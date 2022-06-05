La Fiesta – A Good Property Investment Option

Share Pin 0 Shares

There have been many property launches in Singapore in the past two years as the government is trying to provide enough housing for the increasing population. There are so many launches and it is not easy to choose which is the best buy. Here are some factors you can look into when you want to determine if that condominium is suitable for you and your family.

1. Location

Singaporeans always consider the location as the most important reason when it comes to property purchase. Most properties fetch a premium price when they are situated near MRT stations or many amenities. Also, being in the different districts have a different kind of prestige that comes with it. For example, district 1 to 11 are all in the central area of Singapore and thus, they are more expensive as compared to the heartland areas.

2. Type of Tenure

Most Singaporeans believe that freehold land or freehold properties are worth more. They also prefer to buy freehold properties even though they usually have to pay a significantly higher price as compared to leasehold properties. However, is the freehold status really necessary when it comes to condominiums? Do you really stay in the condominium building forever or want to pass that apartment down to your next few generations? Thus, freehold type of tenure could be more applicable for landed properties and not condominiums.

3. Rental Potential

Besides buying a home to stay in, many Singaporeans are now buying properties as investment. Many new articles in the recent years have stated and highlighted that rental yields have increased. Singaporean investors and foreign investors have flocked into the Singapore property market to snap up units to rent out, as a source for their passive income.

With all these factors in mind, La Fiesta at Sengkang could be an ideal choice.

First of all, it is situated just a minute walk to Sengkang MRT Station! You can expect to reach Dhoby Ghaut in just a short 20 minutes. Not only that, you have Sengkang LRT Station, Sengkang Bus Interchange, Compass Point Shopping Mall, Sengkang Polyclinic, Sengkang Post Office and Sengkang Community Centre just next to the MRT station.

With La Fiesta’s proximity to the nearby Seletar Aerospace Park, Sengkang General Hospital (to be completed in 2018), United World Collge, Temasek Polytechnic and Singapore University of Technology and Design, you can expect to have rental demand from many students and working professionals. With high rental demand, you will be able to rent your apartment at La Fiesta to fetch a good rental yield. When the next line of investors come along and see that you are having a high rental yield percentage, they will be willing to pay a premium price for your unit.

La Fiesta is a 99 year leasehold condominium, but that does not affect its potential capital gain. With such a choice location and strong demand rental in future, it will prove to be a good investment.