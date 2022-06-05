Finance
Neurostructural Integration Technique (NST) And Bowen Therapy – Find Out The Difference Today
What is the difference between Neurostructural Integration Technique (NST) and Bowen Therapy? – This is a question so many Bowen therapists has asked me over and over again, that I’ve decided to put together the following article to fully explore that subject.
NST was developed from the later work of Tom Bowen. In other words it uses the techniques that his later students learnt before he died. The choreography of NST was due to extensive testing using the principles of Kinesiology. There are similarities between NST and Bowten versions, but there are also many significant differences.
These differences are the core effectiveness of NST. The work is representative of Tom’s later work- it does not mean that this is exactly what Tom himself did – as Tom’s work was forever evolving – NST is likewise evolving as practitioners learn more about the body using this wonderful technique.The development of NST involved combining three powerful and effective neuromuscular techniques. The philosophy of NST is based upon the work of chiropractor, Major Bertrand DeJanette’s Sacro-occipital technique, the tool of validation and testing was Applied kinesiology and the technique itself being derived from the work of Tom Bowen.
From my own clinical experience in the Geelong region, treating clients of Tom Bowen, having used Bowen and now NST, the later is more dynamic than the other versions and, works more effectively. It is faster to implement and gives better results. In fact I’ve had some of these clients say this is close to what Tom did.I have also seen/experienced four different versions of the work through four of Tom’s six students. NST offers an integrative blend of all versions, making it a comprehensive overview of the type of work Tom was using the later part of his career.
NST is also taught within a theoretical and practical viable model, giving insight as to why the moves are used. NST basic course is 5 days and is only taught to practitioners who are in clinical practice and as such is taught within anatomical and physiological boundaries. It covers the spinal area and extremities.Generally practitioners who have taken other forms of Bowen find that NST is the most comprehensive and effective version.I ran a class for experienced Bowen practitioners in Edmonton, Canada this year and here are some of the comments I’ve received:
"Thank you so much for sharing this work in such a beautiful way – it has taken my Bowen work to a new level" – Chelsea O’Neill-Becker
" Found my Bowen niche that makes most sense so far" – Sherry Barrett
" This workshop confirmed a lot of what I knew intuitively and has given credibility by providing a reasonable basis for this" – Jane Tews
Also a comment about Neurostructural Integration Technique from David Howells a Chiropractor, Bowen Therapist and recently a NST teacher in the UK: "Basic Bowen training was for me a revelation in achieving structural balance and neurological function. However, there were many cases where I felt limited in what I was able to offer clients. NST moved me on in my thinking and ability to address the sticking points that clients presented with. Now on average my number of treatments are 2 -3 for addressing both acute and chronic muscular skeletal issues. The feedback from clients is that they consistently prefer the NST approach as they feel the work seems to go deeper in addressing their problems.
Bike Insurance 2 – Police On Cyclists
The scheme is being considered by other forces, which are fed up with bikers flouting the law. Often, young people on housing estates ride scooters around estates believing to be beyond the reach of the law, or believing that riding on the estate is risk free and not worth the bother or expense of insurance.
Sergeant Nigel Nevard of Kent Police said: “We have spoken to a number of riders coming into north Kent. We are sending them a clear message that we will not tolerate their behavior and will seize their bikes when we catch them.” Department of Transport figures show that 6.5 percent of Motor-Cyclists were avoiding tax and insurance for 2007.
The rate of those that are “active-stock”, not used on roads but still eligible to pay tax under the rules was even higher at 9.8 percent. This figure includes bikes that are used primarily for shows or display, but still need to be used to get there. No other group of road users avoid insurance at a higher percentage and the continuing reluctance of bikers to get insured puts other road users at risk.
By law all motorists must have at least third-party cover and avoiding insurance in this way is a criminal offense. Many parents are also buying their children mini-motorbikes, quad bikes and powered scooters. They can be bought for as little as £150. Many of these machines are very powerful capable of traveling in excess of 40 mph and some can reach 60 mph.
Despite this many forgo insurance, simply believing them to be toys. ROSPA said: “The problem has become greater with an estimated ten-fold increase in sales since 2002, primarily due to their low cost and the ability to buy online. The influx of lower quality cheap machines and little emphasis on safety precautions from these suppliers has added to the problem.” The message is clear; if it can be used on the road then it is at risk from other road users and should be insured. Otherwise you run the risk of not just losing your machine, but gaining a criminal record.
The Search For a Defense Attorney
If you watch much television, the odds are you seen a program where someone gets arrested and read their Miranda rights. Included in these is the right to an attorney, even if the court has to appoint one. This is a very important right in our country and if you are arrested in San Antonio, guilty or innocent, you will need to find and hire a San Antonio defense attorney.
Granted, it would be wonderful if every attorney was as talented as the fictitious Ben Matlock or Perry Mason, however in reality, all lawyers differ in regards to talent, perseverance, and overall passion for law and defending the rights of American citizens. Whether their client is guilty or innocent, a defense lawyer must not only have the skills to build a good defense for their client, but also be able to present that case effectively in trial. Unfortunately, some lawyers are simply more skilled and accomplished than others.
When you’re on the prowl for a good San Antonio attorney, the best way to get a good idea about the capability of a lawyer is to have a look at their history. For instance, read up about the results of their past cases and determine whether more cases are won or lost by this lawyer. Pay particular attention to the cases which are most similar to yours. You may find that some lawyers with exceptionally high win/lose ratios and well-known reputations will usually charge more for their service, especially if the attorney uses public advertising such as TV and radio commercials. But regardless of the lawyer’s price range, it is important that you do choose proper representation rather than attempting to represent yourself in trial, particularly if it is a criminal offense.
In jail, you are likely to find many different people from different backgrounds. Talk to some of them about who they have as attorneys. This will help you to decide on the best San Antonio criminal defense attorney for your case and increase the odds that you will get off or have a less than maximum sentence for the crime you are accused of committing.
RV Propane Savvy
LP gas is a camper’s best friend. It provides us with warmth on a chilly day, hot water to shower with, cold food in the fridge and the capability to cook on the road the same way you do when you’re at home. When we need it it’s there, instantly providing us with all of the amenities and creature comforts we are accustomed to. We don’t really even think about it, it’s taken for granted that when you push that button, almost like magic it responds to your demands.
But what is LP gas? Should we be afraid of it, or just continue to take it for granted? Liquid propane, more commonly known as LP gas gets its name because it is stored in a liquid state. When LP gas is manufactured it is compressed and stored under pressure, which causes it to liquefy. When the pressure is released the liquid turns back into a vapor. LP gas is odorless, colorless and tasteless. To assist you in detecting a leak an odorant is added to it when it is manufactured. If you are not familiar with the odor of LP gas, the next time you go to a qualified fill station ask the attendant to let you smell it. Most people describe the smell as being similar to rotten eggs, or as having a garlic odor.
We’ll get back to more characteristics of LP gas in a minute, but first let’s address the second question. Should you be afraid of it? You should respect LP gas, because all gases have dangerous characteristics. If you check for gas leaks using an open flame you are certain to be in danger. I guess what I am trying to say is that LP gas is one of the safest of petroleum products if it is handled properly. More times than not, when there is an accident involving LP gas it is due to negligence or improper handling.
LP gas is portable, safe when handled properly and it’s very efficient, so it only makes sense that it is used in RVs. I mentioned a moment ago that LP gas is compressed in a liquid state and stored in containers. Because of the amount of pressure involved the containers are manufactured under very stringent codes. There are two basic types of containers, Department of Transportation (DOT), and American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). The DOT containers, more commonly called cylinders are the upright type that you see on Pop Up’s, travel trailers, or your BBQ grill. The ASME cylinders are referred to as tanks and are mounted horizontally like the type you would see on a motor home.
Regardless of the type, all LP gas containers are only filled to 80 percent of their capacity to allow for expansion when the temperature around the container rises. LP gas cylinders are equipped with Overfill Protection Devices or OPD valves to prevent them from being overfilled.
LP gas can be measured in weight or in gallons. You may have heard somebody say that the gas cylinders on their travel trailer are 30 lb. cylinders, or they may say their cylinders hold 7 gallons apiece. One gallon of LP gas weighs 4.26 pounds. The typical BBQ grill uses a 20 lb. cylinder, so at 80 percent full it would hold 3.75 gallons of LP gas.
When you open the valve to the gas cylinder the liquid gas turns back into a vapor and goes into a two stage regulator. In the first stage the pressure coming out of the cylinder is reduced significantly close to the proper burning range for the LP gas appliances. The second stage reduces it to the required 11 inches of water column needed to run the appliances properly.
There is also an LP gas leak detector inside the RV that will set off an alarm to alert you if there is a gas leak. It’s normally located close to floor level because LP gas is heavier than air and it will settle towards the floor. If you ever smell LP gas when you’re camping, or if the LP gas leak detector goes off you could have a leak somewhere in the system. If this happens you should:
*Extinguish any open flames, pilot lights and do not smoke, or touch electrical switches.
*Evacuate the RV and turn off the main gas supply valve.
Leave the door open and do not return to the area until the odor clears.
*Have the system checked out by a qualified technician before using it again.
*False alarms can be caused by hair spray, perfume, cleaning solvents and low battery voltage.
Let’s take a moment and discuss some dos and don’ts concerning LP gas.
*Do remember to turn the main gas supply on when you’re ready to use a gas appliance.
*Do have the system checked if you suspect a leak, disturb the gas system, or at least once annually.
*Do take the proper steps to safely transport, store and use LP gas cylinders.
*Do review all cautions and warnings on the LP gas system and appliances in your owner’s manual.
*Do not use an open flame to check for leaks.
*Do not use the range burners or oven as a source of heat; it is not vented outside and depleted oxygen can cause asphyxiation.
*Do not go to a gas station to refuel unless you extinguish any open flames and, or pilot lights and turn LP gas appliances off.
*Do not transport LP gas cylinders inside a vehicle.
*Do not be afraid of LP gas, but do respect it and handle it properly.
Happy Camping!
Copyright 2006 by Mark J. Polk, owner of RV Education 101
