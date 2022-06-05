Finance
Tips on Drone Insurance
Why UAV Insurance?
Almost everything is insured. Our life, our houses, our vehicles and many more things which we value. The increase in drones, especially among the civilians has given the need to add drones in the list of insured items. If you are conducting business and earning money using drones, it is a wise idea to get your drone(s) insured. Even if you are not earning money and plan to earn in the future, even then it is a good idea to get insured. This will help you prevent paying out of pocket in the event an accident occurs.
Getting drones insured would also be good for your business. Your clients would feel secure and would want to do business with you. This would retain your clients as well as help in bringing new clients.
We all know that the applications of drone use have increased vastly from it’s original military use. Now, people are using drones for commercial use as well as individual purposes. In the near future, you will frequently see drones flying above you. With the increase in the number of drones, accidents are bound to happen. They could crash in a building, in another drone or worse, in a plane. Even now, pilots have reported about 25 near misses with drones. If this is the rate now, imagine what future rates will be?
Moreover, with the stealth nature of drones, many people might get offended when your drone hovers above their house or their office. They could then slap a lawsuit of invasion of privacy. The American Civil Liberties Union has even asked for rules concerning drone use to prevent the society into becoming a ‘surveillance society’. If this is the level of concern now, imagine what it will be in the future.
Types of UAV Insurance:
As of now, if you are not a commercial drone user, homeowner insurance would suffice. The catch is, however, that the drone must be flown over your own property and/or away from the public.
If you are a commercial user of drones, no matter how big your operations are, you will need to get your UAVs insured.
The amount of insurance depends on the use and the country in which it is being insured.
Drone Insurance:
Getting drone insurance is not that easy. You have to prove that you are serious about drone use. You have to prove that you have some sort of expertise in drone flying. This could include copies of operating manuals, records of sale and purchase of drones and drone parts and also proof of training.
Insurance Operations:
The majority of the insurance companies insure drones for the following operations only:
· Agriculture
· Archaeology
· Construction
· Emergency response
· Environment evaluation and monitoring
· Knowledge and information gathering
· Law enforcement
· Movies and documentaries
· Security
· Shipping and maritime
· Sites protection and surveillance
· Traffic patrol and assistance
· Transportation maintenance
Type of accidents covered:
Following are the accidents covered currently with various UAV insurance plans:
· Loss of drone
· Partial or complete damage of drone
· War
· Hijacking
· Terrorism
· Personal injury
· Fire
Cost of Insurance:
Drone insurance is basically split in two parts: liability and hull damage. In the liability type, these are the damages claimed by the third parties whereas hull damage is the damage related to your own drone. Generally, insurance policy for a liability goes up to $ 1 million while for hull damage it can go to $1500 per year. These are general quotes and specific ones may vary from company to company and drone to drone. Some companies provide insurance for liability only while other for hull damage and some for both.
Requirements of Insurance Brokers:
Insurance brokers also have some requirements. Generally, they would need the number of flying hours of the drone. The flying hours should normally be between 50 and 100. The drone owners are also required, in some cases, to hold the FAA 333 exemption. FAA 333 Exemption is a certificate issued by the Secretary of Transportation to operate in the National Airspace System. The insurance brokers also want to know whether the drone is owned or leased. They are curious as to whether the drone is able to automatically store the flight data etc. Lastly, they want to know the areas the drone has been flying and will fly in the future. They also check the website and last but not the least, want to know if any sort of training or certifications have been taken vis-à-vis drones.
Getting Insured:
When getting insured, first decide which company you want to go with. For that, you have to get quotes from several companies. And to get a quote from a company, you need to go to their website and fill out the quote form. The form will ask several questions related to the information about the owner, the type of coverage and the cost of equipment, operational locations and number of hours flown, training levels and number of previous accidents etc. After the form is filled, the particular company replies back with the quote. Once you have several quotes from several companies, you are better able to judge and you can apply to the company of your choice.
Insurance Companies:
Following is the list of some insurance companies who deal with drones. The list does not include all of the companies and might not include the best ones, but they are sufficient:
· Aerial Park
· AIG
· Avion Insurance
· Avalon Risk Management
· Coverdrone
· Driessen Assuadeuren
· Harpenau Insurance Agency
· Sky Smith
· Sutton James Incorporated
· Unmanned Risk Management
So, this was a modest effort to inform you about how to go about getting your drone insured. In recap, those who want to just fly over their homes or clear of public and for recreational purposes do not need to get any type of drone insurance, as homeowner insurance will be sufficient. Those using UAVs for commercial purposes really need to get their drones insured and should consider getting their drones insured right now. Who knows with the passage of times maybe the laws pertaining to drone insurance will get much clearer and conformed across the insurance industry.
If You’re Bored In Retirement, You’re Doing Something Wrong!
How many times have you heard someone say their retirement is boring? It’s hard to believe that anyone would find this time of their life to be anything but a dream come true. It’s almost a tragedy when you think about it. Someone works forty years or more, saves as much money as they can and then doesn’t find this newfound freedom to be everything they thought it would be. There is something that can be done and it doesn’t take much effort and won’t cost a dime. It’s called planning and taking an assessment of where you are in your life and charting a course to where you want to be.
You need to accept the fact that the only thing that is keeping you from being happy is you. As hard as that is to admit for some people, it’s the absolute truth. It may be painful to hear but it’s absolutely a fact. While it is true that some people have experienced unbelievable tragedy and sadness and they deserve our deepest sympathy, almost every therapist will tell you that there is a way out. You need to seek counseling and work through your situation with some who is competent and honest.
But, sadly, most people who find retirement boring, aren’t the victims of tragedy. They are victims of laziness and a lack of creativity. The number of activities and resources that are available today are absolutely amazing and much of it is absolutely free. Finding a hobby, reading a book or exploring resources online can be the cure for your boredom in life. If you don’t have your own computer, most libraries have one that can be used for free. Take advantage of the Senior Citizen groups in your area and make new friends and find new interests. If money is a problem, many groups will waive the nominal membership fee that they charge. The main thing is to take the first step towards a new life and realize that you are the only one who can make that happen.
Finding a new activity to fill your time can make all the difference in the world and it can be a path to making new friends and experiencing new things. Think back through your life to all the things you used to do in your youth. Examine all the interests you had and the dreams you might have put on hold. Did you ever want to play an instrument, take up painting, gardening or even write a book? There is no reason that cannot happen now. There is no such thing as being too old. The world is full of examples of people who achieved things in their later years. Winston Churchill didn’t become Prime Minister until he was sixty-five, an age when many people are just beginning their retirement. Ben Franklin was 79 when he invented bifocals and Frank Lloyd Wright was over 90 when he completed work on the Guggenheim Museum. It’s time to take the first step and not accept boredom during a time of your life that should be the happiest and enjoyed to the fullest. You worked your whole life for this. It’s time to Enjoy Retired Life.
Social Media As a Trusted and Effective Solution for Search Engine Marketing
Transparency is one of the most notable advantages of investing in social media as an important part of your SEO efforts. This is because people tend to trust the reviews and recommendations and friends over any other form of online or offline advertisement. This makes it one of the most effective solution for search engine marketing and one that every serious internet marketing marketer as an important part of their search engine optimization effort.
Now if you are actually using social media sites yourself such as Facebook, MySpace or Twitter, you may have noticed your friends or people on your contact list posting reviews or feedback pertaining to their experience with business establishments. This includes status updates that show appreciation or disapproval of certain products or services on Facebook or people tweeting their experiences in various business establishments from restaurants, hotels or resorts just to mention a few.
Now if you’re running an online business or establishing an online presence for your local business, do you know what consumers are saying online about your business? Were you able to thank the people who posted positive comments and reviews about your business and addressed the complaints of those who weren’t satisfied? All of these things can prove invaluable to your web marketing efforts. For one thing, it aids business owners in making the best decisions in the services or products that they offer as well the quality and performance of their staff. Such information can prove crucial to your search engine marketing efforts and the success of any online business.
People engaged in the web marketing business often overlook the power of social media and how it could actually benefit whatever business they are running online. More than ¾ of business reviews online actually influence consumers in their decision to invest in a certain products and services or not. This isn’t really surprising though since people naturally trust the feedback and recommendations of their peers rather than any kind of advertisement or sales pitch. People won’t easily believe your claims in quality products or services without proof or outsider information.
Social Media and SEO
As you may already know, SEO or search engine optimization is a process aimed at catapulting online businesses to the top SERPs (search engine page results) among major search engines such as Google and Yahoo. A high rank in SERPs boost online visibility and in the process, create more opportunities for generating profit as your business reach out to more and more online consumers.
Although you do not often see this being mentioned in SEO blogs, social media can prove invaluable to finding success in your SEO efforts. How is this so when search engine optimization seems to a technical subject and seems to bear no relevant to social media? Well that’s not necessarily the case. Think about it – communication in social media websites like Facebook is a good way of attracting the interest of potential consumers.
Technical Writing – 4 Advantages of Hiring a Freelance Technical Writer
I’ve been in writing-publishing business for over 20 years and technical writing business for over 10 years at this writing.
So with great honesty I can make the following generalization: most of the technical writers on a corporate payroll will end up making more money over their entire careers than most of their freelancing counterparts.
Why?
Because freelancing demands a lot more personal energy, sacrifice, and drive than payroll work. If you are a freelancer, you already know how hard it is to find 2,000 hours of work a year; year after year.
However, individuals differ greatly of course. And I’m sure that a top-earning freelancer will always make more money than a top-earning payroll writer.
Having established that, let me also count the four reasons why employers may consider hiring a freelance technical writer, with this one note: in terms of per hour fees, a qualified freelancer usually costs more.
Here are the reasons why it might make more sense to hire a freelance technical writer:
1) If the job is a temporary one, if all you need is just one user manual, why commit yourself to a long-term relationship with a permanent employee?
2) Why commit a permanent office space, utility, computers, printers, phone lines and all the other office overhead that goes with it if your documentation project is a temporary task?
3) Why pay social security taxes, medical coverage, liability insurance, retirement plan contributions, etc. for employees when they, as independent contractors, can pay all that out of their own pockets?
4) If the documentation task is too specialized for a beginner- or mid-level technical writer, like for example configuring a DITA schema, then it makes sense to hire an expensive technical documentation consultant, but for as long as the project lasts. Again, a freelancing temp technical writer would be the ideal choice since such a decision would save you the high cost of re-training an employee.
