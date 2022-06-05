Finance
Seven Practial Reasons to Trademark Your Brand
Your brand matters. After all, your brand is WHO you are, WHAT you do, and WHY you do it. Remember – people are loyal to brands, not products.
Trademarks protect brands. They are the foundation of every successful brand. That’s why it is important to trademark your brand.
The single best way to protect your brand is with a Federal trademark.
Here are seven practical reasons why you need to get a Federal trademark for your brand.
- You’ll Enjoy Enhanced Protection on Social Media
- You’ll Enjoy Enhanced Protection on the Web
- You’ll Have Access to Brand Registries Like Amazon’s Brand Registry
- You’ll be Able to Invest in Your Brand with Confidence
- You’ll Stand Out in a Crowd With the ®
- You’ll Enjoy Better Social Media Results
- You’ll Enjoy Some Instant Credibility
Bonus Reason: You’ll Make Your Marketing Easier and Less Expensive
Reason #1 to Trademark Your Brand – You’ll Enjoy Enhanced Protection on Social Media
Social media services like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have policies in place to protect brands against abuse – provided that you can establish ownership. A Federal trademark makes establishing ownership a mere formality.
Reason #2 to Trademark Your Brand – You’ll Enjoy Enhanced Protection on the Web
A trademark is an exclusive right to use your name or logo. This means you’re the only one who can use it in your industry. When you secure a domain that includes your trademark, all of the legal protections and presumptions that accompany Federal trademarks apply to your web address.
Reason #3 to Trademark Your Brand – You’ll Have Access to Brand Registries Like Amazon’s Brand Registry
The Amazon Brand Registry is an important and powerful brand protection tool. When you enroll, Amazon will look for and stop trademark violations. Amazon’s Brand Registry is limited to Federal trademarks, however.
Reason #4 to Trademark Your Brand – You’ll Can Invest in Your Brand with Confidence
Trademarking your brand gives you the exclusive and nationwide right to use it for your brand. This means you won’t risk having to rebrand. So, you can confidently invest in your website, business cards, and marketing.
Reason #5 to Trademark Your Brand – You’ll Stand Out in a Crowd With the ®
Only owners of Federally registered trademarks are legally permitted to use the ® sign. This symbol is an attention grabber, in both the offline and online worlds.
Reason #6 to Trademark Your Brand – You’ll Enjoy Better Social Media Results
Customers are searching, tagging, and commenting on brands using Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram more than ever. A memorable trademark translates into greater visibility, which translates into higher rankings that bring more traffic, more customers, and more brand recognition.
Reason #7 to Trademark Your Brand – You’ll Enjoy Some Instant Credibility
Only Federal trademark registration gives you the legal right to use the ® symbol, which tells the world that you take your business and brand seriously. Plus, the ® has been shown to validate the confidence your customers want to have in you. Every company (young or old) can do with some instant credibility, right?
Bonus Reason: You’ll Make Your Marketing Easier and Less Expensive
Science confirms that humans are hardwired to process information visually. Studies have shown that humans have evolved to receive 90% of all information visually. That’s “a picture is worth a 1000 words” and why trademarks matter. They are the single best way to incorporate visual marketing in both the online and offline worlds.
Why wouldn’t you protect your good name and hard work?
Building a business that proudly offers quality products takes enormous amounts of hard work, dedication, and courage. The effective branding of those products also takes valuable time and creativity. Doesn’t it just seem right to protect that effort and investment? After all, think of the sales you might lose if another company opened up using your same name.
Plus, rebranding will be expensive
At some point, you might face a challenge from a competitor over your brand. If you don’t take the necessary steps to clear and register your trademarks, you could find yourself in a battle that you don’t want to fight. Rebranding is a nightmare that can be avoided by thinking ahead and acting earlier rather than later.
In the end, it comes down to this:
If you’re serious about your business and your brand, then you need to protect them. A Federal trademark registration is the single best way to do that.
What Is The Medical Marijuana Industry Supposed To Do At Tax Time Since Their Crop Is Illegal?
Running a business is not easy, but men and women in the state-legal medical marijuana industry have it worse than everyone else because of outdated federal laws. The way current laws are written, even though these people run a state-legal business they are not allowed to deduct all of their expenses the way other business owners get to do at tax time. And for some, that means they could end up owing more taxes than the entire year’s profit.
This leaves dispensary owners, growers, medible makers and everyone else in the 23 states with a state-legal medical marijuana industry confused about exactly what they’re supposed to do at tax time. And, since the laws are the problem, even a good accountant can’t provide the answers they want to hear.
Most of these small business owners have never run a store or business before, and now they’re discovering that they can’t compete using the same rules as everyone else. These men and women are already paying state business fees and taxes that are horrendously bigger than those charged to every other business owner, including the cigarette, alcohol and adult industries.
And, to make matters worse, our Federal Tax Court has already denied deductions on everything from store rent to medical marijuana legally purchased for sale to patients in this state-sanctioned industry. The IRS does this by combining the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 classifying marijuana as a Schedule I drug together with IRS Code Section 280E disallowing the deduction of controlled substance expenses. This allows them to grab any profit made by these small business owners and drive them out of business. Because of this, everyone in the medical marijuana industry who turns in an honest tax return becomes a sitting duck for anti-marijuana auditors.
Before these legitimate businessmen and women can compete fairly both federal laws must be repealed. Until they are, the state-legal medical marijuana industry will be forced to compete in the current tax world, a place where the IRS can wipe out all of their profits at any time and the black market is actually safer.
Because the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services owns patent #6630507 for the anti-oxidant properties in marijuana, and the U.S. patent office has granted marijuana patents to big pharmaceutical companies, it’s obvious that marijuana has medicinal value. Combined with the documentation of successful medical use in Israel and other countries, it appears to be time for the 1970 Schedule I drug label’s repeal. But, that’s not going to happen any time soon unless the medical marijuana industry unites and demands that change.
If growers, dispensary owners, medible makers and patients don’t speak up for this industry today, they can expect continued problems for years to come. Medical marijuana patients and business owners only have two choices; they can continue to accept discrimination for their choice of a natural medicine or they can come together as a group and get those federal laws changed. If they choose the first option they might as well close their doors now because taxes are going to drive them out of business pretty quick anyway; but if they push for the equal rights that they deserve as an industry it will open the door for legitimate business success and real profits.
Since every politician takes an oath to represent the voters in his or her state, and your state has repealed prohibition, it is the politician’s job to get those federal laws changed. Medical marijuana business owners need to schedule meetings with their state senators and representatives to discuss this problem today. And, they should expect results. It is every voter’s right to demand accountability, and state-authorized medical marijuana businessmen and women have the right to know what their elected officials have done to end this tax discrimination.
If the industry waits too long, it’s obvious that the voters in medical marijuana states will have their rights overturned, big business will be given control over the marijuana plant, poor people who have had success with medical marijuana will be forced back onto dangerous and addictive prescriptions, health insurance costs will skyrocket as everyone is forced to pay for Big Pharm’s synthetic marijuana prescriptions for people with insurance, and prohibition against nature will continue.
What Are My Options If I Get Struck by an Uninsured Motorist?
In New York State if you are involved in an automobile accident you are entitled to personal injury protection (PIP) regardless of who may be at fault due to the state’s No-Fault law. In instances when another individual’s negligence was the cause of the accident you can make a bodily injury claim through the at-fault vehicle’s insurance to be compensated for your liability claim. There are times, however, when one may be struck by an individual with insufficient coverage. Read on to see the options available to you if ever faced with this scenario.
UNINSURED COVERAGE (UM)
All drivers in New York State are required to purchase liability insurance that meet the following standards:
- Bodily Injury minimum: Minimum $25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
- Property Damage minimum: Minimum $10,000 (does not apply to your own vehicle)
- Uninsured/Underinsured Bodily Injury minimum: Minimum $25,000 per person/$50,000 per accident (cannot exceed your BI liability limits)
- Basic Personal Injury Protection minimum: Minimum $50,000
Despite these requirements there are about 5.3% of drivers in New York who operate their vehicles without insurance. Though this places NY as 3rd lowest state (behind Massachusetts and Maine) with uninsured motorists, this still means that there are thousands of drivers out there with inadequate coverage.
The UM coverage helps you if you do not have access to an adverse vehicle’s liability insurance due to an accident caused by:
- Unidentified hit and run driver
- Uninsured out-of-state motor vehicle
- Uninsured NY motor vehicle
- Stolen motor vehicle
- Motor vehicle operated without the consent of the owner
- Unregistered motor vehicle
The Motor Vehicle Accident Indemnification Corporation (MVAIC) while also providing protection in accidents involving uninsured motorists, only steps in as the last resort.
UNDERINSURED COVERAGE (UIM)
Unlike uninsured motorist BI coverage, underinsured motorist coverage (UIM) is not required by New York State. It provides coverage if the at-fault driver in an accident has insufficient liability coverage to fully compensate you.
In both UM and UIM cases a claim has to be filed against your own insurance to process bodily injury claims. UIM claims come into effect after the at-fault driver’s liability has been exhausted. If you find yourself seriously injured by an underinsured motorist, you may have a UIM claim if the injuries you sustain surpass the limits of the negligent driver’s policy.
SEEK AN ATTORNEY EXPERIENCED WITH UNINSURED/UNDERINSURED CLAIMS
Although most insurance companies will acknowledge and honor the UM/UIM provisions of your policy, there are some who may try to reject your UM/UIM claim or offer you very little compensation. It is thus very important to reach out to a personal injury attorney as soon as possible.
Small Business Marketing Plan – Increase Your Business Profit Without Breaking Your Marketing Budget
Most small business owners fail when it comes to their small business marketing plans. They’ve got excellent technical skills in their line of work, but that just doesn’t translate to having effective marketing skills.
As a result, profitability of many small businesses has been declining over the years. Ever increasing competition is making it more challenging in many ways. For those businesses that aren’t losing money, most are not producing the profit they could be if they knew how to market themselves properly.
These business owners usually just copy what they see other businesses doing, or they follow the advice of some media sales person. The problem is they copy the wrong types of businesses, and the media sales people typically only know as much about effective marketing as the business owner does.
Without the right kind of marketing system in place, the success of any business is by pure chance. To help remedy this situation, below are seven things a small business can do to increase profits while spending less on marketing.
1. Use the power of free stuff
Everyone likes getting free stuff and you can use that to your advantage. If your business lends itself to giving away free samples of your product, do that. It helps get people hooked on it. Business profits have boomed on this marketing model.
As Chris Anderson author of the book titled, “Free: The Future of a Radical Price” says, “You can make make money giving things away.” In his book he talks about how businesses are giving away products and services they used to charge for, and in return, a percentage of their customers are buying something else. As a result, they are making more money than ever.
When you give something away, you often activate a universal law called the “Law of Reciprocity.” It says that when people get something free, they feel obligated to do something for you. Obviously it doesn’t work every time, but it does work enough of the time.
But there is another way to give away free stuff that can greatly benefit your business. When you do it right you get something very valuable in return: customer contact info…which leads us to the next tip.
2. Start capturing customer contact info and use it
One of the biggest mistakes small business owners make is not tapping their current customer base. They let customers visit their business (online or offline) all day long without ever trying to capture their contact info so they can continue to market products or services to them.
You likely know how expensive it can be to get a new customer. But you can market to your current customers for little or no cost. Capturing and using customer contact info can mean the difference between a profitable business and one that barely gets by.
Your business has more customer value in it than a customer can possibly digest in a short visit so if you aren’t continually marketing to your customers, you are throwing money away!
You can make customer contact capture easier simply by using the power of free from tip number one. Simply start a monthly drawing to give away something free and print some registration slips visitors can fill out. Also have people register online on your website.
Tell customers they only have to register once for all drawings and you will contact them monthly via email to let them know who won. Of course you will always include an offer for a product or service!
What do you give away? Anything with a perceived value makes a great free item. Free items do not have to be expensive. Buy something on sale at WalMart or at eBay and offer it. You can also offer free informational reports that help people solve their problems. People are always looking for ways to solve problems they are having.
Of course, once you capture this information you have to do something with it. If you’re too busy to take on any more work, then the next tip will help you out.
3. Use automated tools to keep in touch with customers
Once you have a customer list, I recommend you send a minimum of 25 “messages” a year to it. A message could be an email, direct mail piece, fax, or phone call.
If you don’t use an automated tool to do the work for you, you’ll likely be too busy to get the job done. When you automate, your messages go out regardless of how busy you get (the more messages that go out, the busier you’ll get).
One tool you can use is an email autoresponder, which is a web-based system that sends out emails when someone signs up. It sends out emails at intervals you set up. You can also set it up to send an email on a specific day, such as a holiday.
The great thing about an autoresponder tool is that you enter your messages in the autoresponder one time, then it automatically sends emails to your list. You can also broadcast messages any time you want.
Using this tool, keeping in touch with your customers is easy and it will help keep the competition from creeping in and stealing your customers because they’ve forgotten about you and the services you provide.
4. Stop marketing like you’re a big business.
Marketing a small business like it’s a big business is something almost every small business owner does. They just copy the marketing they see being done at large companies with big brands. This kind of marketing is called “brand identity,” “brand building,” or “image” marketing.
This is a HUGE waste of advertising money for a small business. You simply don’t have the resources you need to support a successful branding campaign.
Brand advertising typically has no “call to action,” (they don’t ask you to do anything). They just give you features of the product or service, or they entertain you without asking you to do anything.
Brand advertising is usually benefit free. The viewer has to determine if there is a benefit to them. It may contain a list of features and the user will have to assign their own benefit to each feature. It is usually focused on the product or provider of the product instead if the customer.
A successful marketing campaign for a small business is created around direct response marketing techniques.
5. Use old fashioned direct response techniques in new ways
The kind of marketing plan that works for a small business is direct response marketing. It doesn’t require a huge marketing budget to use effectively. It can be used for all types of products and services.
And the good news is that you don’t even have to hire an advertising agency to do it since it doesn’t require creativity. All you have to do is learn the basic structure of direct response marketing and you can easily increase the sales your business makes.
Direct response sales copy always asks the reader or viewer to take some sort of action i.e. “Call in the next 5 minutes, and we’ll include a free set of Ginzu steak knives!”.
It may ask for the sale directly if a full “sales presentation” was done (one-step advertising), or it may ask them to request more information (two-step advertising). It will at a minimum, ask the reader to take some form of “traceable” action so you know if it is working or not.
There should always be a headline for written advertisements! Never put your company logo at the top of a direct response advertisement. That’s brand advertising.
Whenever you create an advertisement in any form always look at them from the customer point of view. Look it and ask “Who gives a crap?” about everything in it. Do you think the customer cares about your logo. No! They care about what you can do for them. Put in benefits and not features. Let the customer know what’s in it for them. A successful direct response ad for a small business includes several things:
- An offer to buy something
- Sufficient information for the consumer to make a decision to act now (or directions on how to get more info)
- An explicit “call to action” sooner rather than later
- A clear way to respond such as a telephone number or web page
- A means of tracking the response.
Direct response advertising is not just used for mail campaigns. You use it in all forms of media: print, web, mail, and broadcast. Take a look at all the advertising you are currently doing no matter where it is and start making the change now.
6. Use the Internet to advertise for free
Even though websites as we know them have existed since around the early 90s, only 49%* of small businesses currently have a website *9/08, Barlow Research. It’s surprising how many businesses do not understand how powerful this marketing tool is. If you don’t have a website, get one because there is no better source of free advertising!
The Internet has hundreds of “Web 2.0” websites where you post “content” for free. The content can be text, videos, or audios you create and it can lead people to your business. Plus, it helps establish you as an expert in your field.
EzineArticles.com is one such place you can post content. There was no charge to post this article. All I had to do is write it, post it, and then you found it.
You can put links in the “author resource” section, to drive traffic to a page on your website. The articles you post in EzineArticles can rank extremely well in Google search results with a little help from you.
You also want to get your business listed in places like Google Local if you do local business. Once again this is absolutely free.
Once you learn how to do use the Internet for promotion you’ll have a head start on the future of advertising and you get customers for free!
7. Outsource routine marketing tasks so you can work on the growing your business
One of the biggest problems small business owners have is that they get so consumed by working IN their business, they don’t have time to work ON their business. So no growth can occur.
When it comes to marketing yourself on the Internet, there are ways to use “virtual assistants” to do most of the work for you. A virtual assistant is someone you hire on a full or part-time basis who does the work for you.
But a virtual assistant is not a direct employee so you don’t provide benefits or have the normal hassles of an employee. They are usually located somewhere in the world that has low-cost wages so they are very affordable. That’s the beauty of the Internet and the communication it provides.
Virtual assistants aren’t just confined to small business marketing plan tasks though. They can do almost anything for you: reservations, schedule appointments, answer phones, customer service, send flowers, buy a present for your spouse, find someone to fix your car, website development, accounting, software development, writing, graphics, or anything you need.
There are lots of resources on the Internet that can help you find a virtual assistant.
Create Your Small Business Marketing Plan Now!
Use these seven marketing tips to start building your small business marketing plan right now. If you procrastinate, your busy life will get in the way of business growth. Even if you only take a little of the advice you’ve been given, you’ll find it can have a big impact on the profitability of your business.
