Other voices: Red-flag laws can make a difference
The slaughter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has stunned a country tragically accustomed to mass shootings. Coming just days after the atrocity at Buffalo, New York, this latest outrage has strengthened calls for tighter gun laws. This time, perhaps, something might actually be done.
One approach looks especially promising. So-called red-flag laws — measures that allow police or family members to ask a court to intervene when someone poses a threat to himself or others — are commanding renewed bipartisan support. They aren’t infallible: Nothing could be in a country awash with guns. But more than half of mass shooters exhibited clear warning signs before committing their crimes, which makes such laws worthwhile. When it comes to gun control, the combination of efficacy and feasibility is rare. Policy makers should seize the moment.
Opponents of red-flag laws call them unfair because they lack due process. In truth, they’re no more burdensome than traditional domestic-protection laws, found in all 50 states. No one’s guns are taken away without a judge’s approval. If a temporary seizure is approved, another hearing is convened within weeks to allow the recipient of the order to offer a defense. In turn, the reporting parties must make their case for extending the order. The process isn’t foolproof but, given the stakes, it’s surely a fair one.
A more pressing concern is whether such laws really work. They’re now on the books of 19 states, but they’re relatively new, so it’s hard to be sure just yet. Still, the research so far is encouraging. In Connecticut, which enacted one of the first red-flag laws, a study estimated that one life has been saved for every 10 to 20 protection orders issued. A California study looked at 21 orders issued against individuals who’d made mass shooting threats and found no violence subsequently attributed to any of them.
It’s unclear to what extent the shooter in Uvalde was known to pose a threat before he began his attack. The Buffalo case also underlines the limits, because New York already had a red-flag law. The killer was known to the authorities and had been subject to a mental-health evaluation. Upon release, with no extreme-risk protection order issued, he was able to go out and buy the murder weapon. Exactly what went wrong is being investigated.
These inquiries might yield lessons. Perhaps the responding officers and others were simply unaware of the law. The police need to be trained to apply such orders — and the general public needs to be made aware. Legal ambiguities also need to be cleared up. The Buffalo shooter was a minor at the time of his mental-health evaluation and hence forbidden to buy a gun in any case; perhaps the authorities thought the red-flag law was therefore irrelevant. Washington state has updated its red-flag law so that it clearly applies to teens who might have access to guns in the home.
Officials will never be clairvoyant. Mistakes will be made. Yet red-flag laws have real potential. In the U.S., public opinion and the courts constrain what can be done, so policy makers have to make the best of imperfect solutions. Whether red-flag laws are advanced state by state, or by action in the U.S. Congress, the benefits will outweigh the drawbacks. After the horrors of Buffalo and Uvalde, there’s no excuse for failing to act.
— Bloomberg Opinion
Daytime Divas (2017): What Is It About? Where Can You Watch It Online?
Daytime Divas is a comedy-drama series that was first released in the year 2017. The series depicts the real and reel world of life in the showbiz. It revolves around the hosts of a daytime talk show. On-camera things seem very utopian and lovely, off-camera the dark side of the business is shown.
Even though the series was canceled after one season, it had a good one-season run. The series was directed by Amy and Wendy Engelberg and is based on the book called Satan’s Sisters which came out in the year 2011. Though the series has ended, it is liked by several people due to its realistic depiction of the showbiz life.
What Is It About?
The series Daytime Divas depicts the controversial and gossip-laden world of a daytime talk show. It revolves around the hosts of the talk show called the Lunch Hour’. The show is a popular one-hour-long talk show where a variety of issues from love, politics, gossip, and controversies are discussed and shared. However, in the camera, there is a much darker side of the industry that comes into play.
The backstage world is full of affairs, glitters, and glamour as well as power struggles that are normalized in a toxic way. The Lunch Hour is already in news and as everyone starts to talk about it, it will be interesting to know how the story unfolds?
Where To Watch It Online?
Daytime Divas is a comedy-drama series that was first released in the year 2017. Even though the show is no longer in the run and has ended after airing for one season only, it is still available online. Those who wish to stream the series only can do so on Voot, Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, and Vudu.
When Did It Release?
Daytime Divas is a series that is based on the real and reel life of a talk show hosted by women who talk about a variety of topics, from love, gossip, and politics to the most controversial affairs. The series was initially released on June 5, 2017. However, after one season the original makers of the show canceled the series.
Who Is In The Cast?
The cast of Daytime Divas includes Vanessa Williams who plays the character of Maxine Robinson, Chloe Bridges who plays the character of Kibby Ainsley, Camille Guaty who plays the character of Nina Sandoval, Fiona Gubelmann who plays the character of Heather Flynn Kellog, McKinley Freeman who plays the character of Shawn Robinson, Tichina Arnold who plays the character of Mo Evans, Nino Pepaj who plays the character of Leon, Tammy Blanchard who plays the character of Sheree Ainsely, and several others.
How Is The Rating Of The Show?
The show Daytime Divas was canceled by the makers after a successful one-season run. The show received decent ratings as per the records. Daytime Divas has a rating of 6.2/10 on IMDb and a score of 60% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Aashram Season 3: The Fees Charged By The Actors From Bobby Deol To Esha Gupta Will Shock You
The shocking fees of the actors for Aashram 3!
The most anticipated series of the year is Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3. The first and second seasons of the series have been loved by all and the third installment of Aashram was just released on June 3 on the OTT platform MX Player. The cast of the series includes Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Aaditi Pohankar, and Tridha Choudhury in important roles.
The series received critical acclaim and revolves around Guru Ji at an Aashram who is admired by the common as well as rich people of the region. The series brings forward how people are conned by the gurujis in the name of belief.
Here’s how much fees these actors charged for Aashram 3:
1. Esha Gupta
Miss India International title of 2007, Actress Esha Gupta starred in a number of Bollywood films including Jannat 2, Chakravyuh, Raaz 3D, Baadshaho, and Rustom. Esha has reportedly charged Rs. 25 lakhs-2 crores for her role in the series streaming on MX Player.
2. Tridha Choudhury
The Bengali Indian Actress Tridha Choudhury has reportedly charged Rs. 4 lakhs to Rs. 10 lakhs for her role in Aashram. She was also featured in the popular web series on Amazon Prime Bandish Bandits.
3. Chandan Roy Sanyal
Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has apparently charged between Rs. 15 lakhs to Rs. 25 lakhs for playing the role of Nirala’s best friend in the series. He has garnered praise for his supporting roles in Rang de Basanti, and Kaminey.
4. Darshan Kumar
Actor Darshan Kumar made his debut with the film Mary Kom, as the main lead opposite Priyanka Chopra. He was also featured in the film Tere Naam with Salman Khan. Darshan Kumar reportedly charged Rs. 15 lakhs-Rs. 25 lakhs for his role in Aashram.
5. Tushar Pandey
Actor Tushar Pandey graduated from the National School of Drama, he played the role of Mummy in the film Chhichhore. He has reportedly charged Rs. Rs. 25 lakhs – Rs. 35 lakhs for the role in MX Player’s Aashram.
6. Aaditi Pohankar
Actress Aaditi Pohankar is best known for her roles in the Hindi web series She and Aashram. She plays the role of Pammi in the series and apparently took home Rs. 12 lakhs to Rs. 20 lakhs for playing the character.
7. Anupriya Goenka
Goenka starred in some of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time like Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Padmaavat (2018). She debuted with the web series Stories by Rabindranath Tagore and also appeared in a number of successful series like Abhay, Sacred Games, Criminal Justice, Aashram, Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side, and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. She reportedly charged Rs. 8 lakhs to Rs. 15 lakhs for her role in Aashram.
8. Bobby Deol
The Bollywood star who acted in several Bollywood movies including Barsaat, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Humraaz, Dostana, Race 3, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Class Of ’83, and many more. Actor Bobby Deol will play the role of Nirala in Aashram 3 for which he reportedly charged Rs. 1 crore – Rs. 4 crores for his character.
Check out the Trailer of Aashram Season 3:
Gwyneth Paltrow: What New Projects Is She Working On? When Can We See Her?
There is bad news for the admirer of Pepper Potts aka Gwyneth Paltrow. She might not be returning on-screen. Gwyneth Paltrow had her reasons to leave her acting career behind.
She has also stated that she got lucky with her career but it’s not what she expected from it. Gwyneth Paltrow is also a businesswoman and is currently fully focused on her website and brand Goop. Her husband Brad Falchuk is supportive of her and always encourages her to do the things she likes.
Who Is Gwyneth Paltrow?
Gwyneth Paltrow is an Oscar winner American-Jewish actress and businesswoman. She is known for playing the role of Pepper Potts in the MCU. Gwyneth Paltrow is also known for the movies like Shakespeare in Love (1998) for which she won an Oscar for best actress, Great Expectations (1998), Hush (1998), A Perfect Murder (1998), Love and Other Disasters (2016), etc.
She has also been seen in documentaries such as Virunga (2016), Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids (2016), Man in Red Bandana (2017), and Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (2018).
However, she has also been on television. She has done shows like Glee, The Politician, and The Goop Lab.
Not only this, she is a singer too. She had released her singles where she was the lead artist.
Her Last Project
Her last project was with Marvel only. She was last seen in the movie Avenger’s Endgame and would probably not be returning to the screen anytime soon. Although she did participate in the miniseries Love, Sex, and Goop in 2020.
Her Statement On Leaving Acting
In an interview in Sept 2019 during the release of the miniseries Love, Sex and Goop she has already given us a hint that she will not be returning to the screen.
Love, Sex and Goop is a 6-episode mini-series where they help couples who are having a hard time in their intimate times.
She said that her husband Brad talked her into the project “Love, Sex and Goop”. Gwyneth Paltrow also stated that she is not that passionate about acting now. She has had a lot of good luck and hard work in her acting career but that is not what she wanted.
She stated that it took a lot of time and convincing on her part of her and in the end, she said yes to the show. Her husband said that when he was writing, he was thinking that he was writing a part of Gwyneth.
Although she wanted to leave the acting and was not much interested in it, she had real fun on the project. She added that when you love and trust someone so much, things just work out and flow effortlessly. She had a nice experience as they both understood each other.
So, Will She Return To Screen?
Probably no. Her statement clears out that she has no interest in acting any further. She is a full-time businesswoman now. She has a website and brand-named Goop. The website is quite controversial because of its products and especially its product names.
