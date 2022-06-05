News
The Great Battle of Onigashima: What Is So Special About It? What Is The Battle For?
One Piece is an adventure, action fiction anime that has been produced by Toei Animation this anime is based on the manga of the same name that has been created by Eiichiro Oda. The anime tells us about Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew, who go on adventures on the Grand Line to find the One Piece to become the Pirate King.
The anime is entertaining and thrilling with beautiful narration, it is full of emotions and amazing anime fights, and the animation in those scenes is just a treat to the eyes. Even though it is too long but the number of episodes makes it more special than the other anime shows present out there.
What Is Special About It?
The Wano Country Arc is big deal for the fans, and the real impact of the Arc comes from years of planning and building that Oda has put into his beloved manga, about three of four arcs to be precise. The fans of the show know that this is something that happens once in several years.
The raid on Onigashima displays the redemption of the Battle of Marineford. The storyline created by Oda is that this raid is the reversal of the Marineford Battle. In Marineford, there was a clash among the titans of the show Whitebeard and Sengoku. But Marco stated that it is time for the rise of the new generation, that is, Luffy, Kidd, Law, and more.
Moreover, the Battle of Marineford was the biggest defeat for Luffy and it hurt him so bad that he screamed at the top of his lungs “I’m weak!” But fans of the show would agree that in that arc Luffy was not the main star, but here in this arc Luffy is the main protagonist, and the characters of the show are acknowledging his strength, and they are even urging him on the rooftop to the fight the big fishes.
And finally, in this arc, there is the beloved Luffy-Ace connection, and it is just a premonition from me that Oda is hinting that this arc will be the one where Luffy will be fulfilling the dreams of Ace, and he is going to succeed where Ace failed.
Purpose of the Raid
The sole purpose of the raid on Onigashima in the Wano Country Arc was during the Fire Festival. The raid is conducted by the alliance of Ninja, Mink, Pirate, and Samurai. The sole purpose of this raid is that the alliance intends to take down the Beasts Pirates that is led by Kaidou, one of the Four Emperors, and his allies including Kurozomi Orochi, the current Shogun, and the newest ally, Big Mom.
Release Date
The anime releases its episodes every week, and people who are wondering to start should start it because they need a lot of time to catch up and they have to invest a lot of time but it will be worth it, and either they start the anime or the manga, it will be worth it because of the impressive plot building and emotional build-up of the show makes this show more beautiful.
Where to Watch?
One Piece is available on Netflix in different regions of the US, and if you are a regular viewer of the show, then you can buy the membership of Crunchyroll, it is home to anime and it showcases over one thousand anime shows of different genres. It is a good investment if you are a regular viewer of anime, also the newest episodes of all the anime shows are available here only hours after it is released, and the OTT platform features shows in both Sub and Dub.
If you have a Netflix account, then you can wait because this anime is available on Netflix, and after some time the show might be available in different regions of the country.
ASK IRA: Is it dangerous to set Heat sights too high on NBA personnel market?
Q: Names like Donovan Mitchell and Bradley Beal keep getting thrown out there as players the Heat should get this offseason. In the case of Mitchell, why would the Jazz take on a contract like Duncan Robinson’s and what else would we need to throw in there to entice them? In the case of Beal, he would be forgoing a lot of money to sign with us would he not? – Jake, Tallahassee.
A: Because you never know unless you try. And this is something where the Heat get caught when Pat Riley talks of harpooning a whale and they come up empty. It takes a lot of harpoons until you land your prey. For years, before the addition of Jimmy Butler, it largely had been about the ones that got away (although can you imagine if the Heat did land Gordon Hayward either of those two times?). So what you do is cast as wide a net as possible. Yes, most of the bigger fish will get away. But you never know until you at least set your line.
Q: We missed dearly a player like Precious Achiuwa against the Celtics. – Ben, Weston.
A: The Kyle Lowry trade, indeed, could prove to be one that draws second glances, and for more than the three-year, $85 million contract offered in the sign-and-trade with the Raptors. While Precious Achiuwa arguably was too raw to be part of the rotation of a team strong enough to advance to this season’s Eastern Conference finals, he certainly showed enough growth with the Raptors to have a solid future. And based on the emergence of his 3-point shooting, he could emerge as the very type of 3-and-D big man the Heat have come to covet. If the Heat do not make the NBA Finals during Kyle’s tenure, it could be a deal with different final grades.
Q: The NBA has changed drastically in the last 15 years, in that big men now must be able to shoot the three with consistency to stretch the floor. Bam Adebayo’s offensive game is limited. The Celtics bigs packed the paint throughout the series and dared Bam to shoot. Unless Bam develops a consistent outside game, which includes a semblance of a 3-point game he will continue to be a liability for the Heat in the future. – Jonathan, Plantation.
A: No, he has to develop a diversity of offense, and perhaps even more of an attack mode. But he does not need to be loitering at the 3-point line. That does not do anybody any good. Even great centers do not have every offensive tool. If he remains an A-level center, then offense at a B or, preferably, a B+ level will be just fine.
Is WeCrashed Season 2 Already Happening On Apple TV+?
Another limited series is available on Apple TV+. WeCrashed, which had been much anticipated, is now available for viewing. The new show recounts the true tale of WeWork, a business land arrangement. Several notable names are associated with the series.
WeWork’s prime partner, Adam Neumann, is played by Jared Leto. Anne Hathaway, who plays Neumann’s better half Rebekah, is the rule breaker. You may notice the science between the two entertainers as well as personas only by watching the trailer.
News About The Release Date For Wecrased Season 2?
Season 1 of ‘WeCrashed’ premiered on Apple TV+ on March 18, this year. The primary three episodes were delivered continuously and were trailed by piece-by-bit episodes. The presentation season consists of eight one-hour programs.
Regarding everything, the plot of ‘WeCrashed’ is plainly constrained in season 1. Because the program is set to be a miniseries, there will most likely be no more seasons. There is no shortage of material for another season, as fresh nuances emerge from time to time in reference to the genuine ordinary work area affiliation and its partner champion, Adam Neumann.
There have been a few follow-ups to the initial Wondery webcast, including an additional “friend advanced recording” and a focal’s cut design. ‘WeCrashed: The Director’s Cut’ is an 8-episode “enhanced” version of the underlying 6-episode Wondery updated recording that includes new exposures and nuances. Anyway, with the breadth of nuances addressed in the Apple TV+ show, it’s unlikely that another season will be developed to fill in additional data as it emerges.
Regardless of the making story and coming about subtleties revealed after the show’s movement, the basic bits of the record are shrouded in season 1. Considering everything, the hidden season consolidates about 10 years of occasions. At last, ‘WeCrashed’ is a related miniseries, and properly, it is amazingly farfetched that a ‘WeCrashed’ season 2 will whenever to be made.
When Are New Episodes Available For WeCrashed On Apple Tv+?
WeCrashed debut today, March 18. Apple TV+ dropped the hidden three episodes for watchers to appreciate. Going on, the episodes will be conveyed numerous weeks on Fridays until the season 1 finale on April 22.
New clients have the choice to survey the upgrade with seven-day accessible energy for testing. Assuming you accept that each of the eight episodes will emerge by April, you could without an entirely amazing stretch significant distance race watch the long episodes inexplicably soon. In any case, an Apple TV+ support is $5 every month.
Critic Ratings For WeCrased Series
Based on 31 watcher reviews, the series now has a 65 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In any event, the message has been delivered. This score is subject to change. People have been anticipating the series, and it has the potential to become one of the year’s most prominent shows.
Review for WeCrased Season 1
WeCrashed Season 1 got unbelievable audits from educated people. We expect that the second time of the series WeCrashed will get an exceptionally certain reaction from the gathering. We expect that the account of WeCrashed Season 1 will occur in WeCrashed Season 2. There is no power update about the tale of the second time of the series WeCrashed.
We have seen in the new episodes of the main period of the series WeCrashed that the creating WeWork bundle gets together on Rebekah’s family property. As a result, Rebekah is dealing with both a publicized blunder and terrible private news.
From that point on, with Adam’s position propelling WeWork to the top, Rebekah begins to feel marginalized and subsequently explores the decision to go after another affiliation. However, after massive speculation, WeWork is fiercely in the general relationship, and Adam is now prepared to zero in on his impediment, and Rebekah’s fellowship becomes involved. We need to figure out what’s going on straight away.
Tolerating that we get any update about the narrative of the second time of the series WeCrashed, we will add it here. Subsequently, promise you see this site consistently. We should see the movement date for the second time in the series WeCrashed.
Is There Any Trailer Revealed For Season 2?
The trailer of WeCrashed Season 2 has not been conveyed now. We should watch the trailer of the essential time of the series WeCrashed. It was conveyed by Apple TV on the second of March 2022. Watch it under.
Farhad Manjoo: We’ve got to stop requiring parking everywhere
There are more registered vehicles in California than there are adult humans. This isn’t especially anomalous — vehicles outnumber people who can drive them in much of the United States — but the mismatch is particularly absurd in the nation’s most populous and most car-obsessed state, where people and cars have long been locked in a largely invisible battle for the same precious resource: places to park themselves.
For California’s people, the problem is acute. In part because of a longtime undersupply of new housing, California’s cities are some of America’s least affordable places to live; less than 25% of households can afford to purchase a median-priced single-family home in the state.
Housing for cars, on the other hand, is abundant and cheap — often, it’s free for the taking. A recent study estimated that there are around 15 million parking spots in the San Francisco Bay Area. That’s nearly two spots for every person in the region, and 2.4 spots for every car. The Bay Area devotes about 20% of its incorporated land area to parking and roadways, a statistic that sounded unbelievable to me until I looked up the same number for Los Angeles County. Go up to the Griffith Observatory, near the Hollywood sign, and look out at the vast expanse of the City of Angels. Then realize this: About 41% of everywhere the light touches is space for roads and parking. Los Angeles County devotes about 200 square miles of space — about nine Manhattans — for parking alone.
I wish I could tell you that California’s parking glut is an outlier, but it’s true in many parts of the country. And I wish I could say that all this space was lost inadvertently — that, as Joni Mitchell put it, you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone.
In fact, we paved paradise on purpose. After World War II, cities around the country adopted planning rules that required developers to build new automobile parking spots every time they built new places to live and work. These parking minimums have increased over time. In the 1930s, Los Angeles County required developers to build one parking space per single-family home; today, among other rules, the county requires two parking spaces per home, two per two-bedroom apartment, one spot for every 250 square feet of retail space and one for every 400 square feet of office space.
Transportation experts have been calling attention to the disastrous effects of these rules for more than a decade, and in the past few years, dozens of cities have eliminated or reformed their minimum parking regulations. Now California, the state that in many ways set the standard for America’s car-dependent lifestyle, could be on the verge of reforming parking statewide.
One bill moving through the state Legislature would prohibit cities from enforcing most minimum parking requirements near public transit, while a competing bill would give developers greater leeway in avoiding the rules. I hope legislators in my state adopt the former, stricter version of these measures, but even the more lenient one would be a significant improvement on the status quo and would enshrine in our urban code a truth that has too long been ignored: Cities should be built for people, not cars.
There are many obvious arguments against minimum parking rules. Donald Shoup, a professor of urban planning at UCLA, whose book “The High Cost of Free Parking” sparked much academic interest in the excesses of parking when it was first published in 2005, points out that the rules raise real estate costs.
Parking is expensive.
One study found that building-structured on-site parking added nearly $36,000 to the cost of building one unit of low-income housing in California. In some places these costs become truly staggering. The Walt Disney Concert Hall, home to the Los Angeles Philharmonic, has a seating capacity of 2,265 in its main hall, and when it was completed in 2003, it had cost roughly $274 million to build. Its six-story underground parking garage has space for nearly as many cars — 2,188 — and cost an additional $110 million to build. That is, parking represented more than one-quarter of the project’s nearly $400 million total cost.
There are other ways parking wrecks the urban fabric. It creates its own sprawl — the more endless, often empty parking lots between businesses, the less walkable and more car-dependent the city becomes. Because pavement sucks up ambient heat, parking also creates enormous urban “heat islands” that intensify the effects of global warming. And requiring parking worsens inequality. Because people whose income is less tend to drive less and use transit more, they’re essentially being forced to pay for infrastructure they don’t need — while wealthier car drivers get a break on the true costs of their car habit. “People who are too poor to own a car pay more for their groceries to ensure that richer people can park free when they drive to the store,” Shoup has written.
Laura Friedman, the California assembly member who authored AB 2097, the more far-reaching of the parking reform proposals, told me that her bill gives people an economic incentive to choose other ways to get around.
“We should be building housing that gives people a choice. You can have an apartment with one parking space for X dollars, with two spaces for more dollars or with no spaces for fewer dollars,” she said.
Friedman’s bill recently passed the state Assembly and now heads to the Senate. Its prospects there are uncertain. Last year a similar version of her bill never made it out of the Senate Appropriations Committee. This year, the chair of that committee, state Sen. Anthony Portantino, has put forward his own parking bill. It would allow developers to skirt parking rules under certain conditions, including if they choose to build a certain number of affordable housing units in their projects. Portantino told me he thinks his bill offers more flexibility for city planners and developers. It recently passed the Senate, and now it heads to the Assembly.
The politics in California around housing and transportation are thorny.
Still, with two possible ways to curb the disaster of required parking, California is closer than ever to minimizing one of its worst urban mistakes. I hope lawmakers have the courage to get it across the finish line.
Farhad Manjoo writes a column for the New York Times.
