Technical Writing – 4 Advantages of Hiring a Freelance Technical Writer
I’ve been in writing-publishing business for over 20 years and technical writing business for over 10 years at this writing.
So with great honesty I can make the following generalization: most of the technical writers on a corporate payroll will end up making more money over their entire careers than most of their freelancing counterparts.
Why?
Because freelancing demands a lot more personal energy, sacrifice, and drive than payroll work. If you are a freelancer, you already know how hard it is to find 2,000 hours of work a year; year after year.
However, individuals differ greatly of course. And I’m sure that a top-earning freelancer will always make more money than a top-earning payroll writer.
Having established that, let me also count the four reasons why employers may consider hiring a freelance technical writer, with this one note: in terms of per hour fees, a qualified freelancer usually costs more.
Here are the reasons why it might make more sense to hire a freelance technical writer:
1) If the job is a temporary one, if all you need is just one user manual, why commit yourself to a long-term relationship with a permanent employee?
2) Why commit a permanent office space, utility, computers, printers, phone lines and all the other office overhead that goes with it if your documentation project is a temporary task?
3) Why pay social security taxes, medical coverage, liability insurance, retirement plan contributions, etc. for employees when they, as independent contractors, can pay all that out of their own pockets?
4) If the documentation task is too specialized for a beginner- or mid-level technical writer, like for example configuring a DITA schema, then it makes sense to hire an expensive technical documentation consultant, but for as long as the project lasts. Again, a freelancing temp technical writer would be the ideal choice since such a decision would save you the high cost of re-training an employee.
What to Look for in a Web Designer or Design Agency
Google for web designers or web design firms and you will get millions of results for companies all promising very similar things: timely delivery, budget-friendly, search engine optimization and cross-browser compatibility, etc. Now if they were all so great, why are there so many crappy websites you may ask. Here are some qualifications that will help you to weed out the good web designers from the bad ones.
Great Portfolio
A great portfolio displays creativity, style variety and most importantly has examples of real client work and not just spec work from school. Ensure that the web designer’s overall style in their portfolio matches what you are looking for. Test out their previously launched websites to ensure that they are user-friendly, error-free, suitable for their target market and fast-loading.
A great portfolio always trumps design experience or education. Web designers with too much experience could be set in their ways and less open to new ideas or trends. And just because someone took a few classes for design does not mean that they have an eye for it. We have encountered many websites offering web design services with hideous websites.
Customer Service
No matter how stellar your designer or agency is, if they cannot respond to your calls or emails in a timely manner during business hours, they most likely cannot meet your deadline. This can mean death to your business if your project is time sensitive due to something like a product launch. Some freelance web designers are moonlighters meaning that they have full-time jobs and they pick up the odd project here and there for extra cash. Be wary of those folks because they will likely not be around when your project goes awry forcing you to forfeit your deposit.
Required Skills
Whoever you select should be proficient with the web technologies your project requires. If you need Flash for an animated clip, ensure that your web developer is proficient in Flash Actionscripting 3.0. If you want to convert your website into a CMS, ensure that they are well versed in your chosen CMS and the web technologies that support it. Most open-source CMS’ are controlled by PHP. It is always better to hire an expert who can excel at the things you need rather than a jack of all trades who is just mediocre in everything. Usually, you should be able to evaluate this based on their online portfolio.
Their Timeline Fits your Timeline
All projects have a deadline or some preferred time range in which you would like it to be completed. Inexperienced web designers often quote overly optimistic timelines. No matter how simple your website design or redesign is, it is almost impossible for the design process (from concept to completion) to take less than two weeks because there will always be revisions. I always laugh when a potential client emails me and estimates that their new website is very basic and should take no more than 2 days. It is much more professional to quote a longer timeline and deliver earlier than expected. However, if your web designer says it will take much longer than their competitors, they may be moonlighting.
Full-Service
Full-service is usually offered by design firms because it requires a team of developers, designers and marketing experts. Full-service means that they offer all-encompassing web solutions like SEO, ecommerce, branding, mobile compatibility and social media marketing all in one place. Rarely will you find a web designer who is an expert in all of these categories, which is why some companies hire design firms if they have the budget.
Communication Skills
Communication skills are just as important as design and programming skills because if your web designer communicates with bad grammar or spelling mistakes so will your website. Do they articulate issues well? Can they translate complicated technical jargon into laymen terms? You can easily evaluate their communication skills through your initial calls, emails and project proposal.
Marketing / SEO Experience
What good is your website if your target market cannot find it? Your web designer or design firm must understand how to promote it. If you found your web designer by via Google with industry-specific keywords then they must know something about SEO. Here are other simple SEO techniques your web designer should implement to build your web presence:
- Generate fresh content relevant to your target market with a blog
- Write a meta title and description tags
- Include your keyword search terms in your headings and subheadings (H1 and H2 tags respectively)
- Sprinkle your keyword search terms throughout your content
- Create a sitemap for search engines to crawl
- Add your website to online business directories
- For more SEO strategies, refer to my blog post about Driving High Quality Web Traffic.
Customer References
Ask for client references and make a point about calling them. Ask their clients whether they were responsive, on time and within budget. Some web design firms look for work through freelance websites such as Guru where you can find reviews.
Social Media Presence
Social Media helps you respond to people talking about your brand and understand how they perceive your company. There are so many social media networks but the ones to monitor are Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. A good practice is to post a status update whenever you publish a blog post or new web content.
Cost / Budget
It is key to consider all of the above and then consider cost or budget if everything else falls into place. The cheapest quote is rarely the best.
La Fiesta – A Good Property Investment Option
There have been many property launches in Singapore in the past two years as the government is trying to provide enough housing for the increasing population. There are so many launches and it is not easy to choose which is the best buy. Here are some factors you can look into when you want to determine if that condominium is suitable for you and your family.
1. Location
Singaporeans always consider the location as the most important reason when it comes to property purchase. Most properties fetch a premium price when they are situated near MRT stations or many amenities. Also, being in the different districts have a different kind of prestige that comes with it. For example, district 1 to 11 are all in the central area of Singapore and thus, they are more expensive as compared to the heartland areas.
2. Type of Tenure
Most Singaporeans believe that freehold land or freehold properties are worth more. They also prefer to buy freehold properties even though they usually have to pay a significantly higher price as compared to leasehold properties. However, is the freehold status really necessary when it comes to condominiums? Do you really stay in the condominium building forever or want to pass that apartment down to your next few generations? Thus, freehold type of tenure could be more applicable for landed properties and not condominiums.
3. Rental Potential
Besides buying a home to stay in, many Singaporeans are now buying properties as investment. Many new articles in the recent years have stated and highlighted that rental yields have increased. Singaporean investors and foreign investors have flocked into the Singapore property market to snap up units to rent out, as a source for their passive income.
With all these factors in mind, La Fiesta at Sengkang could be an ideal choice.
First of all, it is situated just a minute walk to Sengkang MRT Station! You can expect to reach Dhoby Ghaut in just a short 20 minutes. Not only that, you have Sengkang LRT Station, Sengkang Bus Interchange, Compass Point Shopping Mall, Sengkang Polyclinic, Sengkang Post Office and Sengkang Community Centre just next to the MRT station.
With La Fiesta’s proximity to the nearby Seletar Aerospace Park, Sengkang General Hospital (to be completed in 2018), United World Collge, Temasek Polytechnic and Singapore University of Technology and Design, you can expect to have rental demand from many students and working professionals. With high rental demand, you will be able to rent your apartment at La Fiesta to fetch a good rental yield. When the next line of investors come along and see that you are having a high rental yield percentage, they will be willing to pay a premium price for your unit.
La Fiesta is a 99 year leasehold condominium, but that does not affect its potential capital gain. With such a choice location and strong demand rental in future, it will prove to be a good investment.
Build Muscle and Recover Quickly With Cissus Quadrangularis
Introduction
Often when looking around to try and find a new supplement to build muscle, aid recovery and stimulate muscle growth, people often turn to creatine monohydrate or amino acids such as glutamine, the more ‘well known’ supplements. However there is one supplement which receives less press but is just as effective, Mega Cissus, a high potency source of Cissus Quadrangularis (a perennial plant of the grape family found in India and Sri Lanka.) Here we look at the health benefits and reasons for why you should be thinking about adding Cissus Quadrangularis to your fitness regime and the science supporting it as an effective sports supplement.
Cissus and Muscle Mass
Cissus Quadrangularis is an ancient medicinal plant that was prescribed in the ancient Ayurvedic texts as a general tonic and analgesic, with specific bone fracture healing properties. More recently there have been more research papers published on its anti-glucocorticoid, anti-catabolic, anti-lipase, anti-oxidant and anti-bacterial properties where it has been praised for aiding in everything from fat loss to bone and tendon.
More recently, it has been reported that Cissus Quadrangularis could greatly aid in increasing muscle mass too. When you’re looking to increase muscle mass (muscular hypertrophy) in the gym, you want to load your muscles above their habitual level by lifting a weight and bringing about the appropriate hormonal and chemical conditions that cause your muscle cells to grow. When you lift weights, your endocrine system releases anabolic hormones (i.e. testosterone and growth hormone) but because of the stress your body is under, you may also release cortisol which is bad for building muscle because it can inhibit protein synthesis and stimulate amino acid degradation.
So:
Increase anabolic hormones (testosterone and growth hormone) + reduce excessive levels of catabolic hormones (cortisol) = build muscle
Studies show that Cissus is capable of interacting with the glucocorticoid receptor (GR) by binding to it and acting as a GR antagonist, ensuring cortisol doesn’t bind to the receptor and therefore reducing cortisol’s negative effects and helping your muscle mass development.
How Cissus Quadrangularis can help your bones and tendons
If you train to a high level with regular, intense exercise, you will know that constantly training the body to get stronger, quicker and fitter will sometimes lead to small injuries where the body has just been overworked (the fine line between ‘stimulation’ and ‘annihilation’). For those of you that do pick up a slight injury, Cissus can help with your recovery.
Studies have shown that injured athletes using Cissus saw a significant influence in the rate of fracture healing. Cissus influences the early regeneration of all connective tissues of mesenchyma origin (namely the fibroblasts), the chondroblasts and osteoblasts involved in the healing and quicker mineralisation of the callus. It also delivers nutrients to the injured tissue and, unlike pain relief products, not only soothes the pain of connective tissue injury but also works to repair it.
Regarding bone fractures, it is theorised that Cissus causes less amount of tissue reaction in the fractured area leading to optimum decalcification in the early stage with minimum of callus formation. So deposition of calcium is just enough to join the two broken segments of bone so that it’s recovery happens much faster. Cissus is also shown to cause early gain in the tensile strength of fractured bones by building up the chemical composition of the fractured bone, namely its mucopolysaccharides, collagen, calcium and phosphorus as well as its functional efficiency.
