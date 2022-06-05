News
Top Orioles pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez’s season in jeopardy after Grade 2 lat muscle strain diagnosis
Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez’s season could be over after he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 lat muscle strain, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias announced Sunday. Elias said there’s a chance Rodriguez returns to the mound in September, but he put an emphasis on Rodriguez breaking spring training camp as part of Baltimore’s 2023 rotation.
It’s a major blow for the Orioles and Rodriguez, the top-ranked pitching prospect and Major League Baseball’s No. 3 overall prospect, according to Baseball America. Rodriguez was narrowing in on a major league debut before suffering the lat strain Wednesday during what could’ve been his final start with Triple-A Norfolk.
Now Rodriguez will be out a minimum of several weeks, Elias said, with a “bullseye” target on September for a potential return. It’s a speedbump in the Orioles’ rebuild, too, pushing back the estimated arrival for an electric arm.
“This is an injury we have a very, very high degree of confidence is going to heal, and he is gonna be back to himself in no time and at the very least put himself in position to join our rotation right out of spring training,” Elias said. “We’re looking forward to getting him back to work. He’s a tough kid and a very, very hard worker, so I expect he’s going to do really well.”
Rodriguez will report to the Orioles’ facility in Sarasota, Florida, at some point in the next week to begin the rehab process, Elias said. Rodriguez saw another doctor for a second opinion on his lat strain, but Baltimore didn’t have him undergo any additional MRIs. There’s no issue with Rodriguez’s arm or shoulder, Elias said, which is a relief.
As ever, though, Elias preached a slow approach to Rodriguez’s return. There’s a risk of re-injury associated with muscle strains, and pitching through an issue could lead to overexertion of another part of the body — potentially exacerbating issues.
“We’ll do our best to avoid [that] by being as careful as possible,” Elias said. “If you come back too quick, it can definitely reoccur. But if you handle this properly and carefully, the odds are greatly reduced.”
Rodriguez was near full buildup in Triple-A with a major league debut expected soon when the injury occurred. He threw a fastball that registered at 89 mph on the stadium radar gun, which prompted a lengthy mound visit and his early withdrawal after 63 pitches.
The early feel from Rodriguez was that he experienced a cramp, according to two sources close to Rodriguez. There wasn’t much pain — and Elias said there still isn’t. But a trip to Baltimore on Thursday led to further testing, which showed the lat strain.
Rodriguez cruised through Norfolk’s opposition last month, earning the International League’s Pitcher of the Month award. Across his last 34 1/3 innings, Rodriguez struck out 47 batters and walked three, allowing just 16 hits and three runs. It was the kind of dominance that signified a promotion was coming soon.
Instead, as Baltimore tried to get Rodriguez closer to 100 pitches before his call-up, the injury struck. Now, Elias said left-hander DL Hall is the likeliest top prospect to near a debut, although Hall still needs to prove he can work “into the fourth, fifth and beyond, and he knows that. He’s doing that,” Elias said.
There’s still a sour taste regarding the timing of Rodriguez’s injury. He might’ve been at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday. Instead, he might not feature until 2023.
“The timing of this really stinks, is all I can say,” Elias said. “He was basically at the point of checking every box you can think of in terms of his minor league work. He’s shown that if he’s healthy and himself, we want him to be in a position to help this team next year out of spring training, and assuming that’s the case, I think he will be.”
()
News
Luis Severino continues week of excellence from Yankees starters; Miguel Andujar asks for trade
Luis Severino felt the pressure. The Yankees right-hander watched Thursday night as Jameson Taillon took a perfect game into the eighth. The next night, Gerrit Cole was dealing a perfect game into the seventh.
“I mean, I’m afraid of getting traded if I don’t get to six or seven. Not good enough,” Severino joked. “I need to go out there and try to give my best every time they give me the ball.”
His best on Saturday was pretty darn good. He threw seven scoreless, one-hit innings in the Yankees’ 3-0 win over the Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Severino struck out 10 for his first double-digit punchout game of the season.
The one hit was a smoked ground ball by Miguel Cabrera that came at the face of shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the second inning. It was Severino’s 16th career scoreless start and his third this season. He is the fifth straight Yankee starter to have tossed at least seven innings and allowed one earned run or less this turn through the rotation. In the last 14 starts, Yankee starters have posted a 1.48 ERA, allowing one or fewer runs in 11 of those 14 starts.
“Man. It’s been great. Every time guys go out there and do their business it’s like watching a replay of the night before,” Severino said of their consistency. “Guys go out there and throw six, seven, eight innings with 10 (strikeouts). It’s like that rewind of the day before.”
ODD MAN OUT
Miguel Andujar was optioned to Triple-A on Friday night. He did not go quietly. After slashing .258/.273/.323 with a .595 OPS in nine games since being recalled on May 24, Andujar told Aaron Boone that he wanted to be traded, a source confirmed.
“I’m not going to get into our conversation about it,” the Yankees manager said. Boone added that while it was a difficult conversation, Andujar was professional. “Miggy’s a great guy, and he handled it like a pro. Understanding that’s it’s a difficult option. Understanding that he’s a big part of what we’ve done here and he certainly wants to be here, so I understand that’s tough.”
While the frustration for the former Rookie of the Year runner-up is understandable, the Yankees are under no obligation to grant his wish.
Andujar was a huge part of the Yankees 2018 team, when he finished second in voting for the American League ROY behind Shohei Ohtani. He came into 2019 as the Yankees starting third baseman. He injured his shoulder early in that season, an injury that required season-ending surgery, and lost his job to Gio Urshela. In 2020, Andujar struggled with limited playing time and last season he spent the majority of the year in the minors.
But Andujar has adjusted well to playing in the outfield and certainly made a case for himself while he has been with the big league club. With two regular outfielders – Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo – struggling, the 27-year old Andujar has been better at the plate than them and solid in the outfield.
In a total of 12 games, Andujar is hitting .268/.279/.317 with two doubles, three RBI and three stolen bases. His OPS is .596. Gallo, in 43 games, is hitting .177/.282/.308 with a .590 OPS. He has two doubles, five home runs and seven RBI. Hicks is slashing .217/.346/.248 with a .594 OPS, a double, a home run and eight RBI.
“Last night was really difficult. He’d been playing regularly for us. He’s been a part of us winning ball games,” Boone said. “There’s been other times when, as I’ve talked about in the last few years, it’s been needed that he’s gone down there and worked through some things or getting built up and things like that. So right now I know he’s contributing and he knows that we know that. It’s just a tough numbers game obviously. So last night was difficult.”
DOTS ALL FOLKS
GIancarlo Stanton returned to the lineup Saturday after 10 days on the injured list with an ankle issue. He went 1-for-4 with a double. … Clay Holmes extended his scoreless innings streak to 26.0 innings with a clean ninth Saturday. It’s the longest scoreless streak active in the majors and the longest by a Yankee since David Robertson’s 26.1 from Sept. 1, 2011, to May 8, 2012. It’s the longest by a Yankee in a single season since Mariano Rivera went 30.2 innings without giving up a run in 1999.
()
News
And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen’s Platinum Jubilee
By SYLVIA HUI
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.
The 96-year-old monarch has curtailed her schedule in recent months due to problems moving around, which the palace describes as “periodic mobility issues.”
Prior to Sunday, the queen had only appeared in public twice during the four-day Platinum Jubilee.
On Thursday, Elizabeth joined other members of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace as they waved to supporters following the Queen’s Birthday Parade. Later the same day, she took part in a national beacon lighting ceremony at Windsor Castle, the royal residence 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of London where she has spent much of the past two years.
But she didn’t attend a church service in her honor on Friday at St. Paul’s Cathedral in central London, and she decided not to travel to the Epsom Derby horse race on Saturday.
The queen also missed the gala party outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday night, though she did appear in a pre-recorded skit with Paddington Bear.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
LONDON (AP) — A boisterous, colorful street pageant celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s life and highlighting Britain’s diversity paraded through central London on Sunday, the final day of a holiday weekend honoring the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. Thousands of people turned out on the streets of London, many speaking with excitement and pride about their queen and country.
Royal fans hoping to see another glimpse of the 96-year-old queen at Buckingham Palace, where the parade ends, may get their wish. The royal flag was raised over the palace, suggesting the monarch may greet the crowds with a second balcony appearance.
Known as the Royal Standard, the flag is only flown over one of the palaces when the queen is in residence.
The queen only appeared in public on Thursday during the four-day Platinum Jubilee extravaganza, with officials saying she experienced “discomfort” during the events. Elizabeth has curtailed her schedule in recent months due to problems moving around.
Sunday’s pageant began with a spectacular military parade featuring 200 horses marching down the Mall to Buckingham Palace. They flanked the gold state coach, a gilded carriage that transported the queen to her coronation 69 years ago. A virtual version of her, drawn from archival video from her 1953 coronation, was shown at the coach’s windows.
After the pomp and pageantry came a melange of acts celebrating the diversity of modern Britain and the Commonwealth, from hip hop and Bollywood dancers to drag queens and Mardi Gras style floats. Some 6,000 performers paraded along a three-kilometer (nearly two-mile) route lined with a sea of Union flags, telling the story of the queen’s life with dance, vintage cars, vibrant costumes, carnival music and giant puppets.
Some of Britain’s best-loved cultural exports were here, from the Daleks in “Doctor Who” to James Bond’s Aston Martins. Celebrities including singer Cliff Richard danced and sang from open-top double decker buses meant to represent the sights and sounds of each decade from the 1950s.
“It’s a massive honor to be part of this, we’ve got the best queen in the world, don’t we? Best country in the world,” said Warren Jobson, a biker who took part in the parade.
Organizers say the pageant is expected to be watched by 1 billion people around the world. As a finale, celebrities including singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will belt out “God Save The Queen” outside Buckingham Palace — where many hope the monarch and her family will make another balcony appearance to cap the weekend of celebrations.
The keenest royal fans braved the wet, chilly weather and camped out on the Mall overnight to secure the best view of the pageant. Some came for the celebrities who will be performing, while others wanted to be part of a historical moment.
“It’s part of history, it’s never going to happen again. It’s something special, so if you are going to do it you’ve got to go big or go home,” said Shaun Wallen, 50.
The queen did not join her family in the royal box watching the pageant. Nor did Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who made their first family trip to the U.K. since they stepped away from royal duties and moved to the U.S. in 2020. The couple has largely stayed out of the limelight during the Platinum Jubilee events.
The monarch delighted the country when she appeared in a surprise comedy video that opened a concert Saturday staged in front of Buckingham Palace. In the video, the monarch had tea with a computer-animated Paddington Bear — and revealed that, just like the furry character, she was partial to marmalade sandwiches and liked to keep them in her handbag.
Diana Ross and the rock band Queen headlined the star-studded tribute concert Saturday night, which also featured Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli.
Prince Charles, the queen’s eldest son and heir to the throne, highlighted his mother’s role as a symbol of unity and stability through the decades.
Addressing the queen as “Your Majesty, mummy,” Charles said: “You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us for these 70 years.”
On Sunday, Charles and his wife, Camilla, mingled with crowds at The Oval cricket ground in London for a “Big Jubilee Lunch.” Millions across the country likewise set out long tables, balloons and picnic fare for similar patriotic street parties and barbeques.
___
Jo Kearney, Srdjan Nedeljkovic and Maria Grazia Murru contributed to this report.
___
Follow all AP stories on Britain’s royal family at
News
