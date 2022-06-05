Top 3 Gainers of the Day: PLD, RACEFI and XTAG

Plutonians have been up 1333.88%% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 gainers of the day as per CryptoDep.

Plutonians (PLD)

Plutonians is a space RPG fueled by SPL tokens and NFT. Web2-enabled multiplayer world and web3-enabled VR metaverse will be combined to create the game’s structure. Plutonium DAO is the metaverse’s governance token.

According to CMC, the Plutonians price today is $0.9193 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $37,474,193 USD. Plutonians have been up 1333.88%% in the last 24 hours.

RaceFi (RACEFI)

In RaceFi, AI and ML are integrated into a vehicle racing game. While having fun in numerous game types to quench one’s hunger for speed, users may make money in RaceFi’s metaverse by owning in-game real estate. PvP or PvE, racers or gamblers, the options are almost limitless. When playing in PvE mode, players take direct control of the vehicle; however, players choose their strategic statistics when playing in PvP mode. The AI system then analyses the race results.

According to CMC, the RaceFi price today is $0.083393 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,039,707 USD. RaceFi has been up 155.82% in the last 24 hours.

xHashtag DAO (XTAG)

Web3 incubation, launchpad, and accelerator xHashtag DAO focuses on the entire evolution of Web3 projects, including community, liquidity, and treasury. Using discounted token bond sales, the launchpad makes it possible for actual, heavy, non-migratory liquidity to be released while still providing instant usefulness via Single Asset Staking and high Annual Percentage Yield incentives.

According to CMC, the xHashtag DAO price today is $0.113542 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,486,588 USD. xHashtag DAO is up 76.04% in the last 24 hours.