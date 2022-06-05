The Wire (2002-2008): Where Can You Watch It Online In 2022? Stream It Or Skip It?

Share Pin 0 Shares

It has been designed by David Simon who is also its penman. This series is an old one which was released 10 years ago, on 2nd June 2002 and ended within 6 years, on 9th March 2008. The series has a total number of 5 seasons and 60 episodes. The Producers of this series are Karen L. Thorson, Ed Burns, Joe Chappelle, George Pelecanos and Eric Overmyer.

Read more about everything about this series.

Where Can You Watch It Online in 2022?

This is an old series and you might never get the chance to watch it again. It is now available on Hotstar to stream so what are you waiting for? Just stream it. You can also watch the series on HBO Max, iTunes, Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu. It is a famous series full of intriguing episodes and twists and turns so do not miss watching it.

The audience is lucky to be able to stream it this year, 2022 so do not miss the opportunity, just stream it and share your thoughts with us.

Stream It Or Skip It?

If you are a lover of crime series then do not think of skipping The Wire series. It has a rating of 9.3/10 as per IMDb, 94% as per Rotten Tomatoes, and 8.6/10 as per Rating Graph. Hue isn’t it? The ratings are enough to prove that the series was a massive hit in its time. It has also got positive reviews mostly and the best part of this series is the plot and the sudden surprises that fit perfectly into the story as well as the execution of the scenes by the stars.

Cast

There were several stars featuring in this series who were, Dominic West, Sonja Sohn, Lance Reddick, Wendell Pierce, Clarke Peters, John Doman, Seth Gilliam, Deirdre Lovejoy, Andre Royo, Idris Elba, Frankie Faison, Jim True-Frost, Wood Harris, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., J. D. Williams, Michael Kenneth Williams, Aidan Gillen, Corey Parker Robinson and more.

Plot

Crime series are always against the evil activities ongoing in the society and so is The Wire. The series centre around Baltimore and the corruption ongoing in the city. The police force is charged to eradicate criminals who are associated with murder, drug dealing, theft, and so on.

Not all missions are too hard or life-threatening but some are very serious and the more intense they are, the more the audience loves them. The war between good and evil does not seem to end soon and the audience is depicted incidents from the perspective of the police.

Every episode is unique and different from one another making them all more exciting and intriguing.

For more such exciting news, do not forget to follow us from now onwards.

The post The Wire (2002-2008): Where Can You Watch It Online In 2022? Stream It Or Skip It? appeared first on Gizmo Story.