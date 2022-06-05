Finance
Small Business Marketing Plan – Increase Your Business Profit Without Breaking Your Marketing Budget
Most small business owners fail when it comes to their small business marketing plans. They’ve got excellent technical skills in their line of work, but that just doesn’t translate to having effective marketing skills.
As a result, profitability of many small businesses has been declining over the years. Ever increasing competition is making it more challenging in many ways. For those businesses that aren’t losing money, most are not producing the profit they could be if they knew how to market themselves properly.
These business owners usually just copy what they see other businesses doing, or they follow the advice of some media sales person. The problem is they copy the wrong types of businesses, and the media sales people typically only know as much about effective marketing as the business owner does.
Without the right kind of marketing system in place, the success of any business is by pure chance. To help remedy this situation, below are seven things a small business can do to increase profits while spending less on marketing.
1. Use the power of free stuff
Everyone likes getting free stuff and you can use that to your advantage. If your business lends itself to giving away free samples of your product, do that. It helps get people hooked on it. Business profits have boomed on this marketing model.
As Chris Anderson author of the book titled, “Free: The Future of a Radical Price” says, “You can make make money giving things away.” In his book he talks about how businesses are giving away products and services they used to charge for, and in return, a percentage of their customers are buying something else. As a result, they are making more money than ever.
When you give something away, you often activate a universal law called the “Law of Reciprocity.” It says that when people get something free, they feel obligated to do something for you. Obviously it doesn’t work every time, but it does work enough of the time.
But there is another way to give away free stuff that can greatly benefit your business. When you do it right you get something very valuable in return: customer contact info…which leads us to the next tip.
2. Start capturing customer contact info and use it
One of the biggest mistakes small business owners make is not tapping their current customer base. They let customers visit their business (online or offline) all day long without ever trying to capture their contact info so they can continue to market products or services to them.
You likely know how expensive it can be to get a new customer. But you can market to your current customers for little or no cost. Capturing and using customer contact info can mean the difference between a profitable business and one that barely gets by.
Your business has more customer value in it than a customer can possibly digest in a short visit so if you aren’t continually marketing to your customers, you are throwing money away!
You can make customer contact capture easier simply by using the power of free from tip number one. Simply start a monthly drawing to give away something free and print some registration slips visitors can fill out. Also have people register online on your website.
Tell customers they only have to register once for all drawings and you will contact them monthly via email to let them know who won. Of course you will always include an offer for a product or service!
What do you give away? Anything with a perceived value makes a great free item. Free items do not have to be expensive. Buy something on sale at WalMart or at eBay and offer it. You can also offer free informational reports that help people solve their problems. People are always looking for ways to solve problems they are having.
Of course, once you capture this information you have to do something with it. If you’re too busy to take on any more work, then the next tip will help you out.
3. Use automated tools to keep in touch with customers
Once you have a customer list, I recommend you send a minimum of 25 “messages” a year to it. A message could be an email, direct mail piece, fax, or phone call.
If you don’t use an automated tool to do the work for you, you’ll likely be too busy to get the job done. When you automate, your messages go out regardless of how busy you get (the more messages that go out, the busier you’ll get).
One tool you can use is an email autoresponder, which is a web-based system that sends out emails when someone signs up. It sends out emails at intervals you set up. You can also set it up to send an email on a specific day, such as a holiday.
The great thing about an autoresponder tool is that you enter your messages in the autoresponder one time, then it automatically sends emails to your list. You can also broadcast messages any time you want.
Using this tool, keeping in touch with your customers is easy and it will help keep the competition from creeping in and stealing your customers because they’ve forgotten about you and the services you provide.
4. Stop marketing like you’re a big business.
Marketing a small business like it’s a big business is something almost every small business owner does. They just copy the marketing they see being done at large companies with big brands. This kind of marketing is called “brand identity,” “brand building,” or “image” marketing.
This is a HUGE waste of advertising money for a small business. You simply don’t have the resources you need to support a successful branding campaign.
Brand advertising typically has no “call to action,” (they don’t ask you to do anything). They just give you features of the product or service, or they entertain you without asking you to do anything.
Brand advertising is usually benefit free. The viewer has to determine if there is a benefit to them. It may contain a list of features and the user will have to assign their own benefit to each feature. It is usually focused on the product or provider of the product instead if the customer.
A successful marketing campaign for a small business is created around direct response marketing techniques.
5. Use old fashioned direct response techniques in new ways
The kind of marketing plan that works for a small business is direct response marketing. It doesn’t require a huge marketing budget to use effectively. It can be used for all types of products and services.
And the good news is that you don’t even have to hire an advertising agency to do it since it doesn’t require creativity. All you have to do is learn the basic structure of direct response marketing and you can easily increase the sales your business makes.
Direct response sales copy always asks the reader or viewer to take some sort of action i.e. “Call in the next 5 minutes, and we’ll include a free set of Ginzu steak knives!”.
It may ask for the sale directly if a full “sales presentation” was done (one-step advertising), or it may ask them to request more information (two-step advertising). It will at a minimum, ask the reader to take some form of “traceable” action so you know if it is working or not.
There should always be a headline for written advertisements! Never put your company logo at the top of a direct response advertisement. That’s brand advertising.
Whenever you create an advertisement in any form always look at them from the customer point of view. Look it and ask “Who gives a crap?” about everything in it. Do you think the customer cares about your logo. No! They care about what you can do for them. Put in benefits and not features. Let the customer know what’s in it for them. A successful direct response ad for a small business includes several things:
- An offer to buy something
- Sufficient information for the consumer to make a decision to act now (or directions on how to get more info)
- An explicit “call to action” sooner rather than later
- A clear way to respond such as a telephone number or web page
- A means of tracking the response.
Direct response advertising is not just used for mail campaigns. You use it in all forms of media: print, web, mail, and broadcast. Take a look at all the advertising you are currently doing no matter where it is and start making the change now.
6. Use the Internet to advertise for free
Even though websites as we know them have existed since around the early 90s, only 49%* of small businesses currently have a website *9/08, Barlow Research. It’s surprising how many businesses do not understand how powerful this marketing tool is. If you don’t have a website, get one because there is no better source of free advertising!
The Internet has hundreds of “Web 2.0” websites where you post “content” for free. The content can be text, videos, or audios you create and it can lead people to your business. Plus, it helps establish you as an expert in your field.
EzineArticles.com is one such place you can post content. There was no charge to post this article. All I had to do is write it, post it, and then you found it.
You can put links in the “author resource” section, to drive traffic to a page on your website. The articles you post in EzineArticles can rank extremely well in Google search results with a little help from you.
You also want to get your business listed in places like Google Local if you do local business. Once again this is absolutely free.
Once you learn how to do use the Internet for promotion you’ll have a head start on the future of advertising and you get customers for free!
7. Outsource routine marketing tasks so you can work on the growing your business
One of the biggest problems small business owners have is that they get so consumed by working IN their business, they don’t have time to work ON their business. So no growth can occur.
When it comes to marketing yourself on the Internet, there are ways to use “virtual assistants” to do most of the work for you. A virtual assistant is someone you hire on a full or part-time basis who does the work for you.
But a virtual assistant is not a direct employee so you don’t provide benefits or have the normal hassles of an employee. They are usually located somewhere in the world that has low-cost wages so they are very affordable. That’s the beauty of the Internet and the communication it provides.
Virtual assistants aren’t just confined to small business marketing plan tasks though. They can do almost anything for you: reservations, schedule appointments, answer phones, customer service, send flowers, buy a present for your spouse, find someone to fix your car, website development, accounting, software development, writing, graphics, or anything you need.
There are lots of resources on the Internet that can help you find a virtual assistant.
Create Your Small Business Marketing Plan Now!
Use these seven marketing tips to start building your small business marketing plan right now. If you procrastinate, your busy life will get in the way of business growth. Even if you only take a little of the advice you’ve been given, you’ll find it can have a big impact on the profitability of your business.
Finance
Top 5 Destinations for Eco Travelling
What is Eco travelling? Certainly we may think that we understand what eco travelling is but, do we really? The first thought that comes to mind is that eco travelling or ecotourism is primarily concerned with preserving natural destinations through minimally invasive travel thus preserving the natural beauty for generations to come.
While this is certainly true, in other aspects eco travelling has become virtually indistinguishable and practically intertwined with ethical tourism. Ethical tourism actually rewards or punishes countries by either promoting or discouraging tourist revenues dependent on whether countries yield to outside beliefs of what is right or wrong. This list will concern itself primarily with the most intriguing sites according to biodiversity and culture.
Palau
Palau is a sovereign island nation that is considered a protectorate of the United States. Located on the westernmost corner of Micronesia it is closer to the Philippine Island of Mindanao than it is to the other populated islands in the Micronesian chain.
Palauans are proud of their island and their culture. Inland thick jungle is preserved while many of the reefs surrounding the island are off limits for fishing in order to insure a healthy marine population.
While very remote Palau is served by direct flights from Manila and Guam, modern conveniences are readily available making this one of the best destinations for the eco-traveller who really doesn’t want to rough it.
Batanes, Philippines
The smallest and least populated province of the Philippine archipelago, there is little here that resembles the rest of the Philippines. No commercialism, no fast food and little in the way of modern conveniences. Batanes is a living time capsule to a way of life that has seemingly disappeared from the planet.
This group of ten islands located in the Luzon strait between Taiwan and the main Philippine Island of Luzon has been continuously populated by the Ivatans for over 4000 years. The smallest and least populated of the Philippine provinces, land sales in Batanes are illegal. Land is transferred from one landholder to the next of kin upon the landholder’s passing. The Ivatans are primarily employed in either agriculture or fishing. Their traditional stone and thatch roof structures seem more appropriate to a medieval Gaelic village than to an ancient pacific people. Temperatures in the winter can reach a brisk 7 degrees Celsius virtually unknown to the rest of the country. This destination is very remote with few modern conveniences, so travel insurance is recommended here.
Amazon Rain Forest, Brazil
Often ignored by eco tourism countries who hold to ethical tourism principles due to the unabated damage being done to the rain forest, the Amazon still represents the world’s single largest rain forest. Sometimes referred to as “the lungs of the world”, the Amazon still remains unmatched in the level of biodiversity and different cultures with limited exposure to the modern world. Due to high crime rates and remote locations travel insurance here is a must.
Costa Rica
This Central American country normally rates at the top of many best eco travelling destinations due to its remarkable biodiversity and official commitment to conservation. Culturally however it has become a retirement haven for westerners and due to non-existent laws regarding prostitution, a popular sex tourism destination as well. A vibrant party scene and ready access to modern conveniences make Costa Rica a rarity among eco travelling destinations.
Kenya
This African nation has long been a favourite of the eco traveller. A long standing commitment to conservation coupled with tremendous biodiversity attract throngs of Safari patrons armed with cameras and video recorders. The great migration which occurs during the dry season is a must-see for those dedicated to eco travel. Travel Insurance is recommended.
Since eco travelling normally involves travelling to some of the world’s most remote places, comprehensive travel insurance is recommended. If we want to protect and preserve the natural destinations, it would be logical to start with protecting ourselves. Minimizing the risks of accidents and avoiding unexpected financial expenditures are essential for every eco traveller.
Finance
Kid’s Yoga and T’ai Chi – Healthy, Fun Play For Developing a Child’s Body, Mind, Spirit
Imagine your child has the skills to be perfectly focused on whatever they are doing while simultaneously being completely relaxed.
Imagine your child has the fitness, balance, and muscle tone they need to do whatever they love.
Imagine your child is totally free of anxiety and excessive fears.
Imagine your child feels safe and loved at all times and has the self confidence to tackle anything.
Just like the waters of a powerful river or flood sweep everything out of their path, the CHI or energy generated by the animal frolics–the first qigong practice ever created (over 2000 years ago)–washes away obstacles to vibrant health, inner peace, constant love, and joyful living.
Just like a smooth, steady flow of water will clear out a clogged up pipe or smooth a rough stone, a steady of flow of CHI pulsating through our bodies keeps our arteries, veins, capillaries, and energy channels open while smoothing and soothing our emotional body.
Animal frolicking teaches us how to be and respond appropriately from a calm center in all circumstances. Sometimes we’re as soft as a light morning mist or as gentle as a snowflake. Then there are times we need to be as hard as hail or as powerful as an avalanche.
For thousands of years the Chinese have been using the simple exercises, focused breathing, and internal focus and concentration of Animal frolicking to achieve TOTAL health-physical, mental, and emotional.
The American Journal of Medicine and Sports, (Vol III, Number II, March/April 2001) lists a series of studies showing that t’ai chi can improve concentration, focus, performance, physical and emotional balance, can reduce blood pressure, anxiety and depression, can improve reactions to stressful situations and can improve overall health by enhancing the immune system.
Improved blood glucose levels, weight loss, stronger immune system, better sleep, and more energy were among the benefits noted in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
Each of the various animal exercises has specific as well as overall benefits for your child!
As your child soars like an Eagle, they develop balance, lightness, and agility. They cool and relax their whole body, balance their heart-energy, gently stretch their ligaments, and release tightness in their spine.
Eagle exercises help instill confidence, freedom, and grace.
The squatting, flying, stretching of legs and arms, strutting, balancing, controlled walking, keen focus, coordination of arms and legs together, and heart-centered resting of this frolic will truly enhance your child’s Eagle Heart and much more!
Pretending to be a Bear will help your child develop deep-rooted power.
Bear frolicking helps create greater leg strength, strengthen the spleen and lower back, fortify the bones, and develop energy in the kidneys, which are the body’s fundamental source of vitality.
They naturally teach your child to go within, stay centered, and keep their inner priorities as they go through the world.
Taking on the persona of a bear-methodical, grounded, yet full of energy inside ready to burst into action at any moment, helps prepare your child for anything and everything.
Frolicking like monkeys helps develop your child’s suppleness and agility. It helps them become quick witted, alert, and nimble.
Monkey frolics help remove blockages in the flow of blood and chi. They help prevent and harmonize hardening of the arteries. They help to clear plaque also.
They loosen their body and joints. They sharpen their eyes and improve hearing.
Deer frolics help your child develop grace, eloquence, precision, and relaxation.
They engender fluidity of movement and consciousness. They open up creative channels.
They give a long stretch to the legs and spine, creating an open, expansive movement with very flexible muscles and bones. They benefit the liver and lower abdomen and open the area between the mid back and atlas. They strengthen the bones, joints, hips, and knees.
Tiger frolicking is like a powerful hurricane wind in movement and like a tranquil evening moon in stillness. Tiger exercises help develop your child’s muscular strength. They strengthen the waist, muscles, lungs, and kidneys.
They build courage, internal power, and will power. They help prevent winter colds.
While the chi or energy of Bear frolicking works on the bones (our core energy), Tiger frolicking works on the flowering of the chi into muscles, tendons, and skin. Hand and finger strength are improved along with focus and concentration.
Frolicking like a powerful, yet graceful, Dragon strengthens the kidneys. Twisting, bending, and flowing like a swimming dragon stimulates your child’s endocrine system while working on the organs, muscles, and skin.
As your child moves like a swimming Dragon, they create elasticity in their body, make their skin beautiful, and help their body utilize food.
Stretching, shaking, and twisting their body like a swimming Dragon opens up capillaries and causes increased oxygenation and energy.
These beautiful and oh, so graceful movements open the two main energy channels in your child’s body.
Moving like a Gorilla can help heal oneself from illness, keep the body healthy, and develop a strong body.
Gorilla frolics stimulate all the organs and energy channels of the body and help focus the mind through a rhythmic patting of the body. They circulate the blood and send energy from the outer most layer of the skin through the body deep into the organs, vessels, and bone marrow.
From using patting to prevent a lack of oxygen and retardation in an infant, to a mother patting a child on the back or stomach when it is in discomfort, to lightly patting it to help it sleep, patting as a method of healing runs throughout our lives.
Becoming Gorilla in play will help make your child strong and tough on the outside and smooth and flowing on the inside.
Gorilla frolicking strengthens the lungs, sinuses, and throat while generating a tremendous amount of energy, strength, and feelings of well being.
Finance
RV Tips for Holding Tanks
Today we’re going to talk about RV holding tanks. To start with, I wanted to mention something about RV holding tanks that I don’t think a lot of RVers are aware of. Many of the free dump stations available to RVers are closing because of chemicals that are harmful to septic systems and because RVers are abusing these dump stations. If we want to have access to these dump stations it is absolutely essential that we use septic safe chemicals (no formaldehyde), and that we clean up after ourselves and do not abuse dump stations.
Your RV has what is referred to as a gray water holding tank and a black water holding tank. The gray water holding tank collects dirty water from the kitchen sink, bathroom sink and shower. The black water holding tank is for the toilet. These tanks terminate into one main outlet used to empty the holding tanks. This is where we connect our sewer hose.
Make sure you have the required couplings and connectors. It may be necessary to attach two hoses together to reach the sewer connection. I recommend you only use heavy duty sewer hoses. Their not that expensive and they hold up much better. Keep a 10 foot hose and a 20 foot hose available. Do not pull or drag the sewer hose on the ground. This will cause it to tear or get pin holes in it.
To hook up the sewer hose make sure both valves are closed and remove the sewer cap. Make the connection by putting the hose adapter over the outlet and turn it clockwise until it locks securely in place. Take the other end of the hose over to the campground sewer connection. Use the necessary adapters to make the connection and get a good seal. It’s a good idea to place some weight over the hose so it doesn’t jump back out when you drain the tanks. It may be necessary to use some type of sewer hose support to get a good angle from the RV to the campground sewer connection so the tanks drain properly when you empty them. The small valve is for the gray water tank and the large valve is for the black water tank.
One golden rule for RV holding tanks is to never dump the black water tank until it is at least two thirds full. You want the tank nearly full so the weight and the gravity will force the contents of the tank to drain properly. Another golden rule is to never leave the black tank valve open at the campground and expect the toilet to drain or flush like the toilet in your home. It won’t work.
When the tanks are full, or nearly full always dump the black tank first, followed by the gray tank. The gray water tank should also be at least two thirds full. Dumping the gray water tank last will help to flush the sewer hose out.
When you’re at the campground for an extended period of time you can leave the gray tank valve partially open so it drains as you use it, but remember to NEVER do this with the black tank. If it’s time to leave the campground and your holding tanks are not full you can finish filling them with water and then dump them. Never use your drinking water hose for holding tank maintenance or cleaning purposes. RV drinking hoses are normally white. Take a different color hose for others uses so you can distinguish the difference.
After you dump the tanks you need to thoroughly flush the tanks out. Some RVs have a built in system for flushing the tanks out. If not there are other ways to do it. You can use a tank wand designed for cleaning and flushing the black tank. The only problem is you don’t know when or if the black tank is really clean and you can’t rinse or clean the gray tank with a wand. I use a product called the Flush King. It’s a reverse flush valve that connects directly to your sewer outlet and rinses and cleans both holding tanks in one simple operation. It’s easy to use and it has a see through barrel so you know when the tanks are really clean.
Every time you dump the black tank you need to treat it with holding tank chemicals to assist in controlling odors and to break down solids. You should always use environmentally safe chemicals. Enzyme based chemicals use the good bacteria to digest waste and control odors. Formaldehyde based chemicals destroy the bacteria that’s needed to break down waste and they can be dangerous to humans and pets.
The first step is to add enough water to completely cover the bottom of the tank. Four or five toilet bowls full should be enough depending on the size of your black tank. Water will assist a great deal with controlling holding tank odors. You always want the contents of the tank to be covered by water. Next, fill the toilet bowl and add the proper amount of holding tank chemicals, usually four ounces for every forty gallons the tank holds. Flush the toilet. Repeat this procedure every time you empty the black water holding tank. Some holding tank chemicals like RV Trine also contains valve lubricants to keep the valves operating properly and extend the valve seals life.
You should always use toilet paper designed for use in RVs. This toilet paper breaks down and dissolves in the holding tank chemicals preventing potential problems with the holding tank, the RV sewer system and the dump station septic system.
False holding tank readings on your monitor panel are caused by the holding tank probes being covered by toilet tissue or other debris. If flushing the tank doesn’t solve the problem add some water and a couple bags of ice cubes to the empty holding tank. Drive or pull the trailer so the ice cubes can scrub the sides of the tank. Proper holding tank chemicals will also keep the holding tank probes clean.
Over time grease and residue builds up in the gray tank and it causes a foul odor, not to mention how it is affecting the tank and valve assembly. Periodically treat the gray tank with environmentally safe holding tank chemicals to avoid odors from the tank. When the tank is empty you can also add some dish washing liquid down the drains to help break down grease and residue build up.
Following these simple holding tank tips can prevent problems and provide you with long lasting trouble free holding tanks. This is one problem we can all do without! All of our RV walk-through videos cover information on RV holding tanks, the water system, LP gas system, electrical system and more. Check out our new “RV Essential Items” DVD to show you what items you will want for your RV to make all of your RV experiences more enjoyable.
Happy Camping,
Mark J. Polk
Copyright 2006 by Mark J. Polk owner of RV Education 101
Small Business Marketing Plan – Increase Your Business Profit Without Breaking Your Marketing Budget
New York Attorney General Cautions Investors Against Cryptocurrency Investments
Top 5 Destinations for Eco Travelling
Kid’s Yoga and T’ai Chi – Healthy, Fun Play For Developing a Child’s Body, Mind, Spirit
RV Tips for Holding Tanks
How One Woman Beat Cancer With Food
Truck Accidents and Driver Fatigue – Accidents Waiting to Happen, Accidents That Can Be Avoided
Flood Insurance Providers in the UK
Advantages of Private Ambulance Services Over Public Ambulance Services
Learn How to Tighten Stretched Skin by Using Phytessence Wakame and Grape Seed Oil
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile