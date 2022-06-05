Top 3 Metaverse Altcoins For June 2022: ILV, REALM, and GAIA

Illuvium has been up 1.65% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 metaverse altcoins for June 2022.

Illuvium (ILV)

Illuvium is an Ethereum-based open-world fantasy war game. As the first AAA game on Ethereum, Illuvium aims to amuse players of all skill levels with various collectible and trade elements. An open-world romp and a PvP slugfest are combined in this game.

According to CMC, the Illuvium price today is $274.24 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $14,683,261 USD. Illuvium has been up 1.65% in the last 24 hours.

Realm (REALM)

Users may build and explore virtual environments and games in the Realm metaverse to win rewards. Players may also use fiat on-ramps to engage with the metaverse on Realm, which is built on Ethereum and the Polygon layer 2 scaling solution. Players roam the world searching for uncommon NFTs, earning $REALM tokens along the way.

According to CMC, the Realm price today is $0.063380 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $621,202 USD. Realm is down 0.80% in the last 24 hours.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA)

The gameplay takes place entirely inside Gaia Everworld. In this expansive, multi-regional fantasy world, players may create their own kingdoms, travel the country, and raise and combat their own Gaia Legionaries. It’s part of a new kind of blockchain-based gaming that compensates players for participating in a “play to earn” paradigm that’s sweeping the crypto market in 2021.

According to CMC, the GAIA Everworld price today is $0.018261 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $475,163 USD. GAIA Everworld has been up 1.83% in the last 24 hours.