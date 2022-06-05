News
Letters: You’re not there to spew vitriol. Get together, legislators, and get it together.
Espouse, listen, get together
This what I would like to say to our legislators:
We elected you because you have a specific point of view that we agree with. We expect you to get up and vehemently espouse this point of view.
Then we expect you to sit down and carefully listen to your opponent espouse their point of view.
After that we insist that the two of you get together and come up with a solution that you both hate, but that you can live with, we will too.
You are not there to build walls, draw lines in the sand, spew vitriol and divisiveness, line your pockets or set up future income with lobbyists.
You are there to make this a better country for those who elected you and for future generations.
If you do not totally and completely agree with this statement then please just go away, or at a minimum let us know who you are and we will take it from there.
Thomas Sikes, Minneapolis
Return, legislators, for the sake of clean water
If the Minnesota Legislature fails to return in special session, our leaders will miss the boat in securing billions in federal funds for clean and safe water in communities across Minnesota. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) signed into law last November is the largest federal investment in our nation’s water infrastructure in U.S. history, and Minnesota stands to benefit tremendously from the influx of resources coming from the bill.
The federal infrastructure bill includes $1.2 trillion in funding over the next five years for 18 categories of infrastructure, which includes the largest federal investment since the 1970s for water treatment systems (community drinking water, lead water-service lines and community wastewater). The 2022 Minnesota Legislature, if they fail to act, will leave these federal funds afloat to be claimed by other states.
In April, experts from the Minnesota Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the largest and oldest civil engineering society in the U.S., issued a report card on the state of Minnesota’s infrastructure systems, grading 10 different categories. Minnesota on the whole received a “C” grade, with drinking water treatment receiving a “C-“ and wastewater treatment also receiving a “C.”
While these grades are either on par or slightly above the national average, Minnesota should not miss this opportunity for improvement. The federal infrastructure bill and state legislative action over the next several years could result in higher grades and, more importantly, safer drinking water for generations of Minnesotans.
Local investments and innovations are key for maintaining vital water infrastructure systems, some of which date to the Great Depression of the 1930s, and the federal IIJA program is a significant boost in resources. Still, federal and local funds simply cannot cover Minnesota’s lengthy list of water infrastructure funding needs. That list of projects will cost more than $11 billion over the next 30 years to complete and keeps growing as severe weather events increase due to climate change.
The Legislature adjourned last month without action. Further inaction puts Minnesotans at risk – the Legislature needs to act to provide safe drinking water, remove lead service lines to homes and businesses and protect clean water in lakes and rivers across Minnesota. Safe drinking water and clean and accessible lakes and rivers for all cannot be an afterthought. The time for the Legislature to step up with funding is now so Minnesota communities can make best use of the IIJA funds.
John Linc Stine
The writer, former commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, is executive director of the Freshwater Society, St. Paul
Weapons of war and slaughter
May 31, the day after Memorial Day.
I just got home from dropping off my wife, Olivia, at Brimhall Elementary School, where she is a volunteer reading tutor, this year working with a group of first-, second- and third-grade children. Each day she returns with stories about the inquisitiveness, joy and life energy of each of the children she has come to know and care for during their visits.
A week earlier, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, an 18-year-old boy slaughtered 19 children and two teachers, coming into the school with two “AR15 style” rifles and 375 rounds of ammunition that he had purchased, legally, just days following his 18th birthday. This followed by just days the slaughter of 10 Black people in a Buffalo, N.Y., Tops grocery store by another 18-year-old boy, who was motivated by the overtly racist and hateful replacement theory ideology being promoted by many prominent Republican elected officials and “conservative news outlets.”
Since the slaughters at Robb Elementary and the Tops grocery store, I have heard few if any people asking the question, what do we tell our children, as I believe we have largely run out of answers. I am a 65-year-old man who has spent my life and career working for and promoting nonviolence and peace, and sadly, here is all I can think of to say at this time, to our children and one another:
- I believe that the primary job of parents and humans is to nurture and protect our children and elders, our fellow human beings, and our planet. We are clearly failing terribly at this fundamental and sacred responsibility.
- We live in a country that has decided that the “right” to unfettered access to any weapons of war and human slaughter that manufacturers can produce and sell is absolute and beyond question.
- There is no magic answer to solve the ongoing slaughter of children, women and men in America’s schools, stores, theaters and streets. While we continue to throw around slogans and platitudes about guns not killing people, and that we just need good guys to be armed to stop bad guys, in the America of today, I am sorry to tell you no one, anywhere, is safe from being slaughtered.
I support people who choose to responsibly own and use hunting weapons, as well as, if people choose, weapons they think may protect themselves and their families. I do not and never will support the notion that our “forefathers” envisioned a country where children and adults would be hunted with weapons of war and slaughter, over and over again in schools, stores, theatres, and on our streets, in the name of “freedom.”
So, to quote Dr. King, “Where do we go from here: Chaos or Community?” I fear we are already well into a time of chaos. Each of us needs to decide today whether we wish to live in a community where all of us are armed and ready to kill anyone, anywhere, at a moment’s notice, or whether we might work to limit the availability of weapons of war and slaughter in our schools and on our streets, to at least try to reduce the likelihood of the next slaughter.
As I watched Olivia walk into Brimhall, and saw and heard so many beautiful children, filled with life and joy in the school and on the playground, I thought of the destroyed children’s bodies and families at Robb Elementary and at the Tops grocery store. I decided then that if I were to hear gunfire erupt that I would hope to have the courage to run in, unarmed, to do whatever I could, however futile I know it would be, to try to save Olivia, a child, someone, anyone.
However equally futile it may appear to be, I will run toward engaging my neighbors, friends, community and family to work toward reducing the number of weapons of war and slaughter in our homes and communities, in the hope that one day in our future we can drop off our children and loved ones at school, the store, our faith community, or anywhere else, without first thinking of and fearing their being killed by someone with a weapon of war and slaughter.
Again, the words of Dr. King: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
Donald Gault, Roseville
Brad Johnson of ‘Melrose Place,’ Marlboro Man ads dies at 62
LOS ANGELES — Brad Johnson, who jumped from rodeo cowboy to portraying the Marlboro Man in cigarette spots and film and TV roles including Steven Spielberg’s “Always” and “Melrose Place,” has died. He was 62.
Johnson died Feb. 18 in Fort Worth, Texas, of complications from COVID-19, his agent, Linda McAlister, said Saturday.
Johnson played opposite Holly Hunter in 1989’s “Always,” a remake of a 1943 film (“A Guy Named Joe”) about firefighting pilots. He played a pilot again in the 2000 religious apocalyptic thriller “Left Behind,” starring Kirk Cameron, and was in its two sequels.
He worked regularly on TV, including in the recurring role of Dr. Dominick O’Malley in “Melrose Place”; “Rough Riders,” “Soldier of Fortune, Inc.” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”
Johnson was born in October 1959 to parents Grove, a horse trainer, and Virginia, in Tucson, Arizona. After competing in rodeos as a youth, he began his professional rodeo career in 1984 and was discovered by a movie scout, according to a family biography.
His work as an actor and as a Marlboro Man — one of a succession used by the brand — brought Johnson and his wife, Laurie, to California. They eventually moved their family to a ranch in New Mexico and the Colorado mountains before settling in north Texas. He sold ranchland real estate there.
“As much as he loved cowboying and the outdoors, Brad loved nothing more than his family. He put them before himself in every way and they know that they could not have been blessed with a better husband and father,” his family said in a statement.
“Although he was taken too early, he lived life to the fullest,” they said.
Johnson’s survivors include his wife of 35 years, Laurie, as well as their children Shane, Bellamy, Rachel, Eliana, Eden, Rebekah, Annabeth and William, and Johnson’s stepmother, Teresa Johnson.
Emmys 2022: Drama acting power rankings
Last year at the Emmys, “The Crown” took not only the drama series trophy but also all four drama acting categories, with Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor winning lead prizes and Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies prevailing for their supporting turns.
If you felt that was a bit … much, good news: “The Crown” won’t be competing this year, as its new season is still months away from debuting — and then going on to dominate next year’s Emmys.
In the meantime, there’s much to laud that has nothing to do with the monarchy, as you’ll see in our annual Emmys Drama Actor Power Rankings. (And, yes, Youn Yuh-jung is a queen in all but title.)
15. Jon Huertas, “This Is Us”
First, a note to those who hung with this show through 106 episodes of tears, trauma and bulk Kleenex purchases. I feel your pain, and I just unplugged my Crock-Pot in your honor. Now, as for the Emmys, we know Sterling K. Brown has championed co-star Mandy Moore (“She is killing the game and deserves to be recognized”). And who can argue? But how about some long-overdue recognition for Huertas, who finally earned a stand-alone episode in the show’s waning days and, with it, made everyone realize that they had been taking his character for granted. It’s not too late to make amends. Justice for Miguel and the brilliant actor who brought him to life!
14. Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
The drama lead actress field is packed with contenders starring in shows that are long past their expiration dates. (Do not get me started on that “Killing Eve” finale.) Coon provides an alluring alternative, the standout in Julian Fellowes’ glittery new soap opera. Her work as Bertha Russell, the series’ ambitious climber, kept me invested in this ungainly show, if only to see when she might launch another tea tray across the room.
13. Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Wheezy, flatulent, defiantly indifferent, aggressively apathetic (“I want my people in here doing nothing”), Oldman is a comic delight in this spy saga, miles removed from his delicate work in “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.” Oldman’s intelligence agent tells his underlings that “working with [them] has been the lowest point in a disappointing career,” an observation that’s antithetical to his performance in this top-notch Apple TV+ series.
12. Kelly Reilly, “Yellowstone”
“Yellowstone” has earned exactly one Emmy nomination for its first three seasons — production design for a narrative contemporary program. (It lost.) That should change this year, and that change should start with Reilly, the show’s avenging angel, master manipulator and settler of scores. She’s the fan favorite on a series that has grown too big to ignore.
11. Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
You’d never imagine that “Squid Game” marked Jung’s acting debut. She says it was difficult to let go of her tenacious character, the gritty Sae-byeok, and if you watched the show, you can probably relate. All these months later, her strength remains firmly fixed in our hearts.
10. Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
With the first half of the show’s final season having just ended, we’re going to have to wait until July to see how this acclaimed drama sticks the landing. And Odenkirk likely will have to stand by too, as his best shot for (finally) winning the lead actor Emmy will come next year when we learn how the saga of Jimmy McGill (aka Saul Goodman, aka Gene Takavic) ends.
9. Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
“Dad. Please.” Two words that arrived at the end of a season in which Culkin’s Roman chased his father’s love, a pursuit that made him reluctant (for a minute, at least) to join his siblings’ plans to betray the old man. If, as Cousin Greg mused, “Souls are boring; boo, souls,” the triumph of “Succession” is revealing how these damaged, entitled characters still have … eeeeew … feelings. Except for Logan. He’s a monster.
8. Youn Yuh-jung, “Pachinko”
Oscar winner. Multilingual marvel. Master thespian and expert mocker of awards-season silliness. She’ll be 75 at this year’s Emmys and could become the first South Korean actor to win an Emmy and an Oscar. We don’t deserve her.
7. Adam Scott, “Severance”
Scott’s dual performance — bemused, vacant office worker during the day, grieving widower at night — in this engrossing sci-fi thriller marks a career high point, making superb use of his Everyman persona while hinting at the damage underneath the facade.
6. Julia Garner, “Ozark”
My dream ending for “Ozark” was for Garner’s Ruth Langmore to murder the Byrdes and sashay into her own spinoff, preferably a comedy that would allow our favorite unfiltered scrapper to chew out her inferiors (pretty much everybody) and say “Pardon my French” on a weekly basis. This did not come to pass. But Ruth did go out on her terms, as did Garner, who, for me, was long the only reason to watch this heavy-handed, repetitive show.
5. Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
I could have just as easily put Christina Ricci or Juliette Lewis here — all the “Yellowjackets” women are exemplary — but I’ll confine my praise (for the moment) to Lynskey’s work as the unassuming, unhappy housewife harboring secrets and seething anger. It’s a star turn from an actor who has been working for nearly 30 years. When does Season 2 start again?
4. Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
Let’s not dwell on the past. Seehorn should have an Emmy by now. She should have, at the very least, an Emmy nomination by now. But that’s immaterial, because the work in front of us at this point in time, the final episodes of “Better Call Saul,” is better than ever — complex, thoughtful, anxiety-inducing. Seehorn even made her episodic directorial debut this season with a superb hour that finally paired her in a scene with the great Jonathan Banks. It … is … time.
3. Jeremy Strong / Brian Cox, “Succession”
Cox calls Strong’s Method acting a “particularly American disease” that his co-star does “brilliantly,” but “it’s also exhausting.” Strong, meanwhile, doesn’t consider himself a Method actor, labeling what he does “identity diffusion.” (We don’t have the space to get into what that means.) Their contrasting approaches (and temperaments) produce sparks, so there’s no “right” answer here. Only sustained brilliance.
2. Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Along with his co-star Jung, Lee won a top prize earlier this year at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. You can understand the impulse to reward these actors — not only for their engaging, empathetic work but also for the fact that it looks like they went through a lot to deliver it. Or maybe I’m just projecting. I wouldn’t answer the door this past Halloween to anyone wearing a tracksuit.
1. Zendaya, “Euphoria”
No one’s going to be surprised this year when she wins.
After bout of COVID-19, Gilberto Celestino returns to Twins as better Call of Duty player
TORONTO — Gilberto Celestino didn’t have the ability to do much in the way of baseball activities while he was home in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. But he did have a chance to practice one of his other favorite games: Call of Duty.
Did he get any better?
“Yeah, I did,” the outfielder said. “I practiced a lot.”
Celestino, who was placed on the COVID-19 IL on May 27, officially came off the list on Saturday. To make room on the roster, the Twins returned Chi Chi González, who started on Friday, back to Triple-A. Gonzalez will remain with the Twins on the taxi squad while in Toronto.
“It felt like it was longer than a week,” Celestino said. “It was difficult, especially with the way I was playing, but here we are.”
Celestino was hitting .324 when he contracted COVID-19, and he has looked like a completely different player than his rookie year a season ago when he debuted after being rushed to the major leagues out of necessity.
The 23-year-old said he dealt with body aches, congestion, heaviness and tiredness while out with COVID-19, but said he does not have any lingering symptoms. He came in late in the Twins’ 12-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday, collecting a hit in the eighth inning.
“The first day or two or three for a lot of guys, I think dealing with this — both our guys and other teams — it’s different,” said manager Rocco Baldelli, who himself had COVID-19 last month. “You’re kind of getting your feet back under you and the game might feel a little different. Your body might feel a little different than it normally does. But ultimately, I think the time is now for him and he’s ready.”
Celestino is the first of three Twins who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 to return. Starting pitcher Joe Ryan, who tested positive before Celestino, and shortstop Carlos Correa, who tested positive after, still remain on the IL.
INJURY UPDATES
Gio Urshela and Kyle Garlick, both of whom left Friday night’s win over the Blue Jays with injuries, watched from the bench on Saturday.
Urshela sprained the mid-arch in his foot trying to avoid a pick off. While he initially stayed in the game, the third baseman said he felt it start to stiffen up shortly after and he eventually was pulled.
Baldelli said Urshela was “going to be fine,” and available for anything the Twins might need him for Saturday, though the Twins preferred to stay away from him, which they did.
Garlick, who has a left hamstring strain, was still feeling some tightness in his leg, Baldelli said. The Twins were hoping to get through the next couple days without starting him. That, coupled with an off day on Monday, would give them a little more time to make a decision on his status.
“I think I’ll wait and see before I really can comment one way or another,” said Baldelli when asked if Garlick might need a stint on the injured list. “It just happened. We don’t know exactly where he sits. He’s walking around. I don’t think he’s limping or anything like that. We’ll see what the coming days look like.”
WHO’S ON FIRST?
Trailing big on Saturday, Baldelli seized an opportunity to get a couple of his players off their feet. In the process, he also brought catcher Gary Sánchez in to pinch hit and eventually play first base, a position he has limited experience at.
Prior to Saturday, Sanchez had played just a combined three innings there in parts of two major league games — both coming in 2017 with the New York Yankees. Saturday, he appeared there in the ninth inning and made one play, fielding a ball and throwing it to reliever Juan Minaya.
“(He) might find himself at first base, so it’s not the worst thing on earth to get him over there for an inning or two just to get him in there,” Baldelli said.
