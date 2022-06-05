News
Real World Economics: Reports tackle Social Security state taxation issue
As COVID cases lessened, Minnesota found itself an enormous state budget surplus. That was an enviable position but raised perennial questions about what to do. Taxes could be reduced or spending increased. Paying down debt was another option, though more complicated than people understand.
After a long, contentious session, the Legislature hit a tentative deal combining some tax cuts with some spending increases.
On taxes, there are many choices on what should be cut and how. Ending application of Minnesota’s personal income tax to some Social Security benefits is a perennial proposal. It strikes most citizens as a good idea. But what exactly are the economics of doing this? Is it really as good a step as off-the-cuff reactions of the public might indicate?
We are fortunate to have public policy research institutions to explain such issues. Two — one deemed “conservative” politically and another deemed “progressive,” did such analysis and issued excellent reports. Both methodically explore issues that many people never thought about.
In evaluating any policy issue, economists start with two criteria. One is “efficiency.” How will changing how benefits are taxed change incentives for saving and investing, or any other factor that determines how many needs and wants of people we can satisfy with a given set of resources?
Then there is the incentive of “equity,” or fairness. Who benefits and who loses? How are higher-income people affected versus lower-income ones? Will our society become more just — or less?
The excellent report of the Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence gets to the point in its lead paragraph, describing full exclusion of Social Security from taxation as “a lot more surprising and justifiably curious.” It then notes this one measure is by far the largest tax-reduction in the package, accounting for more than $500 million a year, and that it “is a tax break predominantly benefiting upper-middle and high-income retirees.” Hurray for insight and common sense!
The Center is not alone. The Minnesota Budget Project, an initiative of the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, also issued an excellent, but somewhat briefer, report. It is headlined: “Tax cuts from full Social Security exemption skewed to higher-income Minnesotans.”
The Center, originally organized as the Minnesota Taxpayers Association, generally favors low taxation and is seen as “conservative” in orientation. The “progressive” Budget Project focuses more on effective spending to reduce poverty and improve social justice. Yet the two agree on the efficiency and equity of this major tax change.
So, what is going on?
The answer is that both are aware of the foundational principle of economics: “opportunity cost.” If we adopt this measure, what must we give up?
For the Center, it means giving up other possible tax reductions that it sees as causing greater efficiency and greater fairness. For the Project, it means giving up additional spending on social needs that it sees as pressing. Yet both agree that excluding all Social Security benefits from taxation is a bad idea. Why?
Start with some history, which gets more attention in the longer Center report.
Why are Social Security benefits taxed at all? Because in the tax-cutting Reagan years of the 1980s, the federal government began running large budget deficits. Taxing Social Security benefits was one way to reduce the gap without an increase in tax rates. It was “broadening the base.”
But fairness and political considerations resulted in a partial measure. Only a portion of benefits would be taxed and then only for people with overall incomes above a certain threshold. The typical retiree with little income beyond their monthly Social Security check would pay nothing.
Minnesota had long been criticized for the complexity of its state income tax. In the days before Turbo Tax, filling out one’s state return required hours of effort. So the Legislature moved to make our state’s tax “conform” to federal provisions as much as possible. Agree or not with some specific detail of federal tax, we would keep things simple by just going along.
Why discard it now? Because many other states have done so. And states compete for revenue. Keeping it here, the argument goes, provides an incentive for high income people to move to those other states. Their moving would take their overall spending with them, harming the general level of economic activity here, leaving the rest of us worse off.
Why would “full exclusion” primarily benefit the wealthy? Because Social Security benefits themselves are skewed. For 2022, the highest monthly amount one could get is $3,345. The average is about $1,600 for retirement benefits. But the median, the amount that is the exact middle point, is even lower. Most recipients don’t pay taxes on their benefits under current law. In Minnesota, most of the taxes actually paid come from high income people who already are in the highest tax rate brackets and also get the very highest Social Security benefits. So a full exclusion would primarily benefit them.
Isn’t current taxation driving such people away? No, that is a myth. A concise paragraph in the Center’s report explains it well. These people have many sources of income already exposed to Minnesota taxes. Benefits are a small fraction of their total income. If high taxes are going to drive them away, full exemption of benefits won’t make an appreciable difference.
There are more details. Both reports are well-written and concise, just a few pages, including graphs, tables and citations. And be glad we have both institutions.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
News
Sunday Bulletin Board: What does it take to get a new cellphone battery? And how much will it cost?
Life in the Service Economy
Highfalutin Division
ELVIS reports: “Subject: Life today.
” ELVIS was in a mid-sized city in Wisconsin, and his mother’s cellphone battery was dying. He offered to head to the cellphone store and just get a new phone, but Mom likes this one and knows how to use it.
” ELVIS looked up local cellphone-repair services, and found only one. Mom said it must have just opened, since she had not noticed it in the small strip mall next to her grocery store.
“Yesterday, ELVIS called them up and, instead of getting connected to the local store, discovered it is a franchise or chain, and ELVIS was connected to an operator with a foreign accent, who said yes, they could fix the phone, and with parts and labor it would be $30. We could either walk in (and, said the operator, possibly wait up to four hours) or book an appointment that would take about 45 minutes.
“Elvis called Mom back, and she agreed that an appointment the next day would be good. ELVIS went online and registered on the site, supplied the contact information, went through drop-down menus and clicked on the problem, and selected the model of the phone. He booked a 10 a.m. appointment for the next morning.
“Today, ELVIS had an email reminder about his upcoming appointment and a required step to respond and confirm he was coming in. The reply came right back, along with an estimated repair cost of $63. Mom showed up, and we headed to the store.
“We walked into the store under a big ‘NOW OPEN’ banner. The room was only a large wooden counter, with a computer screen. One wall had rows of phone cases and screen protectors; the other, monitors showing services performed. In the rear was a frosted glass wall, floor to ceiling. Lots of logos and names of the store. No other customers were in the store.
“Soon a person came out from the rear and asked us what we needed. We said we had a 10 a.m. appointment for this battery to be replaced. He walked back behind the wall, out of sight. We could hear him talking to someone else, but not what was being said. He returned and started working on the computer. After a few minutes, he excused himself and walked back behind the wall again.
“When he returned, he said: ‘We don’t have this battery in stock. It will take five to six days to get one here to the store. Would you like to come back?’ We must have looked a bit amazed that we had gotten this far and they didn’t have the battery. The store clerk said that if we needed it to be done immediately, we should go try Batteries Plus.
” ELVIS asked him to look up the price, since we had had the quote of $63, wondering if we should wait. The person said it would in fact be $30. ELVIS asked if the other store would know how to replace the battery. The person replied that these types were basically ‘plug and play.’ Elvis asked if we could order one online and just install it ourselves. There was a pause, and the person said: ‘In theory, yes.’
“ELVIS looked at his mom and asked what she wanted to do. She said we should try Batteries Plus. ELVIS asked both of them where that store was located, and the person said he didn’t know; he didn’t live here. ELVIS’s mom said she thought she knew where it was.
“Back in the car, ELVIS tried looking the battery store up and couldn’t locate one, but Mom said it was close. But an auto-parts store had moved into the location when we got to where it had been.
” ELVIS powered off Mom’s phone and was able to open the back case with his fingers. There was the battery, and indeed it appears that it would easily be removed and a new one inserted. We drove home, and ELVIS got online, and we will have overnight delivery drop the right battery off at Mom’s house for a total of $12.19 plus tax.
“Tomorrow we will see if this all works as planned, and it will probably take about five minutes. ELVIS is guessing that the new cellphone store in town probably won’t be in business long — or at the minimum they should figure out free overnight delivery when they don’t have a battery.”
Our birds, ourselves
DORIS G. of Randolph, Minnesota: “We have never seen this cute little bird at our feeders before. It did not stay very long, but we were happy to see it here.
“I’m not sure of which titmouse it is: the tufted titmouse or the black-crested titmouse.”
The vision thing
DENNIS FROM EAGAN reports: “Subject: A classic Vlasic!
“It was definitely a memorable Memorial Day luncheon this year. My burger was not going away without sporting a game-face that would hopefully change my mind on devouring it.”
Our “micro-trees,” ourselves
All Hail Division
GREGORY J. of Dayton’s Bluff: “There are people who run outside after a hailstorm to gather up hailstones, photograph them, post the photos on social media, and then store the hailstones in their freezer. I’m not one of those people, at least not normally.
“However, on May 19th Dayton’s Bluff was the recipient of the largest hail I’ve ever seen in my neighborhood, so I did all the above — except for posting the photos, because too many other people had beaten me to it.
“After a couple of days, the novelty had worn off and I was about to toss the plastic cup full of hail that was taking up space in the freezer. But then I noticed something. When the frozen mass of hail was removed from the cup and inverted, it resembled, you guessed it, a small tree.
“With only a few modifications and the addition of an ice-cube star on the top, I hereby present my first, and I’m sure last, hail tree. For scale, the largest piece of hail is approximately 1-1/2 inches in diameter. For reference, a golf ball is 1.68 inches in diameter.
“And in case anyone is wondering, yes, the photo was taken in the freezer — but that is a rather long and boring story.”
Our birds, ourselves (responsorial)
In reply to GREGORY OF THE NORTH’s story of a screen-bashing bird, here’s LEFTCOASTER: “Subject: I, too, have a bird that keeps trying to get into my house.
“Actually, in my situation, it’s a window that he continually pecks. I have a little hexagonal window near my front door, with camellia trees just outside for his convenience.
“What a racket he made the first time I heard him. It took me a few minutes to locate the noise and witness the excitement. He flies up to the window, pecks aggressively at it, drops down and then reappears to peck some more. If I stand by the window, he disappears into the camellia and then always flies off to the neighbor’s roof, perhaps to compose or congratulate himself. This has been happening for at least six weeks.
“My conclusion? He’s competing fiercely with that handsome male reflected in my window. Thank goodness it’s a sturdy little window.
“He’s either a California Scrub-Jay or a Steller’s Jay. Perhaps that says it all.”
LEFTCOASTER again, shortly thereafter: “Right after I sent that note to you, I heard the loud, staccato pecking on my window. I ran to try to figure out which kind of jay he was. I think it’s a Scrub, but that bugger comes up from below the window, smacks his beak a couple of times, then sinks down below the window again. He repeats it about three times, and then I can see him rustling the camellia leaves and, lickety split, he’s off to my neighbor’s house with a loud squawk of victory and vanquishment.”
The Permanent Fraternal Record
KH of White Bear Lake writes: “Subject: The Ultimate Search Engine.
“My brothers mow a lot of grass. One mows an 18-hole golf course. The other mows his own lot, and those of others, in an area where 5-acre lots are standard. The orchards and vineyard I mow with my walk-behind mower amount to only about 100 acres a year, so I’m not taken seriously when it comes to discussions about mowing.
“So this morning, when we awoke to these three guests in our backyard bed-and-breakfast (they help themselves to the raspberry foliage when they roll out of bed), I knew I needed help from the experts.
“I texted my brothers this photo and asked: ‘How am I supposed to mow my lawn?’
“One brother responded with something about venison. I was a little disappointed with his response. It’s not that I don’t like venison, but that it seemed more like a hunter’s reply than a mower’s reply. The other brother said: ‘I just mow around them, they don’t sleep in the same spot twice.’
“Over 40 years, they have never failed to provide answers to my questions. Notice I didn’t say good answers. I don’t recall either of them ever attending college, but they’ve both attained a B.S. degree in, well, B.S. If they both die before I do, I’ll have to relent and install Google on my phone. But for the time being, that seems superfluous.”
Come again?
Another episode of creative hearing, reported by RUSTY of St. Paul: “I do not hear well with competing noise.
“We were visiting our son in Upstate New York this past week. On a drive to one of the Finger Lakes for a vineyard visit, the direction lady on the phone said: ‘In 800 feet, turn left on Stupid Street.’ This is what I heard, but we had the AC cranked.
“I asked my wife in the back seat what she had heard. ‘Turn left on Stupid Street,’ she said.
“I then asked our much younger son, and he said: ‘Turn left on Steuben Street.’”
The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon
Reports CHERIE D of Inver Grove Heights: “On May 7th, I was talking on the phone with my friend Deb, who lives in Shorewood. She asked me what my favorite Italian restaurants were. The first that came to mind was, no surprise, Yarusso’s on Payne Avenue in St. Paul. I’ve been going there since I was a kid, and the food is always sooo good and the service is great.
“On May 8th, I saw the Star Tribune listed an obituary for a member of the Yarusso family. Friend Deb saw it, too, and called to tell me how it was so odd to hear the name Yarusso for the very first time and then see it again the next day.
“I told her she’d experienced a Baader-Meinhof. Since Deb doesn’t read the Pioneer Press, she needed an explanation. Deb was thrilled with the idea of having a name for such occurrences!”
Muse, amuse
THE DORYMAN of Prescott, Wisconsin: “The latest cartoon in my head:
“The drawing shows two longhorn steers at the head of the herd on a cattle drive. One says to the other: ‘These cowboys take such great care of us. I wonder what’s in it for them.’”
Band Name of the Day: Stupid Street
News
Heat’s Caleb Martin won’t play hard to get in free agency, ‘I love being here. I want to be here’
Either Caleb Martin doesn’t fully grasp this NBA free-agency thing, or the Miami Heat have completely sold the emerging forward that their way is the best way.
An impending free agent, one whose multi-positional diversity could draw outside interest, Martin essentially exited his first season with the Heat asking where he could sign on the dotted line.
It is, of course, hardly that simple, with Martin to be extended a $2.1 million qualifying offer for next season from the Heat by the end of the month and then left to see if there is a higher outside offer.
But even then, Martin isn’t sounding as if the priority is seeking the highest bidder, no show-me-the-money approach here.
“I’m obviously being open-minded,” he said amid the Heat’s exit interviews, “but I want to be here. I’ve gotten better here. And I believe I will get better here.
“Obviously I just want a great situation, no matter what. But I just think that how close I’ve gotten with the guys and the people here and how much better and more confident I’ve been here, I feel like my team and my staff believes in me and believes that I’m going to get better here.”
The Heat showed their belief at midseason, when, under no obligation to do so, they upgraded him from a two-way contract to a standard deal at twice the paygrade. The move came after Martin helped energize the bench over the first half of the season, before injuries began to exact a toll.
“Going into free agency, this is my first experience with that,” he said. “But I want to be here. I love being here. I want to be here. So that’s all I’ve got on my mind right now.”
With the Heat carrying so many high-end contracts, from Jimmy Butler to Bam Adebayo to Kyle Lowry, and even to Duncan Robinson, Martin would appear to be the right player at the right price point.
“I feel this is definitely the place for me, and that’s what it’s felt like since I’ve gotten here,” he said, signed by the Heat in September after he was waived in August by the Charlotte Hornets. “And that’s why I feel like I’ve made such a big jump so quickly while I’ve been here and why I think I’ll make even bigger jumps while I’m here. It’s hard to explain to some people if they’re not experiencing that.”
Over the course of his first Heat season, Martin was cast from shooting guard to small forward to power forward, even called upon to start 12 games. It is that versatility that enhances the value.
“And I think it’s a tip of the iceberg type of thing with me, where I feel like I can be one of those guys that fluctuates where it’s kind of whatever a team needs from me,” he said. “To be a guy from off the bench, I feel like I can step in and start. Whatever a team needs from me, I feel like I can fill that point.
“I think my game expanded, shooting-wise, being more efficient, being more consistent and still learning how to do that year in and year out.”
There was a point where it appeared Martin might price himself out of the Heat’s range, the team still unable to go above the $10.6 million mid-level exception to match outside offers.
But after the injuries and slide further down the rotation, to where he was held out of the season-ending Game 7 finale against the Boston Celtics, the market has reset to a place where a return could prove prudent for both player and team.
“I think it was a big season,” he said. “Obviously, it’s having to deal with a lot in such a short amount of time in one season, to see it up and down. Whether it’s rotations or injuries or whatever, I just think it really helped progress my mindset, mentality going into it, just to be able to adjust to everything and being OK with it and accepting that part of my role.
“That’s the role I accepted when I came here and when I got signed, to know that was going to be my position, and things were going to fluctuate and I had to be OK with it and adjust on the fly. So I think that’s only going to make me a better player and eventually stronger.”
()
News
Dave Roberts and Dodgers fumble MLB rule in ninth inning against Mets: ‘An oversight on my part’
LOS ANGELES — Rules are rules, and Buck Showalter was the only manager in the house who was aware of them.
The Dodgers, trailing by five runs in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 9-4 win on Saturday night, tried to let outfielder Zach McKinstry take the mound. Dave Roberts, the Dodgers manager, then found out from the umpires that his team must be trailing by six or more runs to let a position player pitch, according to Showalter’s account of the on-field delay.
“They wanted a rule clarification because they didn’t believe the rule that was being told to them was correct,” Showalter said. “So, they got a clarification from New York. It took a long time for New York to clarify it too, didn’t it?”
Roberts and the Dodgers waited several minutes for MLB headquarters in New York to confirm what the umpires had already told them: they needed to be trailing by six or more runs to let McKinstry pitch. Only then did Roberts, who was trying to save a relief arm, make the call to the bullpen to get a reliever up and warming.
“I kept looking up [at the scoreboard] going, nine minus four is five, right?” Showalter said.
“It’s an oversight on my part,” Roberts later told reporters.
Showalter, clearly furious, marched out of the dugout to have a word with the umpires. He later said he wasn’t mad that Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips had received ample time to warm up because “I don’t want anybody to get hurt.”
The Mets skipper was well aware of the six-run rule, while Roberts clearly was not. Showalter also downplayed his own involvement in the pitching change. He said the umpires told Roberts about the rule, and Showalter didn’t have anything to do with bringing it to light.
Showalter, with a slight grin, deadpanned and scoffed: “Did I know the rule?”
After several minutes of answering questions from reporters about the on-field delay and the bizarre sequence of events, Showalter finally had enough.
“You know what, we won today against a really good team,” Showalter said. “God bless everybody.”
()
Real World Economics: Reports tackle Social Security state taxation issue
How to Protect Your Restaurant Against Power Surges
Sunday Bulletin Board: What does it take to get a new cellphone battery? And how much will it cost?
The 10 Most Influential Internet Marketers (Part 1)
RV Tip: Troubleshooting a 12-volt DC Problem
Article Marketing: The Marketing of the Future
4 Things You Didn’t Know About Economy Travel Insurance
Heat’s Caleb Martin won’t play hard to get in free agency, ‘I love being here. I want to be here’
Flyer Printing – The Ultimate Guide to Flyers & Print Advertising
Tips on Drone Insurance
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile