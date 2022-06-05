Finance
Select The Right Skin Care Treatment For Your Skin
The glow on your skin contributes to your overall appearance. Unfortunately, a stressful life, exposure to the sun and pollution – all take a toll on your skin and it begins to look dull, dry and lifeless. It is hence important to take care of your skin as a part of your daily beauty treatment routines.
Liposuction
Good and healthy skin is required for liposuction. After fat is removed from parts of the body, the skin should have enough elasticity to bounce back and fit perfectly over the newly contoured body. If the skin already has stretch marks or is too rough or dry, the final result of a liposuction may not be that pretty.
Lipofilling
In lipofilling, the fat from one area of the body is transferred to another area. For example the fat from your thighs can be injected to other parts where it is required. This cosmetic procedure is many times used to rejuvenate the face and enhance the lips or cheeks. The skin on your cheeks looks fresh and your face gets an overall healthy look.
Scar revision
This includes chemical reconstruction of skin scars. Derma-roller is used to create micro pricks on the skin and help in collagen induction. This greatly helps reduce acne scars and stretch marks, leaving the skin refreshed and rejuvenated. A cocktail of vitamins, lightening agents and some specialized mixtures are used for this purpose. Lasers can be used for scar revision too. Some of the tough scars might require surgery for treatment.
Skin pigmentation
Home care regimes are considered best for combating skin pigmentation. Prevention is generally considered as the best resort. Fruit peels and application of such natural products help lighten the skin by exfoliation and removal of dead cells. The tanned skin is removed and it gives your skin a natural glow. Other procedures that could be considered are – laser toning, skin polishing and oxy facial. These techniques have been specially designed to enrich your skin and make it glow!
Acne
Acne is generally treated with topical applications and oral medications – if needed. Acne peels are a popular treatment. These include glycolic peels, azelaic and salicylic peels. Using a blue LED light is one of the safest ways to treat acne.
Anti aging
Aging invariably shows on the skin before any other parts of the body. Skin treatments for anti aging include fruit peels, surgical and non-surgical face lifts, skin tightening and laser toning.
Therapeutic facials
Scientifically designed skin facials are a great way to rejuvenate your skin. These facials give your skin a radiant glow. An oxy facial is used to exfoliate hydrate and give an instant glow to skins of all types. Oxy Jet peel is used to enrich the skin with micronutrients and help regain its luster. A pumpkin facial is especially used to treat dry skin types to nourish, moisturize and give your skin an instant glow.
It’s however advised to get an expert opinion and skin consultation so that you can select the right treatment for your skin.
Finance
Characteristics of a Professional Domestic Cleaning Company
If it is regular domestic cleaning tasks that are bothering you and not leaving you with enough free time to be with your friends and family, you may approach a professional cleaning company to delegate these tasks to its regular domestic cleaners. However, choosing the right cleaning company out of the many in London could be daunting. After all you’d be trusting someone with your own property, possibly while you’re away at work.
So what should you look out for in a cleaning company?
Here are a few of the key characteristics:-
– With fully trained cleaners, you will get a fast and efficient domestic cleaning service. You just call the cleaning company, and all your worries on the tedious washing, ironing and all other chores will be completed.
– Professional cleaners are ready to perform cleaning sessions on a periodic basis, whether that is on a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly basis, or a schedule that suits the client.
– Apart from regularity, consistent professionalism to deliver the highest standard of cleaning is the guarantee of a professional company.
– You can opt for a one-off cleaning session that provides a thorough deep clean of your property.
– Price rates are also important. They should be competitive enough to suit your budget.
Another important characteristic to look for is that domestic cleaners, especially carpet cleaners, should have full public liability insurance. They need to be carefully vetted and thoroughly trained. Check whether references are easily available upon request.
Finance
Parenting Tips For Families Who Don’t Celebrate Christmas – A Jewish Perspective
Not everyone celebrates Christmas. Although it is a national holiday in the US, there are many people who do not celebrate this holiday. As a parent, how do you handle the questions and situations that come up when your child asks “why do my friends celebrate Christmas and we do not?” Here are some parenting tips for families who don’t celebrate Christmas.
As a Jewish parent I find it particularly annoying that many people feel that Chanukah is a “Jewish Christmas”. Chanukah has nothing to do with Christmas. Chanukah is the celebration of keeping the light of our faith alive and passing it down to younger generations. Jewish parents should develop a love of faith within their children and you can explain to them that Christmas is a Christian holiday. Take this time to help them understand that you understand how the media hype around Christmas time may have made things confusing for them, but there are many people who do not celebrate Christmas.
Christmas is a good time to discuss diversity with your children. It is a fabulous time to reaffirm your family’s beliefs and values with them. Let your children know how you feel about this religious holiday being a national holiday and take a good look at all of the media hype around it. You can discuss if it is really a religious holiday anymore, or has it become a retail holiday like Mother’s Day.
You can also take this time for tzedakah (charity), and give to those in need. If a financial gift is not possible, you can always help at an interfaith food bank or soup kitchen. Using this time off from school and work for the purpose of helping and giving to the poor is one way that you can show your children how to make this time special while holding to your religious beliefs. If you happen to be in Brooklyn NY, see if Masbia is open and donate time serving meals.
How do you prepare your children to handle questions from Christian friends about why your family does not celebrate Christmas. This can be tricky. Some of these children can be down right rude. I cannot tell you how many times Christian children try to proselytize non-Christians with their faith. Dealing with this can be difficult. Explain to your children that this is how these children were raised and they do not realize that they are being rude. Teaching them tact and how to respond to these questions politely is a skill that you must give them. You can show them through your words and actions how to address this situation. We run into the parents of these children socially, so setting a good example is important.
Using the above tips for families who do not celebrate Christmas should help your children understand the diversity of mankind and perhaps teach them a little tolerance for those who are different.
Finance
Finding the Best Keywords for Your Vacation Rental Website
Let’s be honest – search engine optimization (SEO) is time consuming and you’re often competing against companies who employ teams of experts trying to beat the competition. The good news is, there are ways to level the playing field.
If you’re willing to put in the time and effort, there are long-term rewards to be had because search optimization has a longer lasting effect than paid advertising. When you stop paying for ads, your listing is removed and all of the traffic and bookings that went along with it are gone too. With organic search, while it’s not as easy to earn a first page ranking (vs. buying it), once you do, it’s harder for your competition to bump you out of your position.
But first, you need to have your own vacation rental website. And while you may not become an SEO expert overnight, there’s a bunch of things you can do to improve your organic search rankings. First, I suggest you check out a few resources to get you up-to-speed on the basics of SEO. My favorites are the “Beginners Guide to SEO” at SEOmoz and “What is SEO” from Search Engine Land.
Broad vs. Long-tail Keywords
Let’s review two different types of keywords – broad keywords and long-tail keywords. Broad keywords are typically general keyword phrases for your website that have high monthly search volume and lots of competition. They are difficult to rank for and the traffic is not as relevant, meaning you’ll get less qualified inquiries as a result.
Long-tail keywords, on the other hand, are very specific keyword phrases for your website. They have lower search volume, but also less competition. They are easier to rank for and produce higher quality traffic to your website, resulting in more qualified inquiries for your vacation rental.
Here are some examples:
Broad Keywords
- vacation rental
- vacation rental homes
- Lake Tahoe vacation rental
- Tahoe vacation homes
Long-Tail Keywords
- Tahoe Donner ski home rental
- agate bay vacation home
- ski home rental north Lake Tahoe
- kings beach summer vacation home
Create a Keyword Universe
Open up an Excel or a Google Doc spreadsheet and start typing all of the keywords that might be relevant to your vacation rental. What phrases would potential renters search for if they were looking for your home? Include terms that relate to your surrounding area, local attractions, and are descriptive of your rental. Aim to generate 50 – 100 keywords.
Visit competing vacation rental websites and pay close attention to the topics they cover and headlines throughout their site. Many of these keywords will relate to your audience as well.
Google also has a couple of tools to help you create your keyword universe – the contextual targeting tool and the keyword tool. Just enter in a couple of keywords and Google will help you identify other related terms. While both tools are part of Google AdWords’ paid advertising product, they are free to use and can provide just as much value for your organic keyword research as they would for paid search.
Select 10 Keywords to Target
Now that your keyword universe is complete, copy the list into Google’s Keyword Tool to see the competition and monthly search volume for each term. Your goal is to narrow down the list and select 10 keywords to target for your website. While many of the terms may be relevant, we just want to start with a reasonable number to work with first.
Strike a balance between broad and long-tail keywords. If all of your targeted keywords have very low competition, there may not be enough people searching for those phrases to have an impact on your traffic or bookings. At the same time, if you choose only highly competitive phrases, it may be so hard to rank for those terms that your website never gets any traffic from them. Getting to the first page of the search engine results is key because a whopping 75% of users never click past page one according to Sitepoint.com.
I found “heavenly village” and “Lake Tahoe ski season” with low to medium difficulty and a couple hundred to a couple thousand monthly search volume. These are both great picks for Lake Tahoe vacation rental.
Next Steps
Search engine optimization is a marathon, not a sprint. By choosing 10 keywords to focus on first you can prioritize your efforts and measure your results. You’ll want to apply these keywords to your website by making sure you have content that addresses those terms. For example, adding information on your website about the “Lake Tahoe ski season” or where “heavenly village” is located is a good start.
