The Great Battle of Onigashima: What Is So Special About It? What Is The Battle For?

One Piece is an adventure, action fiction anime that has been produced by Toei Animation this anime is based on the manga of the same name that has been created by Eiichiro Oda. The anime tells us about Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew, who go on adventures on the Grand Line to find the One Piece to become the Pirate King.

The anime is entertaining and thrilling with beautiful narration, it is full of emotions and amazing anime fights, and the animation in those scenes is just a treat to the eyes. Even though it is too long but the number of episodes makes it more special than the other anime shows present out there.

What Is Special About It?

The Wano Country Arc is big deal for the fans, and the real impact of the Arc comes from years of planning and building that Oda has put into his beloved manga, about three of four arcs to be precise. The fans of the show know that this is something that happens once in several years.

The raid on Onigashima displays the redemption of the Battle of Marineford. The storyline created by Oda is that this raid is the reversal of the Marineford Battle. In Marineford, there was a clash among the titans of the show Whitebeard and Sengoku. But Marco stated that it is time for the rise of the new generation, that is, Luffy, Kidd, Law, and more.

Moreover, the Battle of Marineford was the biggest defeat for Luffy and it hurt him so bad that he screamed at the top of his lungs “I’m weak!” But fans of the show would agree that in that arc Luffy was not the main star, but here in this arc Luffy is the main protagonist, and the characters of the show are acknowledging his strength, and they are even urging him on the rooftop to the fight the big fishes.

And finally, in this arc, there is the beloved Luffy-Ace connection, and it is just a premonition from me that Oda is hinting that this arc will be the one where Luffy will be fulfilling the dreams of Ace, and he is going to succeed where Ace failed.

Purpose of the Raid

The sole purpose of the raid on Onigashima in the Wano Country Arc was during the Fire Festival. The raid is conducted by the alliance of Ninja, Mink, Pirate, and Samurai. The sole purpose of this raid is that the alliance intends to take down the Beasts Pirates that is led by Kaidou, one of the Four Emperors, and his allies including Kurozomi Orochi, the current Shogun, and the newest ally, Big Mom.

Release Date

The anime releases its episodes every week, and people who are wondering to start should start it because they need a lot of time to catch up and they have to invest a lot of time but it will be worth it, and either they start the anime or the manga, it will be worth it because of the impressive plot building and emotional build-up of the show makes this show more beautiful.

Where to Watch?

One Piece is available on Netflix in different regions of the US, and if you are a regular viewer of the show, then you can buy the membership of Crunchyroll, it is home to anime and it showcases over one thousand anime shows of different genres. It is a good investment if you are a regular viewer of anime, also the newest episodes of all the anime shows are available here only hours after it is released, and the OTT platform features shows in both Sub and Dub.

If you have a Netflix account, then you can wait because this anime is available on Netflix, and after some time the show might be available in different regions of the country.

