung with this show through 106 episodes of tears, trauma and bulk Kleenex purchases. I feel your pain, and I just unplugged my Crock-Pot in your honor. Now, as for the Emmys, we know Sterling K. Brown has championed co-star Mandy Moore (“She is killing the game and deserves to be recognized”). And who can argue? But how about some long-overdue recognition for Huertas, who finally earned a stand-alone episode in the show’s waning days and, with it, made everyone realize that they had been taking his character for granted. It’s not too late to make amends. Justice for Miguel and the brilliant actor who brought him to life!
14. Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
The drama lead actress field is packed with contenders starring in shows that are long past their expiration dates. (Do not get me started on that “Killing Eve” finale.) Coon provides an alluring alternative, the standout in Julian Fellowes’ glittery new soap opera. Her work as Bertha Russell, the series’ ambitious climber, kept me invested in this ungainly show, if only to see when she might launch another tea tray across the room.
13. Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Wheezy, flatulent, defiantly indifferent, aggressively apathetic (“I want my people in here doing nothing”), Oldman is a comic delight in this spy saga, miles removed from his delicate work in “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.” Oldman’s intelligence agent tells his underlings that “working with [them] has been the lowest point in a disappointing career,” an observation that’s antithetical to his performance in this top-notch Apple TV+ series.
12. Kelly Reilly, “Yellowstone”
“Yellowstone” has earned exactly one Emmy nomination for its first three seasons — production design for a narrative contemporary program. (It lost.) That should change this year, and that change should start with Reilly, the show’s avenging angel, master manipulator and settler of scores. She’s the fan favorite on a series that has grown too big to ignore.
11. Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
You’d never imagine that “Squid Game” marked Jung’s acting debut. She says it was difficult to let go of her tenacious character, the gritty Sae-byeok, and if you watched the show, you can probably relate. All these months later, her strength remains firmly fixed in our hearts.
10. Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
With the first half of the show’s final season having just ended, we’re going to have to wait until July to see how this acclaimed drama sticks the landing. And Odenkirk likely will have to stand by too, as his best shot for (finally) winning the lead actor Emmy will come next year when we learn how the saga of Jimmy McGill (aka Saul Goodman, aka Gene Takavic) ends.
9. Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
“Dad. Please.” Two words that arrived at the end of a season in which Culkin’s Roman chased his father’s love, a pursuit that made him reluctant (for a minute, at least) to join his siblings’ plans to betray the old man. If, as Cousin Greg mused, “Souls are boring; boo, souls,” the triumph of “Succession” is revealing how these damaged, entitled characters still have … eeeeew … feelings. Except for Logan. He’s a monster.
8. Youn Yuh-jung, “Pachinko”
Oscar winner. Multilingual marvel. Master thespian and expert mocker of awards-season silliness. She’ll be 75 at this year’s Emmys and could become the first South Korean actor to win an Emmy and an Oscar. We don’t deserve her.
7. Adam Scott, “Severance”
Scott’s dual performance — bemused, vacant office worker during the day, grieving widower at night — in this engrossing sci-fi thriller marks a career high point, making superb use of his Everyman persona while hinting at the damage underneath the facade.
6. Julia Garner, “Ozark”
My dream ending for “Ozark” was for Garner’s Ruth Langmore to murder the Byrdes and sashay into her own spinoff, preferably a comedy that would allow our favorite unfiltered scrapper to chew out her inferiors (pretty much everybody) and say “Pardon my French” on a weekly basis. This did not come to pass. But Ruth did go out on her terms, as did Garner, who, for me, was long the only reason to watch this heavy-handed, repetitive show.
5. Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
I could have just as easily put Christina Ricci or Juliette Lewis here — all the “Yellowjackets” women are exemplary — but I’ll confine my praise (for the moment) to Lynskey’s work as the unassuming, unhappy housewife harboring secrets and seething anger. It’s a star turn from an actor who has been working for nearly 30 years. When does Season 2 start again?
4. Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
Let’s not dwell on the past. Seehorn should have an Emmy by now. She should have, at the very least, an Emmy nomination by now. But that’s immaterial, because the work in front of us at this point in time, the final episodes of “Better Call Saul,” is better than ever — complex, thoughtful, anxiety-inducing. Seehorn even made her episodic directorial debut this season with a superb hour that finally paired her in a scene with the great Jonathan Banks. It … is … time.
3. Jeremy Strong / Brian Cox, “Succession”
Cox calls Strong’s Method acting a “particularly American disease” that his co-star does “brilliantly,” but “it’s also exhausting.” Strong, meanwhile, doesn’t consider himself a Method actor, labeling what he does “identity diffusion.” (We don’t have the space to get into what that means.) Their contrasting approaches (and temperaments) produce sparks, so there’s no “right” answer here. Only sustained brilliance.
2. Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Along with his co-star Jung, Lee won a top prize earlier this year at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. You can understand the impulse to reward these actors — not only for their engaging, empathetic work but also for the fact that it looks like they went through a lot to deliver it. Or maybe I’m just projecting. I wouldn’t answer the door this past Halloween to anyone wearing a tracksuit.
1. Zendaya, “Euphoria”
No one’s going to be surprised this year when she wins.
‘It was a special one’: Jake Burger’s pinch-hit homer in the 8th lifts the Chicago White Sox to a 3-2 win at Tampa Bay
Letters: You’re not there to spew vitriol. Get together, legislators, and get it together.
XRP Consolidates, Is It Going To Retrace Now?
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62
Emmys 2022: Drama acting power rankings
After bout of COVID-19, Gilberto Celestino returns to Twins as better Call of Duty player
Orioles hit 3 homers, bullpen backs up Tyler Wells to deliver 5-4 victory over Guardians
Luis Severino continues week of excellence from Yankees starters
Tony Evers, Gretchen Whitmer, Mitch McConnell on Wisconsin gunman’s list, sources say
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman’s list
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile