News
Sunday Bulletin Board: What does it take to get a new cellphone battery? And how much will it cost?
Life in the Service Economy
Highfalutin Division
ELVIS reports: “Subject: Life today.
” ELVIS was in a mid-sized city in Wisconsin, and his mother’s cellphone battery was dying. He offered to head to the cellphone store and just get a new phone, but Mom likes this one and knows how to use it.
” ELVIS looked up local cellphone-repair services, and found only one. Mom said it must have just opened, since she had not noticed it in the small strip mall next to her grocery store.
“Yesterday, ELVIS called them up and, instead of getting connected to the local store, discovered it is a franchise or chain, and ELVIS was connected to an operator with a foreign accent, who said yes, they could fix the phone, and with parts and labor it would be $30. We could either walk in (and, said the operator, possibly wait up to four hours) or book an appointment that would take about 45 minutes.
“Elvis called Mom back, and she agreed that an appointment the next day would be good. ELVIS went online and registered on the site, supplied the contact information, went through drop-down menus and clicked on the problem, and selected the model of the phone. He booked a 10 a.m. appointment for the next morning.
“Today, ELVIS had an email reminder about his upcoming appointment and a required step to respond and confirm he was coming in. The reply came right back, along with an estimated repair cost of $63. Mom showed up, and we headed to the store.
“We walked into the store under a big ‘NOW OPEN’ banner. The room was only a large wooden counter, with a computer screen. One wall had rows of phone cases and screen protectors; the other, monitors showing services performed. In the rear was a frosted glass wall, floor to ceiling. Lots of logos and names of the store. No other customers were in the store.
“Soon a person came out from the rear and asked us what we needed. We said we had a 10 a.m. appointment for this battery to be replaced. He walked back behind the wall, out of sight. We could hear him talking to someone else, but not what was being said. He returned and started working on the computer. After a few minutes, he excused himself and walked back behind the wall again.
“When he returned, he said: ‘We don’t have this battery in stock. It will take five to six days to get one here to the store. Would you like to come back?’ We must have looked a bit amazed that we had gotten this far and they didn’t have the battery. The store clerk said that if we needed it to be done immediately, we should go try Batteries Plus.
” ELVIS asked him to look up the price, since we had had the quote of $63, wondering if we should wait. The person said it would in fact be $30. ELVIS asked if the other store would know how to replace the battery. The person replied that these types were basically ‘plug and play.’ Elvis asked if we could order one online and just install it ourselves. There was a pause, and the person said: ‘In theory, yes.’
“ELVIS looked at his mom and asked what she wanted to do. She said we should try Batteries Plus. ELVIS asked both of them where that store was located, and the person said he didn’t know; he didn’t live here. ELVIS’s mom said she thought she knew where it was.
“Back in the car, ELVIS tried looking the battery store up and couldn’t locate one, but Mom said it was close. But an auto-parts store had moved into the location when we got to where it had been.
” ELVIS powered off Mom’s phone and was able to open the back case with his fingers. There was the battery, and indeed it appears that it would easily be removed and a new one inserted. We drove home, and ELVIS got online, and we will have overnight delivery drop the right battery off at Mom’s house for a total of $12.19 plus tax.
“Tomorrow we will see if this all works as planned, and it will probably take about five minutes. ELVIS is guessing that the new cellphone store in town probably won’t be in business long — or at the minimum they should figure out free overnight delivery when they don’t have a battery.”
Our birds, ourselves
DORIS G. of Randolph, Minnesota: “We have never seen this cute little bird at our feeders before. It did not stay very long, but we were happy to see it here.
“I’m not sure of which titmouse it is: the tufted titmouse or the black-crested titmouse.”
The vision thing
DENNIS FROM EAGAN reports: “Subject: A classic Vlasic!
“It was definitely a memorable Memorial Day luncheon this year. My burger was not going away without sporting a game-face that would hopefully change my mind on devouring it.”
Our “micro-trees,” ourselves
All Hail Division
GREGORY J. of Dayton’s Bluff: “There are people who run outside after a hailstorm to gather up hailstones, photograph them, post the photos on social media, and then store the hailstones in their freezer. I’m not one of those people, at least not normally.
“However, on May 19th Dayton’s Bluff was the recipient of the largest hail I’ve ever seen in my neighborhood, so I did all the above — except for posting the photos, because too many other people had beaten me to it.
“After a couple of days, the novelty had worn off and I was about to toss the plastic cup full of hail that was taking up space in the freezer. But then I noticed something. When the frozen mass of hail was removed from the cup and inverted, it resembled, you guessed it, a small tree.
“With only a few modifications and the addition of an ice-cube star on the top, I hereby present my first, and I’m sure last, hail tree. For scale, the largest piece of hail is approximately 1-1/2 inches in diameter. For reference, a golf ball is 1.68 inches in diameter.
“And in case anyone is wondering, yes, the photo was taken in the freezer — but that is a rather long and boring story.”
Our birds, ourselves (responsorial)
In reply to GREGORY OF THE NORTH’s story of a screen-bashing bird, here’s LEFTCOASTER: “Subject: I, too, have a bird that keeps trying to get into my house.
“Actually, in my situation, it’s a window that he continually pecks. I have a little hexagonal window near my front door, with camellia trees just outside for his convenience.
“What a racket he made the first time I heard him. It took me a few minutes to locate the noise and witness the excitement. He flies up to the window, pecks aggressively at it, drops down and then reappears to peck some more. If I stand by the window, he disappears into the camellia and then always flies off to the neighbor’s roof, perhaps to compose or congratulate himself. This has been happening for at least six weeks.
“My conclusion? He’s competing fiercely with that handsome male reflected in my window. Thank goodness it’s a sturdy little window.
“He’s either a California Scrub-Jay or a Steller’s Jay. Perhaps that says it all.”
LEFTCOASTER again, shortly thereafter: “Right after I sent that note to you, I heard the loud, staccato pecking on my window. I ran to try to figure out which kind of jay he was. I think it’s a Scrub, but that bugger comes up from below the window, smacks his beak a couple of times, then sinks down below the window again. He repeats it about three times, and then I can see him rustling the camellia leaves and, lickety split, he’s off to my neighbor’s house with a loud squawk of victory and vanquishment.”
The Permanent Fraternal Record
KH of White Bear Lake writes: “Subject: The Ultimate Search Engine.
“My brothers mow a lot of grass. One mows an 18-hole golf course. The other mows his own lot, and those of others, in an area where 5-acre lots are standard. The orchards and vineyard I mow with my walk-behind mower amount to only about 100 acres a year, so I’m not taken seriously when it comes to discussions about mowing.
“So this morning, when we awoke to these three guests in our backyard bed-and-breakfast (they help themselves to the raspberry foliage when they roll out of bed), I knew I needed help from the experts.
“I texted my brothers this photo and asked: ‘How am I supposed to mow my lawn?’
“One brother responded with something about venison. I was a little disappointed with his response. It’s not that I don’t like venison, but that it seemed more like a hunter’s reply than a mower’s reply. The other brother said: ‘I just mow around them, they don’t sleep in the same spot twice.’
“Over 40 years, they have never failed to provide answers to my questions. Notice I didn’t say good answers. I don’t recall either of them ever attending college, but they’ve both attained a B.S. degree in, well, B.S. If they both die before I do, I’ll have to relent and install Google on my phone. But for the time being, that seems superfluous.”
Come again?
Another episode of creative hearing, reported by RUSTY of St. Paul: “I do not hear well with competing noise.
“We were visiting our son in Upstate New York this past week. On a drive to one of the Finger Lakes for a vineyard visit, the direction lady on the phone said: ‘In 800 feet, turn left on Stupid Street.’ This is what I heard, but we had the AC cranked.
“I asked my wife in the back seat what she had heard. ‘Turn left on Stupid Street,’ she said.
“I then asked our much younger son, and he said: ‘Turn left on Steuben Street.’”
The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon
Reports CHERIE D of Inver Grove Heights: “On May 7th, I was talking on the phone with my friend Deb, who lives in Shorewood. She asked me what my favorite Italian restaurants were. The first that came to mind was, no surprise, Yarusso’s on Payne Avenue in St. Paul. I’ve been going there since I was a kid, and the food is always sooo good and the service is great.
“On May 8th, I saw the Star Tribune listed an obituary for a member of the Yarusso family. Friend Deb saw it, too, and called to tell me how it was so odd to hear the name Yarusso for the very first time and then see it again the next day.
“I told her she’d experienced a Baader-Meinhof. Since Deb doesn’t read the Pioneer Press, she needed an explanation. Deb was thrilled with the idea of having a name for such occurrences!”
Muse, amuse
THE DORYMAN of Prescott, Wisconsin: “The latest cartoon in my head:
“The drawing shows two longhorn steers at the head of the herd on a cattle drive. One says to the other: ‘These cowboys take such great care of us. I wonder what’s in it for them.’”
Band Name of the Day: Stupid Street
News
Heat’s Caleb Martin won’t play hard to get in free agency, ‘I love being here. I want to be here’
Either Caleb Martin doesn’t fully grasp this NBA free-agency thing, or the Miami Heat have completely sold the emerging forward that their way is the best way.
An impending free agent, one whose multi-positional diversity could draw outside interest, Martin essentially exited his first season with the Heat asking where he could sign on the dotted line.
It is, of course, hardly that simple, with Martin to be extended a $2.1 million qualifying offer for next season from the Heat by the end of the month and then left to see if there is a higher outside offer.
But even then, Martin isn’t sounding as if the priority is seeking the highest bidder, no show-me-the-money approach here.
“I’m obviously being open-minded,” he said amid the Heat’s exit interviews, “but I want to be here. I’ve gotten better here. And I believe I will get better here.
“Obviously I just want a great situation, no matter what. But I just think that how close I’ve gotten with the guys and the people here and how much better and more confident I’ve been here, I feel like my team and my staff believes in me and believes that I’m going to get better here.”
The Heat showed their belief at midseason, when, under no obligation to do so, they upgraded him from a two-way contract to a standard deal at twice the paygrade. The move came after Martin helped energize the bench over the first half of the season, before injuries began to exact a toll.
“Going into free agency, this is my first experience with that,” he said. “But I want to be here. I love being here. I want to be here. So that’s all I’ve got on my mind right now.”
With the Heat carrying so many high-end contracts, from Jimmy Butler to Bam Adebayo to Kyle Lowry, and even to Duncan Robinson, Martin would appear to be the right player at the right price point.
“I feel this is definitely the place for me, and that’s what it’s felt like since I’ve gotten here,” he said, signed by the Heat in September after he was waived in August by the Charlotte Hornets. “And that’s why I feel like I’ve made such a big jump so quickly while I’ve been here and why I think I’ll make even bigger jumps while I’m here. It’s hard to explain to some people if they’re not experiencing that.”
Over the course of his first Heat season, Martin was cast from shooting guard to small forward to power forward, even called upon to start 12 games. It is that versatility that enhances the value.
“And I think it’s a tip of the iceberg type of thing with me, where I feel like I can be one of those guys that fluctuates where it’s kind of whatever a team needs from me,” he said. “To be a guy from off the bench, I feel like I can step in and start. Whatever a team needs from me, I feel like I can fill that point.
“I think my game expanded, shooting-wise, being more efficient, being more consistent and still learning how to do that year in and year out.”
There was a point where it appeared Martin might price himself out of the Heat’s range, the team still unable to go above the $10.6 million mid-level exception to match outside offers.
But after the injuries and slide further down the rotation, to where he was held out of the season-ending Game 7 finale against the Boston Celtics, the market has reset to a place where a return could prove prudent for both player and team.
“I think it was a big season,” he said. “Obviously, it’s having to deal with a lot in such a short amount of time in one season, to see it up and down. Whether it’s rotations or injuries or whatever, I just think it really helped progress my mindset, mentality going into it, just to be able to adjust to everything and being OK with it and accepting that part of my role.
“That’s the role I accepted when I came here and when I got signed, to know that was going to be my position, and things were going to fluctuate and I had to be OK with it and adjust on the fly. So I think that’s only going to make me a better player and eventually stronger.”
()
News
Dave Roberts and Dodgers fumble MLB rule in ninth inning against Mets: ‘An oversight on my part’
LOS ANGELES — Rules are rules, and Buck Showalter was the only manager in the house who was aware of them.
The Dodgers, trailing by five runs in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 9-4 win on Saturday night, tried to let outfielder Zach McKinstry take the mound. Dave Roberts, the Dodgers manager, then found out from the umpires that his team must be trailing by six or more runs to let a position player pitch, according to Showalter’s account of the on-field delay.
“They wanted a rule clarification because they didn’t believe the rule that was being told to them was correct,” Showalter said. “So, they got a clarification from New York. It took a long time for New York to clarify it too, didn’t it?”
Roberts and the Dodgers waited several minutes for MLB headquarters in New York to confirm what the umpires had already told them: they needed to be trailing by six or more runs to let McKinstry pitch. Only then did Roberts, who was trying to save a relief arm, make the call to the bullpen to get a reliever up and warming.
“I kept looking up [at the scoreboard] going, nine minus four is five, right?” Showalter said.
“It’s an oversight on my part,” Roberts later told reporters.
Showalter, clearly furious, marched out of the dugout to have a word with the umpires. He later said he wasn’t mad that Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips had received ample time to warm up because “I don’t want anybody to get hurt.”
The Mets skipper was well aware of the six-run rule, while Roberts clearly was not. Showalter also downplayed his own involvement in the pitching change. He said the umpires told Roberts about the rule, and Showalter didn’t have anything to do with bringing it to light.
Showalter, with a slight grin, deadpanned and scoffed: “Did I know the rule?”
After several minutes of answering questions from reporters about the on-field delay and the bizarre sequence of events, Showalter finally had enough.
“You know what, we won today against a really good team,” Showalter said. “God bless everybody.”
()
News
Food writer Jess Fleming traveled to Europe with readers. Here’s what they saw — and what they ate.
When you think of Europe’s great cities, which are on your list?
I was lucky enough to visit three of those that have long been on my bucket list on a recent trip with Pioneer Press readers.
We explored Amsterdam, Brussels and Paris, and though I learned a lot and enjoyed myself immensely, I also found that I’d like more time in each place.
I was charmed by Amsterdam’s mix of modern and historic architecture, but also its canals and quirky foods; by Brussels’ beer culture and the medieval beauty of Bruges on a day trip from there; and by, well, everything Paris has to offer.
AMSTERDAM
Even through the jet lag, I could tell right away that Amsterdam is a place in which I could spend some serious time.
Our hotel was along one of the city’s copious canals and had a charming view of the National Opera & Ballet theater.
The hotel’s back entrance spilled onto Renaissance Square, which is packed with restaurants and bars, most of which have sidewalk patios where most patrons were seated during the beautiful spring weather. After arrival, I dropped my bags and headed out the back door, finding a seat in the midst of the action. I sipped a fruity Texels, the Dutch beer that I fell in love with instantly and sought out throughout my time there. I also scalded the roof of my mouth on bitterballen, little croquettes of molten, silky potatoes, often studded with little bits of veal.
I relaxed in the abundant sunshine until it was time to get ready for dinner, which was at the historic Restaurant 1e Klas in the city’s busy train station.
It was lovely to get to know some of my fellow travelers while being entertained by Elvis, the restaurant’s show-off of a cockatoo, who pranced and preened and did tricks from his perch near our table.
The next morning, we were off bright and early to catch a boat, which took us on a tour of Amsterdam via canal. We learned so much from our local guide about the city, which is literally built upon the sea. The canals were built to protect the narrow buildings, which mostly rest upon piles — large wooden stakes driven into the wet soil. Modern foundations in the city are made of concrete, but many of the historic buildings still rest upon those wooden piles, and many of them charmingly tilt this way or that. During the tour, we floated past a group of houses called the dancing houses, a colorful grouping of row houses known for lilting every which way.
The other part of canal living that I hadn’t considered was the proliferation of houseboats, which line nearly every part of the canals. People live full time in these vessels, which are parked permanently in the city center. We passed many couples sipping coffee from their decks and marveled at the creative gardens that many of them keep on the decks and rooftops of their boats.
After the boat tour, we got a walking tour of the city, during which we tasted many local delicacies, including a wide variety of local gouda. (Turns out, the Dutch love their cheese almost as much as people do in my home state of Wisconsin. The average Dutch person eats 31.5 pounds of cheese per year, which is just a bit behind the dairy-loving state to our east, which is sitting at about 38 pounds.)
We also tried pickled herring. I still don’t love the stuff in its natural state, but it turns out that when it’s deep-fried, it’s much more tolerable.
We learned that Suriname, and its cuisine, have become a big part of the Dutch culture and diet. The former colony, a tiny country on the northern coast of South America, is known for bara, which is essentially deep-fried soaked lentils, served with bright chutney. It was crisp, fluffy and delightful, and even the most Minnesotan of our palates didn’t find the “spicy” chutney too hot.
When the tour was over, we were each handed a giant stroopwafel — the thin, caramel-stuffed waffles that are made to melt over a cup of hot coffee or tea — and sent on our way.
A thing I love about the Collette tours we take is that we have plenty of free time to explore on our own. There was one thing that was at the top of my list of must-dos in Amsterdam, and it was to see the Anne Frank House. Like so many teens, I read the book when I was about Anne’s age, and it made an indelible mark on me.
Climbing the narrow, steep stairs up to the annex where the Frank family hid for two years was incredible, and I couldn’t stop thinking about how well young Anne described her living situation. And that if she were alive, she’d probably be an accomplished journalist, novelist or both.
Despite the sadness of her story, it was heartwarming to see what an incredible legacy Anne was able to leave during her short time on Earth. A hush fell over the exuberant German teenagers whom I entered the exhibit alongside when they entered the annex. I even saw a few boys wipe a tear.
That night, I had dinner reservations with a few people from the tour. We ate at The Seafood Room, known for — you guessed it — seafood plucked straight from the sea. We noshed on oysters, mussels, clams, shrimp and more and headed home happy and full.
The next morning, it was time to visit Floriade, the once-in-a-decade horticultural expo just outside of Amsterdam. The grounds of the expo are sprawling, and will be turned into a sort of sustainable citytopia when the expo wraps up later this year. Many countries had pavilions with information about their sustainability efforts, and a giant greenhouse served as a showroom for colorful floral exhibits.
Honestly, though, as cool as Floriade was, it could not hold a candle to the next day’s adventure — the tulip-filled Keukenhof Gardens southwest of the city.
The giant gardens include 7 million flowering tulips, daffodils and other bulb flowers. It’s a treat for the senses, and I happily spent hours wandering and photographing a rainbow of pert, vibrant flowers, all reaching charmingly for the sun.
Directly after the gardens, we headed south for Brussels.
BRUSSELS
A few hours on our comfortable coach later, we arrived in Brussels. It’s a big city — and it’s growing — and if you think construction season in Minnesota is bad, you should visit for some perspective. Our arrival was delayed by at least an hour, during which we probably traveled five miles.
Our welcome dinner brought us to the center of this charming city, to another historic restaurant, Chez Leon, established in 1867. We noshed on moules frites — mussels with fries — and sampled the house beer, a delightful, light Belgian beer that was deceptively strong.
The next day, for most of us, it was off to Bruges, a UNESCO city a little over an hour northwest of Brussels.
The coastal city also has a series of canals, and most of us chose a boat tour to learn more.
Much of the medieval architecture of the city remains intact. Our captain and guide tells us that the step-like peaks on the roofs were meant to convey a closeness to the heavens. And the more money you had, the higher your roof could climb.
After the boat ride, we cruise into the Chapel of the Holy Blood and take a peek at a large vial with a piece of cloth that is said to have been saturated with Christ’s blood. No photos or speaking is allowed in the chapel, which is ornate and ancient, like so many in Europe.
On the way out, we stop at one of the many excellent chocolate shops in town and pick up some truffles and bars for our families at home.
For dinner, a few guests joined me for a delightful meal at Les Brigittines, a traditional but upscale Belgian restaurant. A tasting menu, which consisted of fat white asparagus, a tender, rich veal cheek and a pavlova smothered in fresh, sweet, very in-season strawberries, ran us a very reasonable $65 Euros apiece.
The next morning, we hopped on the high-speed train, conveniently located adjacent to our hotel, and set off for Paris.
PARIS
The train was a lovely way to travel. We saw lots of the gorgeous Belgian and French countryside and arrived in Paris in about two and a half hours.
As we waited for our hotel rooms to be ready, our coach dropped us in Montmarte, a bohemian artists’ neighborhood (Van Gogh once lived here) on a hill overlooking Paris. It was a lovely introduction to the city, with its cobblestone streets, copious sidewalk cafes and artists painting all around its main square.
We wandered around the streets for a while before settling on a spot for lunch. A modern art gallery we popped into had a selection of artwork dedicated to Prince. It seems Minnesota’s most famous son has made his mark everywhere in the world.
I had real French onion soup for the first time, and marveled at its sweet/salty balance — so many restaurants in the states tilt it to far toward the salty side of things. And of course, a glass of champagne, because, France.
In the evening, I chose the optional dinner at Paradis Latin, a traditional cabaret show. The long and complicated roots of this show — its original home burned in the late 1800s — go back to 1803, when Napoleon Bonaparte created “Theater Latin.”
The show was wildly entertaining, from its flamboyant costumes to the acrobatic dancers to the copious amount of wine that was served.
In the morning, we embarked on the only bus tour of the trip — every other tour was on foot. It was a great way to cover lots of ground quickly and hear about the history of sites like the enormous Arc de Triomphe, the stylish street Champs-Elysees, the cathedral of Notre Dame and more. Though the cathedral tragically caught fire in 2019, its facade remains mostly intact, and it was worth getting out of the coach for a closer look at the ornate church and to see the extensive damage — and work that’s being done to restore it.
We were set free for lunch, and I was determined to find a great baguette sandwich. I followed some business people into a little bakery and scored! Ham, cheese, lettuce and hard-boiled egg on a perfectly crisp-chewy baguette. I found a lovely spot on a bench in The Tuileries Garden and savored every bite.
That afternoon was one of the highlights of the trip for me — a visit to the largest art museum in the world, The Louvre. Every part of Paris is dripping with history, but this special place, which was originally built as a fortress, is full of the most beautiful history — art.
We saw the Venus de Milo, the Mona Lisa, priceless jewels and crowns, ornate frescoes and so much more. A few hours was definitely not enough. I’ll be back, I’m sure more than once.
It was a long day, but it wasn’t over yet.
That evening, five fellow travelers joined me for what was easily the best meal I’ve had in my life. It was my first two Michelin star experience, and it left me wondering what three stars could be like! We ate at Maison Rostang, a charming restaurant that was about a 20-minute walk from our hotel.
There was a seven-course tasting menu available, but only if the whole table indulged. We opted for the a la carte option, which meant three main courses (for me, fat, juicy asparagus, flaky sole paired with tender mussels and earthy morel mushrooms and the restaurant’s signature dessert, a crispy “cigar” stuffed with decadent cream) with a few amuse bouche courses thrown in and a post-dessert trio of incredible mini pies.
Though every morsel I put in my mouth was more delicious than the last, we were all a little put off by the fact that two different menus were distributed. One with prices, for the two men at the table, and one without prices for the four women. It seemed, frankly, outdated and sexist.
On our last day in Paris, many in our group chose a tour of the Palace of Versailles, which I would like to see at some point, but I really wanted to get out into the neighborhoods of this vibrant city, so I chose to take a cab to the Saint Germain de Pres neighborhood, in search of pastries and perhaps a few boutiques.
What I hadn’t counted on was that most small shops in Paris are closed on Sunday. I opted for some crepes at a sidewalk cafe and then a stop at a local pastry shop for some fantastic kouign-amann and a box of macarons to share with all the guests.
That night, we said farewell to Paris with a charming dinner cruise down the Seine. Afterward, our lovely bus driver got us close enough to the Eiffel Tower that we could stop, get out and get a group picture.
Overall, it was a lovely trip with a lovely group of people, and a great taste of three cities that I definitely want to visit again.
Travel with Jess
Interested in traveling with Jess? Our next tour is going to Spain from Sept. 25-Oct. 6, 2022. There are still a few spots left! And in April 2023, she’ll be going to Southern Italy and Sicily.
She’ll write another story like this one on each of those adventures, for you to have as a keepsake.
For more information on Spain, go to gateway.gocollette.com/link/1070070. For Southern Italy and Sicily, go to gateway.gocollette.com/link/1104385. If you want more information, you can always email Jess at [email protected]
Sunday Bulletin Board: What does it take to get a new cellphone battery? And how much will it cost?
The 10 Most Influential Internet Marketers (Part 1)
RV Tip: Troubleshooting a 12-volt DC Problem
Article Marketing: The Marketing of the Future
4 Things You Didn’t Know About Economy Travel Insurance
Heat’s Caleb Martin won’t play hard to get in free agency, ‘I love being here. I want to be here’
Flyer Printing – The Ultimate Guide to Flyers & Print Advertising
Tips on Drone Insurance
Dave Roberts and Dodgers fumble MLB rule in ninth inning against Mets: ‘An oversight on my part’
If You’re Bored In Retirement, You’re Doing Something Wrong!
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News3 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile