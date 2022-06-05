Old Enough Season 2: Will Netflix Renew It After Season 1 Success?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Old Enough is a reality show in Japan that has been running for a long time. The reality show is about secretly shooting young children while they run some errands on their own for the first time in their lives. The show’s uniqueness is that it is rare for parents to send their 2-year-olds to do any errands; the children mainly shown on display are from the rural areas and not the urban areas, which means they are safer.

However, it is common for Japanese people to send their children to run errands as they believe in a culture where the child is independent enough to do their day-to-day chores early. The elementary school is where kids are trained to run their first errands in Japan.

Old Enough: Season 2?

There is a rumor that a season 2 is being planned with more episodes, though it is not confirmed yet. These are just rumors; nothing can be said until and unless Netflix makes an official announcement.

It has around 20 episodes, and each of the episodes is for 10-20 minutes. The show has subtitles, which is essential for people who do not speak Japanese. A narrator fills in the show’s situations by adding the appropriate tone for the correct position.

This show has been adapted from the 1991 Japanese series of the same name as the show; the show makes the audience have a hearty laugh. However, it can confuse the kids who have no idea how to shop for groceries. The parents’ conversations are not dubbed, thus adding originality to the show and some drama. The show will not bore anybody, and it can be watched for hours together.

Stream It Or Skip It?

I vote for streaming it, as the show is a reality show, and it features children as the main characters, which means there are significantly fewer chances for scripting the whole of the show, and there are many elements of reality. Everybody loves to have a good laugh and to watch the most innocent beings just being themselves and making everyone laugh is such a blissful moment for adults. The first season of Old Enough seems to have won the hearts of many people from across the world, making sure that if the second season is streamed, there will be more viewers.

What To Expect?

The reality show is about secretly shooting when very young kids run errands for the first time in their lives. Imagine if we lived in an era where there were no mobile phones, and one day, we land in the 21st century, and a mobile phone is given to us; we would be so confused and might make so many blunders before we learn how to use it. The show is something like this, and the only difference is the confusion is shown by tiny tots who are incredibly innocent.

