Warner Bros Collaborates With Nifty to Launch Looney Tunes NFT Collection

Looney Tunes characters will be given a whole new tale.

In 1930, Warner Bros. debuted the Looney Tunes animated short film series.

Using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to convey a tale, a blockchain-based Looney Tunes application will be developed by Warner Bros. and Nifty’s; a social media startup focused on NFTs. According to Warner Bros., the NFT collection titled “Looney Tunes: What’s Up Block?” will be released in collaboration with the label once again. According to the statement, Looney Tunes characters will be given a whole new tale via the usage of NFTs.

Tale Unfolds by Warner Bros

In 1930, Warner Bros. debuted the Looney Tunes animated short film series. Famous animated characters, such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Wile E. Coyote, and the Road Runner, appeared in the cartoons. Sylvester and Tweety were also featured in the cartoons. The NFTs will allow them to “participate in fun activities and games as the story unfolds, digital and real life. One can earn rewards and perks along the way, Warner Bros. explains.

In addition to exclusive Looney Tunes goods and virtual meet-and-greets, members have access to never-before-seen material, and fresh NFT drops as part of their rewards and bonuses. Recent Warner Bros. NFT ventures include Space Jam: A New Legacy, Matrix-inspired NFT avatars, and hybrid physical and digitally themed NFT trading cards based on the DC Comics series.

The pre-sale starts on June 20, and the general sale begins the next day, according to the Looney Tunes NFT Twitter account. The NFT platform Nifty contains a drop on its website indicating that a snapshot will be taken on June 15 and the reveal on June 23. According to a statement from Warner Bros, the NFTs will be issued on the Palm blockchain network.

Nifty’s collaborated with Warner Bros. on the Matrix NFTs and the Space Jam NFTs. Warner Bros. collaborated with the Ethereum-based layer two (L2) protocol Immutable X to develop DC Comics-themed NFTs.