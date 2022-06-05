Finance
RV Propane Savvy
LP gas is a camper’s best friend. It provides us with warmth on a chilly day, hot water to shower with, cold food in the fridge and the capability to cook on the road the same way you do when you’re at home. When we need it it’s there, instantly providing us with all of the amenities and creature comforts we are accustomed to. We don’t really even think about it, it’s taken for granted that when you push that button, almost like magic it responds to your demands.
But what is LP gas? Should we be afraid of it, or just continue to take it for granted? Liquid propane, more commonly known as LP gas gets its name because it is stored in a liquid state. When LP gas is manufactured it is compressed and stored under pressure, which causes it to liquefy. When the pressure is released the liquid turns back into a vapor. LP gas is odorless, colorless and tasteless. To assist you in detecting a leak an odorant is added to it when it is manufactured. If you are not familiar with the odor of LP gas, the next time you go to a qualified fill station ask the attendant to let you smell it. Most people describe the smell as being similar to rotten eggs, or as having a garlic odor.
We’ll get back to more characteristics of LP gas in a minute, but first let’s address the second question. Should you be afraid of it? You should respect LP gas, because all gases have dangerous characteristics. If you check for gas leaks using an open flame you are certain to be in danger. I guess what I am trying to say is that LP gas is one of the safest of petroleum products if it is handled properly. More times than not, when there is an accident involving LP gas it is due to negligence or improper handling.
LP gas is portable, safe when handled properly and it’s very efficient, so it only makes sense that it is used in RVs. I mentioned a moment ago that LP gas is compressed in a liquid state and stored in containers. Because of the amount of pressure involved the containers are manufactured under very stringent codes. There are two basic types of containers, Department of Transportation (DOT), and American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). The DOT containers, more commonly called cylinders are the upright type that you see on Pop Up’s, travel trailers, or your BBQ grill. The ASME cylinders are referred to as tanks and are mounted horizontally like the type you would see on a motor home.
Regardless of the type, all LP gas containers are only filled to 80 percent of their capacity to allow for expansion when the temperature around the container rises. LP gas cylinders are equipped with Overfill Protection Devices or OPD valves to prevent them from being overfilled.
LP gas can be measured in weight or in gallons. You may have heard somebody say that the gas cylinders on their travel trailer are 30 lb. cylinders, or they may say their cylinders hold 7 gallons apiece. One gallon of LP gas weighs 4.26 pounds. The typical BBQ grill uses a 20 lb. cylinder, so at 80 percent full it would hold 3.75 gallons of LP gas.
When you open the valve to the gas cylinder the liquid gas turns back into a vapor and goes into a two stage regulator. In the first stage the pressure coming out of the cylinder is reduced significantly close to the proper burning range for the LP gas appliances. The second stage reduces it to the required 11 inches of water column needed to run the appliances properly.
There is also an LP gas leak detector inside the RV that will set off an alarm to alert you if there is a gas leak. It’s normally located close to floor level because LP gas is heavier than air and it will settle towards the floor. If you ever smell LP gas when you’re camping, or if the LP gas leak detector goes off you could have a leak somewhere in the system. If this happens you should:
*Extinguish any open flames, pilot lights and do not smoke, or touch electrical switches.
*Evacuate the RV and turn off the main gas supply valve.
Leave the door open and do not return to the area until the odor clears.
*Have the system checked out by a qualified technician before using it again.
*False alarms can be caused by hair spray, perfume, cleaning solvents and low battery voltage.
Let’s take a moment and discuss some dos and don’ts concerning LP gas.
*Do remember to turn the main gas supply on when you’re ready to use a gas appliance.
*Do have the system checked if you suspect a leak, disturb the gas system, or at least once annually.
*Do take the proper steps to safely transport, store and use LP gas cylinders.
*Do review all cautions and warnings on the LP gas system and appliances in your owner’s manual.
*Do not use an open flame to check for leaks.
*Do not use the range burners or oven as a source of heat; it is not vented outside and depleted oxygen can cause asphyxiation.
*Do not go to a gas station to refuel unless you extinguish any open flames and, or pilot lights and turn LP gas appliances off.
*Do not transport LP gas cylinders inside a vehicle.
*Do not be afraid of LP gas, but do respect it and handle it properly.
Happy Camping!
Copyright 2006 by Mark J. Polk, owner of RV Education 101
What is a Medical Flight, and Why Should You Care?
Typically, a medical flight involves an air evacuation, or air evac service offered for the ill and injured. This important information for you to know because someday it could substantially reduce the time needed to transport you from the scene of an accident to a hospital. Keep reading to learn a little bit about medical flights – you might even learn some things that could help you decide on one in the future.
Generally speaking, the most typical passengers on these flights are individuals who have sustained serious trauma, respiratory failure, brain injuries, or heart complications.You will find that air evac services and other types of medical flight offer 3 levels of care to best treat the individual on board:
- Simple life support: This sort of attention is perfect for individuals with somewhat mild medical conditions, possibly needing breathable air or IV supplementing.
- Advanced life support: patients in need of this category of treatment require higher amounts of consideration. There may be need for multiplied checking of the issue on a continual schedule together with the means to access intravenous amenities and medicine dispensaries.
- Critical care support: a ailing person in need of this kind of specific assistance will need continuous inspection, typical drug maintenance, utilization of highly specialized equipment and various specialized gizmos that help to preserve life in a crisis.
While not every air evac provider maintains the same standard for care, the more responsible companies will share the following principles:
Specifications. Aircraft should be chosen for both cost efficiency and fuel economy. Wide entryways are also essential because they allow for convenient entry/exit from the aircraft.
Training. Medical staff on board will undergo arduous training programs prior to working on the aircraft. Such rigorous standards ensures patients receive only the best care.
Regulations. Compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) policies for all aircraft flying above 29,000ft. These practices are important because flying at this elevation means a faster journey and comfort and ease to the affected person.
If you or someone you know finds themselves in a situation requiring air ambulance service, having the most basic understanding of medical flights could help you decide on a carrier and know what to look for. Of course, if you’re not sure if you need medical flight services, you can always consult with the company to determine whether using a road ambulance or an air ambulance is needed.
Do I Need Travel Insurance?
In the United States health insurance, unlike many other countries, you can find dozens of Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. Hundreds of regular commercial insurance and so many more health insurance plans like managed-care plans–HMOs, PPOs and PPG’s. For some travelers, they may have Medicaid, and for those over 65 years have Medicare. All of these different types of plans have many various benefits, costs, deductibles, exclusions and restrictions.
So think before you travel and check your existing health policy to see what it pays for. It may reimburse you for up to 100% of the cost of emergency medical care when you’re out of the country, of course, excluding any deductibles or copayments.
For nonemergency care overseas you may be covered but probably will have to call your insurance company or HMO in the United States for all for treatments that need to be authorized.
Check with your health plan about this before you leave home because failure to get authorization from your HMO or insurance company may mean you will not get reimbursed if you later file a claim.
If your health insurance policy doesn’t cover your medical cost abroad, or you do not have any coverage whatsoever, then you should consider purchasing a travel health specific insurance policy.
Even if your present health insurance will pay doctor and hospital bills when you’re out of the country, you may want to purchase a travel insurance policy to get other important benefits such as coverage for air ambulance transport and on-site medical expense payment.
With some specific diseases like diabetes, COPD, epilepsy, etc when you’re traveling it may not be covered so make sure you first speak we your health insurance agent before you travel and then see what is covered.
When my father travels he does get travel insurance, not for the benefit of the health insurance, but just in case he does get ill and unable to take the trip at the at the time he supposed to travel. This way he can get his money back.
Ultimate Wealth Formula X – A Complete Review
It’s true. The Ultimate Wealth Formula X home-based internet marketing business really works. And, you do not have to be a computer expert or a full-time internet marketer in order to be successful at it. It is as easy as 1-2-3. Just sign-up using the online membership form, pay the membership fee, and follow all the step-by-step instructions in your membership package. Now, you can start earning not only from instant commission but from residual commissions as well. This is something that is unique to this home-based internet marketing business. You not only get $100 for every sale that you make, you also get $100 for every sale that you have made in previous payment periods. This could add up to thousands of dollars, probably more than what you intended to earn when you first started.
A lot of people have already collected on their additional thousands of dollars every 15 days. This is why this home-based internet marketing business has generated much attention from the online marketing community. People cannot help but be amazed at the huge income potential this system could give. This system recognizes that selling is not the only activity you need to deal with in order to earn extra income.
It brings to you information that has been carefully gathered and put together to help you tap into a steady source of hot prospects and then convert them into customers. No other home-based internet marketing business gives you this kind of information. Most of these online businesses simply focus in getting you to sign up and keep your network going without giving you much in terms of direction. How many times have you been so excited about the prospect of earning lots of money quick and easy only to get stumped as to what to do after signing up?
If you can promise to stay active in the Ultimate Wealth Formula X system for a long time, you stand to gain thousands of dollars in extra income. Some people could already quit their regular jobs with as much as $12,000 per month that this system could bring them. Succeeding in this home-based internet marketing business could really be a financially liberating experience. Such financial freedom seems to be hard to come by even with other home-based internet marketing businesses online. Nothing else gives you everything you need to succeed like this system does. From the moment you sign up, you can be all set to starting your bank account balance on an uptrend.
You get everything from templates, sales materials, training programs, and support systems in order to get up and going in no time. From your first sale, you already make $100. On top of this, you will also get another $100 from the same sale as a residual income during your next payment periods. All these are done automatically without the need for you to make payment requests or file any documentation. With the programs that are sent to you when you sign up with Ultimate Wealth Formula X, you just have to remain active in the system and wait for the cash to come streaming in every fifteen days.
