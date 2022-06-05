News
Luis Severino continues week of excellence from Yankees starters
Luis Severino felt the pressure. The Yankees right-hander watched Thursday night as Jameson Taillon took a perfect game into the eighth. The next night, Gerrit Cole was dealing a perfect game into the seventh.
“I mean, I’m afraid of getting traded if I don’t get to six or seven. Not good enough,” Severino joked. “I need to go out there and try to give my best every time they give me the ball.”
His best on Saturday was pretty darn good. He threw seven scoreless, one-hit innings in the Yankees’ 3-0 win over the Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Severino struck out 10 for his first double-digit punchout game of the season.
The one hit was a smoked ground ball by Miguel Cabrera that came at the face of shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the second inning. It was Severino’s 16th career scoreless start and his third this season. He is the fifth straight Yankee starter to have tossed at least seven innings and allowed one earned run or less this turn through the rotation. In the last 14 starts, Yankee starters have posted a 1.48 ERA, allowing one or fewer runs in 11 of those 14 starts.
“Man. It’s been great. Every time guys go out there and do their business it’s like watching a replay of the night before,” Severino said of their consistency. “Guys go out there and throw six, seven, eight innings with 10 (strikeouts). It’s like that rewind of the day before.”
ODD MAN OUT
Miguel Andujar was optioned to Triple-A on Friday night. He did not go quietly. After slashing .258/.273/.323 with a .595 OPS in nine games since being recalled on May 24, Andujar told Aaron Boone that he wanted to be traded, a source confirmed.
“I’m not going to get into our conversation about it,” the Yankees manager said. Boone added that while it was a difficult conversation, Andujar was professional. “Miggy’s a great guy, and he handled it like a pro. Understanding that’s it’s a difficult option. Understanding that he’s a big part of what we’ve done here and he certainly wants to be here, so I understand that’s tough.”
While the frustration for the former Rookie of the Year runner-up is understandable, the Yankees are under no obligation to grant his wish.
Andujar was a huge part of the Yankees 2018 team, when he finished second in voting for the American League ROY behind Shohei Ohtani. He came into 2019 as the Yankees starting third baseman. He injured his shoulder early in that season, an injury that required season-ending surgery, and lost his job to Gio Urshela. In 2020, Andujar struggled with limited playing time and last season he spent the majority of the year in the minors.
But Andujar has adjusted well to playing in the outfield and certainly made a case for himself while he has been with the big league club. With two regular outfielders – Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo – struggling, the 27-year old Andujar has been better at the plate than them and solid in the outfield.
In a total of 12 games, Andujar is hitting .268/.279/.317 with two doubles, three RBI and three stolen bases. His OPS is .596. Gallo, in 43 games, is hitting .177/.282/.308 with a .590 OPS. He has two doubles, five home runs and seven RBI. Hicks is slashing .217/.346/.248 with a .594 OPS, a double, a home run and eight RBI.
“Last night was really difficult. He’d been playing regularly for us. He’s been a part of us winning ball games,” Boone said. “There’s been other times when, as I’ve talked about in the last few years, it’s been needed that he’s gone down there and worked through some things or getting built up and things like that. So right now I know he’s contributing and he knows that we know that. It’s just a tough numbers game obviously. So last night was difficult.”
DOTS ALL FOLKS
GIancarlo Stanton returned to the lineup Saturday after 10 days on the injured list with an ankle issue. He went 1-for-4 with a double. … Clay Holmes extended his scoreless innings streak to 26.0 innings with a clean ninth Saturday. It’s the longest scoreless streak active in the majors and the longest by a Yankee since David Robertson’s 26.1 from Sept. 1, 2011, to May 8, 2012. It’s the longest by a Yankee in a single season since Mariano Rivera went 30.2 innings without giving up a run in 1999.
Tony Evers, Gretchen Whitmer, Mitch McConnell on Wisconsin gunman’s list, sources say
A gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at a Wisconsin home had a list that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Whitmer’s office and a law enforcement source said Saturday.
Douglas K. Uhde, 56, who has not been charged, is suspected of killing retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer at Roemer’s house in New Lisbon on Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a news release Saturday.
Uhde was found in the basement of the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, following attempts by police to negotiate with him. Uhde is hospitalized in critical condition, DOJ officials said.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted act” and that the gunman had selected people who were “part of the judicial system.”
But investigators believe the gunman also may have planned to target other government officials and found a list in his vehicle that contained the names of several other prominent elected leaders, a law enforcement official said. The other targets on the list, which mentioned Roemer, included Evers, McConnell and Whitmer, the official said.
Roemer was found zip-tied to a chair in his home and had been fatally shot, the official said. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Uhde has an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to six years in prison on weapons charges. He was released from his last prison stint in April 2020.
Zach Pohl, Whitmer’s deputy chief of staff, said her office was notified that her name appeared “on the Wisconsin gunman’s list.”
“Governor Whitmer has demonstrated repeatedly that she is tough, and she will not be bullied or intimidated from doing her job and working across the aisle to get things done for the people of Michigan,” Pohl said.
Whitmer became the object of protests and criticism after she blamed former President Donald Trump for stoking anger over COVID-19 restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists.
A trial held earlier this year in which four men accused in an alleged kidnapping plot of the Michigan Democrat resulted in the acquittal of two of the men. The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict for the other two.
Roemer, 68, was a “very loving, very encouraging man with a wonderful sense of humor who will be dearly missed” by the community, said Chip Wilke, pastor at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mauston, where Roemer was president of the congregation and evangelism chairman. “He was in my office several mornings a week.”
Wilke said after he was notified of Roemer’s death Friday the pastor’s thought was “I’m glad we have Jesus and we know where he’s at.”
Roemer retired from the bench in 2017. He was first elected in 2004 and was reelected in 2010 and 2016. He previously had served as an assistant district attorney for Juneau County and an assistant state public defender. He also worked in private practice and served as a lieutenant colonel for the U.S. Army Reserves.
Investigators said there is no immediate danger to the public.
“The information that’s been gathered indicated that it was a targeted act and that the targeting was based on some sort of court case or court cases,” Kaul said.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call that two shots were fired at a home in New Lisbon at 6:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Division of Criminal Investigation. The caller had fled the home and made the call from another nearby house.
Donna Voss, a neighbor, told The Associated Press she heard law enforcement on a loudspeaker telling the man to surrender and leave the home.
For Voss, the shooting came as a shock in a usually quiet neighborhood where houses sit alongside farmland and wooded lots, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Madison.
“It’s unbelievable and really freaky,” she said.
New Lisbon, which has a population of about 2,500 people, is in Juneau County in central Wisconsin.
___
Kolpack reported from Fargo, North Dakota. Balsamo reported from Washington, D.C.
