Finance
What is a Medical Flight, and Why Should You Care?
Typically, a medical flight involves an air evacuation, or air evac service offered for the ill and injured. This important information for you to know because someday it could substantially reduce the time needed to transport you from the scene of an accident to a hospital. Keep reading to learn a little bit about medical flights – you might even learn some things that could help you decide on one in the future.
Generally speaking, the most typical passengers on these flights are individuals who have sustained serious trauma, respiratory failure, brain injuries, or heart complications.You will find that air evac services and other types of medical flight offer 3 levels of care to best treat the individual on board:
- Simple life support: This sort of attention is perfect for individuals with somewhat mild medical conditions, possibly needing breathable air or IV supplementing.
- Advanced life support: patients in need of this category of treatment require higher amounts of consideration. There may be need for multiplied checking of the issue on a continual schedule together with the means to access intravenous amenities and medicine dispensaries.
- Critical care support: a ailing person in need of this kind of specific assistance will need continuous inspection, typical drug maintenance, utilization of highly specialized equipment and various specialized gizmos that help to preserve life in a crisis.
While not every air evac provider maintains the same standard for care, the more responsible companies will share the following principles:
Specifications. Aircraft should be chosen for both cost efficiency and fuel economy. Wide entryways are also essential because they allow for convenient entry/exit from the aircraft.
Training. Medical staff on board will undergo arduous training programs prior to working on the aircraft. Such rigorous standards ensures patients receive only the best care.
Regulations. Compliance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) policies for all aircraft flying above 29,000ft. These practices are important because flying at this elevation means a faster journey and comfort and ease to the affected person.
If you or someone you know finds themselves in a situation requiring air ambulance service, having the most basic understanding of medical flights could help you decide on a carrier and know what to look for. Of course, if you’re not sure if you need medical flight services, you can always consult with the company to determine whether using a road ambulance or an air ambulance is needed.
Finance
Do I Need Travel Insurance?
In the United States health insurance, unlike many other countries, you can find dozens of Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. Hundreds of regular commercial insurance and so many more health insurance plans like managed-care plans–HMOs, PPOs and PPG’s. For some travelers, they may have Medicaid, and for those over 65 years have Medicare. All of these different types of plans have many various benefits, costs, deductibles, exclusions and restrictions.
So think before you travel and check your existing health policy to see what it pays for. It may reimburse you for up to 100% of the cost of emergency medical care when you’re out of the country, of course, excluding any deductibles or copayments.
For nonemergency care overseas you may be covered but probably will have to call your insurance company or HMO in the United States for all for treatments that need to be authorized.
Check with your health plan about this before you leave home because failure to get authorization from your HMO or insurance company may mean you will not get reimbursed if you later file a claim.
If your health insurance policy doesn’t cover your medical cost abroad, or you do not have any coverage whatsoever, then you should consider purchasing a travel health specific insurance policy.
Even if your present health insurance will pay doctor and hospital bills when you’re out of the country, you may want to purchase a travel insurance policy to get other important benefits such as coverage for air ambulance transport and on-site medical expense payment.
With some specific diseases like diabetes, COPD, epilepsy, etc when you’re traveling it may not be covered so make sure you first speak we your health insurance agent before you travel and then see what is covered.
When my father travels he does get travel insurance, not for the benefit of the health insurance, but just in case he does get ill and unable to take the trip at the at the time he supposed to travel. This way he can get his money back.
Finance
Ultimate Wealth Formula X – A Complete Review
It’s true. The Ultimate Wealth Formula X home-based internet marketing business really works. And, you do not have to be a computer expert or a full-time internet marketer in order to be successful at it. It is as easy as 1-2-3. Just sign-up using the online membership form, pay the membership fee, and follow all the step-by-step instructions in your membership package. Now, you can start earning not only from instant commission but from residual commissions as well. This is something that is unique to this home-based internet marketing business. You not only get $100 for every sale that you make, you also get $100 for every sale that you have made in previous payment periods. This could add up to thousands of dollars, probably more than what you intended to earn when you first started.
A lot of people have already collected on their additional thousands of dollars every 15 days. This is why this home-based internet marketing business has generated much attention from the online marketing community. People cannot help but be amazed at the huge income potential this system could give. This system recognizes that selling is not the only activity you need to deal with in order to earn extra income.
It brings to you information that has been carefully gathered and put together to help you tap into a steady source of hot prospects and then convert them into customers. No other home-based internet marketing business gives you this kind of information. Most of these online businesses simply focus in getting you to sign up and keep your network going without giving you much in terms of direction. How many times have you been so excited about the prospect of earning lots of money quick and easy only to get stumped as to what to do after signing up?
If you can promise to stay active in the Ultimate Wealth Formula X system for a long time, you stand to gain thousands of dollars in extra income. Some people could already quit their regular jobs with as much as $12,000 per month that this system could bring them. Succeeding in this home-based internet marketing business could really be a financially liberating experience. Such financial freedom seems to be hard to come by even with other home-based internet marketing businesses online. Nothing else gives you everything you need to succeed like this system does. From the moment you sign up, you can be all set to starting your bank account balance on an uptrend.
You get everything from templates, sales materials, training programs, and support systems in order to get up and going in no time. From your first sale, you already make $100. On top of this, you will also get another $100 from the same sale as a residual income during your next payment periods. All these are done automatically without the need for you to make payment requests or file any documentation. With the programs that are sent to you when you sign up with Ultimate Wealth Formula X, you just have to remain active in the system and wait for the cash to come streaming in every fifteen days.
Finance
Business Startup Ideas – Start a Medical Coding/Transcription Business
You’re no doubt reading this because you want to work from home and are looking for a few business startup ideas. You may want to escape prairie-dog-town, home-school your children, or finally do something on your own. Whatever your reason, you can start and grow your medical coder or transcription business by leveraging your past work experience and high level of motivation, and professionalism. There are lots of folks who can empower and enable you.
Medical Coding: When you go to the Doctor for medical help, your diagnosis along with the clinical procedure used to treat your illness or condition is given a code. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) set the standards for the classification systems that healthcare providers must use. Under HIPAA certain codes must be used to identify specific diagnosis and clinical procedures on claims, encounter forms and other electronic transactions. That’s where the Medical Coder comes in. These professionals are responsible for translating healthcare providers’ diagnostic and procedural phrases into coded form. They do this by reviewing and analyzing health records to identify relevant diagnoses and procedures so the appropriate code can be applied.
Codes are published by the U.S. government as a multi-volume set. These codes are being continually updated as new diseases are discovered and identified and new technologies emerge. Coding is performed through a review of the health record on each patient. The coder transforms the documented medical descriptions of patient diagnosis and procedures into numerical codes. Accurate and timely coding does a number of things:
1) provides information useful in the management of diseases and improving the quality of health care,
2) provides data to assure that the appropriate services are being performed,
3) assures the health care facility is promptly and appropriately reimbursed and
4) provides information about the diagnosis and procedure to the people paying for the services.
Although certification in Medical coding is voluntary in the USA, most medical professionals do every bit they can to minimize risk. Coding is a key element in the billing function and compliance with regulatory and other requirements. Therefore, some customers may specifically ask for documented proof of your experience, qualifications, skills, and certification. Remember, the coding must be done right the first time. The doctor has to pay for each code on the bill. Insurance companies will usually pay claims in a timely fashion when the correct codes are used. The doctor has to pay again for each wrong code. Therefore accuracy is vital.
You can augment what you lack in coding experience by showcasing your work experience, high level of professionalism and motivation, your passion for excellence and your dedication to continual learning. Remember you are contracting for services as an independent business owner. You may be able to negotiate with a provider to perform work in their office, gain their trust and later move the work to your home.
If you’re not familiar with Coding and are uncomfortable pursuing this line of work just yet, you may want to take a look at Medical Transcription as a way to gain some background and experience
Medical Transcription: The core of performing the job of Medical Transcription is listening and writing. You will also see this important work referred to as healthcare documentation specialist. You are in effect a medical language specialist who interprets and transcribes dictation by medical professionals. You are a trusted professional who accurately and confidentially captures patient care information by converting voice-recorded reports into text format. You are entrusted with private and personal information to ensure that the information captured is an accurate record of what is dictated. Performing this work requires the ability to interpret dictation correctly and to protect patient records. You must possess the people skills necessary to work directly with medical doctors, surgeons, and other specialists and health care professionals. You do not have to have a certification for this line of work. However, you will have more credibility and probably make more money if you do.
You will have to learn the voice of the person you are transcribing; that may take some time. You will be expected to understand and accurately transcribe medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, diagnostic procedures, pharmacology and treatment assessments. The dictation can range anywhere from ten seconds to ten minutes. Your job is to get this dictation converted into a text file as soon as possible. You then format the reports; edit them for mistakes in translation, punctuation, or grammar; and check for consistency and any wording that doesn’t make sense medically.
So how do you set a reasonable expectation? Let’s say your customer (doctor) sees a patient every 15 minutes and he works a ten hour day. Let’s also assume that your deadline for submitting transcriptions is 24 hours. That is forty transcriptions due in 24 hours. Procrastination is not a trait that works well in this profession. The point here is to negotiate a turn-around time that makes you successful and pleases your customer. If you are not very fast at transcription, you may want to start out by quoting a rate by the page. This also provides your customer a tangible audit of the amount of work you have completed. Discover what a nominal turnaround time is. If it is 24 hours, then comply with that requirement. You may be able to fit in a few more customers and still make your commitments. Be sure to factor in the interruptions for taking children to school, their doctor, and the occasional emergency. Pace yourself and set reasonable expectations for you and your customer. Remind them that you are only a phone call or email away.
If you have little or no experience as a medical transcriber, you may want to land a part-time gig and build your skills and your credibility. Meanwhile, you can set aside some time to train at home and earn your certification.
If you are an experienced medical transcriber – get your business card and brochure in the hands of healthcare professionals. Ask for a trial run and at least a referral.
Bottom line: You’ll never know unless you try.
