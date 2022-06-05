News
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
By JOHN LEICESTER
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia took aim Sunday at Western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.”
The Russian leader’s cryptic threat of a military escalation did not specify what the new targets might be, but it came days after the United States announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine. Those weapons include four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.
Military analysts say Russia hopes to overrun Ukraine’s embattled eastern industrial Donbas region, where Russia-backed separatists have fought the Ukrainian government since 2014, before any U.S. weapons that might turn the tide arrive. The Pentagon said last week that it will take at least three weeks to get the U.S. weapons onto the battlefield.
Ukraine said the missiles aimed at the capital hit a train repair shop. Elsewhere, Russian airstrikes in the eastern city of Druzhkivka destroyed buildings and left at least one person dead, a Ukrainian official said Sunday. Residents described waking to the sound of missile strikes, with rubble and glass falling down around them.
“It was like in a horror movie,” Svitlana Romashkina said.
Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko urged city residents to leave, saying on Facebook that ruined buildings can be restored but “we won’t be able to bring back the lives lost.”
The Russian Defense Ministry said air-launched precision missiles were used to destroy workshops in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, including in Druzhkivka, that were repairing damaged Ukrainian military equipment.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff said Russian forces fired five X-22 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea toward Kyiv, and one was destroyed by air defenses. Four other missiles hit “infrastructure facilities,” but Ukraine said there were no casualties.
Nuclear plant operator Energoatom said one cruise missile buzzed close to the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear plant, 350 kilometers (220 miles) to the south, and warned of the possibility of a nuclear catastrophe if even one missile fragment hit the plant.
On the Telegram app, the Russian Defense Ministry said high-precision, long-range air-launched missiles were used on the outskirts of Kyiv, destroying T-72 tanks supplied by Eastern European countries and other armored vehicles in a train car repair shop.
But the head of Ukraine’s railway system rejected the claim that tanks were inside. Oleksandr Kamyshin said four missiles hit the Darnytsia car repair plant, but no military equipment has been stored there. He said the site was used to repair gondolas and carriers for exporting grain.
“Russia has once again lied,” he wrote on Telegram. “Their real goal is the economy and the civilian population. They want to block our ability to export Ukrainian products.”
In a television interview that aired Sunday, Putin lashed out at Western deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, saying they aim to prolong the conflict.
“All this fuss around additional deliveries of weapons, in my opinion, has only one goal: to drag out the armed conflict as much as possible,” Putin said. He insisted such supplies were unlikely to change the military situation for Ukraine’s government, which he said was merely making up for losses of similar rockets.
If Kyiv gets longer-range rockets, he added, Moscow will “draw appropriate conclusions and use our means of destruction, which we have plenty of, in order to strike at those objects that we haven’t yet struck.”
The U.S. has stopped short of offering Ukraine longer-range weapons that could fire deep into Russia. But the four medium-range High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems in the security package include launchers on wheels that allow troops to strike a target and then quickly move away — which could be useful against Russian artillery on the battlefield.
The Spanish daily El Pais reported Sunday that Spain was planning to supply anti-aircraft missiles and up to 40 Leopard 2 A4 battle tanks to Ukraine. Spain’s Ministry of Defense did not comment on the report.
A billowing pillar of smoke filled the air with an acrid odor in Kyiv’s eastern Darnystki district over the charred, blackened wreckage of a warehouse-type structure. Soldiers blocked off a nearby road leading toward a large railway yard.
Before Sunday’s early morning attack, Kyiv had not faced any such Russian airstrikes since the April 28 visit of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. The attack triggered air-raid alarms and showed that Russia still had the capability and willingness to hit at Ukraine’s heart, despite refocusing its efforts to capture Ukrainian territory in the east.
In recent days, Russian forces have focused on capturing Ukraine’s eastern cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. On Sunday they continued their push, with missile and airstrikes on cities and villages in the Donbas.
In the cities of Sloviansk and Bakhmut, cars and military vehicles were seen speeding into town Sunday from the direction of the front line. Dozens of military doctors and paramedic ambulances worked to evacuate civilians and Ukrainian servicemen, and a hospital was busy treating the injured, many hurt by artillery shelling.
The U.K. military said in its daily intelligence update that Ukrainian counterattacks in Sieverodonetsk were “likely blunting the operational momentum Russian forces previously gained through concentrating combat units and firepower.” Russian forces previously had been making a string of advances in the city, but Ukrainian fighters have pushed back in recent days.
The statement also said Russia’s military was partly relying on reserve forces of Luhansk separatists.
“These troops are poorly equipped and trained, and lack heavy equipment in comparison to regular Russian units,” the intelligence update said, adding that the move “indicates a desire to limit casualties suffered by regular Russian forces.”
Both sides in the conflict have been waging an information war, especially on television, along with military attacks. Russia’s Tass news agency reported Sunday that Ukrainian forces had knocked out broadcast TV service in Donetsk, where it said a broadcast tower had toppled. Ukrainian authorities did not immediately confirm the attack.
In the Azov Sea port of Mariupol, which Russia claimed to have captured in May following a brutal monthslong siege, a mayoral aide said water supplies contaminated by decomposing corpses and garbage were causing dysentery and posing a threat of cholera and other diseases.
In remarks carried by Ukraine’s Unian news agency, Petro Andriushchenko said Russian authorities controlling the city have imposed a quarantine. He did not describe what measures Russian authorities had included, and his report could not be independently confirmed.
World Health Organization officials warned last month about the threat of cholera and other infectious diseases in Mariupol.
Far from the battlefield, Ukraine’s national soccer players are hoping to secure a World Cup spot when the team takes on Wales later Sunday in Cardiff.
Ukrainian authorities said Ukraine and Russia exchanged bodies of killed troops, in the first officially confirmed swap. Ukraine said Saturday that each side had exchanged 160 bodies two days earlier on the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.
Russian officials haven’t commented on the exchange.
___
Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine war at
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting near a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries, police said.
Fourteen people were hit by gunfire and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, according to Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. Two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile and several remained in critical condition, she said.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, who described himself as an “avid hunter” and gun owner, called on Congress to enact “common sense regulations” to address gun violence. Kelly is an independent.
“That doesn’t mean taking guns away from responsible gun owners, but it does mean mandatory background checks and prohibiting high-capacity magazines that allow shooters to hurt dozens of people without even having to reload,” he said at a press conference. Kelly said his administration would announce new steps in the coming weeks aimed at reducing gun violence locally.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:42 a.m. on McCallie Avenue near a nightclub and found multiple victims upon arrival. Murphy said officers immediately began rendering aid and securing the scene.
There were multiple shooters and Murphy asked anyone in the community with information about the shooting to come forward. She said police believe it was an isolated incident and authorities don’t believe there’s an ongoing public safety threat.
Murphy said it would be a complex investigation going forward.
“We’re trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place,” she said.
The shooting comes the weekend after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.
“It’s going to be a long summer, and we have got to get out in front of it and put a stop to it,” Kelly said.
___
AP writer Rebecca Reynolds contributed from Simpsonville, Ky.
Business People: Family Partnership selects Dianne Haulcy as president and CEO
OF NOTE – NONPROFITS
The Family Partnership, a Minneapolis-based organization focused on helping families move out of poverty and adverse circumstances, announced it selected Dianne Haulcy as president and CEO, effective July 11. She will succeed Molly Greenman, who is retiring June 30.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
Elumynt, a Stillwater-based e-commerce advertising agency, announced that it was ranked fastest growing advertising agency in Minnesota in Inc. Magazine‘s “Regionals 2022” list. Its ranking also makes it the fourth fastest growing business overall in the state.
AGRICULTURE
The Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council announced the election of the following farmer-members: Chair Joe Serbus, Vice Chair/Election Chair Tom Frisch, Treasurer Gail Donkers, Gene Stoel and Glen Groth.
BREWING
The Craft Beer Marketing Awards announced the winners of its 2022 Awards Season, including Lupulin Brewing Co., Big Lake, 3 Gold, 1 Platinum and 1 Global Crushies; Forgotten Star Brewing Co., Fridley, Platinum and a Global Crushie for Coolest Taproom, and Indeed Brewing Co., Minneapolis, Best Brand Identity, Best Overall Marketing Story.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
HMN Financial, Rochester, Minn., announced the reelection of Chair Wendy S. Shannon and Hans K. Zietlow and the appointment of Jeffrey W. Bolton to its board of directors. Bolton previously served as chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic and as a member of the Mayo Clinic board of governors until his retirement in 2021. … Mairs & Power, a St. Paul-based investment advisory firm, announced the promotion of Melissa Gilbertson to chief operating officer, replacing Andrea Stimmel who has retired. Gilbertson has been with the firm since 2007. … Merchants Bank announced that Angie Foss has joined the company as a mortgage lender in Red Wing. Foss previously was a residential loan officer with Associated Bank and has served as president for the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and chair of the Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity board of directors
HONORS
The U.S. Small Business Administration has named Christina Nebel-Dickerson as the 2022 SBA Minnesota Veteran’s Champion of the Year. Nebel-Dickerson is the Procurement Technical Assistance Center program director at the State of Minnesota’s Department of Administration, and was honored as a proponent of veteran-owned small businesses.
MANUFACTURING
Copycats Media, a Plymouth-based compact disc manufacturer, announced the planned opening of a vinyl record pressing plant in Maple Grove.
NONPROFITS
The Minneapolis Foundation announced $4,207,570 in grants to 86 local organizations for advancing racial and economic justice in the Twin Cities.
OPENINGS
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana announced its opening at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, owned and operated by transit-hub food and beverage operator The Grove in partnership with ACDBE (Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise) partner M2 Concepts.
REAL ESTATE
NorthstarMLS, a Minnetonka-based listing service and real estate business consultant, announced the retirement this year of CEO John Mosey after 20 years with the company and more than 40 years in the industry.
RETAIL
Midtown Global Market, a Minneapolis internationally themed public marketplace offering groceries, food and gifts, announced Jasmine McConnell as general manager.
SERVICES
1-800 WATER DAMAGE, a national chain focused on mitigating property damage from water, flood, mold, sewage, fire and smoke, announced the opening of a location in Burnsville, owned and operated by Mark and Patti Herll and Michael Matovich.
TECHNOLOGY
Tamarack Technology, a St. Paul-based provider of software for the equipment finance and commercial lending industry, announced the addition of Aaron Jackson as a data analyst to its Artificial Intelligence team. … Arcserve, an Eden Prairie-based ransomware protection and data resilience platform provider for business, announced the appointment of Matt Urmston as executive vice president of Product Management. Urmston most recently ran international technical sales for cloud management company, Cloudchkr. … Arctic Wolf, an Eden Prairie-based provider of cybersecurity products and services for business, announced the appointment of Duston Williams as chief financial officer, replacing Gregor McCole, who will lead Financial Planning and Analysis for the company as a senior vice president.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
Top Orioles pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez’s season in jeopardy after Grade 2 lat muscle strain diagnosis
Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez’s season could be over after he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 lat muscle strain, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias announced Sunday. Elias said there’s a chance Rodriguez returns to the mound in September, but he put an emphasis on Rodriguez breaking spring training camp as part of Baltimore’s 2023 rotation.
It’s a major blow for the Orioles and Rodriguez, the top-ranked pitching prospect and Major League Baseball’s No. 3 overall prospect, according to Baseball America. Rodriguez was narrowing in on a major league debut before suffering the lat strain Wednesday during what could’ve been his final start with Triple-A Norfolk.
Now Rodriguez will be out a minimum of several weeks, Elias said, with a “bullseye” target on September for a potential return. It’s a speedbump in the Orioles’ rebuild, too, pushing back the estimated arrival for an electric arm.
“This is an injury we have a very, very high degree of confidence is going to heal, and he is gonna be back to himself in no time and at the very least put himself in position to join our rotation right out of spring training,” Elias said. “We’re looking forward to getting him back to work. He’s a tough kid and a very, very hard worker, so I expect he’s going to do really well.”
Rodriguez will report to the Orioles’ facility in Sarasota, Florida, at some point in the next week to begin the rehab process, Elias said. Rodriguez saw another doctor for a second opinion on his lat strain, but Baltimore didn’t have him undergo any additional MRIs. There’s no issue with Rodriguez’s arm or shoulder, Elias said, which is a relief.
As ever, though, Elias preached a slow approach to Rodriguez’s return. There’s a risk of re-injury associated with muscle strains, and pitching through an issue could lead to overexertion of another part of the body — potentially exacerbating issues.
“We’ll do our best to avoid [that] by being as careful as possible,” Elias said. “If you come back too quick, it can definitely reoccur. But if you handle this properly and carefully, the odds are greatly reduced.”
Rodriguez was near full buildup in Triple-A with a major league debut expected soon when the injury occurred. He threw a fastball that registered at 89 mph on the stadium radar gun, which prompted a lengthy mound visit and his early withdrawal after 63 pitches.
The early feel from Rodriguez was that he experienced a cramp, according to two sources close to Rodriguez. There wasn’t much pain — and Elias said there still isn’t. But a trip to Baltimore on Thursday led to further testing, which showed the lat strain.
Rodriguez cruised through Norfolk’s opposition last month, earning the International League’s Pitcher of the Month award. Across his last 34 1/3 innings, Rodriguez struck out 47 batters and walked three, allowing just 16 hits and three runs. It was the kind of dominance that signified a promotion was coming soon.
Instead, as Baltimore tried to get Rodriguez closer to 100 pitches before his call-up, the injury struck. Now, Elias said left-hander DL Hall is the likeliest top prospect to near a debut, although Hall still needs to prove he can work “into the fourth, fifth and beyond, and he knows that. He’s doing that,” Elias said.
There’s still a sour taste regarding the timing of Rodriguez’s injury. He might’ve been at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday. Instead, he might not feature until 2023.
“The timing of this really stinks, is all I can say,” Elias said. “He was basically at the point of checking every box you can think of in terms of his minor league work. He’s shown that if he’s healthy and himself, we want him to be in a position to help this team next year out of spring training, and assuming that’s the case, I think he will be.”
