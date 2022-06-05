News
Review: Pride month has classical sound as MN Philharmonic Orchestra performs ‘Prisms’
Pride month had a classical music sound last weekend as the Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra performed “Prisms,” closing out its 29th season.
Yes, other classical music ensembles in Minnesota feature musicians from queer communities, but MPO is unique in that it has as part of its mission to create “increased visibility for the musical talents of the GLBTA community.” The orchestra was founded in 1993 by Kevin Ford, who died of HIV-AIDS two years later.
With music director Brian Dowdy conducting, the orchestra performed three works, including a world premiere the orchestra had co-commissioned. The 65-member orchestra played the challenging program with gusto.
The concert opened with a 1990 piece by Michael Abels, known for composing the score for the films “Get Out” and “Us.” The piece, “Global Warming,” references climate change and also observes a “warming” of international relations happening at the time the composer wrote it, according to the program notes. Abels wrote the piece soon after the fall of the Berlin Wall when the Cold War appeared to be over.
The work began with a sense of unease. A clicking sound, referencing cicadas, suggested a dystopian desert landscape. A riveting solo performed by concertmaster Catherine Himmerich was trailed by a companion melody performed by principal cellist Kristin Snow. Abels brought in sounds from musical traditions around the world— including Irish folk music and music from Southwest Asia. The cross-cultural communion of sounds found a book-end toward the end of the piece with a similar dissonant violin tune heard in the beginning. The piece created a sense of disquietude.
Secondly, the orchestra played the world premiere of Mary Kouyoumdjian’s “Walking with Ghosts,” featuring guest bass clarinet player Jeff Anderle. It continued the ominous feeling of the first piece, with rolling cellos and bursts of sound by the brass instruments. Anderle began his solo by playing long sustained notes, full of pauses. Underneath him, jarring eruptions of brass notes rumbled.
At times, the bass clarinet solo would became more melodic. Then just as suddenly, it would veer into screeching, then lull back into a looming, loping line. Throughout, Anderle proved virtuosic in the different sounds he could draw out of his instrument. Kouyoumdjian’s composition increased in cacophony toward the end, hurling toward a climactic conclusion.
After intermission, MPO tackled the four movements of Florence Price’s Symphony No. 4 in D Minor. A Black composer writing music in the first half of the twentieth century, Price’s talents went underrecognized during her lifetime. Many of her works, including the 4th symphony, were nearly lost until they were discovered in 2009.
At once robust, melodic, and filled with the sounds of American vernacular— including nods to African American spirituals, hymns and jazz music— Symphony No. 4 sounded like America.
Price referenced the spiritual “Wade in the Water” in the first movement, after a fanfare beginning. She also employed call and response, creating a lush tapestry of sound. The second movement, meanwhile, sounded like a hymn. With an overarching ethereal harp, the music was pastoral and soul-filling. From there, the “Juba Dance” movement added a syncopated flavor, complete with groovy bass line. The last movement, Scherzo, featured both an exuberance and a growing tension. Even as it swelled with triumph, an undercurrent of unease lingered.
The orchestra made clear how the work is an essential entry into the canon of American classical music.
News
3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said.
Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.
An officer shot at one of the suspects from about 30 feet (9 meters) away, but it is unclear if the suspect was hit, Pace said.
“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.
Two men and a woman were among those killed in the shooting, he said. Their names were not made public by authorities. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital spokesperson Damien Woods said, of the 10 patients who came to the hospital, three were dead, six were in stable condition and one had been discharged.
Two handguns were recovered, including one with an extended magazine, police said. No arrests have been made.
South Street is known for its entertainment venues and night life with multiple bars, restaurants and businesses. Surveillance video from a local business posted by WTXF-TV showed scores of people milling about on the sidewalks and in the street who then suddenly began to flee en masse as the gunfire began.
Pace said police expect to be able to gather “a lot of video surveillance footage” from the many businesses along the street later in the day to try to identify suspects.
Eric Walsh, closing up the outdoor seating area of a bar along the block, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the scene was “chaos.” He said he saw a young woman collapse to the ground on the corner.
“People were coming off the street with blood splatters on white sneakers and skinned knees and skinned elbows,” Walsh said. “We literally just were balling up napkins and wetting them and handing them to people.”
News
After 15 years of trying, Minneapolis meteorologist finally competes on ‘Jeopardy’ episode airing Monday
After spending nearly half of his life applying to compete on “Jeopardy,” Eric Ahasic had finally made the cut. It was the morning of April 19 and he was sitting backstage at the game show’s set in Culver City, Calif., feeling more nervous than he’d ever been before. The show tapes five episodes a day and he had one wish.
“I remember thinking, ‘Just don’t let me be first. Let me watch a game or two and get comfortable,’ ” said the 32-year-old Ahasic, a meteorologist at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service since 2015. “And then I found out I was on the first show and it was, like, ‘Oh man, here we go.’ ”
Ahasic’s episode will air at 4:30 p.m. Monday on KARE 11. And he’s eager to relive the experience.
“I don’t remember much of that episode, to be honest, so it’ll be fun to watch,” he said. “During Final Jeopardy where you write down your wager, my hand was shaking. I hope it doesn’t look too obvious on TV.”
An Illinois native, Ahasic grew up loving trivia, whether he was playing at his grandmother’s house or competing in quiz bowl in high school. He fell hard for “Jeopardy” in 2004, during Ken Jennings’ record-breaking streak of 74 consecutive wins.
“That was right when I was starting high school,” he said. “I could answer some of the questions and thought I’d apply. I’ve been trying out since 2006. For the teen tournament, then the college tournament, then the regular show. It’s been a long process.”
Would-be contestants can apply once a year, starting with an online test. If you pass it, you take a second test that used to be held in person, but since the start of the pandemic, takes place in a zoom call. If you pass that, then you get an audition.
“After that, they say ‘we’ll call you,’ ” he said. “I’d made it to that stage three or four times, but never got that last call.”
In March 2021, he took the test for the 15th time, auditioned in July and finally got that call, back in March of this year.
How did he prepare for the show? “I hear people say there’s no way to study for ‘Jeopardy,’ but I feel there is. The best way is to watch it every day. They tend to ask the same kinds of questions and you get an idea of what they ask,” he said.
Ahasic also spent much of the winter reading Wikipedia and exploring a fan website that offers a searchable archive of every episode of the show’s history. “You don’t have to know everything,” he said. “You just have to know a little bit about everything.”
Producers don’t provide transportation or lodging but expect contestants to be available Monday for a COVID test and to be on set Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ahasic decided to make it a weeklong visit and spent the rest of his trip enjoying the California sun. But on the day of his taping, he found himself in a cold sweat.
“It’s a very high-stress environment, but the best part of the experience was that the staff is so good at what they do,” Ahasic said. “Everyone involved — the contestant coordinators, the cameramen, the host — help calm things down so we can have fun with it.”
As nervous as he was, Ahasic did get a quick rehearsal with a mock round of the game.
“When they said my name and I answered, it was a little calming,” he said. “OK, I can do this. I’m not totally going to choke.”
With that, the show began and zipped by at lightning speed.
“I had to just ride the wave,” he said. “Your brain doesn’t work the same way up there as it does when you’re at home, yelling answers at the screen. But it was such a fun, once-in-a-lifetime experience. It’s going to be so much fun to watch it and relive some of the finer details because it went by in such a blur.”
News
The day Caleb Kilian has been waiting for turns into the ‘best day of my life’ for the 25-year-old Chicago Cubs pitcher
You always remember your first time at Wrigley Field.
Walking through the gates and through the darkened concourse. Seeing the green grass and ivy-covered bleacher walls as you enter the playing field. Glancing up at the old school scoreboard and watching the seats fill in during the hours before game time, anticipation growing until the first pitch.
Caleb Kilian experienced all of that Saturday afternoon — and then he got to make his major-league debut against the St. Louis Cardinals before 31,673 fans.
It was, he said afterward, “the greatest day of my life.”
Surely there will be many more great days for the 25-year-old rookie. The Chicago Cubs top pitching prospect has experienced success at every level of his career, from high school to Texas Tech to the minor leagues.
But this day was one that would linger, because you only get one shot at your first game.
Pitching at Triple-A Iowa, Kilian got the call from the Cubs on Thursday, which he called the ”best birthday present ever.” If it already sounds like he talks in superlatives, put yourself in his shoes.
The Cubs, being the Cubs, wouldn’t let on that Kilian would be making his debut, pretending it was a state secret that could be ruined by the media. But everyone knew, and by the time manager David Ross confirmed the obvious after Friday’s game, the news had already leaked on Twitter.
Kilian had a hard time sleeping Friday in his Chicago hotel room, thinking about what was in store.
“When I was trying to sleep, I could hear my heartbeat,” he said with a laugh. “I’m glad i was able to fall asleep and get some rest. Most of the nerves were (Friday).”
Kilian got to Wrigley early Saturday to get comfortable with his new surroundings and meet his teammates —some of whom he already knew — and the coaches and clubhouse staff.
“Coolest ballpark ever,” he said. “What a place to debut.”
Kilian’s parents, aunt and friends got enough notice to make it to Chicago. After getting his first round of applause from bleacher fans while stretching in the outfield, he came to the mound to Eric Church’s song ”The Outsiders:”
“Back to the wall/A band of brothers/Together, alone, the outsiders.”
Kilian started off by striking out Tommy Edman on three pitches, ending the at-bat with a 96 mph fastball. He fanned Nolan Gorman on a 1-2 curve, then broke Paul Goldschmidt’s bat while inducing the Cardinals star into a groundout at short.
“It helped build some confidence,” Kilian said, adding he was trying not to “let the moment get to me.”
He needed only 20 pitches in two innings to retire the first six hitters. And then he bookended a perfect third with strikeouts of Yadier Molina and Edmundo Sosa.
But then came the fourth. The first at-bat of the inning was briefly delayed by a ball that came onto the field in the right field bleachers, forcing Rafael Ortega to throw it back and resume play.
Kilian proceeded to walk Edman on four pitches, After a fly to left by Gorman, Goldschmidt sharply singled up the middle, making Kilian do a dance to avoid getting smoked. A walk to Nolan Arenado loaded the bases, and a breaking ball that bounced in the dirt got past catcher P.J. Higgins brought in the first run. Brendan Donovan’s double to left center brought in the other runners, and suddenly the Cardinals had a 3-1 lead.
“Two strikes, it hurts,” Kilian said. “I should be better than that, but it happens. Can’t take it back.”
When the inning ended after Harrison Bader was caught stealing second, Kilian had thrown 30 pitches in the frame. The Cubs have kept him under 80 pitches in all but one of his nine minor-league starts, but Ross sent Kilian back out for the fifth. Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy told him to relax and use his legs to get downhill on his delivery — and Kilian reverted to his early form. He gave up a two-out, infield hit to Sosa before striking out Edman to end his night.
“Just giving him a reset, right?” Ross said of sending Kilian out for the fifth. “The wheels didn’t fall off. He’s been a starter for a long time and they’re going to have an inning or two like that from time to time. Just get him back on that horse. He handled that really well, went out and threw a lot of strikes.”
It wasn’t a Rembrandt. No five-inning start can be considered a masterpiece. But it was a start, and Ross was pleased Kilian showed what he was all about in his dominant early innings and his ability to move on from the rocky fourth when he lost command.
“Mixed his pitches well, had that one rough inning obviously,” Ross said. “But pretty clean. It’s nice to get a look at somebody for the first time. I think he handled the moment really well. Came out firing bee-bees. His fastball seems real, his cutter, mixed and matched his pitches. He did a nice job.”
Ross had tried to downplay the significance of Kilian’s debut, perhaps to avoid the kind of media and fan scrutiny Kris Bryant, Javier Báez, Kyle Schwarber and the rest of the Cubs prospects from 2015-16 endured early in their careers. He didn’t want Kilian to be considered a “savior” of this rebuild or to put pressure on the kid to perform at a high level every time out.
But make no mistake. This is a big deal for the Cubs, and especially for president Jed Hoyer, who acquired Kilian last July from the San Francisco Giants in a deal that sent one of the team’s most popular players of the last three decades packing. Just as Bryant’s arrival in 2015 signaled the unofficial start of the new Cubs era under Theo Epstein, Kilian’s call-up means the Hoyer regime is now in full throttle.
It will be a while before the rest of the top prospects acquired from the summer sell-off of 2021 are in the majors since most were in the lower levels at the time of the trades. Fair or not, Kilian will be the player the Cubs showcase to convince fans they made the right call in dealing the stars of their championship team instead of signing them to extensions.
“I just think people come out here to watch the Cubs,” Kilian said, shrugging off the pressure of being looked at as a centerpiece of the rebuild.
The Cubs went on to lose in 10 innings in a game with a few twists and turns, including the Cardinals missing a chance to score the go-ahead run when Sosa missed third while rounding the base, forcing him to retreat. That will be a footnote to the story Kilian tells years from now about his first day in the majors, pitching in an iconic ballpark on a cool night in June.
“Best day ever,” he said. “It was the best day of my life. To be able to debut at Wrigley, Saturday night, it starts raining, tie game in the ninth … I don’t think I could ask for anything better.”
It was the first day of what the Cubs hope will be a long and successful run for Kilian and his new teammates.
Together, alone, the outsiders.
()
Review: Pride month has classical sound as MN Philharmonic Orchestra performs ‘Prisms’
Over $1 Billion Lost Since Start of 2021 as Crypto Scammers Find New Ways
Neurostructural Integration Technique (NST) And Bowen Therapy – Find Out The Difference Today
Bike Insurance 2 – Police On Cyclists
The Search For a Defense Attorney
RV Propane Savvy
What is a Medical Flight, and Why Should You Care?
Do I Need Travel Insurance?
3 dead, 11 wounded in downtown Philadelphia shooting
After 15 years of trying, Minneapolis meteorologist finally competes on ‘Jeopardy’ episode airing Monday
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile