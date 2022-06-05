News
Spokesman: Whitmer was on Wisconsin gunman’s list of targets
By DAVE KOLPACK
A gunman who fatally shot a man at a Wisconsin home had a list of targets that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, her office said Saturday.
Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to name the victim of Friday’s shooting, but it has been widely reported that he was retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer. The suspect was discovered in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in what appeared to be a plan to target people connected to the judicial system, Kaul said Friday.
Zach Pohl, Whitmer’s deputy chief of staff, said her office was notified that her name appeared “on the Wisconsin gunman’s list” but declined to give details about the suspect.
“Governor Whitmer has demonstrated repeatedly that she is tough, and she will not be bullied or intimidated from doing her job and working across the aisle to get things done for the people of Michigan,” Pohl said.
A trial held earlier this year in which four men accused in an alleged kidnapping plot of the Michigan Democrat resulted in the acquittal of two of the men. The jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict for the other two.
Kaul’s office did not respond to numerous phone and email messages Saturday.
Investigators don’t believe anyone else is at risk any longer, but an investigation involving the FBI and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is ongoing, Kaul said during a news conference Friday.
“The information that’s been gathered indicated that it was a targeted act and that the targeting was based on some sort of court case or court cases,” Kaul said.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call that two shots were fired at a home in New Lisbon at 6:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Division of Criminal Investigation. The caller had fled the home and made the call from another nearby house.
Donna Voss, a neighbor, told The Associated Press that she said she heard law enforcement on a loudspeaker telling the man to surrender and leave the home. She and public records said the home belonged to Roemer.
The Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release that officers outside tried to negotiate with the gunman and finally entered the home shortly after 10 a.m. The Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team found the 68-year-old homeowner dead and a 56-year-old man in the basement with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a medical facility.
Kaul said the suspect was in critical condition.
For Voss, the shooting came as a shock in a usually quiet neighborhood where houses sit alongside farmland and wooded lots, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Madison.
“It’s unbelievable and really freaky,” she said.
New Lisbon, which has a population of about 2,500 people, is in Juneau County in central Wisconsin. The town is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.
News
Jacob deGrom throws first bullpen since being sidelined with right shoulder injury
LOS ANGELES — Nothing like encouraging Jacob deGrom news to quell the disappointment of the Mets’ start to their Dodgers series.
DeGrom threw a bullpen session on Saturday at Citi Field, said general manager Billy Eppler. It was the first time the Mets ace got back on a mound since he learned in late March of the stress reaction on his right scapula. DeGrom threw 19 pitches, all fastballs, at moderate intensity.
The right-hander will continue to build up his progression on the mound with more bullpens. After that, his next step will be facing hitters in live batting practice, but he’s not there just yet. For now, the Mets will take any progress they can get from their ace, who last pitched in a major league game on July 7, 2021.
The Mets (35-19) remain hopeful that deGrom can return to the rotation before the All-Star break, a four-day stretch which begins on July 18. If the two-time Cy Young award winner can continue his ramp up without any setbacks, that timeline is certainly reasonable. But the Mets have also been careful to be cautious with the best arm on their staff. Pushing deGrom now, while the Amazin’s hold the largest divisional lead in the majors, is not the wisest decision. They want him for the long run; his health would be especially important in a potential playoff scenario.
At the same time, the Mets witnessed in their first two games against the Dodgers what could be when their aces are healthy. The Amazin’s were shut out for the first time this season on Thursday in the series opener at Chavez Ravine. And southpaw Tyler Anderson again stifled Mets bats in Friday’s loss. He’s now thrown 26 consecutive scoreless innings across his past three outings.
The Dodgers pitching staff owns the best ERA (2.78) in the National League and second-best in MLB, right behind the Yankees (2.73). The Dodgers and Yankees are recording the kind of shutout innings the Mets hoped they’d produce with deGrom and Max Scherzer leading the top of their rotation. Instead, deGrom and Scherzer have only pitched in the same rotation in spring training. Scherzer (oblique strain) is aiming for a July return after going 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts for the Mets this season.
DeGrom will have plenty to prove once he’s back in the Mets rotation, most importantly that he can stay healthy long enough to carry the Mets to their first postseason appearance since 2016. The 33-year-old has battled multiple injuries in the past year and, while starter Tylor Megill – who is also working his way back from the injured list with right biceps tendinitis – has proven he can be a solid replacement, the Mets would like to find a way to ensure deGrom can stay on the mound.
DeGrom said back in spring training that he intends to exercise his opt-out after the 2022 season, after which he will become a free agent. It is unclear if his current right shoulder injury has altered those plans.
News
José Abreu is heating up at the plate but his focus is on helping the Chicago White Sox rebound
The Chicago White Sox were in a big hole May 21 in New York, trailing the Yankees by five runs in the third inning.
José Abreu got his team right back in the game with one swing, launching a three-run home run.
While the Sox didn’t complete the comeback, the blast began a hot stretch for the first baseman. He has a hit in 12 straight games entering Saturday.
“It seems like the other team has less people on the field now, before it seemed like they were playing with way too many people,” Abreu said through an interpreter before Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Abreu laughed while offering the explanation in the visitor’s dugout at Tropicana Field.
During the stretch, Abreu’s average went from .207 to .256. He has six multi-hit games and is slashing .400/.491/.756 (18-for-45) with four doubles, four home runs, nine RBIs and a 1.246 OPS during the streak.
“The guy has hit his whole career,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He’s going to hit. There’s no question. It’s important, the more the lineup hits, the deeper the lineup, the less pressure he puts on himself. That’s the kind of player he is, when we don’t score he’s going to want to do it all himself.”
Abreu hit his team-leading seventh homer of the season during Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Rays. He also leads the Sox with 23 RBIs.
Abreu led the American League in RBIs in 2019 (123) and during his MVP year in 2020 (60 in the pandemic-shortened season). He was second in the AL last season (117).
“I’ve just been doing the same routine I always do, trusting my routine, trusting the process and now the results are there,” Abreu said. “That’s the difference, honestly. The results are there instead of what was happening before.
“But the rest is the same, the process has been the same, the workout routine. Everything has been the same.”
Abreu has 15 career hitting streaks of 10-plus games.
The numbers are impressive, but his focus is on helping the Sox out of their recent rut.
“We’re not playing very good baseball right now and I think that overshadows what you do as an individual,” he said. “But I’m proud of the effort we’re putting in the game. I think everybody is trying to do their best, we’re working to get out of this moment and I think we’re going to get out of this moment sooner rather than later.”
The Sox entered Saturday with a four-game losing streak and are in third in the AL Central standings.
Abreu’s message to the group is “Just keep going, keep working hard and grinding. This is not the best moment for us, but if you keep working hard and you keep doing your stuff, you’re going to get over this moment.”
Abreu sees the talent up and down the Sox roster and is confident better times are ahead.
“No doubt about it,” he said. “We’re not passing through a very good moment, but we know the talent that we have. The clubhouse is really united. And that’s important. This is a very long season and I think at the end we’re going to be where we’re supposed to be.”
News
Column: Caleb Kilian’s 1st big-league start — after Matt Swarmer’s 1st win — brings to mind previous Chicago Cubs debuts
Caleb Kilian’s much-anticipated start Saturday night at Wrigley Field rekindled memories of similar Chicago Cubs debuts, from Jeff Pico to Kyle Hendricks.
You never know whether a Cubs pitcher’s first start is the harbinger of things to come or just a cameo appearance in a career soon to be forgotten.
Before a 6-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the split doubleheader, Cubs manager David Ross — who watched a parade of celebrated prospects make their debuts in 2015 and ‘16 — tempered expectations for Kilian.
“From a player’s standpoint, and even as the manager now, sitting in this seat, it’s a lot of wait-and-see,” Ross said. “It’s exciting from his standpoint, (doing the) hard work and coming over. He’s been impressive in a lot of ways. Still, you have to make your major-league career.
“No one knows how it’s going to go. I’m happy for him. All the hard work has paid off. You don’t try to hype it up too much. I don’t think any one player is ever the savior. We put the label on some young men. We’ll see how it goes, and we’ll analyze it afterward.”
Matt Swarmer, who made his debut Monday, earned his first victory in Saturday’s opener, allowing one run on two hits in six innings. Frank Schwindel homered and drove in a pair of runs, and Scott Effross escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh when plate umpire Bruce Dreckman called Tommy Edman out on strikes on a pitch several inches outside the zone.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was ejected by Dreckman for arguing the next inning, and the Cardinals never threatened again.
Kilian was attempting in Game 2 to become the first Cubs starter to win his big-league debut since Ryan O’Malley beat the Houston Astros 1-0 with eight scoreless innings on Aug. 16, 2006, at Minute Maid Park.
O’Malley was a last-minute call-up from Triple-A Iowa only because it was his turn to start and the Cubs were all out of pitchers after an 18-inning game the previous night. He barely had time to pack but wasn’t worried when asked afterward if he had enough clothes for the flight to Chicago.
“Oh, yes, definitely,” he replied. “I’m not going to let my clothes get in the way of this.”
But the dream was short-lived and he didn’t need much of a wardrobe after all. O’Malley suffered a left elbow strain during the fifth inning of his Wrigley Field debut, a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
After the game, O’Malley stood despondent in front of the Waveland Avenue firehouse, where teammate Rich Hill tried to console him.
“It was like I was on cloud nine and then I just fell off of it,” O’Malley said.
Hill still is pitching for the Boston Red Sox at age 42, but that would be the end of O’Malley’s major-league career after only two outings. Pico, likewise, threw a four-hit shutout against the Cincinnati Reds in his debut on May 31, 1988, but won only 12 more games in a three-year career.
You never know.
Before Swarmer and Kilian started Saturday, the fewest combined major-league innings by a pair of Cubs starters in a doubleheader had come against the Cardinals on Oct. 6, 1909. Rudy Schwenck had two starts and nine innings under his belt, while King Cole was making his big-league debut — and tossed a complete-game shutout.
It has been 46 years since the Cubs had two pitchers start a doubleheader with fewer than one combined start. Neither Oscar Zamora nor Paul Reuschel, both relievers at time, had a start when they faced the San Francisco Giants on May 2, 1976, at Candlestick Park.
No one forgets their first start, no matter the outcome.
But some are more memorable than others.
