The Long Game: Bigger than Basketball – Where To Watch It Online? Is It Worth Streaming?
A gripping docuseries about a young NBA prospect determined to take charge of his destiny. Makur Maker was a five-star NBA talent on his way to the draught until he took a diversion at Howard University. However, Maker’s quest and commitment to rebuilding his story with the aid of his family are chronicled in this uplifting documentary series. Makur Maker’s coming-of-age narrative is told as he strives for an NBA career while dealing with obstacles and the worldwide epidemic.
Who is Makur Maker?
Makur Maker was born in the year 2000 on November 4th. He is a professional basketball player for the Sydney Kings of the Basketball League. However, Makur Marker is South Sudanese-Australian (NBL). Maker was born in Nairobi and he was brought up in Perth, Western Australia. Before he moved to the States to play high school basketball. Initially he had more interest in football as a striker and frequently played beach soccer with his pals. Maker, along with his elder brothers, played for Quinns Football Club. Maker went to St. Andrews Catholic Primary School before transferring to Irene McCormack Catholic College for high school. He was intrigued by basketball due to his unusual height.
He is the relative of NBA players Thon Maker and Matur Maker. Maker announced in February 2019 that he will represent Australia in the global arena. He made himself eligible to play for Australia at the 2019 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup. However, he was not chosen for the final team.
The Plot
“The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball,” directed and executive produced by Seth Gordon. He has described Maker, an NBA optimistic who made headlines around the world. When he decided to forego the NBA and perform for Howard University, creating him the greatest high school player to dedicate to a historically Black university in the contemporary hiring age (HBCU). Maker’s journey as a student-athlete with an ambition of making it to the NBA is chronicled in this reality series, which follows him as he faces unanticipated physical hurdles and a worldwide epidemic.
In the first episode “Big Shot”, Makur Maker enrols at Howard University to make a big statement after his future in the NBA is disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the second episode “Crash Course” Makur and his Basketball trainer disagree, and an illness and the epidemic intimidate to derail his goals; Thon, Makur’s relative, is taken aback by a Piston’s shake-up. In the third one, “Schooled”, after only very few matches, the Howard Bison make a difficult decision; in an unexpected turn, Thon returns to the National basketball association. The fourth episode “Longshot” follows Makur reconnecting with his guardian, Coach Edward, who is dealing with the pressure of a family disease while training Makur for the NBA playoffs. In the fifth one, “Tripping Point”, Makur is participating in the NBA Draft Combine, and the Maker Gang has a newcomer.
Is it Worth Streaming?
Since IMDb users have given it a rating of 6.9 out of 10. It could be a good show to stream. You’re going to add it to your watch list if you’re a sports enthusiast. And you’ll love it if you have been a basketball lover.
The post The Long Game: Bigger than Basketball – Where To Watch It Online? Is It Worth Streaming? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
How Matt Swarmer’s unique slider is bringing the 28-year-old Chicago Cubs rookie big-league success
Chicago Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer knows his high extended leg kick is reminiscent of another big-league pitcher.
“People always ask me, ‘Do you get it from Bronson Arroyo?’” Swarmer told the Tribune. “I just developed it on my own.
“But I like to tell people it’s from Arroyo,” he added, laughing, “because I don’t know how to explain it sometimes.”
The 28-year-old right-hander is making the most of his unexpected call-up this week. Days after Swarmer’s big-league debut Monday, he was still in shock as the magnitude of reaching the majors continued to sink in for the former 19th-round pick.
And after Saturday’s 6-1 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals — his first win in his second career start — Swarmer again searched for words.
“Oh, man, it’s incredible,” Swarmer said Saturday. “I’ve always thought about just being here, and now I’m competing with the best guys. Oh, it’s so cool. I’m just living in the moment right now.
“I always watched those guys on TV, and now to have a chance to face them, it’s really special in that moment. I have to soak it all in.”
In both starts Swarmer held the opposition to one earned run in six innings while combining for 11 strikeouts and three walks. At the root of his success is a nasty slider. He generated 13 whiffs with his slider Saturday after producing 10 on Monday. Another 12 sliders over the two starts resulted in called strikes.
“When he’s at his best, he has a unique slider — just the way it looks when it comes out of his hand, the way it moves,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy told the Tribune. “A lot of times you’ll see guys have two pitches that are power pitches, but he also has the ability to move that slider around and locate it where he needs to. As long as he can command those two pitches and move them around, you can do a lot of really good things.
“Sometimes guys get here and they try to do too much. He’s not a guy that is going to try to do more than what he knows he can do.”
Swarmer relies on two pitches — a four-seam fastball and slider — at a frequency that’s uncommon for major-league starters. Through two starts with the Cubs, they accounted for 97.2% of his pitches.
But it’s his ability to manipulate his slider, essentially creating two pitch shapes, that makes the pitch so effective. When Swarmer is looking to put a hitter away down in the zone or even just trying to get the pitch over the plate, he will take something off his slider and sometimes get more around the baseball. If he stays on top of the ball with his slider grip, it creates sharper vertical break.
A key to his success is keeping the same arm angle when utilizing each slider type while also tunneling it off his fastball. Swarmer initially used his slider grip in 2018 but lost it during the 2019 season. It took until last July to finally get it back to where he wanted it.
“For hitters like this, you have to be very selective where you’re going to throw because they’ll hit it if it’s around the plate,” Swarmer said.
The success of his two-pitch mix two games into his big-league career doesn’t mean he is abandoning the development of a third pitch, a changeup. Swarmer knows he will need to incorporate the pitch more as teams build a scouting report against him. Of the 178 pitches he threw in his first two starts, only five were changeups.
Swarmer believes he might have found a changeup grip that works for him, but he continues to tinker.
“The only way I’ll know if it’s good is if I throw it to hitters,” Swarmer said. “And if I don’t, you basically won’t know until you face hitters like these.”
It comes down to finding a low-leverage situation or identifying the right hitter to deploy the changeup against, Hottovy said. Before the National League adopted the designated hitter, the pitcher spot used to be a good opportunity to work in a developing pitch.
“On the flip side of that, we want guys who attack with their strengths,” Hottovy said, “and the one thing that pitchers do have an advantage with is the hitter doesn’t know when we’re going to break out a new pitch.”
Swarmer’s stellar first two starts — against division rivals no less — serve as a great jumping-off point for taking the next steps as a big-league pitcher. For Swarmer, that entails locking in on all facets: honing his changeup, controlling the running game and in-game situations and harnessing the strategy side.
In the minor leagues, a lot of success can come from just executing pitches and getting outs. With the Cubs, Swarmer will need to prove he can work through a lineup and mix his pitches well enough to keep hitters guessing.
But perhaps most importantly, Hottovy wants Swarmer to keep having fun and being himself because that’s a big part of what has made him so good.
“I worked so hard for this,” Swarmer said. “In the minor leagues, you have to just be true to yourself and say, hey, if you just keep putting in the work, you’ll have a chance to be successful one day. I just kept competing and I thank God I’m here.”
Hold Tight Season 2: Is It Really Happening On Netflix Or Is It Just Speculations?
Hold Tight is a series based on a novel written by Harlan Coben, this series has been produced by the Polish. The series is a genre consisting of mystery, crime, thriller, and drama. The novel that is used for the movie plot is also a best-selling book, during the time in which the book was written there were matters like parental control, drug abuse, bullying, and violence that played very important roles. The cast might seem similar to viewers of “The Woods”, which was also written by Harlan Coben. Though the story has mentioned crime in it, the story solely does not revolve around murder, yes there is murder and people die in the story but the main storyboard is about day-to-day situations faced generally by people.
Season 2 On Netflix?
When the series was first released on Netflix it was mentioned that it was a mini-series and all the viewers thought that there would be only one season and no season 2. Season 1 premiered on April 22, 2022. The season has gotten famous since the time of its release.
However there are no discussions about a second season yet, and Harlan is also engaged with many other projects and the Hold Tight series might not be concentrated as of now. There might be exceptions for any predictions that are made. However, to conclude, keeping all the factors in mind it can be said that there will not be a second season featured on Netflix.
About Hold Tight
In the story, the people do die and there is a dark crime involved, the focus also revolves around general topics that are of due importance like parental control, drug abuse, and children’s independence. The story also deals with heavy topics like teenage suicide, and kids feeling when they are abandoned by the people who are supposed to take care of them.
There are many diverse characters in the story, these characters are very well managed and well played by different roles and have done justice to the roles. These characters are what make the story a good one. It is a story about a young boy who is named Adam, who keeps the death of his friend a secret while his mother worries about him. This is where the plot portrays a very controlling mother and a kid who is in despair, the story revolves more around the friend who died and also the violence that prevails in the place.
Season 1
The series has a limited episode of only 6 episodes, and the production quality of the series seems to be pretty impressive. The season is available on Netflix, and the whole story of the novel is well put in these 6 episodes. I do recommend all of them to watch the series, as the productions from Poland never seem to disappoint anybody. The stories written by them are mostly character-driven and a lot of heart and soul is put into the making.
The post Hold Tight Season 2: Is It Really Happening On Netflix Or Is It Just Speculations? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Letters: Pause the Hamline-Midway Library demolition plan
Pause the demolition plan
The Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) reviewed an application to name the Henry Hale Memorial Library, Hamline Branch, to the National Register of Historic Places. After careful review, the SHPO has determined that this property “appears to meet the National Register criteria for evaluation.” On Aug. 16, 2022, the SHPO will consider nominating this building to the National Register.
Buildings on the National Register qualify for a variety of benefits, including access to tax credits and grants to help with upkeep and building maintenance. These benefits are substantial, and could be used to offset the costs to taxpayers for a renovation that adds onto, yet preserves, the library building. The St. Paul City Council, acting as the Library Board, would not be doing appropriate due diligence if they proceed to allow the Hamline Midway Library building to be torn down without first determining the financial benefits to the city of tax-credit and grant funding to offset preservation costs. If, after an unbiased external review, the city determines that a totally new building is needed, the existing building should be sold to a party who can then take advantage of the preservation credits and grants to preserve the building. The funds from the sale of the building could be used toward site acquisition for a new building.
The St. Paul City Council, acting as the Library Board, should immediately pause the plan to demolish the Henry Hale Memorial library, Hamline Branch, until the National Register of Historic Places consideration process is complete.
Benita Warns, St. Paul
No refuge
Once in America, churches, hospitals and schools were zones of safety but no more. If there is no refuge in those places then there is none anywhere.
Joe Danko, North St. Paul
1,000 new jobs!
I find it interesting that it’s reported that one of the measures of a successful community development is still gauged by the number of jobs it creates. That was a positive barometer for decades during the boomer generation when there was great competition for every job available.
Jobs are no longer the issue; it’s quality applicants willing to take those jobs that is the real need to move this economy along. A development that creates a need for 1,000 more people for jobs? I just can no longer see it as a positive attribute for the project. I guess we just can’t help ourselves in reporting job creation as a good thing. I just don’t see it in the current financial climate.
Dennis J. Larson, White Bear Lake
Ban and buy
Suddenly it seems that what will solve mass shootings is research. Please, let’s not let research trump common sense seeking answers we already know. BAN and BUY. Ban all military-style weapons and BUY BACK all in our home and business arsenals.
This would be government money better spent. Sadly, raising the age to 21 does not recognize the science that our brains are not fully grown until mid-20s. Talking 18 to 21 is a political distraction. Blaming mental illness, as critical as that is, is also a political distraction. Turning our schools into armed camps is not the answer either.
Let’s start a movement: BAN AND BUY. Get the big guns off our streets and out of our homes. BAN and BUY now, not 20 years from now when research might tell us what we already know.
John E. Forliti, St. Paul
