RV Tips for Holding Tanks
Today we’re going to talk about RV holding tanks. To start with, I wanted to mention something about RV holding tanks that I don’t think a lot of RVers are aware of. Many of the free dump stations available to RVers are closing because of chemicals that are harmful to septic systems and because RVers are abusing these dump stations. If we want to have access to these dump stations it is absolutely essential that we use septic safe chemicals (no formaldehyde), and that we clean up after ourselves and do not abuse dump stations.
Your RV has what is referred to as a gray water holding tank and a black water holding tank. The gray water holding tank collects dirty water from the kitchen sink, bathroom sink and shower. The black water holding tank is for the toilet. These tanks terminate into one main outlet used to empty the holding tanks. This is where we connect our sewer hose.
Make sure you have the required couplings and connectors. It may be necessary to attach two hoses together to reach the sewer connection. I recommend you only use heavy duty sewer hoses. Their not that expensive and they hold up much better. Keep a 10 foot hose and a 20 foot hose available. Do not pull or drag the sewer hose on the ground. This will cause it to tear or get pin holes in it.
To hook up the sewer hose make sure both valves are closed and remove the sewer cap. Make the connection by putting the hose adapter over the outlet and turn it clockwise until it locks securely in place. Take the other end of the hose over to the campground sewer connection. Use the necessary adapters to make the connection and get a good seal. It’s a good idea to place some weight over the hose so it doesn’t jump back out when you drain the tanks. It may be necessary to use some type of sewer hose support to get a good angle from the RV to the campground sewer connection so the tanks drain properly when you empty them. The small valve is for the gray water tank and the large valve is for the black water tank.
One golden rule for RV holding tanks is to never dump the black water tank until it is at least two thirds full. You want the tank nearly full so the weight and the gravity will force the contents of the tank to drain properly. Another golden rule is to never leave the black tank valve open at the campground and expect the toilet to drain or flush like the toilet in your home. It won’t work.
When the tanks are full, or nearly full always dump the black tank first, followed by the gray tank. The gray water tank should also be at least two thirds full. Dumping the gray water tank last will help to flush the sewer hose out.
When you’re at the campground for an extended period of time you can leave the gray tank valve partially open so it drains as you use it, but remember to NEVER do this with the black tank. If it’s time to leave the campground and your holding tanks are not full you can finish filling them with water and then dump them. Never use your drinking water hose for holding tank maintenance or cleaning purposes. RV drinking hoses are normally white. Take a different color hose for others uses so you can distinguish the difference.
After you dump the tanks you need to thoroughly flush the tanks out. Some RVs have a built in system for flushing the tanks out. If not there are other ways to do it. You can use a tank wand designed for cleaning and flushing the black tank. The only problem is you don’t know when or if the black tank is really clean and you can’t rinse or clean the gray tank with a wand. I use a product called the Flush King. It’s a reverse flush valve that connects directly to your sewer outlet and rinses and cleans both holding tanks in one simple operation. It’s easy to use and it has a see through barrel so you know when the tanks are really clean.
Every time you dump the black tank you need to treat it with holding tank chemicals to assist in controlling odors and to break down solids. You should always use environmentally safe chemicals. Enzyme based chemicals use the good bacteria to digest waste and control odors. Formaldehyde based chemicals destroy the bacteria that’s needed to break down waste and they can be dangerous to humans and pets.
The first step is to add enough water to completely cover the bottom of the tank. Four or five toilet bowls full should be enough depending on the size of your black tank. Water will assist a great deal with controlling holding tank odors. You always want the contents of the tank to be covered by water. Next, fill the toilet bowl and add the proper amount of holding tank chemicals, usually four ounces for every forty gallons the tank holds. Flush the toilet. Repeat this procedure every time you empty the black water holding tank. Some holding tank chemicals like RV Trine also contains valve lubricants to keep the valves operating properly and extend the valve seals life.
You should always use toilet paper designed for use in RVs. This toilet paper breaks down and dissolves in the holding tank chemicals preventing potential problems with the holding tank, the RV sewer system and the dump station septic system.
False holding tank readings on your monitor panel are caused by the holding tank probes being covered by toilet tissue or other debris. If flushing the tank doesn’t solve the problem add some water and a couple bags of ice cubes to the empty holding tank. Drive or pull the trailer so the ice cubes can scrub the sides of the tank. Proper holding tank chemicals will also keep the holding tank probes clean.
Over time grease and residue builds up in the gray tank and it causes a foul odor, not to mention how it is affecting the tank and valve assembly. Periodically treat the gray tank with environmentally safe holding tank chemicals to avoid odors from the tank. When the tank is empty you can also add some dish washing liquid down the drains to help break down grease and residue build up.
Following these simple holding tank tips can prevent problems and provide you with long lasting trouble free holding tanks. This is one problem we can all do without! All of our RV walk-through videos cover information on RV holding tanks, the water system, LP gas system, electrical system and more. Check out our new “RV Essential Items” DVD to show you what items you will want for your RV to make all of your RV experiences more enjoyable.
Happy Camping,
Mark J. Polk
Copyright 2006 by Mark J. Polk owner of RV Education 101
How One Woman Beat Cancer With Food
More than 20 years ago, when I was 47-year-old doctoral student in psychology, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Of course, I was devastated. At the time, I had been running for 15 years, and I was the most physically fit person I knew. It was incomprehensible to me that I had cancer.
After surgery, further testing determined that the cancer had already spread. Nevertheless, instead of the recommended radiation and chemotherapy, I put my faith in Dr. John McDougall, a physician who was then researching the relationship between a vegan diet (no animal products) and breast cancer. Though I had previously stopped eating red meat, when diagnosed, I was still eating other animal products and my blood tests showed elevated cholesterol levels. So, with the assistance of Dr. McDougall, I eliminated all animal products, including fish and dairy. Today, as I approach my 70th cancer-free birthday, I relish my vegan diet and daily run. I am a six-time Ironman Triathlon finisher, holder of more than 900 gold medals from every distance from 100 meter to 5K road races to ultramarathons and triathlons. I have completed more than 60 marathons all over the world and I have made three world fitness records in my age group at the Cooper Clinic in Dallas, Texas. In 1999, I was named one of the “Top Ten Fittest Women in North America.”
I also redirected my academic course of study. I was so impressed with what my new diet did for me that I changed from psychology to health education, with majors in nutrition and exercise physiology. I am firmly convinced that a key element in my sustained health is my vegan diet. Moreover, since most plant foods are low in calories (exceptions are nuts, seeds, avocados, olives, and coconuts), I also eat a lot more than most people while keeping a healthy weight. So, I am never hungry. From 1982 until 2000, I ate a vegan diet that included grains and some processed foods.
I began most mornings with oatmeal, bananas, and raisins moistened with water or apple juice and a teaspoon of blackstrap molasses. To boost the nutritional value, I added greens such as kale, edible hibiscus, seaweed or cabbage. Occasionally, I had pancakes or waffles covered with applesauce or fruit purée (instead of butter or margarine).
Lunch consisted of a number of possibilities such as baked or microwaved potatoes with carrot and broccoli sticks, whole wheat pita bread stuffed with sliced mixed vegetables, a whole wheat bagel with an orange and apple, or brown rice mixed with succotash. When eating lunch in a restaurant, I often asked for a bread sandwich — a whole grain bun or two slices of bread. I then stuffed the bread with greens, tomato, bell pepper, and onions.
Dinner was often similar to lunch. Or, it included such options as spaghetti made with whole-wheat pasta and sauce prepared with tomato paste, onions, garlic, bell peppers, chopped broccoli, and seasonings, or chili made with kidney beans, tomato sauce, onions, garlic, bell pepper, chili power and lots of brown rice. I made pizza with whole-wheat crust covered with a tomato-based sauce with chopped green onions, round onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and alfalfa sprouts.
Between meals, I never allowed myself to become hungry. I nibbled on fruit, carrots, whole grain breads, air-popped popcorn, and sweet potatoes. To avoid any temptation, I did not keep any high fat foods in my home. For dessert, I ate fruit or air-popped popcorn.
In 2000, I eliminated grains and processed foods from my diet. I now eat only raw foods. Since I begin most days with a three to four hour workout, usually including an hour on the bike, a weight session or a swim, followed by an hour’s run, I don’t eat breakfast until later in the morning. Then, I have a big bowl filled with greens, one carrot, half a mango, a large banana, and six large grapes. The mixture is topped with one round tablespoon of B12 fortified nutritional yeast and one to two tablespoons of blackstrap molasses.
Since breakfast is so late, I do not eat a full meal again until dinner. Dinner includes lots of greens such as broccoli, stalks of kale, celery, unpeeled English cucumber, cabbage, a carrot, one half bell pepper, one half large tomato, six cloves of garlic, and half of a yam or sweet potato, raw. The mixture is topped with one to two cups of salsa, one tablespoon regular mustard, and one tablespoon freshly ground flaxseed.
Dessert consists of blueberries and a second fruit, a small handful of walnuts, and one tablespoon blackstrap molasses. Throughout the day, I snack on carrots, celery sticks, grapes, dates, and, in the evening, I eat air-popped popcorn.
As long as you eat a sufficient amount of calories, you cannot be deficient in protein. Since all vegetables contain adequate amounts of all the essential amino acids, you will obtain all the essential amino acids you require from a plant-based diet. Moreover, because you are obtaining calcium from the same source as cows – that is plant foods, primarily greens– you will have enough calcium.
While you should make a point of drinking lots of water, I also recommend two other beverages. To replace your morning coffee, try drinking a mug of hot water with one teaspoon of blackstrap molasses. And, since I live in Hawaii, where it is always warm outside, I enjoy keeping a jug of homemade lemonade in the refrigerator. I make it by squeezing half a lemon into a half-gallon jug of water and then add a little sweetener.
My raw vegan diet gives me an unbelievable amount of energy. Of course, without such energy, I could never compete in all the events that I do, especially the Ironman Triathlon. I almost never miss a day of training. As a bonus, I sleep like the proverbial rock.
In addition to changing your diet, this is a good time to modify your behavior. One of the most important things that you can do is to incorporate regular exercise into your life. To help keep you motivated, you should consider joining a group. Although I ran for about 15 years by myself, after I joined a group of runners, I increased my distance and began to really challenge myself. And, while I find swimming by myself somewhat boring, swimming as a group is fun. In case of an accident or mechanical failure, longer bike rides should always include at least one other biker. Plus, rides are more enjoyable with other people. Where I live in Hawaii, there is never a shortage of people who want to go for a ride. Over time I have come to realize that triathletes are among the most sociable people I have ever met. So, whatever your age, give it a try. When exercise is fun, you won’t have trouble making yourself do it!
Copyright © 2005, by Weight Loss Buddy Press
Ruth E. Heidrich, Ph.D.
Author, A Race for Life, The Race for Life Cookbook
http://www.RuthHeidrich.com
Truck Accidents and Driver Fatigue – Accidents Waiting to Happen, Accidents That Can Be Avoided
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), more than 750 people die each year and more than 20,000 are injured each year because of fatigue truck drivers operating commercial truck vehicles. Tired drivers are deadly drivers. Unfortunately, operating an 18 wheel rig is generally a low paying job and can lead many truckers to drive long hours in order to make more money. Commercial truck employers do not help the situation by imposing tight delivery deadlines on their truckers.
Sleep deprivation can lead a trucker to nod off, or drift into other lanes. Ineffective down-breaking, rollovers and jackknifing are also typical results caused by inattentive and fatigued truckers. Multi-vehicle accidents are not uncommon when a truck is involved. Truck operators themselves are exposed to these obvious dangers with about 600 commercial truck drivers per year dying in highway accidents.
Log books are required to be kept by all truckers, and will usually be helpful in litigating a case and proving liability based upon driver fatigue. Black boxes, as well as electronic onboard recorders (EOBR) can also be useful tools in reconstructing the events leading up to collision with a truck.
Truck accidents involve overlapping laws and regulations. Usually a trucking accident lawsuit should be brought against a trucking company and the commercial truck driver. However, government agencies, truck mechanics and maintenance companies, truck manufacturers and their insurance companies are also possible defendants and their involvement in an accident should be investigated before suit is filed. In tractor trailer collisions, a history of vehicle inspections and weigh station stops is always important and discoverable information. Recent road changes, such as re-grading or new signage can potentially lead to liability of governmental agencies or subcontractors.
Passenger vehicle operators should obviously steer clear of trucks as much as possible on the highway. This means, for instance, remembering that trucks have a shorter braking distance than cars, so when switching lanes after passing a truck, car operators should bear in mind that an 18 wheeler will be coming up quickly behind them. Make sure you see, at a minimum, the trucker’s two headlights in your rear view mirror before re-entering the lane. That said, most truck accidents occur, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, on rural highways and in the middle of the day and on weekdays. So highway driving is predominantly not the most likely location for a car-truck collision.
Flood Insurance Providers in the UK
There are many flood insurance providers all over the United Kingdom, and all a client will do is to look for a particular provider which will suit his or her needs. Look and compare the features of all the flood insurance providers to see which fits you best. Below are some of the insurance providers in the UK.
Endsleigh Home Insurance
Endsleigh offer very competitive home insurance from which you can choose between buildings policy only, contents policy only or buildings and contents. Endsleigh also offers a policy for students on campus and a tenant’s policy for possessions insurance in shared accommodation. You can even insure items that are far from your home. Endsleigh Home Insurance offers a 24 free emergency help line and free legal expenses of UKP25,000. Endsleigh Home Insurance can be contacted at telephone number 0800 028 3571.
Norwich Union Home Insurance
Norwich Union is a big insurer who offers optional categories. Clients can choose to get insurance policy which covers buildings only, contents only or buildings and contents. These include standard accidental damage, personal belongings, extra accidental damage and legal expenses. For details or quotes please, you may contact Norwich Union Home Insurance at telephone number 0800 092 9561.
Direct Line Home Insurance
Direct Line Home Insurance offers four options to a Direct Line policy. Clients can have any of a combination of buildings, contents, possessions and legal protection coverage. Direct Line also offers home response service for an emergency breakdown in a client’s home. For details or quotes, you can contact Direct Line Home Insurance at telephone number 0870 901 1122.
There are many flood insurance providers in the U.K. They may differ in the insurance policy they offer to their clients, but they have many similarities in their policy coverage. The basic insurance types include the contents cover on a replacement or “new for old basis” against calamities like fire, theft, storm and flood damage. This policy includes household items, computer systems, cash up to a certain amount, freezer contents, lock replacements, contents of your garden, accidental damage to all the items in your home, and others.
The Buildings Insurance cover the structure of your home and walls, gates, fences, footpaths, outbuildings like sheds or garages, permanent fixtures including kitchen units and bathroom cabinets against calamities like landslip, fire, theft, storm and flood.
Other insurance providers in the UK also cover student possessions for students living on campus or away from home. This could cover personal contents and belongings in a student’s room, Hi-Fi equipment like photographic equipment; video cameras, camcorders, DVD players, jewellery, watches and other valuables, records, computer equipment, and others.
There are hundreds of insurance providers in the market. As a client, you can ask quotes and rates from the flood insurance providers in your area. They offer different features and special discounts. It is up to you to look for the insurance providers that best answer your insurance needs and who can give you the best deals.
