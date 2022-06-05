Connect with us

Blockchain

Top 3 Gainers of the Day: PLD, RACEFI and XTAG

Published

1 min ago

on

Top 3 Gainers of the Day: PLD, RACEFI and XTAG
  • Plutonians have been up 1333.88%% in the last 24 hours.
  • xHashtag DAO focuses on the entire evolution of Web3 projects.

Let us look at the top 3 gainers of the day as per CryptoDep.

Plutonians (PLD)

Plutonians is a space RPG fueled by SPL tokens and NFT. Web2-enabled multiplayer world and web3-enabled VR metaverse will be combined to create the game’s structure. Plutonium DAO is the metaverse’s governance token.

According to CMC, the Plutonians price today is $0.9193 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $37,474,193 USD. Plutonians have been up 1333.88%% in the last 24 hours.

RaceFi (RACEFI)

In RaceFi, AI and ML are integrated into a vehicle racing game. While having fun in numerous game types to quench one’s hunger for speed, users may make money in RaceFi’s metaverse by owning in-game real estate. PvP or PvE, racers or gamblers, the options are almost limitless. When playing in PvE mode, players take direct control of the vehicle; however, players choose their strategic statistics when playing in PvP mode. The AI system then analyses the race results.

According to CMC, the RaceFi price today is $0.083393 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $5,039,707 USD. RaceFi has been up 155.82% in the last 24 hours.

xHashtag DAO (XTAG)

Web3 incubation, launchpad, and accelerator xHashtag DAO focuses on the entire evolution of Web3 projects, including community, liquidity, and treasury. Using discounted token bond sales, the launchpad makes it possible for actual, heavy, non-migratory liquidity to be released while still providing instant usefulness via Single Asset Staking and high Annual Percentage Yield incentives.

According to CMC, the xHashtag DAO price today is $0.113542 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,486,588 USD. xHashtag DAO is up 76.04% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

New Bitcoin ATM Installation Across the Globe Dips Amid Global Tensions

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 5, 2022

By

  • 817 Bitcoin ATMs were erected throughout the globe in the first five days of June.
  • 1,419 ATMs make up 3.8 percent of the ATMs in Europe.

Throughout the year 2022 so far, the number of Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs installed worldwide has fallen steeply, with only 202 new ATMs installed in May, a range last seen three years ago in 2019.

Since January, the number of Bitcoin ATMs installed in the United States has decreased by 89.75 percent from the 1971 new machines installed in December 2021. However, according to Coin ATM Radar, 817 Bitcoin ATMs were erected throughout the globe in the first five days of June – a remarkable recovery.

Multiple Factors Affecting ATM Installations

Geopolitical tensions throughout the globe, ambiguous or anti-crypto policies, market saturation, and the commercial effect of the current coronavirus epidemic are all factors leading to the delay of crypto ATM installations.

According to Coin ATM Radar’s findings, more than 87 percent of the 37,826 crypto ATMs in the globe are located in the United States. 1,419 ATMs make up 3.8 percent of the ATMs in Europe, which is the continent’s total number of machines.

At the top of the crypto ATM industry, Genesis Coin continues to have a 41 percent market share, making it the largest maker of such machines. General Bytes (21.6 percent), BitAccess (16 percent), Coinsource (5.4 percent), and Bitstop (5.4 percent) are the other main producers (4.7 percent).

When it comes to real-world issues, the Bitcoin network continues to surpass its prior records in security, decentralization, and speed in the impermeable peer-to-peer (P2P) network, despite these hurdles. For the first time in history, the Bitcoin Lightning Network (LN) capacity hit an all-time high of 3915.776 BTC, significantly increasing transaction speeds and decreasing costs above layer-2. 

Blockchain

Ethereum Loses $1800 Handle – Will Bear Market Pull ETH Down Deeper?

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 5, 2022

By

Ethereum
During the previous week, the price of Ethereum has stabilized between $2,000 and $1,700. Because of this, the ETH price remained largely unchanged compared to the last seven days and lost 2.5% of its value.

While Bitcoin has fallen below the $29K range, Ether has lost its hold on the $1800 handle and is approaching the $1700 support level. In addition, ETH’s price behavior indicates a significant chance of adverse repercussions that might push the cryptocurrency’s value below $1700.

If investors are unable to defend the crucial support at $1,700, ETH is more likely to drop to the next major level at $1,450, which is also its January 2018 all-time high.

Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $22K As Bear Market May Linger For A While

When a triangle is established, the price of the cryptocurrency will, on average, break away from the cluster once it has traversed approximately 70 percent of the triangle.

Ethereum Bottom Still A Positive Sign

Analysts believe Ether’s bottom may be between $1700 and $1800, noting that it’s a positive sign that the cryptocurrency’s local low is so close to its previous ATH because, according to Former Bitmex CEO Arthur Hayes, it indicates “a substantial amount of pain was felt.”

Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum’s price is determined by supply and demand on a global market. As demand exceeds supply and vice versa, the price of ether might fluctuate in the short-term.

ETH has traditionally outperformed several traditional assets, like bond indices and major stocks, over the long term.

ETH total market cap at $216.6 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

The market price of Ether has been declining since the $2800 support level was breached by sellers. In May, buyers found it difficult to maintain a market value above $2000. In April, the selling pressure surged tremendously.

Bears Can Still Retain Control

The current price of Ether is $1,792.50, representing a movement of 0.97 percent over the past 24 hours, Coingecko charts show. Recent Ethereum price activity has resulted in a market capitalization of $212.6 billion dollars.

Ether appears weak going forward because it was unable to convert levels of resistance into support. Despite the rally at the end of May, buying pressure is waning, and this could empower bears to seize control.

Suggested Reading | Bored Ape Yacht Club Plunges By 60% Last Month

Hayes repeated his optimism that Ethereum might reach $10,000 by the end of the year, contingent on a resumption of the bull market, notwithstanding recent market turmoil.

Meanwhile, on Friday Ethereum was mentioned in 273,530 of 1,876,360 tweets and Reddit posts. Approximately 157,690 unique persons are actively discussing Ethereum, placing it in second place in terms of the most mentions and activity from collated posts.

Featured image from InvestorPlace, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Over $1 Billion Lost Since Start of 2021 as Crypto Scammers Find New Ways

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 5, 2022

By

Scams on the Rise on Twitter as Fraudsters Use Compromised Accounts
4 hours ago |