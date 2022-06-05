News
University of St. Thomas eyes Highland Bridge for Division I hockey, baseball, softball venues
As the University of St. Thomas scouts potential locations for three new sports facilities, it’s putting no small amount of energy into discussions with St. Paul city and community leaders around Highland Bridge, the 122-acre site that was once home to the Ford Motor Co.’s auto manufacturing campus.
That campus, which overlooks the Mississippi River in Highland Park, has been primed for new real estate construction, including 3,800 housing units and additional office, retail, ball fields and even a skating trail.
One thing not contemplated in the city’s 2019 Ford site master plan was multiple sizable stadiums equipped for Division I athletics.
The university, hand in hand with developer the Ryan Cos., has proposed amendments to the master plan that would allow a 4,000- to 4,500-seat hockey arena, a 1,000-seat softball stadium and a 1,500-seat baseball stadium situated just south of Montreal Avenue and within a few dozen feet of Cleveland Avenue, according to a recent joint presentation to the Highland District Council’s development committee.
The general conceptual renderings elicited questions about event-focused traffic, parking, property tax impacts and what kinds of uses toward the southern end of the Highland Bridge development might be relocated or displaced.
The renderings situate the proposed stadiums in the same general location as the city’s future Mica Park, as well within the outlined footprint of 110 units of affordable housing and 200,000 square feet of office space.
PRESENTATION TO HIGHLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL
In a May 17 presentation to the Highland District Council, officials noted that on non-game days, traffic would actually drop considerably without housing and office uses in that corner. Meeting minutes and other written materials provided by the district council indicate the housing and offices would be moved “farther north” within Highland Bridge, but they don’t specify exactly where in the development.
The materials note that Mica Park, as envisioned in the master plan, is currently bordered by wetlands and encumbered by sloping terrain, and relocating it through a land swap “to a more useable site” just west of the planned location could open the park to more users. A Canadian Pacific Railway spur into the area could become a future trail and transit link to the stadiums.
“As more people and as more of the committee gets to learn more about the project, we’ll start to hear more responses for and against it,” said Kevin Vargas, president of the Highland District Council. “In terms of positive, we’ll have more land for the park. But we’re also hearing concerns that people are nervous we could lose some of the affordable housing, at least on that parcel, and maybe concerns about game-day traffic.”
OTHER POTENTIAL LOCATIONS UNDISCLOSED
A potential timeline presented by the university and master developer predicted master plan amendments could be finalized in September, with other technical processes — such as platting — complete by April 2023. Airport overlay, wetland and five key zoning approvals could be in hand, potentially, by early this fall.
Kathy Carruth, executive director of the Highland District Council, said the council had yet to take an official position on the conceptual plans. In February, the Town and Country Club on Mississippi River Boulevard rejected an unsolicited $61 million offer from the university, which had sought to potentially acquire its golf course for the stadium land.
Through a spokesperson, the University of St. Thomas released a brief written statement indicating that Highland Bridge was “one of multiple sites” being evaluated for the future donor-driven stadiums. They did not elaborate on the other potential locations.
“From St. Thomas’ standpoint, we are still in the early stages of what we expect to be a long process to determine if the Highland Bridge site is the best fit,” reads the statement. “The university is just beginning to work with the city on various land use approvals, and it continues to explore financing options. We expect these processes to continue for several months.”
Maureen Michalski, vice president of real estate development for the Ryan Cos., said altering the city’s master plan would be a months-long process that includes several applications, public hearings and council actions.
“The recently submitted amendments for the potential University of St. Thomas athletic complex at Highland Bridge was the first step in the process and all applications will need to be approved before the athletic complex can advance,” said Michalski, in a written statement issued Wednesday.
She said St. Thomas and Ryan will continue to visit Highland District Council meetings in coming months to present updates. Representatives of both the university and the developer are expected back before the district council’s development committee on June 21 and July 19.
Vargas, the district council president, said he’s hopeful for strong public turnout and a robust discussion.
RYAN CHAIRMAN AND CHAIRMAN OF ST. THOMAS TRUSTEES
The university and the Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. are no strangers to each other.
Ryan Cos. chairman Patrick G. Ryan, a 1975 graduate of St. Thomas, also chairs the university’s board of trustees. The developer has worked closely with the university on major building projects such as the Center for Well-Being, which opened in St. Paul in 2019, and the Tommie East Residence Hall, which opened in 2020.
Interviewed shortly after the unsuccessful bid for the Town and Country Club land in February, Phil Esten, a St. Thomas vice president and director of athletics, said the university is scouting a number of potential sites for a new ice arena for its men’s and women’s hockey teams, which recently skated up from NCAA Division III to Division I.
St. Thomas still hosts home games in a 1,000-person arena in Mendota Heights, as it has has since 2003. In addition, university officials would like new baseball and softball stadiums, as well as indoor training facilities.
Esten noted that the Ryan Cos. and Canadian Pacific Railway own adjoining parcels of former railyard land in the southeast corner of the former Ford Motor Co. manufacturing campus. With Ryan’s help, the university is in talks with CP Rail to acquire both parcels.
City officials have long envisioned Highland Bridge as a denser, more urban community than other stretches of the city, and the stadiums — which are likely to host some 50 games apiece — could be a departure from that vision. On the other hand, said St. Paul City Council member Chris Tolbert, the area around the CP Rail spur was always envisioned to be more recreational.
“I think it’s intriguing,” said Tolbert on Thursday. “There’s still a lot of community conversation that is needed. It has a lot of potential to be a quality neighborhood amenity, with baseball, softball and ice.”
“If that could be partnered with the youth sports in the neighborhood, that could be a huge win for all of them,” Tolbert added. “They’re consistently looking for places to play.”
Farooq Ahmad Shah visits various villages of Constituency Gulmarg, Meets with several delegations
Farooq Ahmad Shah visits various villages of Constituency Gulmarg, Meets with several delegations
By : Gulzar Khan
Tangmarg Sat, June 4: National Conference Senior Leader and Constituency In-charge Gulmarg Farooq Ahmad Shah on Saturday conducted a visited the Gulmarg Constituency and expressed his heartfelt condolences at various villages such as Yaal, Chichloora, Chundbugh and Rawatpora.
In a statement, National Conference Senior Leader Farooq Ahmad Shah visited above mentioned villages and meets with various delegations and asked them every genuine grievances will be discussed with higher authorities for their early redressed and asked the Party workers to work in a coordinated manner to address public issues in the Constituency with the goal of improving the standard of life of the common citizen’s.
National Conference Leader Mr Shah was accompanied Party Senior functionaries during the visit.
The post Farooq Ahmad Shah visits various villages of Constituency Gulmarg, Meets with several delegations appeared first on JK Breaking News.
‘It was a special one’: Jake Burger’s pinch-hit homer in the 8th lifts the Chicago White Sox to a 3-2 win at Tampa Bay
Jake Burger told himself to be smooth and calm when he hit for Reese McGuire in the eighth inning Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Chicago White Sox trailed by a run but had a runner on first with one out.
“Don’t try to do too much,” Burger said. “And fortunately I got a pitch up in the zone that I could do something with.”
Burger delivered the clutch hit the Sox have been desperately looking for, driving Jalen Beeks’ changeup over the center-field wall for a go-ahead two-run homer.
Burger’s home run was the difference as the Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory in front of 19,452 at Tropicana Field.
“That felt good,” Burger said. “It was a special one, for sure. I’ll always remember that one.”
It was the team’s first go-ahead pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning or later since Adam Eaton hit one April 11, 2021, against the Kansas City Royals.
“I told him he’s not starting the rest of the year — he’s going to be a pinch hitter,” Sox manager Tony La Russa joked. “Until tomorrow.
“He has a flair, doesn’t he? When he hits them, they’re important ones.”
The Sox entered the eighth trailing 2-0. Pinch hitter Adam Engel reached on a double to shallow left on a ball that was just out of the reach of Rays shortstop Vidal Bruján. Engel scored on a one-out single by Danny Mendick.
The Sox called on the right-handed-hitting Burger to hit for the left-handed-hitting McGuire. The Rays replaced lefty reliever Brooks Raley with another lefty in Beeks. Right-handed batters were hitting just .190 against Beeks.
Burger connected on Beeks’ second pitch to put the Sox ahead.
“I was sprinting out of the box,” Burger said. “Everybody was like, ‘Dude, you didn’t know you got that?’ Maybe, but I want to make sure if it’s a double in the gap, I’ve got to get going.
“Kind of floating around the bases a little bit and it felt really good. Smiling the entire time and Mendick looking back at me rounding second base, getting me all fired up. It was fun.”
The way things have gone recently for the Sox, closing out the game wouldn’t be easy.
The Rays loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth. Reliever Kendall Graveman got Isaac Paredes to hit a slow grounder to short. Mendick’s throw to first made it just in time to end the inning.
“I knew he was going to throw a slider, so I kind of had a feeling he was going to be a little bit out in front,” Mendick said. “And as soon as I saw the swing, I started going in. It was a close play — he was getting down the line — but (we) practice those, right? Got to get it done.”
A video review confirmed the call.
“To be honest I thought I had him,” Mendick said. “I was pretty confident when they were doing the review. They showed on the big screen he was out, and that was definitely a sigh of relief.”
Liam Hendriks retired the side in order in the ninth for his 15th save.
Despite issuing seven walks, starter Dylan Cease kept the Sox in the game. He allowed two unearned runs on one hit with five strikeouts in 4⅔ innings.
“It was pretty ugly but it was good enough,” Cease said. “Every once in a while something like that will happen. It’s just about not giving in.”
Both Rays runs came in the fifth.
Cease nearly escaped a jam in the inning when Yandy Díaz grounded to first with two outs. The ball appeared to have some spin on it and kicked away from José Abreu.
Paredes, who reached on a walk, raced home on the error for the game’s first run. Cease exited, and the Rays tacked on the second unearned run when Ji-Man Choi beat the shift and singled against reliever Aaron Bummer.
“You’re thinking it’s not possible, ball off the end of (Díaz’s) bat, spins off (Abreu’s) glove and that’s a run,” La Russa said. “And then he did a good job putting the ball in play for that second run and you say, ‘Man, come on.’ But we found a way to overcome it.”
Kyle Crick (2-0) pitched 1⅓ scoreless innings and got the win when the Sox broke through in the eighth.
“We needed a win, but a 10-run win would be nice,” La Russa joked. “It’s how we played the first four games of the road trip, came up short. This time we didn’t. A testament to never give in, never give up.”
()
Letters: You’re not there to spew vitriol. Get together, legislators, and get it together.
Espouse, listen, get together
This what I would like to say to our legislators:
We elected you because you have a specific point of view that we agree with. We expect you to get up and vehemently espouse this point of view.
Then we expect you to sit down and carefully listen to your opponent espouse their point of view.
After that we insist that the two of you get together and come up with a solution that you both hate, but that you can live with, we will too.
You are not there to build walls, draw lines in the sand, spew vitriol and divisiveness, line your pockets or set up future income with lobbyists.
You are there to make this a better country for those who elected you and for future generations.
If you do not totally and completely agree with this statement then please just go away, or at a minimum let us know who you are and we will take it from there.
Thomas Sikes, Minneapolis
Return, legislators, for the sake of clean water
If the Minnesota Legislature fails to return in special session, our leaders will miss the boat in securing billions in federal funds for clean and safe water in communities across Minnesota. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) signed into law last November is the largest federal investment in our nation’s water infrastructure in U.S. history, and Minnesota stands to benefit tremendously from the influx of resources coming from the bill.
The federal infrastructure bill includes $1.2 trillion in funding over the next five years for 18 categories of infrastructure, which includes the largest federal investment since the 1970s for water treatment systems (community drinking water, lead water-service lines and community wastewater). The 2022 Minnesota Legislature, if they fail to act, will leave these federal funds afloat to be claimed by other states.
In April, experts from the Minnesota Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the largest and oldest civil engineering society in the U.S., issued a report card on the state of Minnesota’s infrastructure systems, grading 10 different categories. Minnesota on the whole received a “C” grade, with drinking water treatment receiving a “C-“ and wastewater treatment also receiving a “C.”
While these grades are either on par or slightly above the national average, Minnesota should not miss this opportunity for improvement. The federal infrastructure bill and state legislative action over the next several years could result in higher grades and, more importantly, safer drinking water for generations of Minnesotans.
Local investments and innovations are key for maintaining vital water infrastructure systems, some of which date to the Great Depression of the 1930s, and the federal IIJA program is a significant boost in resources. Still, federal and local funds simply cannot cover Minnesota’s lengthy list of water infrastructure funding needs. That list of projects will cost more than $11 billion over the next 30 years to complete and keeps growing as severe weather events increase due to climate change.
The Legislature adjourned last month without action. Further inaction puts Minnesotans at risk – the Legislature needs to act to provide safe drinking water, remove lead service lines to homes and businesses and protect clean water in lakes and rivers across Minnesota. Safe drinking water and clean and accessible lakes and rivers for all cannot be an afterthought. The time for the Legislature to step up with funding is now so Minnesota communities can make best use of the IIJA funds.
John Linc Stine
The writer, former commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, is executive director of the Freshwater Society, St. Paul
Weapons of war and slaughter
May 31, the day after Memorial Day.
I just got home from dropping off my wife, Olivia, at Brimhall Elementary School, where she is a volunteer reading tutor, this year working with a group of first-, second- and third-grade children. Each day she returns with stories about the inquisitiveness, joy and life energy of each of the children she has come to know and care for during their visits.
A week earlier, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, an 18-year-old boy slaughtered 19 children and two teachers, coming into the school with two “AR15 style” rifles and 375 rounds of ammunition that he had purchased, legally, just days following his 18th birthday. This followed by just days the slaughter of 10 Black people in a Buffalo, N.Y., Tops grocery store by another 18-year-old boy, who was motivated by the overtly racist and hateful replacement theory ideology being promoted by many prominent Republican elected officials and “conservative news outlets.”
Since the slaughters at Robb Elementary and the Tops grocery store, I have heard few if any people asking the question, what do we tell our children, as I believe we have largely run out of answers. I am a 65-year-old man who has spent my life and career working for and promoting nonviolence and peace, and sadly, here is all I can think of to say at this time, to our children and one another:
- I believe that the primary job of parents and humans is to nurture and protect our children and elders, our fellow human beings, and our planet. We are clearly failing terribly at this fundamental and sacred responsibility.
- We live in a country that has decided that the “right” to unfettered access to any weapons of war and human slaughter that manufacturers can produce and sell is absolute and beyond question.
- There is no magic answer to solve the ongoing slaughter of children, women and men in America’s schools, stores, theaters and streets. While we continue to throw around slogans and platitudes about guns not killing people, and that we just need good guys to be armed to stop bad guys, in the America of today, I am sorry to tell you no one, anywhere, is safe from being slaughtered.
I support people who choose to responsibly own and use hunting weapons, as well as, if people choose, weapons they think may protect themselves and their families. I do not and never will support the notion that our “forefathers” envisioned a country where children and adults would be hunted with weapons of war and slaughter, over and over again in schools, stores, theatres, and on our streets, in the name of “freedom.”
So, to quote Dr. King, “Where do we go from here: Chaos or Community?” I fear we are already well into a time of chaos. Each of us needs to decide today whether we wish to live in a community where all of us are armed and ready to kill anyone, anywhere, at a moment’s notice, or whether we might work to limit the availability of weapons of war and slaughter in our schools and on our streets, to at least try to reduce the likelihood of the next slaughter.
As I watched Olivia walk into Brimhall, and saw and heard so many beautiful children, filled with life and joy in the school and on the playground, I thought of the destroyed children’s bodies and families at Robb Elementary and at the Tops grocery store. I decided then that if I were to hear gunfire erupt that I would hope to have the courage to run in, unarmed, to do whatever I could, however futile I know it would be, to try to save Olivia, a child, someone, anyone.
However equally futile it may appear to be, I will run toward engaging my neighbors, friends, community and family to work toward reducing the number of weapons of war and slaughter in our homes and communities, in the hope that one day in our future we can drop off our children and loved ones at school, the store, our faith community, or anywhere else, without first thinking of and fearing their being killed by someone with a weapon of war and slaughter.
Again, the words of Dr. King: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
Donald Gault, Roseville
