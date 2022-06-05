Select The Right Skin Care Treatment For Your Skin

Share Pin 0 Shares

The glow on your skin contributes to your overall appearance. Unfortunately, a stressful life, exposure to the sun and pollution – all take a toll on your skin and it begins to look dull, dry and lifeless. It is hence important to take care of your skin as a part of your daily beauty treatment routines.

Liposuction

Good and healthy skin is required for liposuction. After fat is removed from parts of the body, the skin should have enough elasticity to bounce back and fit perfectly over the newly contoured body. If the skin already has stretch marks or is too rough or dry, the final result of a liposuction may not be that pretty.

Lipofilling

In lipofilling, the fat from one area of the body is transferred to another area. For example the fat from your thighs can be injected to other parts where it is required. This cosmetic procedure is many times used to rejuvenate the face and enhance the lips or cheeks. The skin on your cheeks looks fresh and your face gets an overall healthy look.

Scar revision

This includes chemical reconstruction of skin scars. Derma-roller is used to create micro pricks on the skin and help in collagen induction. This greatly helps reduce acne scars and stretch marks, leaving the skin refreshed and rejuvenated. A cocktail of vitamins, lightening agents and some specialized mixtures are used for this purpose. Lasers can be used for scar revision too. Some of the tough scars might require surgery for treatment.

Skin pigmentation

Home care regimes are considered best for combating skin pigmentation. Prevention is generally considered as the best resort. Fruit peels and application of such natural products help lighten the skin by exfoliation and removal of dead cells. The tanned skin is removed and it gives your skin a natural glow. Other procedures that could be considered are – laser toning, skin polishing and oxy facial. These techniques have been specially designed to enrich your skin and make it glow!

Acne

Acne is generally treated with topical applications and oral medications – if needed. Acne peels are a popular treatment. These include glycolic peels, azelaic and salicylic peels. Using a blue LED light is one of the safest ways to treat acne.

Anti aging

Aging invariably shows on the skin before any other parts of the body. Skin treatments for anti aging include fruit peels, surgical and non-surgical face lifts, skin tightening and laser toning.

Therapeutic facials

Scientifically designed skin facials are a great way to rejuvenate your skin. These facials give your skin a radiant glow. An oxy facial is used to exfoliate hydrate and give an instant glow to skins of all types. Oxy Jet peel is used to enrich the skin with micronutrients and help regain its luster. A pumpkin facial is especially used to treat dry skin types to nourish, moisturize and give your skin an instant glow.

It’s however advised to get an expert opinion and skin consultation so that you can select the right treatment for your skin.