Spokesman, source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers gunman targets
By DAVE KOLPACK and MIKE BALSAMO
A gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at a Wisconsin home had a list of targets that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Whitmer’s office and a law enforcement source said Saturday.
Douglas K. Uhde, 56, who has not been charged, is suspected of killing retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer at Roemer’s house in New Lisbon on Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a news release Saturday.
Uhde was found in the basement of the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, following attempts by police to negotiate with him. Uhde is hospitalized in critical condition, DOJ officials said.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted act” and that the gunman had selected targets who were “part of the judicial system.”
But investigators believe the gunman also may have planned to target other government officials and found a list in his vehicle that contained the names of several other prominent elected leaders, a law enforcement official said. The other targets on the list, which mentioned Roemer, included Evers, McConnell and Whitmer, the official said.
Roemer was found zip-tied to a chair in his home and had been fatally shot, the official said. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Uhde has an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to six years in prison on weapons charges. He was released from his last prison stint in April 2020.
Zach Pohl, Whitmer’s deputy chief of staff, said her office was notified that her name appeared “on the Wisconsin gunman’s list.”
“Governor Whitmer has demonstrated repeatedly that she is tough, and she will not be bullied or intimidated from doing her job and working across the aisle to get things done for the people of Michigan,” Pohl said.
Whitmer became the object of protests and criticism after she blamed former President Donald Trump for stoking anger over COVID-19 restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists.
A trial held earlier this year in which four men accused in an alleged kidnapping plot of the Michigan Democrat resulted in the acquittal of two of the men. The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict for the other two.
Roemer, 68, was a “very loving, very encouraging man with a wonderful sense of humor who will be dearly missed” by the community, said Chip Wilke, pastor at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mauston, where Roemer was president of the congregation and evangelism chairman. “He was in my office several mornings a week.”
Wilke said after he was notified of Roemer’s death Friday the pastor’s thought was “I’m glad we have Jesus and we know where he’s at.”
Roemer retired from the bench in 2017. He was first elected in 2004 and was reelected in 2010 and 2016. He previously had served as an assistant district attorney for Juneau County and an assistant state public defender. He also worked in private practice and served as a lieutenant colonel for the U.S. Army Reserves.
Investigators said there is no immediate danger to the public.
“The information that’s been gathered indicated that it was a targeted act and that the targeting was based on some sort of court case or court cases,” Kaul said.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call that two shots were fired at a home in New Lisbon at 6:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Division of Criminal Investigation. The caller had fled the home and made the call from another nearby house.
Donna Voss, a neighbor, told The Associated Press she heard law enforcement on a loudspeaker telling the man to surrender and leave the home. She and public records said the home belonged to Roemer.
The Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release that officers outside tried to negotiate with the gunman and finally entered the home shortly after 10 a.m. The Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team found the 68-year-old homeowner dead and a 56-year-old man in the basement with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a medical facility.
Kaul said the suspect was in critical condition.
For Voss, the shooting came as a shock in a usually quiet neighborhood where houses sit alongside farmland and wooded lots, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Madison.
“It’s unbelievable and really freaky,” she said.
New Lisbon, which has a population of about 2,500 people, is in Juneau County in central Wisconsin.
___
Kolpack reported from Fargo, North Dakota. Balsamo reported from Washington, D.C.
José Berríos strikes out a career high in win over former teammates
TORONTO — It was 10 years ago to the day when the Twins grabbed a talented right-hander from Puerto Rico with the No. 32 pick in the 2012 draft. Over the next decade, the Twins watched José Berríos develop from a teenager to a man, a prospect to an all-star.
His tenure in the organization came to an end last season when the Twins shipped him to Toronto ahead of the trade deadline, but the Twins had a chance to reunite with the 28-year-old on Saturday — and it didn’t go well for them.
Luis Arraez and Jorge Polanco tagged their old teammate for a pair of runs in the first inning — Arraez singled and Polanco brought him home with a two-run blast — but after that, Berríos settled in and turned in a vintage performance, leading the Blue Jays to a 12-3 win over the Twins on Saturday afternoon at the Rogers Centre.
The Twins collected just one more hit off him — a Nick Gordon double in the second — in his seven innings pitched. Berríos, who struck out the side in the first, mowed down his former teammates in the outing, striking out a career-high 13 batters.
In a season that hasn’t gone as Berríos would have hoped — he entered the day with a 5.62 earned-run average after signing a big extension during the offseason — Berríos turned in one of his best starts of the year, rebounding after giving up six runs in a shortened start last time out.
The line Berríos put up earlier in the week — six runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched — mirrored Dylan Bundy’s on Saturday. Bundy was lifted in the third after giving up six unanswered runs — five earned. Bundy allowed a solo home run to Bo Bichette in the first, labored through the second giving up three runs and served up a two-run shot to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the third before eventually being lifted for Ian Hamilton.
‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle to face money laundering charges
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was arrested by the FBI and expected to appear in court Monday to face federal money laundering charges, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Federal agents arrested the controversial wild animal trainer Friday and he has been in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, South Carolina throughout the weekend.
Antle, the owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, is featured prominently in “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” a 2020 Netflix documentary miniseries that focused on tiger breeders and private zoo operators in the U.S. The series focused heavily on Oklahoma zoo operator Joe Exotic, who also was targeted for animal mistreatment and was convicted in a plot to kill a rival, Carole Baskin.
The charges against Antle, 62, were expected to be formally announced during a court proceeding Monday afternoon in Florence, South Carolina. The charges relate to allegations of money laundering, a person familiar with the matter told the AP on Saturday. The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
Animal rights advocates have accused Antle of mistreating lions and other wildlife. He was indicted in Virginia in 2020 on animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking charges.
In May, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals asked the IRS to probe Antle’s Rare Species Fund, a nonprofit raising money for wildlife conservation. PETA alleges he uses some of the fund’s money to subsidize his safari site in Socastee outside Myrtle Beach.
“It’s fitting that “Doc” Antle is behind bars after years of locking up the endangered animals he uses in tawdry photo ops. His legal woes are mounting, as PETA recently blew the whistle on his apparent ‘charity’ scam, and the end to his reign of terrorizing tiger cubs can’t come soon enough,” said Debbie Metzler, associate director of PETA’s Captive Animal Law Enforcement division, in a statement.
Meanwhile, in Virginia, Antle is facing two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to wildlife trafficking charges, as well as 13 misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and animal cruelty charges tied to trafficking lion cubs. Those charges are scheduled to go to trial next month.
Antle has a history of recorded violations, going as far back as 1989, when he was fined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for abandoning deer and peacocks at his zoo in Virginia. Over the years, he has more than 35 USDA violations for mistreating animals.
___
Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.
Russia puts more strength behind ‘creeping’ Ukraine advance
By JOHN LEICESTER, INNA VARENYTSIA and ANDREA ROSA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Reinforced Russian troops backed by airstrikes pummeled a portion of eastern Ukraine on Saturday, blowing up bridges and shelling apartment buildings as they fought to capture two cities that would put a contested province under Moscow’s control, Ukrainian officials said.
Russian and Ukrainian forces battled street-by-street in Sievierodonetsk and neighboring Lysychansk, regional governor Serhiy Haidai said. Russian strikes killed four people, including a mother and child, in the nearby village of Hirske, Haidai said.
The cities are the last major areas of Luhansk province still held by Ukraine. The Russian attacks are central to the Kremlin’s reduced wartime goal of seizing the entire Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces for eight years and established self-proclaimed republics.
Russia also escalated attacks in Donestk, the other province that makes up the Donbas, the Ukrainian military said, as the war reached its 101st day. Reflecting the close combat, Russian and Ukrainian military officers blamed each other for a fire that destroyed the main church at the Sviatohirsk monastery, one of Ukraine’s holiest Orthodox Christian sites.
In a video address Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “deliberately destroying the Ukrainian culture and its historic legacy along with social infrastructure and housing — everything needed for normal living.”
In recent days Russian forces have focused on capturing Sievierodonetsk, which had a prewar population of about 100,000. At one point they held 90% of the city, but Ukrainian soldiers clawed back some ground, Haidai reported Friday. Zelenskyy described the city’s situation as “extremely difficult” on Saturday.
Western military analysts said Russia was devoting significant troop strength and firepower to what British officials called a “creeping advance” in the Donbas.
“The combined use of air and artillery strikes has been a key factor in Russia’s recent tactical successes in the region,” the U.K. Ministry of Defense said in a Saturday assessment. The ministry warned that after launching so many guided missiles, Russia was employing unguided missiles that have “almost certainly caused substantial collateral damage and civilian casualties.”
The Ukrainian military reported that it repulsed nine attacks in the Donbas over 24 hours. The claim could not be independently verified.
While Russian forces are concentrated on the Donbas in the east, Ukraine has staged counterattacks to try to regain territory in the south.
After seizing most of the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as the port city of Mariupol, Moscow has installed local administrators, offered residents Russian passports and taken other steps to consolidate its hold on occupied areas.
Russian shelling killed at least three civilians in the Black Sea port city of Mykolaiv, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said Saturday.
The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said Russian-installed officials and troops face growing resistance among the local population and “an increase in partisan activity in southern Ukraine.”
The institute cited accounts on Russian Telegram channels of threats against locals who received Russian passports.
The Ukrainian Center for National Resistance, which established a website to advise people on sabotage and other techniques, said Kherson residents were encouraged to burn down a Russian passport center.
The Ukrainian military noted with approval the trouble that occupation authorities were encountering, saying Russian-installed leaders in Kherson were wearing bulletproof vests and traveling in armored vehicles.
In other developments:
— Ukraine’s foreign minister denounced France’s president for saying the West shouldn’t “humiliate” Russian President Vladimir Putin. French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with French newspapers Friday that Putin made a “historic error” in invading but world powers shouldn’t “humiliate Russia, so that when the fighting stops, we can build a way out together via diplomatic paths.” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted in response: “Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it. … We all better focus on how to put Russia in its place. This will bring peace and save lives.”
— The bodies of more than 1,300 civilians have been exhumed so far in the region around Ukraine’s capital following Russia’s military retreat from the area, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry reported Saturday. The bodies were sent to morgues for forensic examination, and some 200 of the victims have not been identified, ministry spokeswoman Alyona Matveyeva said. Since Russian forces left the region in early April, Ukrainian authorities have been collecting the dead, exhuming bodies from mass graves and collecting evidence for possible war crimes investigations and prosecutions.
— A Russian rocket hit an agricultural site Saturday in the Odesa region, wounding two people, according to a regional military chief. A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said a missile attack destroyed a base of foreign mercenaries. Odesa is home to Ukraine’s largest seaport and therefore vital to the country’s ability to ship grain and other commodities. The attack came hours after Kuleba, the foreign minister, tweeted: “Ukraine is ready to create necessary conditions to resume exports from the port of Odesa. The question is how to make sure that Russia doesn’t abuse the trade route to attack the city.”
— Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in an interview published Saturday that Russia is suffering significantly fewer military casualties compared with the first six weeks of the war. The lower figures might make Russian commanders “think that they are fighting successfully,” the website Meduza quoted Podolyak as saying. Speaking on Ukrainian television, he expressed optimism that new Western-supplied weaponry could change the “mathematics” of the war.
— Pope Francis said he needs he needs to wait for the “right moment” to go to Ukraine. A Ukrainian refugee who was in a group of children visiting the Vatican asked the pontiff if he would go to his homeland. Francis told the boy he thinks a lot about the children in Ukraine and has a desire to go there. He said it’s “not easy to take a decision that could do more harm to all the world than good. I must find the right moment to do it.” The pope said he would discuss the issue next week when Ukrainian government representatives visit the Vatican.
___
Varenytsia and Rosa reported from Sloviansk, Ukraine.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at
